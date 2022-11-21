Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Smokers BBQ + CAJUN

9527 Gravios

St Louis, MO 63123

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Platter
Beef Brisket Platter
Pork Sandwich

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.

Boudin Ball (4)

$12.00

Dirty Fries

$14.00

Fried Cheesy Potato Balls (4)

$10.00

Fried Smoked Wings (1LB)

$16.00

Phatso's Favorites

Burnt Kevin

$15.00

Our homemade mac n cheese topped with burnt ends.

Frito Pie

$10.00

Fritos topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.25

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.00

Cam Janssen

$18.00Out of stock

This sandwich is on a pretzel bun. 1/3 slab of ribs, topped with sausage, bbq beans and our house-made rotel cheese. Served with 1 side.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

PLT Sandwich

$16.00

7 day brined the slow smoked Pastrami bacon served on marbled rye with house made horseradish sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Sausage Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Po' Boys

Super QUEban

$16.00

House smoked ham, award winning pulled pork, white cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, MOJO sauce, and our house made pickles

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$16.00

Platters

14oz Pork Steak Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Brisket Platter

$18.75

Burnt Ends Platter

$20.00

Chicken Platter

$16.75

Pork Platter

$16.75

Sausage Platter

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey Platter

$20.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken

$13.00

Samplers

Bo-B-Que

$58.00

Half slab of ribs, smoked fried wings, 12oz of meat (up to 3 meats), 4 sides, and 4 dollar rolls.

Pick 2

$20.00

Pick 3

$24.00

Burgers

All burgers are cooked medium well and served with a smoke ring

Affton Burger

$13.00

House Ground beef brisket + beef chuck burger topped with soft cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato. All burgers are cooked medium well.

Bacon Jam and Cheese Burger

$13.00

1House Ground beef brisket + beef chuck burger topped with our house made smoked bacon jam and white cheddar cheese. All burgers are cooked medium well.

Ben's Rodeo BBQ Burger

$13.00

House Ground beef brisket + beef chuck burger topped with sliced pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, fried onion ring, and our Kansas City Sauce

Cajun Entrees

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.00

Shrimp Etouffee

$18.00

SeaFood Gumbo

$8.00+

Chicken and Hot link Gumbo

$6.00+

Jambalaya

$4.00+

Salads

Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortilla with slaw, shredded cheese and pulled pork. 3 per order.

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Flour tortilla with slaw, shredded cheese and smoked brisket. 3 per order.

Ribs

1/3 Slab Baby Back Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Vegetarian

BBQ Jack Fruit Sandwich

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.50

Kids Combos

1/3 Slab of Ribs

$16.00

Chicken Bites

$7.50

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.50

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.50

Dessert

Snow Cone

$2.50

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Sweet Bread Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Carrot Beignet

$7.00

Apple Pie

$5.50

Peach Cobbler

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

$5.00Out of stock

French Silk

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.25

BBQ Beans

$2.25

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.25

Cucumber / Tomato Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$2.25

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

NO SIDE

ONION RINGS

$4.00

Potato Salad

$2.25

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet & Sour Slaw

$2.25

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Soda/Tea

$3.00

Happy Hour

Ms. Joan's Margarita

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$6.00

Adult Snow Cone

$6.00

Standard Bucket of Beer

$20.00

Premium Bucket of Beer

$23.00

BOGO 1st Draft Beer

BOGO 2nd Draft Beer

BEER BOTTLE

BUDWEISER

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER SELECT

$4.50

ULTRA BOTTLE

$5.00Out of stock

BUSCH LIGHT

$2.75

FANTASYLAND

$6.00

BIG WAVE KONA

$6.00

MICH GOLDEN

$5.00

OMISSION

$6.00

STELLA CIDRE

$6.00

URBAN PALE

$6.00

URBAN LAGER

$6.00

BUD ZERO

$3.50

BRECKENRIDGE VANILLA PORTER

$5.00

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

ULTRA DRAFT

$5.00

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$5.00

AMBERBOCK DRAFT

$6.00

NEON BEER HUG

$7.00Out of stock

SPECIALITY DRINKS

BLOODY MARIANNE

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BOURBON BERRY CRUSH

$10.00

BOURBON LEMONADE SLUSH

$10.00

L.G.B

$10.00

CHERRY BOURBON

$10.00

HARVEST APPLE BOURBON

$10.00Out of stock

JEFFS OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

SS MANHATTON

$12.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$8.00

KENTUCKY SWEET TEA

$12.00Out of stock

MS. JOAN'S MARGARITA

$12.00Out of stock

LONG ISLAND

$12.00

MINT JULEP

$10.00Out of stock

HURRICANE

$10.00Out of stock

RED SANGRIA

$8.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$8.00Out of stock

ADULT SNOCONE

$6.00

FROSTED CARDINAL

$5.00

WINE

JOSH RED BLEND

$8.00Out of stock

PINOT

$8.00

CAB

$8.00

CHARD

$8.00

Champagne

$6.00

GUEST WHISKEYS

D.C. Sour Mash

$10.00

D.C. Small Batch

$10.00Out of stock

Yellowstone Select

$10.00Out of stock

Old Elk Cognac

$10.00Out of stock

Old Elk Blended

$10.00

Nashville Barrel Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Sauces

Kansas City

$3.50

St. Louis

$3.50

Championship

$3.50

Honey BBQ

$3.50

Sweet Carolina

$3.50

Texas Hot

$3.50

Mississippi Mud

$3.50

T-shirt

T-shirt

$15.00

Hoodie

Hoodie

$25.00

Small Tumbler

Small Tumbler

$22.00

Large Tumbler

Large Tumbler

$30.00

Hat

Hat

$18.00

Koozies

Koozie

$3.25

Quarter Toss Game

Quarter Toss Game

$18.00

MEAT BY THE POUND

HALF POUND OF PORK

$8.50

POUND OF PORK

$16.00

HALF POUND OF BRISKET

$16.00

POUND OF BRISKET

$24.00

HALF POUND OF CHICKEN

$8.50

POUND OF CHICKEN

$16.00

HALF POUND OF BURNT ENDS

$18.00

POUND OF BURNT ENDS

$26.00

HALF POUND OF HOT LINK

$8.00

POUND OF HOT LINK

$15.00

HALF POUND OF SAUSAGE

$8.00Out of stock

POUND OF SAUSAGE

$15.00Out of stock

HALF SLAB OF RIBS

$18.00

HALF POUND OF TURKEY

$12.00Out of stock

POUND OF TURKEY

$22.00Out of stock

CARRY OUT SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$37.50

PINT OF APPLE SAUCE

$6.50

QUART OF APPLE SAUCE

$9.25Out of stock

HALF PAN OF APPLE SAUCE

$30.00Out of stock

PINT OF POTATO SALAD

$6.50

QUART OF POTATO SALAD

$9.25

HALF PAN OF POTATO SALAD

$30.00

PINT OF SLAW

$6.50

QUART OF SLAW

$9.25

HALF PAN OF SLAW

$30.00

PINT OF BBQ BEANS

$6.50

QUART OF BBQ BEANS

$9.25

HALF PAN OF BBQ BEANS

$30.00

PINT OF CHIPS

$6.50

QUART OF CHIPS

$9.25

PINT OF CUCUMBER/TOMATO SALAD

$8.00

QUART OF CUCUMBER/TOMATO SALAD

$11.50

HALF PAN OF CUCUMBER/TOMATO SALAD

$37.50

PINT OF CHEESY POTATOES

$8.00

QUART OF CHEESY POTATOES

$11.50

HALF PAN OF CHEESY POTATOES

$37.50

PINT OF GREEN BEANS

$8.00Out of stock

QUART OF GREEN BEANS

$11.50Out of stock

HALF PAN OF GREEN BEANS

$37.50Out of stock

PINT OF MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

QUART OF MAC N CHEESE

$11.50

HALF PAN OF MAC N CHEESE

$37.50

PINT OF RED BEANS AND RICE

$8.00

QUART OF RED BEANS AND RICE

$11.50

HALF PAN OF RED BEANS AND RICE

$37.50

PINT OF BROCCOLI SALAD

$8.00Out of stock

QUART OF BROCCOLI SALAD

$11.50Out of stock

HALF PAN OF BROCCOLI SALAD

$37.50Out of stock

PINT OF SWEET JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$8.00

QUART OF SWEET JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$11.50

HALF PAN OF SWEET JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$37.50

PINT OF BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

QUART OF BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.50

HALF PAN OF BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$37.50

PINT OF CORN MACQUECHOUX

$8.00Out of stock

QUART OF CORN MACQUE CHOUX

$11.50Out of stock

HALF PAN OF CORN MACQUE CHOUX

$37.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Slow Smoked Memphis Style Que with a Cajun flair, made fresh daily!

9527 Gravios, St Louis, MO 63123

