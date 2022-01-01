Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Taco - Franklin Blvd

7131 Franklin Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95823

Weekly Specials

Our new $9.99 specials are here and are as flexible as ever. Now you can choose your favorite items on weekday. The best part is that they call come with an ice cold fountain drink.
Enchilada Special

Enchilada Special

$9.99

One delicious enchilada served with Mexican rice, beans, side salad and medium soft drink *No salad in takeout box unless upon request

Sope Special

$9.99

One handcrafted sope served with mexican rice, beans, side salad and a medium soft drink *No salad in takeout box unless upon request

Regular Taco Special

Regular Taco Special

$9.99

One taco of your choice served alongside mexican rice, beans, side salad and medium soft drink *No salad in takeout box unless upon request

Quesadilla Special

Quesadilla Special

$9.99
4 Mini Tacos

4 Mini Tacos

$9.99

4 minitacos & drink special

Combination Plates

#1 Two Regular Tacos

#1 Two Regular Tacos

$14.00

Your choice of two regular tacos of your choice served with a side of delicious mexican rice, beans and a side salad

#2 Two Enchiladas

#2 Two Enchiladas

$14.00

Your choice of two mouthwatering enchiladas served with a side of delicious mexican rice, beans and a side salad

#3 Burrito

#3 Burrito

$14.00

Your choice of a super or regular burrito served with a side of delicious mexican rice, beans and a side salad

#4 Carne Asada

#4 Carne Asada

$17.00

Our most delicous and juicy cut of Top Sirloin accompanied by a roasted jalapeno and roasted spring white onion served with a side of mexican rice, beans and a side salad.

#5 Enchilada and Burrito

#5 Enchilada and Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of one of our savory enchiladas and delicious regular burrito served with a side of mexican rice, beans and a side salad

#6 Fajitas

#6 Fajitas

$17.00

Enjoy one of our most decadent dishes of fresh fajita mix served alongside a top tier salad of guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on a bed of lettuce

#7 Flautas

#7 Flautas

$14.00

Our traditional flautas topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and complimented by our mexican rice, beans and side salad

#8 Chile Relleno

#8 Chile Relleno

$15.00

Enjoy a fresh roasted pascilla pepper stuffed with jack cheese and coated in our savory batter and topped with our decadent chile relleno sauce and meleted with cheese

#9 Tostada

#9 Tostada

$13.00

Enjoy a crunchy with our fresh tostadas topped with beans, protein, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, avocado and 1 olive

#10 Chile Verde

#10 Chile Verde

$16.00

Enjoy our fresh tomatillo salsa served with pork chunks garnished with pico de gallo and served with our mexican rice and beans

#11 Bistek Ranchero

#11 Bistek Ranchero

$17.00

Enjoy our decadent steak fajitas smothered in our famous relleno salsa served alongside mexican rice, beans and a side salad

#12 Super Taco

#12 Super Taco

$14.00

Enjoy our most popular taco alongside mexican rice, beans and a side salad (Take-out upon request)

#13 Two Sopes

#13 Two Sopes

$16.00

Enjoy two specialty sopes topped with all the fresh products we have to offer served with mexican rice, beans and side salad

#14 Quesadilla

#14 Quesadilla

$13.00

Enjoy a grilled quesadilla served alongside mexican rice, beans and a side salad

#15 Enchilada and Taco

#15 Enchilada and Taco

$14.00

Enjoy our two most popular items served alongside a mexican rice, beans and side salad

Tacos

Mini Taco

Mini Taco

$3.00

Mini corn tortilla(4.5in), meat, cilantro, onions, lime and radish.

Taco Americano

$4.00

6” Corn tortilla, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, garnished with parmesan and Pico de gallo(note only with Steak/Shredded beef meats).

Taco Tradicional

Taco Tradicional

$4.00

6” Corn tortilla, Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Radish and Lime.

Taco Veggie

$3.00

6” Corn tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Parmesan.

Taco Seafood

Taco Seafood

$5.00

6” Corn tortilla, Meat, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and lime.

3 Quesabirrias con consome

3 Quesabirrias con consome

$13.00

6” Corn tortilla, Meat, cheese, cilantro, purple onions, (2) limes, radish & a 4oz. of consome.

3 Birria Tacos con consome

3 Birria Tacos con consome

$12.00

6” Corn tortilla, Meat, cilantro, purple onions, (2) limes, radish & a 4oz. of consome.

Super Taco Ground Beef

Super Taco Ground Beef

$7.00

8" flour tortilla, Meat, sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, olives.

Super Taco Shredded Chicken

Super Taco Shredded Chicken

$7.00

8" flour tortilla, Meat, sour cream, monterey cheese, lettuce, parmesan, tomato, olives.

Super Taco

Super Taco

$7.00

8" flour tortilla, Meat, sour cream, monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, parmesan.

Super Taco Veggie

$6.00

8" flour tortilla, Beans, rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, parmesan.

Burritos

Burrito Americano

$9.00

10" flour tortilla, Protein, Cheese, Rice, Beans & Grilled tortilla. *Ground Beef: Cheddar Cheese

Burrito Tradicional

$9.00

10" flour tortilla, Protein, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Beans & Non-grilled tortilla.*Birria does not come with tomatoes, *Chili verde does not come with Pico.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

$6.00

10" flour tortilla, Beans., Cheese & Rice

Super Burrito Bean & Cheese

$8.00

10" flour tortilla, Beans.& Cheese.

Super Burrito Americano

$13.00

14” Flour tortilla, Protein, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Lettuce. *Ground Beef: Cheddar Cheese

Super Burrito Tradicional

$13.00

14” Flour tortilla, Protein, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, Guacamole & Lettuce.

Super Burrito Veggie

$12.00

14” Flour tortilla, Beans, Rice, cheddar cheese, Guacamole, tomatoe, sour cream, lettuce.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$13.00

14” Flour tortilla with Protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, fries and cheese.

Salads and bowls

Super Taco Salad

$12.00

10” Fried flour tortilla shell with protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices, olives, parmesan.

Burrito bowl

$11.00

Your choice of protein, whole or refried or black beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.

Fajita Bowl

$11.00

Your choice of steak, grilled chicken or shrimp fajitas. Served whole or refried beans, rice, sour cream, lettuce, bell pepper, onions and pico de gallo.

Taco Bowl

$11.00

Your choice of protein, whole or refried beans, rice, sour cream, avocado, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Vegetarian bowl served with whole or refried beans, rice, squash, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and Mexican cheese.

Chimichangas

Chimichanga Americano

Chimichanga Americano

$14.00

A Deep fried 14” tortilla, Meat, beans, rice, Monterey cheese. *Ground Beef: Cheddar Cheese

Chimichanga Tradicional

Chimichanga Tradicional

$14.00

A Deep fried 14” tortilla,Meat, beans and rice, garnished with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Chimichanga Veggie

$13.00

A Deep fried 14” tortilla, Beans, rice, cheddar cheese, garnished with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$8.00

Chips, beans, nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos and olives.

Mini Nachos

$12.00

Protein, chips, beans, nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and olives.

Super Nachos

$15.00

Protein, chips, beans, nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and olives.

Super Nacho Fries

Super Nacho Fries

$15.00

Protein, fries, nacho cheese or shredded cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and olives

Quesadillas

Quesadilla with meat

Quesadilla with meat

$6.00

8” Flour tortilla monterey cheese and protein.

Quesadilla with cheese

$5.00

8” Flour tortilla & monterey cheese

Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$13.00

14” Flour tortilla filled with loads of monterey cheese, protein and served alongside alongside guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream on a bed of lettuce.

Classics

Tostada

$7.00

Protein, beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, 2 onion slices, tomato, 2 avocado slices, parmesan, 1 olive.

Bean Tostada

$6.00

Beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, 2 onion slices, tomato, 2 avocado slices, parmesan, 1 olive.

Sope

$5.00

Enjoy our handcrafted and toasted sope is topped with an array of fresh products like beans, protein, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, avocado and an olive

Torta

Torta

$11.00

Enjoy our specialty mexican sandwich that consists of bolillo roll bread, protein, beans, Monterey cheese, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced avocado, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce.

Flautas (Order comes w/ 3)

Flautas (Order comes w/ 3)

$8.00

Our traditional rolled flautas with your choice of chicken or beef and topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes garnished with fresh parmesan cheese

Enchiladas Caseras

Enchiladas Caseras

$15.00

Enjoy our specialty homestyle enchiladas in a red or green salsa stuffed with protein garnished with Mexican cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, tomato, onions, avocado and olives.

Enchilada Solo

$4.00

Chile Relleno Solo

$8.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$3.00

A classic sweet caramel custard topped with caramel drizzle and chocolate fudge and garnished with whip cream and a cherry on top.

Churro

$2.00

A savory deep-fried dough coated in cinnamon swirl.

Icecream scoop

$2.00

Vanilla icecream scoop

Icecream churro

Icecream churro

$4.00

A savory deep-fried dough coated in a cinnamon swirl mix topped with a with chocolate fudge, caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and garnished with whipping cream and 1 cherry

Value Menu

Family Pack

Family Pack

$49.00

Order for the Family with your choice of 2 pounds of meat, 32oz rice, 32oz beans, a small t-shit bag of chips, 16oz salsa, 12 corn or flour tortillas plus taco fixings.

Six-pack tacos

Six-pack tacos

$17.00

6 tacos pack with either shredded chicken or grilled chicken.

Daily/ Weekly Soups

Beef Soup (Caldo de res)

Beef Soup (Caldo de res)

$15.00

Traditional beef stew served with fresh vegetables a side fresh Mexican rice, savory Chile-limon and diced jalapenos.

Pozole Large (Only weekends)

Pozole Large (Only weekends)

$14.00

Traditional pozole soup served with pork protein and boiled hominy topped with fresh cabbage and radish slices. Served alongside diced onions, (2) slices of limes, toasted chile de arbol and savory chile-limon.

Menudo Large (Only weekends)

$14.00

Traditional caldo and beef tripe,Served with your choice of tortillas/tostadas diced onions, oregano, chile de arbol, limes and chile-limon. *Pata(beef foot) at an extra charge.

Seafood

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail large

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail large

$16.00

A fresh shrimp cocktail with pico de gallo, cucumber and avocado. Served with saltine crackers, tostadas, savory green chile-limon salsa, ketchup and tapatio.

Camarones Rancheros

$17.00

Shrimp and fajita veggie mix sautéed in mild ranchera salsa. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.

Camarones a La Diabla

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.00

Shrimp sautéed in homemade in spicy deviled sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.00

Our take on a juicy garlic buttered shrimp served with our traditional Mexican rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.

Traditional Fried Tilapia

Traditional Fried Tilapia

$16.00

Fresh Tilapia fish deep fried and seasoned in our own house rub. Served with our delicious Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.

Fajitas de camaron

$19.00

Shrimp and fajita veggie mix. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and your choice of tortillas.

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$6.00

A refreshing selection of chopped shrimp, pico de gallo, diced cucumber and lime juiced all tossed together on a tostada. Topped with 2 avocado slices and served with savory green chile-limon salsa.

Breakfast menu (all day)

Chorizo con Huevo

Chorizo con Huevo

$12.00

Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with a special ranchera salsa, seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with cheese and grilled pico de gallo.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.

Mexican omelet

$12.00

An Omelet stuffed with ham, bell peppers, onions and cheese

Bacon & eggs

Bacon & eggs

$12.00

Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.

Ham & eggs

$12.00

Includes Beans, Breakfast potatoes & pico de gallo.

Regular Breakfast Burrito

Regular Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Our take on a flavor packed Mexican breakfast wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. You won't regret this when you wake up.

Super Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Includes protein, eggs, beans, cheddar cheese and potatoes.

Extra Egg

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.00

Agua Fresca Large

$5.00

Agua Fresca Medium

$4.00

Agua Fresca Refill

$1.00

Jarritos

$4.00

1/2L Mexican coke

$5.00

Mexican coke

$4.00

Bottle Drink

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mangonada

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Beans

Beans Options

$3.60+

Rice

Rice Options

$3.60+

Nacho cheese

Nacho cheese 4oz

$3.00

Nacho cheese 8oz

$6.00

Guacamole

Guacamole side

$2.40+

Salsa

Salsa side

$2.40+

Chips

Chips side

$2.00

Chips small bag

$5.00

Chips medium bag

$11.00

Chips large bag

$20.00

Sour cream/Cheese 2oz

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Roasted jalapeno

Roasted jalapeno

$0.25

Consome

Consome 4oz

$1.00

Consome 8oz

$2.00

Meat

Extra Side Of Meat

$4.00

Tortillas

Corn tortilla (3)

$1.00

Flour tortilla (2)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Super Taco's Mission is to serve the freshest quality Mexican cuisine and quality hospitality to ensure of a great experience every time.

Location

7131 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95823

Directions

