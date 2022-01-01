Restaurant header imageView gallery

Superchefs Alabama

review star

No reviews yet

104 S Main St

Tuscumbia, AL 35674

NA BEVS

Hot Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Kids Milk/Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Juice

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mug Root Beer

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Sunkist

$2.25

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$8.50

SAUCES

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Maple Heat

$0.50

Mornae Cheese

$0.50

Nola Cream Sauce

$0.50

Hot Crab Spread

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Red Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Dr. Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Sprite BBQ

$0.50

Sweet Potato Puree

$0.50

Burbon Carmel

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Carmel Syrup

$0.50

Blueberry Compote

$0.50

Strawberry Compote

$0.50

Whip Cream Topping

$0.50

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Balsalmic Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Glaze

$0.50

PM Heat

$0.50

MARG THURSDAY

Lime Marg (Drink Special)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

104 S Main St, Tuscumbia, AL 35674

Directions

Gallery
Superchefs image
Superchefs image

