Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Tacos Oaxaca 7748 Governor Ritchie HWY

review star

No reviews yet

7748 Governor Ritchie HWY

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Combo Birria
Authentic Tacos
Tex Mex Tacos

TACOS

Authentic Tacos

$4.00

Authentic tacos made with corn soft tortilla, choice of protein topped with cilantro, onions and lime wedge.

Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Mexican cheese, rice and beans served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sourcream on the side.

Chimichanga

$14.00

Deep fried Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Mexican cheese, rice and beans served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sourcream on the side.

Quesadilla

$14.00

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Mexican cheese, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Combo

$18.00

Three shrimp tacos filled with lettuce, radish, pickle, onions and topped with lightly spicy chipotle mayo

Taco Combo

$16.00

Three tacos wiith your choice of protein tex-mex or authentic style served with rice and beans.

Taco Combo Birria

$16.00

3 beef tacos de birria with consome

Taco Combo Texmex

$17.00

Three tacos tex mex wiith your choice of protein tex-mex or authentic style served with rice and beans.

Tex Mex Tacos

$4.50

Tacos made with your favorite choice of protein, lettuce, Mexican cheese and sourcream.

Torta Al Pastor

$15.00

Authentic Sandwich with al pastor, queso Oaxaca, avocado slice, grilled pinaple slice, cilantro, mayo

Torta Oaxaca

$15.00

Authentic oaxaca sandwich with carne azada, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

Quesadilla Shrimp

$16.00

APPETIZER

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos Poppers

$13.00

Fresh Jalapenos are sliced in half and filled with a rich creamy cheese filling and wrapped with bacon

Corn On The Cob

$5.00

Corn mexican style -Mayonnaise-queso frezco-valentina and tajin

Empanadas

$12.00

Fried turnover corn dough staffed with choice of beef or chicken, with lettuce, queso fresco and Oaxaca crema.

Flautas

$12.00

Deep fried rolled tortillas with chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, Oaxaca crema and pickled jalapenos.

Guacamole

$13.00

Made fresh to order, with avocado, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and fresh lime juice.

Oaxaca Nachos

$11.00

Our Tortilla chips with, pickle jalapeño, pico de gallo, black beans, queso, sour cream and guacamole.

Queso Dip

$11.00

Queso Dip / Chorizo12

$13.00

Sopes

$14.00

Three hand made tortillas topped with beans, queso fresco, lettuce, choice of protein and Oaxaca crema.

SOPAS

Mariscos

$20.99

Our traditional elaborated seafood soup served with corn tortillas.

Sopa Azteka. Small

$9.00

Pasilla chile- and tomato-based soup is ladled on tpo tortilla chips and topped with creamy avocado, mexican cheese, and tangy Mexican crema.

Sopa Azteka. Large

$16.00

Pasilla chile- and tomato-based soup is ladled on tpo tortilla chips and topped with creamy avocado, mexican cheese, and tangy Mexican crema.

Sopa De Pansita

$15.00

ENSALDAS

Oaxaca Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

HOUSE SPECIAL

Barcacoa

$17.00

Slow cooked meat in a flavorful guajillo sauce with Mexican seasonings served with rice and corn tortilla

Carne Azada

$18.00

Grilled skirt steak served with pico de gallo,guacamole, tortillas, nopales and salad- rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Traditional chilaquiles sauteed in green or, red salsa accompanied with two egg. Served with, Mexican rice and beans.

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Choripollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast ,mexican chorizo and Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and black beans,lettuce and tortillas.

Chuletas Ranchera

$17.00

Pork chops marinated – finished with sautéed onions – jalapenos –tomatoes, served with side rice, beans and corn tortilla

El Alambre

$20.00

Grilled chicken and beef with chorizo, bell peppers, onions and melted Oaxaca cheese served with flour tortillas.

Fajitas

$17.00

Our mix of bell peppers and onions sauteed with your choice of protein and served with rice and beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Huatulco Chile Relleno

$17.99

Mar Y Tierra

$24.99

Chicken breast,shrimp and steak and grilled onions. Served with rice,pico de gallo,side salad and tortillas.

Molcajete

$29.99

Main dish consists of grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, sausage, slice queso oaxaca and Mexican cactus. Char-grilled to perfection in our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, a slice of fresh Mexican cheese, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mole Oaxaca

$17.00

Our traditional oaxaca mole sauce over chicken served with rice and corn tortillas.

Oaxaca Fajita

$23.99

Sizzling chorizo and carnitas topped with grilled cactus, onions and tomato and chunk of queso Oaxaca,served with rice,beans sour cream,tortillas, carne asada.

Parrillada Oaxaca

$26.99

Grilled steak,chicken breast,shrimp,mexican chorizo,nopales served with beans,tortillas,guacamole and pico de gallo, grilled onions and queso Oaxaca

Pezcado Frito

$19.00

Fry whole tilapia garlic seasonande , serve with rice-beans and side salad

Tampiquena

$20.00

Guacamole and rice,black beans, two enchiladas carne azada,oaxaca crema and a chunk of queso fresco.

Tlayuda

$17.00

Imported tradicional Oaxaca tortilla,black beans,romain lettuce, queso Oaxaca,ligth spread with the choize of protein, serve with grill onions and grilled cactus.

Tostadas Istmo

$15.00

Four crispy flat corn tortillas topped with beans, cabage, queso fresco,tomotoes,chopped carne azada,oaxaca cream.

Pechuga en crema champinones

$17.99

Pastor suizo

$17.00

VEGETARIANO

Burrito Vegetariona

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled vegetables, melted cheese, and rice, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Fajita Vegetariana

$14.00

A mix of fresh mushrooms,bell peppers,broccoli and zucchini.served with lettuce,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$13.00

Cheese quesadilla with grilled vegetables, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

ENCHILADAS

Enchilada De Mole

$17.00

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, topped with our mole salsa and cheese served with rice and black beans.

Enchilada Suiza

$17.00

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, Mexican cheese, topped with our cream and tomatillo salsa and Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans.

MARISCOS

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$21.00

Camarones Chilpachole

$21.00

Ceviche De Camarones

$19.00

Coctel De Camarones

$19.00

OYSTER 12 PCS

$30.00

OYSTER 6 PCS

$15.00

KIDS MEALS

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Quesadilla 10 inch flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese serve with chips.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.50

3 pieces of chicken tenders with fries.

Kid Taco

$6.50

Chicken taco with Oaxaca cheese serve with chips.

POSTRES

Churros

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Oaxaca Key Lime

$6.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

SIDES

Jalapenos Toreados

$2.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Aguacate

$4.00

Side Azada

$8.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Chip And Salsa

$4.50

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side Consome

$4.50

Side Crema Mexicana

$2.50

Side Fryes

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Nopales

$6.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Plantain

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Queso Dip

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Vegetales

$5.00

SIDE PAN

$3.00

ESPECIALES

FAJITAS ESPECIAL

NA BEVERAGES

Boing

$3.50

Coffe

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Peper

$2.75

Horchata

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Jamaica

$3.50+

Jarito Lime

$3.00

Jarito Mandarina

$3.00

Jarito Tamarindo

$3.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Pepsi Cola

$2.75

Perrier

$3.00

Pina

$3.50+

Sangria

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Virgen Daiquiri

$6.99

Virgen Pina Colada

$6.99

Water

$1.75

Fresh orange juice

$5.00

BEER

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelo Ultra

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Modelo

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Victoria Familiar

$9.50

XX Lager

$5.00

Miller 5 Mayo

$2.50

Bud Light 5 Mayo

$2.50

Michelo 5 Mayo

$2.50

Coors 5 Mayo

$2.50

CUBETA 6 CERVEZAS

$34.00

CUBETA 6 CERVEZAS (Copy)

$34.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.99

Coffee Baileys

$9.99

Cosmopolitan

$9.99

Daiquiri

$8.99

El Cantarito

$11.99

Lemon Drop

$7.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.99

Martine Love

$9.99

Martini

$8.99

Michelada de mango / pina

$12.95

Michelda Regular

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.99

Mojito

$9.99

Paloma

$9.99

Pina Colada

$9.99

Pinaple Malibu

$8.99

Rumchata

$8.99

Sangria Blanca

$11.00

Sangria Pitcher

$19.99

Sangria Roja

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Virgen Daiquiri

$6.99

Virgen Pina Colada

$6.99

Mimosa (Copy)

$8.99

MARGARITAS

Cadilad Margarita

$13.00

CINCO DE MAYO MARG

$7.99

Coronarita

$13.00

Frozen House Margarita

$12.00

jalapeño margarita

$11.85

Margarita house

$10.00

Margarita Tropical

$13.50

Mezcalita

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

BIG MARGARITA

$15.99

GREAT OAXACA MARGARITA

$17.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

Cabernet GLS

$7.00

Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Grigio GLS

$7.00

Merlot GLS

$7.00

Moscato GLS

$7.00

WINE BOTTLES

Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

Grigio BTL

$25.00

Merlot BTL

$25.00

Moscato BTL

$25.00

SERVER DRINK

MESERA DRINK

$20.00

VODKA

Absolut

$7.50

Ciroc

$10.99

Grey Goose

$10.99

Ketel One

$9.99

Titos

$9.99

GIN

Bombay Saphire

$9.99

Tanqueray

$8.99

RUM

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Malibu

$7.99

Zacapa

$10.00

Zacapa X0

$22.00

TEQUILA

1800

$10.99

Casa Amigo

$10.99

Casadores

$10.99

Clase Azul

$23.99

Corralejo

$9.99

Don Julio 70

$11.99

Don Julio Reposado

$11.99

Don Julio Silver

$10.99

Jose Cuervo

$8.99

Mezcal

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Pepe Lopez

$7.50

Tequila 1942

$20.00

Zausa Hornitos

$9.99

5 Mayo Tequila Special

$7.99

PATRON

$10.99

WHISKEY

Apple Crown Royal

$10.99

Black Johnny Walker

$10.00

Blue Label

$25.00

Buchanans 12

$10.99

Buchanans 18

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$9.99

Double Black Jhonny

$20.00

Fireball Red Hot

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$10.99

Hennessy

$9.99

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Jameson

$7.99

Jim Beam

$8.99

Johnny Walker Blue

$42.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.99

Remy Martin

$13.00

CUBETA 6 CERVEZAS

CUBETA 6 CERVEZAS

$34.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACO TUESDAY AUTHENTIC

$8.00

TACO TUESDAY TEX-MEX

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

AUTHENTIC MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Location

7748 Governor Ritchie HWY, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bean Rush Cafe - Baltimore Washington Medical Center
orange starNo Reviews
301 Hospital Drive Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
orange starNo Reviews
7704 D Quarterfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar - 10 Crain Highway North
orange starNo Reviews
10 Crain Highway North Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Bragg Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
312 Montfield Ln Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
The Olive Tree
orange star4.2 • 662
7005 Ritchie Hwy Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Judy's Island Grill II
orange star4.3 • 3,009
800 Crain Hwy N Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Burnie

Judy's Island Grill II
orange star4.3 • 3,009
800 Crain Hwy N Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
orange star4.0 • 1,047
1702 Furnace Dr Glen Burnie, MD 21060
View restaurantnext
Capri Pizza & Subs Express
orange star4.5 • 771
337 HOSPITAL DR Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Willy's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 696
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
The Olive Tree
orange star4.2 • 662
7005 Ritchie Hwy Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Burnie
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston