Supercrisp 4830 Cass Ave. Suite C

4830 Cass Ave

Detroit, MI 48201

Popular Items

SC Fries
SC Chicken Sandwich
Oki Fries

Starters

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed edamame, garlic-sesame oil, nori, chili and lime sea salt.

Marinated Szechuan Cucumbers

$5.00

Crisp Persian cucumber, woodear mushroom, Szechuan chili vinaigrette

SC Fries

$4.00

Fries, garlic, sesame, nori, chili and lime sea salt.

Oki Fries

$7.00

Fries, chili and lime sea salt, Oki sauce, julienned ginger, scallion, nori, kewpie.

Hot Fries

$5.00

Fries, ghost pepper and toasted chili oil, garlic, sesame, nori and chili lime sea salt. Served with a side of furikake Ranch Dressing.

Hot Oki Fries

$8.00

Fries, ghost pepper and toasted chili oil, garlic, sesame, nori and chili lime sea salt, Oki sauce, julienned ginger, scallion, nori, kewpie..

SC Chicken Bites

$8.00

Yuzu and ginger marinade, crispy and twice fried, served with lemon mayo.

SC Fish Bites

$8.00

Yuzu and ginger marinade, crispy and twice fried, served with lemon mayo.

SC Tofu Bites

$8.00

Yuzu and ginger marinade, crispy and twice fried, served with lemon mayo.

Oki Fries w/Crab Salad

$10.00

Hot Oki Fries w/crab salad

$11.00

Hot Oki Fries W/Crab Salad

$11.00

Hello Panda Chocolate Shells

$4.00

Hello Panda Strawberry Shells

$4.00Out of stock

Meiji Yan Yan Strawberry

$4.00

Meiji Yan Yan Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Meiji Yan Yan Double Crème

$4.00

Meiji Chocorooms

$4.00Out of stock

Soups

Miso

$4.00

White miso, dashi, wakame, scallion 8oz.

Spicy Miso

$4.00

Spicy chili paste, white miso, dashi, wakame, scallion 8oz.

SC Sandwiches

Twice Fried! All Sandwiches served on Rising Stars Bakery Brioche Roll.
SC Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.

SC Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.

SC Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.

SC Burgers

100% Halal Wagyu Beef Burger. All Burgers served on Rising Stars Bakery Brioche Roll.
SuperCrisp Burger

$12.00

American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, katsu mayo.

Curry Burger

$12.00

Curry slaw, pineapple chutney, pickled red onion and pickled ginger, curry mayo, scallion.

Kimchi Burger

$12.00

Kimchi, Maggi onions, katsu mayo, American cheese, sesame seeds.

Wasabi Burger

$12.00

Avocado, wasabi mayo, pickled red onion, chili crisp, sesame seeds.

Veggie Burgers

Veggie Beyond Burger. All Veggie burgers served on Rising Stars Bakery Brioche Roll.