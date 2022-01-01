Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

SuperDeluxe Powell Blvd

570 Reviews

$

5009 SE Powell Blvd

Portland, OR 97206

Order Again

Lunch & Dinner

Single

$5.95

Double

$7.95

Chicken Sando

$6.95

SuperSpicy Chicken

$6.95

Veggie

$6.75

Vegan Deluxe

$7.75

5 PC

$5.95

8 PC

$7.95

Fries

$2.75

Sauces

Free Sides

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Coffee

12oz. Coffee

$2.50

16oz. Coffee

$3.00

Fresh OJ

$3.50

16oz. Iced Coffee

$3.50

24oz. Iced Coffee

$4.00

Soda

16oz Coke

$2.50

16oz Diet Coke

$2.50

16oz Sprite

$2.50

16oz Fanta

$2.50

16oz Lemonade

$2.50

16oz HI-C Fruit Punch

$2.50

16oz Root Beer

$2.50

16oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

24oz Coke

$3.00

24oz Diet Coke

$3.00

24oz Sprite

$3.00

24oz Fanta

$3.00

24oz Lemonade

$3.00

24oz HI-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

24oz Root Beer

$3.00

24oz Dr. Pepper

$3.00

SuperTasty

16oz Chocolate

$4.50

16oz Vanilla

$4.50

16oz Strawberry & Cream

$4.50

16oz Orange Cream

$4.50

16oz Happy Cup Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz Birthday Sundae

$4.50

16oz Oreo Cookies & Cream

$4.50

16oz Seasonal

$4.50

24oz Chocolate

$5.50

24oz Vanilla

$5.50

24oz Strawberry & Cream

$5.50

24oz Orange Cream

$5.50

24oz Happy Cup Cold Brew

$5.50

24oz Birthday Sundae

$5.50

24oz Oreo Cookies & Cream

$5.50

24oz Seasonal

$5.50

Real Fruit Fizzy Water

16oz Marionberry Fizzy

$2.75

16oz Passionfruit Fizzy

$2.75

16oz Strawberry Fizzy

$2.75

16oz Seasonal Fizzy

$2.75

24oz Marionberry Fizzy

$3.25

24oz Passionfruit Fizzy

$3.25

24oz Strawberry Fizzy

$3.25

24oz Seasonal Fizzy

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:01 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:01 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:01 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:01 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:01 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Make your world a little more SuperDeluxe.

Location

5009 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

Gallery
SuperDeluxe image
SuperDeluxe image

