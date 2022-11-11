Super Chicken Rico imageView gallery
Latin American

Super Chicken Rico Aberdeen

610 Reviews

$

690 South Philadelphia Boulevard

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HALF CHICKEN
Chicken burrito
QUARTER CHICKEN WHITE MEAT

CHICKEN SPECIALTY

POLLO SALTADO (no Substitution)

$14.25

tender chicken mixed with onions and tomatoes served over freis and white rice

P0LLO PARRILLERO

$15.59

half de boned chicken served with two sides

CHURRASCO DE POLLO

$14.25

terder chicken breast marinated in cilantro peppers garlic and onions served with two sides

CHICKEN KABOBS

$13.99

two chicken kabobs served with two sides

CHICKEN FAJITA

$13.99

tender chicken mixed with peppers served with two sides

STEAK SPECIALTY

LOMO SALTADO (no substitutions)

$17.99

tender steak mixed with onions tomatoes served with fries and white rice

CARNE ASADA

$17.25

tender steak with peppers and onions served with two sides

MIXED KABOBS

$19.95

one chicken one steak one shrimp skewer served with two sides

MIXED GRILL

$20.25

quater dark chicken tender staek one shrimp skewer served with two sides

STEAK FAJITA

$15.99

tender steak with peppers and onions served with two sides

BISTEC A LO POBRE (no sudstitutions)

$17.99

tender steak plantains eggs served over fries and white rice

PORK CHOPS

$14.50

two grilled pork chops served with two sides

MIX FAJITA

$18.99

tender chicken steak shrimp peppers served with two sides

LAMB CHOPS

$28.95

5 lamb chops served with two sides

ANTICUCHOS

$13.99

two beef heart skewer served with two sieds

Steak kabobs

$15.99

TRADITIONAL SEAFOOD

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$15.95

fresh fish in lime juice marinated served with corn and swee potatoes

CEVICHE MIXTO

$17.95

Fresh fish seafood in lime juice marinated served with corn and swee potatoes

CAMARONES A LA PARRILLA

$16.95

two shrimps skewers served with two sides

PESCADO FRITO

$14.50

whole fried fish served with two sides

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$16.99

rice mixed with seafood and special peruvianspices

SALMON

$16.99

grilled salmon served with two sides

SUBS TACOS &QUESADILLAS

CHARBROILED

$10.25

charbroiled chicken with lettuce tomatoes cheese and mayonnaise

charcol al chicken rico sub (4)

$10.25

CHEESE STEAK

$11.25

steak peppers onion lettuce tomatoes cheese mayonnaise served with fries

Chicken burrito

$10.25

CHICKEN CHEESE

$10.49

chicken peppers onions lettuce tomatoecheese and mayonnaise

Chicken Gyro

$10.50

chicken quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Rico sub (5)

$10.25

chiken wrap

$10.25

Esteak burrito

$13.99

FISH SUB

$10.25

fried tilapia fillet with mayonnaise lettuce and fries

grande chicken rico sub (3)

$10.25

Lamb Gyro

$11.50

steak quesadilla

$14.25

THREE CHICKEN TACOS

$11.99

chicken with lettuce pico de gallo sour crean and feta cheese

THREE STEAK TACOS

$13.99

steak with lettuce pico gallo sour crean and feta cheese

TWO SHRIMP TACOS

$10.99

shrimp with lettuce pico de gollo sour crean and feta cheese

shrimp burrito

$14.75

shrimp quesadillas

$15.25

CHICKEN

QUARTER CHICKEN DARK MEAT

$9.25

served with two sides

QUARTER CHICKEN WHITE MEAT

$9.95

served with two sides

HALF CHICKEN

$13.25

served with two sides

HALF CHICKEN WHITE MEAT

$14.25

served with two sides

Medio polio de piernas

$13.99

Quarter Dark no side

$5.25

Quarter white no side

$5.50

half dark meat no side

$10.00

Half white meat no side

$10.25

frejoles encima del arroz

$1.50

FAMILY MEALS

WHOLE CHICKEN

$24.95

with two sides

FAMILY # 1

$32.49

1 whole chicken with three large sides and a 2 litersoda or three cans

FAMILY # 2

$53.99

2 whole chicken with 6 large sides

WHOLE CHICKEN (no sides)

$15.25

no sides

Whole chicken darmit

$17.95

Whole chicken white meat

$18.25

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.95

lettuce tomatoes onions cucumbers

CAESAR SALAD

$5.95

romaine lettuce parmesan caesar dressing and croutons

GREEK SALAD

$5.95

mixed lettuce tomatoes black olives feta cheese onions and cucumbers

GYRO SALAD

$7.95

lettuce tomatoes olives feta cheese onions cucumbers topped with pite bread and lamb slices

sauces

sauces

$0.25

sauces large

$3.75

extras

Shrimps Kabobs

$6.00

Chicken Kabobs

$5.00

Steak Kabobs

$5.50

Lamb Chops

$5.00

Sides large

$65.00

Sides mieiun

$35.00

Alfajores

$2.00

sides large platanos

$70.00

sides midiun platanos

$38.00

extras

$1.00

extras

$2.00

Enpanadas

Enpanadas

$2.50

Sodas

Yoe's

$2.85

Coca-Cola .20z

$2.25

Jarrito

$2.50

Can.

$1.25

Agua

$1.00

Chicha morada

$2.60

2 liter cocakola

$3.75

Maraculla

$2.60

Inca kola 20z

$2.45

2 liter sprite

$2.75

2 liter pepsi

$2.75

sides

red potatoes

$3.95+

coleslaw

$3.95+

french fries

$3.95+

fried plantain

$3.95+

fried yucca

$3.95+

california blend

$3.95+

black beans

$3.95+

house salad

$3.95+

cabbage

$3.95+

green beans

$3.95+

pinto beans

$3.95+

white rice

$3.95+

yellow rice

$3.95+

chaufa rice

$3.95+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

690 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen, MD 21001

Directions

Gallery
Super Chicken Rico image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Island at Flying Point Marina - 324 Flying Point Rd
orange starNo Reviews
324 Flying Point Rd Edgewood, MD 21040
View restaurantnext
Island Spice Grille & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A Edgewood, MD 21040
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken Rico - Rosedale
orange star4.4 • 134
8640 Pulaski Hwy suite 137 Rosedale, MD 21237
View restaurantnext
El Trovador
orange starNo Reviews
2523 Putty Hill Rd Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurantnext
Alma Cocina Latina
orange star4.9 • 2,953
1701 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
55 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Aberdeen
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Edgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bel Air
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston