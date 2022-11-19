Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Superba Snacks and Coffee North Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

5203 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 90291

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
LATTE
COLD BREW LRG

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE REG

$3.25

DRIP COFFEE LRG

$3.75

DECAF COFFEE REG

$3.25

DECAF COFFEE LRG

$3.75

COLD BREW

$4.50

COLD BREW LRG

$5.75

MASON JAR COLD BREW

$15.00

NITRO SLUSH

$5.00Out of stock

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.50

AMERICANO

$3.50

GIBRALTAR

$3.75

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

MACCHIATO

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

MOCHA

$6.00

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

SPANISH LATTE

$6.00

Sweet steamed milk/ cinnamon

TURMERIC LATTE

$6.00

VANILLA LATTE

$6.00

VALENCIA CORTADO

$4.50

espresso/ steamed milk/ navel orange simple syrup

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

PUMPKIN MILK LATTE

$6.00

TEA & MATCHA

ICED TEA

$3.50

TEA REG

$3.00

TEA LRG

$4.50

MATCHA WATER

$4.00

MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

VALLEY FOG

$6.50

english breakfast tea/ simple syrup/ steamed milk/ activated charcoal

MILK SHAKES

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$6.00
BLACK SESAME

BLACK SESAME

$7.00

SALTED CARAMEL

$6.00

SUPERBA O'S + CREAM

$7.00

MILK

$2.50

BEVERAGES

COKE

COKE

$2.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.25
SPINDRIFT - GRAPEFRUIT

SPINDRIFT - GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

FROZEN LEMONADE

$4.50Out of stock

frozen strawberry lemonade

RECESS POMEGRANATE HIBISCUS

RECESS POMEGRANATE HIBISCUS

$6.00

VITALITY SHOT

$4.50

MTN VALLEY STILL .5L

$3.25

EXTRAS

LEMONADE

$4.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

VITALITY SHOT

$4.50

PASTRIES

MADE TO ORDER MADELEINES

MADE TO ORDER MADELEINES

$6.00Out of stock

made-to-order

CROISSANT

CROISSANT

$4.00Out of stock

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.00Out of stock

almond paste/ roasted almonds/ powered sugar

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.00Out of stock
KOUIGN AMMAN

KOUIGN AMMAN

$5.00Out of stock

buttery pastry topped bruled sugar

BOMBOLINI

BOMBOLINI

$5.00Out of stock

bite sized, creme filled sugar pastries

BANANA BREAD (V)

$4.50

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.00Out of stock

MORNING BUN

$4.50Out of stock

FARMERS MARKET CROSTATA

$5.50Out of stock

Stone Fruit Crostata

POTATO CHORIZO DANISH

$5.00Out of stock

melted Manchego cheese, chorizo, red bell peppers, potato, chives

SUPERBA O

SUPERBA O

$1.50

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$3.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE TAHINI BROWNIE (GF)

$5.00

Gluten Free

CARROT CAKE (V)

$5.50Out of stock

Vegan

CHEDDAR CHIVE BISCUIT

$3.50Out of stock

DOG TREAT

$2.00

HOLIDAY COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

RASPBERRY DOUGHNUT

$3.75Out of stock

JELLY DOUGHNUT

$4.50Out of stock

PEACH + NECTARINE PIE

$7.00Out of stock

ALL DAY

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

scrambled eggs/ bacon/ yellow cheese/ hot sauce aioli

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.50Out of stock

levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.00Out of stock

bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema

BISCUIT SANDWICH

$10.00Out of stock

impossible sausage/ egg/ cheese/ honey-cayenne aioli

GRAIN BOWL

GRAIN BOWL

$9.00Out of stock

brown rice/ vinegar/ shaved carrots and radishes/ almonds/ sesame+ sunflower seeds/ olive oil/ gold raisins.

CHOP SALAD

$7.00Out of stock

kale + iceburg/ smoked mozzarella/ tomato/ pepperoncini/ cucumber/ pickled pepper vinaigrette

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50Out of stock

american, cheddar, jack, cotija

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.00Out of stock
CHEESY TOTS

CHEESY TOTS

$5.00Out of stock

Cheddar/jack

SMOTHERED TOTS

SMOTHERED TOTS

$6.00Out of stock

Cheddar/ jack/ bacon/ scallions/ sour cream

SMALL SIDES

SIDE BACON

$3.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

SIDE SCRAMBLED EGG

$2.00

CHIPS

BEANFIELD

BEANFIELD

$2.25Out of stock
DEEP RIVER - PLAIN

DEEP RIVER - PLAIN

$2.25

SUPERBA SUPPLY

ALMOND GRANOLA

$7.00Out of stock

8 oz

ALMOND TRAIL MIX

$8.00Out of stock

12 oz

ALMOND/PECAN NUT BUTTER

$9.00Out of stock

COLD BREW GROWLER

$11.00Out of stock

FERMENTED HOT SAUCE

$8.50

GUMMIES

$3.00

HAZELNUT HONEY

$9.00Out of stock

LICORICE

$4.00Out of stock

australian licorice

SUGAR + SPICE NUTS

$9.00Out of stock

TAFFY

$3.00Out of stock

salt water taffy

VALRHONA CHOCOLATE

$3.00Out of stock

SUPERBA HAT

$15.00

SALTED CARAMEL (SS)

$7.50Out of stock

WATERMELON

$4.00Out of stock

TOTE BAG

$13.00Out of stock

COFFEE BEANS

RETAIL COFFEE

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!

Website

Location

5203 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 90291

Directions

