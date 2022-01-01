Superchefs - Louisville
1,556 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1702 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
No Reviews
1624 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant