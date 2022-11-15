Supercrisp 4830 Cass Ave. Suite C
4830 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
Popular Items
Starters
Edamame
Steamed edamame, garlic-sesame oil, nori, chili and lime sea salt.
Marinated Szechuan Cucumbers
Crisp Persian cucumber, woodear mushroom, Szechuan chili vinaigrette
SC Fries
Fries, garlic, sesame, nori, chili and lime sea salt.
Oki Fries
Fries, chili and lime sea salt, Oki sauce, julienned ginger, scallion, nori, kewpie.
Hot Fries
Fries, ghost pepper and toasted chili oil, garlic, sesame, nori and chili lime sea salt. Served with a side of furikake Ranch Dressing.
Hot Oki Fries
Fries, ghost pepper and toasted chili oil, garlic, sesame, nori and chili lime sea salt, Oki sauce, julienned ginger, scallion, nori, kewpie..
SC Chicken Bites
Yuzu and ginger marinade, crispy and twice fried, served with lemon mayo.
SC Fish Bites
Yuzu and ginger marinade, crispy and twice fried, served with lemon mayo.
SC Tofu Bites
Yuzu and ginger marinade, crispy and twice fried, served with lemon mayo.
Oki Fries w/Crab Salad
Hot Oki Fries w/crab salad
Hello Panda Chocolate Shells
Hello Panda Strawberry Shells
Meiji Yan Yan Strawberry
Meiji Yan Yan Chocolate
Meiji Yan Yan Double Crème
Meiji Chocorooms
Soups
SC Sandwiches
SC Chicken Sandwich
Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.
SC Fish Sandwich
Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.
SC Tofu Sandwich
Yuzu-Ginger marinade, Kewpie slaw, pickles, lemon mayo, red onion. Choice of Regular or spicy.
SC Burgers
SuperCrisp Burger
American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, katsu mayo.
Curry Burger
Curry slaw, pineapple chutney, pickled red onion and pickled ginger, curry mayo, scallion.
Kimchi Burger
Kimchi, Maggi onions, katsu mayo, American cheese, sesame seeds.
Wasabi Burger
Avocado, wasabi mayo, pickled red onion, chili crisp, sesame seeds.