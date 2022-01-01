Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Superba Snacks and Coffee - Pasadena*

review star

No reviews yet

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy

Pasadena, CA 91105

Popular Items

BREAKFAST BURRITO
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
LATTE

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE REG

$3.25

DRIP COFFEE LRG

$3.75

DECAF COFFEE REG

$3.25

DECAF COFFEE LRG

$3.75

COLD BREW

$4.50

COLD BREW LRG

$5.75

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.50

MASON JAR COLD BREW

$15.00

ESPRESSO

AMERICANO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

GIBRALTAR

$3.75

GOLDEN LATTE

$6.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

MACCHIATO

$4.00

MOCHA

$6.00

MUSHROOM LATTE

$6.00Out of stock

SPANISH LATTE

$6.00

Sweet steamed milk/ cinnamon

VANILLA LATTE

$6.00

VALENCIA CORTADO

$4.50

espresso/ steamed milk/ navel orange simple syrup

PUMPKIN MILK LATTE

$6.00

COFFEE COCKTAILS

COLD FASHIONED

$6.00

cold brew/ orange bitters/ orange peel.

HOPPED CASCARA SODA

$6.50Out of stock

Cascade + citrus hops.

MATCHA MOJITO

$6.00

Green tea/ fresh mint/ lime.

TEA & MATCHA

ICED TEA

$4.00

TEA REG

$3.00

TEA LRG

$4.50

MATCHA WATER

$4.00

MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

TEA AU LAIT

$3.50Out of stock

EASTSIDE FOG

$6.50

english breakfast tea/ simple syrup/ steamed milk/ activated charcoal

LRG TEA AU LAIT

$5.00Out of stock

MILK SHAKES

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$6.00
BLACK SESAME

BLACK SESAME

$7.00
MATCHA MILKSHAKE

MATCHA MILKSHAKE

$6.50
TURMERIC GINGER

TURMERIC GINGER

$7.00

MILK

$2.50

BOTTLES + CANS

APPLE JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

BOS - PEACH

$3.50Out of stock

BUNDABERG GINGER BEER

$3.50

DIET COKE BTL

$3.50Out of stock

HEATH AID KOMBUCHA

$6.00

KOIA VANILLA

$8.00Out of stock

MEX COKE

$3.50

MTN VALLEY SPARKLING 1L

$5.75

MTN VALLEY SPARKLING.5L

$3.25

MTN VALLEY STILL .5L

$3.25Out of stock

MTN VALLEY STILL 1L

$5.75

PRESSED JUICE

$8.00

Sanzo

$4.00Out of stock
SPINDRIFT - GRAPEFRUIT

SPINDRIFT - GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50Out of stock

Mela Water

$5.50Out of stock

STEWART'S ROOT BEER

$3.50Out of stock

TEHUACAN WATER

$4.00Out of stock

TEPACHE GINGER APPLE

$6.50

TEPACHE MANGO CHILI

$6.50

TEPACHE ORANGE TURMERIC

$6.50Out of stock

TEPACHE PINEAPPLE SPICE

$6.50

TEPACHE TAMARIND CITRUS

$6.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

TOPO CHICO LIME

$3.50Out of stock

VINA CIDER - CHERRY ROOIBOS

$5.50Out of stock

VINA CIDER - HONEY

$5.50Out of stock

VYBES - BLUBERRY MINT

$10.00Out of stock

VYBES - Strawberry Lavender

$10.00Out of stock

VYBES - PEACH GINGER

$10.00Out of stock

ZOLA COCONUT WATER

$5.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

LEMONADE

$4.50Out of stock

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

VITALITY SHOT

$4.50

PASTRIES

MADE TO ORDER MADELEINES

MADE TO ORDER MADELEINES

$6.00

made-to-order

CROISSANT

CROISSANT

$4.00

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.00

almond paste/ roasted almonds/ powered sugar

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.00
KOUIGN AMMAN

KOUIGN AMMAN

$5.00

buttery pastry topped bruled sugar

BOMBOLINI

BOMBOLINI

$5.00Out of stock

bite sized, creme filled sugar pastries

BANANA BREAD (V)

$4.50

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.00Out of stock

MORNING BUN

$4.50

FARMERS MARKET CROSTATA

$5.50

Stone Fruit Crostata

POTATO CHORIZO DANISH

$5.00Out of stock

melted Manchego cheese, chorizo, red bell peppers, potato, chives

SUPERBA O

SUPERBA O

$1.50

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$3.50

CHOCOLATE TAHINI BROWNIE (GF)

$5.00

Gluten Free

CARROT CAKE (V)

$5.50Out of stock

Vegan

CHEDDAR CHIVE BISCUIT

$3.50

DOG TREAT

$2.00

HOLIDAY COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

RASPBERRY DOUGHNUT

$3.75Out of stock

JELLY DOUGHNUT

$4.50Out of stock

PEACH + NECTARINE PIE

$7.00

ALL DAY

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.00

beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.

BISCUIT SANDWICH

$10.00

impossible sausage/ egg/ cheese/ honey-cayenne aioli

CHEESY EGG TOAST

CHEESY EGG TOAST

$8.50

levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.50

levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.

GREEK YOGURT

GREEK YOGURT

$7.00

flax/ rye and oat muesli/ sour apple/ almond milk/ granola/ blueberries.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.00

bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema

HAM + BUTTER

HAM + BUTTER

$9.50Out of stock

superba baguette/ d'affinois/ house mustard.

TUNA NICOISE SANDWICH

TUNA NICOISE SANDWICH

$11.00Out of stock

superba baguette/ tuna conserva/ anchovy/ olives/ harissa potato/ pickled green beans.

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$9.00

milk bread/ soft egg/ caper/ grainy mustard/ red onion

ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH

ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Sourdough/arugula/peppadew pepper/green goddess

PRESSED GRILLED CHEESE

PRESSED GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

fontina/ cheddar/ havarti/ cotija.

GRAIN BOWL

GRAIN BOWL

$9.00

brown rice/ vinegar/ shaved carrots and radishes/ almonds/ sesame+ sunflower seeds/ olive oil/ gold raisins.

AL PASTOR CRUNCH BOWL

$13.00

black kale + iceburg/ black beans/ queso fresco/ achiote vinaigrette/ jalapeno hot sauce/ peruvian corn nut + crispy tortilla 

UMAMI SALMON BOWL

UMAMI SALMON BOWL

$14.50

black kale + cabbage/ brown rice/ sweet potato/ green onion crispy quinoa/ furikake/ sweet soy vinaigrette

CHICKEN + ARUGULA SALAD

CHICKEN + ARUGULA SALAD

$11.00

lemon vinaigrette/ Celery/ treviso/ ciabata croutons/ parmesan cheese.

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.00
CHEESY TOTS

CHEESY TOTS

$5.00

Cheddar/jack

SMOTHERED TOTS

SMOTHERED TOTS

$6.00

Cheddar/ jack/ bacon/ scallions/ sour cream

SMALL SIDES

SIDE BACON

$3.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

SIDE SCRAMBLED EGG

$2.00

SIDE TOAST W/BUTTER

$1.50

UTENSILS

EXTRA NAPKINS

PACKAGED SNACKS

DEEP RIVER - SEA SALT

$2.50Out of stock

DEEP RIVER - BBQ

$2.50
BEANFIELD

BEANFIELD

$2.50

HIPPEAS

$2.50Out of stock

BARNANA BITES

$3.00Out of stock

TONYS DARK CHOC

$3.00Out of stock

PRINGLES

$2.00

BEEF JERKY STICK

$3.00

SUPERBA SUPPLY

CA FARMS ALMOND MILK

$5.00

32 oz

ALMOND GRANOLA

$7.00Out of stock

8 oz

ALMOND TRAIL MIX

$8.00

12 oz

ALMOND/PECAN NUT BUTTER

$9.00Out of stock

HOUSEMADE CROUTONS

$4.00Out of stock

SUPERBA BIGBOY COFFEE

$20.00

1 lb

TEA BAGS

$6.00Out of stock

6 pack

AVOCADO

$2.00Out of stock

1 ea

LEMONS

$2.00

4 ea

LIMES

$2.00Out of stock

4 ea

MARKET BERRIES

$7.00Out of stock

DEEP RIVER - SEA SALT

$2.50Out of stock

TONYS DARK CHOC

$3.00Out of stock

BANANA RUNTS

$2.50Out of stock

APPLE

$1.75Out of stock

GUMMIES

$3.00

JALAPENO SAUCE

$7.00Out of stock

8 oz

SMOKED CHILI GARLIC

$7.00Out of stock

6 oz

HOT HONEY

$8.00

6 oz

ROASTED STRAWBERRIES

$9.00Out of stock

7 oz

SPICY TAPENADE

$8.00Out of stock

6 oz

MARINATED OLIVES

$11.00Out of stock

12 oz

TURMERIC CAULIFLOWER

$8.00Out of stock

8 oz

BREAD + BUTTER PICKLE

$7.00Out of stock

12 oz

SPICY GREEN BEANS

$8.00Out of stock

8 oz

CHICKEN SALT

$5.50

3 oz

CHARRED ONION SALT

$5.50Out of stock

3 oz

SHROOM SALT

$7.00Out of stock

3 oz

CITRUS SALT

$5.50Out of stock

3 oz

SMOKED CHILI + LIME SALT

$5.50Out of stock

3 oz

SALTED CARAMEL (SS)

$7.50Out of stock

WATERMELON

$4.00Out of stock

RICE KRISPY TREAT

$5.50

caramel

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$17.00

TAFFY

$3.00

salt water taffy

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105

