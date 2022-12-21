  • Home
Supercharged Entertainment of Edison 987 U.S. 1

987 U.S. 1

Edison, NJ 08817

Order Again

Starters

Legendary Hand Cut Fries

$8.50

Hand Cut Fries

Spinach & Artichoke Portobello

$14.00

Cheesy spinach and artichoke stuffed portobello caps (2)

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.50

Battered dill pickle chips served with Grill Sauce and Sriracha Ranch

Edamame

$9.00

Steamed and tossed with kosher salt. Served with soy sauce.

Fresh Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Breaded mozzarella sticks, warm marinara

Mac n' Cheese Fritters

$9.00

Fritters filled with creamy mac n' cheese

Sriracha Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Sriracha Sesame oil, scallions, cucumber wasabi sauce

Bunch O' Bacon

$14.00

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon

Shareables

Spudtacular Nachos

$15.00

Fresh cut fries,tex-mex chili, cotija cheese, white queso, guacamole, sour cream, scallions, pico de gallo, cilantro, and jalapenos

Beer Batter Bourbon Cauliflower

$13.00

Local Beer battered cauliflower, big bang bourbon sauce

Pepperoni Perfection

$16.50

Margherita Mayhem

$16.50

California Carnitas

$16.50

Carnitas, red onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocados, & crema

Garlic Naan Flatbread

$16.50

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Giant Pretzel, Warm beer cheese

Lord of the Wings

$15.00

8 Traditional or 10 Boneless wings, choice of Sauce

Onion Ring Tower

$11.00

8-10 onion rings, grill sauce, ranch

Fun-4-All Chips & Dips

$18.00

White queso, tex-mex chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, white bean harvest hummus, chips, carrots, celery, naan bread

Soups & Greens

Tomato Soup (Cup)

$4.50

Homemade Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Homemade Tomato Soup

Chili Tex Mex (Cup)

$5.00

Homemade Chili topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and scalllion's

Chili Tex Mex (Bowl)

$7.50

Homemade Chili topped with Cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions's

Field of Dreams

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot and choice of dressing

Ceaser

$9.50

Romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, house croutons

Cobb Me Crazy

$14.50

Bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions, choice of dressing

Kicking Sesame

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, dried cranberry, mandarin oranges, red onion, sliced almonds, kung fu sesame dressing

Blazing Buffalo

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken tenders, spring mix, trimmings, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Slow Roasted Brisket Club

$18.00

Brisket, bacon, gouda, swiss, lettuce, pickle, avocado, grill sauce, toasted ciabotta roll, slice of marbled rye

Keep It Classy Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, truffle aioli, brioche roll

Zooming Zesty Fried Chicken

$15.00

Beer battered chickent thigh, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$12.00

Fried cheese, american grilled cheese, texas toast

Brooklyn Pastrami

$15.00

Marble rye, pastrami, catalina dressing, kosher dill pickle slaw

Brisket BBQ Sliders

$18.50

Three hawaiian sliders of slow roasted brisket, Jack daniels BBQ, crispy onions, dill pickle slaw, grill sauce

BYO-Angus-B

BYO Burger

$15.00

Specialty Burger

Super Burger

$20.00

Double beef, american cheese with bacon, brisket, fried pickles, grill sauce, and all the classic trim served on a brioche bun

Truffle Portobello

$16.00

Garlic sauteed portobello with truffle aioli and swiss served on a toasted brioche bun

Piggy Perfection

$18.00

Yes. Its okay to pig out with carnitas. Thick cut candied bacon and maple caramalized onions on a toasted pretzel bun

Bump & Run Brunch

$18.00

Fried egg with crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce. tomatoe and mayo on an english muffin

Hungry Hawaiian

$16.00

Grilled pineapple with bacon, cheddar cheese, and teriyaki sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Sweet Dreams

$17.00

Crisp applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese curds, creamy mac n' cheese, all covered in hot white melted cheese on a toasted pretzel bun

BBQ Burger Bomb

$17.00

Angus beef stuffed full of melted cheddar cheese smothered in Jack Daniels BBQ, onion rings, dill pickle slaw and applewod smoked bacon, with our famous grill sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Impossibly Delicious Burger

$16.00

Impossible burger , Served sauceless with classic trim on brioche bun

Entrees

Carnitas Corn Tacos

$16.50

3 corn tortillas, carnitas, mango corn salsa with crema, diced onion, cilantro, & cotija cheese served with sweet potato tots

Bacon Mac N' Cheese

$14.00

Creamy mac n' cheese, bacon, fried cheese curds

Chicken & Spuds

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, fresh cut fries, dill pickle slaw, honey mustard dipping sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$21.00

Ginger & lime ahi tuna, seasoned rice, cabbage, scallions, avocado cilantro pineapple, carrot, cucumber and ginger poke sauce

Super Salmon Rice Bowl

$19.00

Seared salmon, seasoned rice, steamed broccoli , avocado, mango corn salsa

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic grilled cheese on Texas toast

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Single patty on a Brioche bun

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Single patty with cheese on a Brioche bun

Kids Crispy Chicken Bites

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamy Mac n' cheese with bacon

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Soft Tortillas with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Kids Pigs in a Blanket

$9.00

Beef mini dogs wrapped in bread

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand cut slightly seasoned fries

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Dill Pickle Slaw

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Mandarin Oranges

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Carrot Sticks

$3.00

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing topped with croutons

Side Garden

$5.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and carrot with choice of dressings

Sd Queso

$3.00

Treats

Tempura Cheesecake

$9.50

New york style cheesecake in fresh tempura batter, hand whipped cream, caramel drizzle

Strawberry Angel Cakes

$8.00Out of stock

Two angel food cup cakes, hand whipped cream, sweetend strawberries, fudge drizzle

Skillet Cookie Sundae

$11.00

Baked chocolate chip cookie, candied bacon bits, vanilla bean ice cream, hand whipped cream, chocolate shards, walnuts, fudge drizzle & a cherry

Cannoli & Donut Tower

$16.00

Fried cinnamon sugar donuts and fresh sweet cream cannoli

Pina Rum Cake

$9.00

Yellow rum cake, grilled cinnamon sprinkled pineapple, kremas drizzle

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Vanilla Scoop

$3.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Vacation

$22.00Out of stock

1 scoop of vanilla bean, powered donut, cannoli and vanilla wafer

Crazy Chocolate Love

$22.00Out of stock

1 scoop of vanilla bean, salted caramel brownie, chocolate wafer and chocolate shavings

Strawberry Shortcake

$22.00Out of stock

1 scoop of vanilla bean, angel food cupcake, strawberry wafer, and strawberry rosettes

Cookies & Cream

$22.00Out of stock

1 scoop of vanilla bean, ice sandwich, oreo cookie and cocoa rice krispies

Smokin Smore

$22.00Out of stock

1 scoop vanilla bean, graham crackers, hershey bar and a toasted marshmallow

Atlantic City

$22.00Out of stock

1 scoop of vanilla bean, churro, caramel popcorn, chocolate coin and gold pearls

Birthday Party

$22.00Out of stock

1 scoop vanilla bean, slice of rainbow cake, rainbow lollipop topped with a Birthday candle

Spiked Vanilla Vacation

$27.00

Spiked Crazy Chocolate Love

$27.00

Spiked Strawberry Shortcake

$27.00

Spiked Cookies & Cream

$27.00

Spiked Smokin Smore

$27.00

Spiked Atlantic City

$27.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to the Burgers & Brews!

Location

987 U.S. 1, Edison, NJ 08817

Directions

Main pic

