American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Superba Snacks and Coffee North Hollywood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!
Location
5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 90291
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock N' Pies Pizza Co - Sherman Oaks
No Reviews
12924 Riverside Dr Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant