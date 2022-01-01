Restaurant header imageView gallery
Canopy Powered by SuperFD 19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA

No reviews yet

19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA

ASHBURN, VA 20147

Breakfast Picks

Breakfast BYO

$8.00+

The Paleo Bowl

$8.00+

The Breakfast Wrap

$8.00

The Mack Muffin

$6.00

The Toast Maker

$6.00

ESPECIAL BURRITO

$8.00

SUPERFD CROISSSANT

$8.00

EXTRA PROTEIN

$2.00

Solo Side

Sauce

$1.00

Lunch Picks

Lunch BYO

$8.00+

The Grain Bowl

$10.00+

The Green Bowl

$10.00+

The Paleo Bowl

$8.00+

The Power Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Samosa

$6.00

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Slider Duo

$7.00

Catfish Po Boy

$9.00

Beef Burrito

$9.00

Soup

Chilli

$5.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00+

Add Protein

Roast Chicken

$3.00

Falafel

$3.00

Deli Ham

$3.00

Deli Turkey

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Eggs

$3.00

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

DRIP COFFEE

$2.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50+

AMERICANO

$2.50+

LATTE

$3.50+

MOCHA

$4.00+

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$2.50+

ICED AMERICANO

$2.50+

ICED LATTE

$3.50+

ICED MOCHA

$4.00+

HOT TEA

$2.00+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$3.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50+

ICED TEA

$2.00+

ICED CHAI TEA LATTE

$3.50+

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$3.45+

CORTADO

$3.50

EXTRA SHOT ESPRESSO

$1.50

DRIP COFFEE REFILL

$1.00

DRINK SPECIALS

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$5.00

TRAINER X HOT DRINK

$3.00

TRAINER X SMOOTHIE

$6.00

SPICED MOCHA

$4.00+

MAPLE LATTE

$4.00+

MACHA LATTE

$5.00

ICED MAPLE LATTE

$4.00+

SMOOTHIES

SO VERY BERRY

$6.00

PROTEIN POWER

$6.00

MACHA MAKER

$6.00

CHOCO BERRY

$6.00

GO MANGO

$6.00

BLUEBERRY POM

$6.00

PROTEIN POWER FRAPPE

$8.00

Snacks

Nature Valley Granola Bar

Barbeque Chips

Busseto Meat & Cheese

Kodiak crunchy granola bar

Salt & Vinegar Chips

Sour Cream & Chive Chips

Natures Bakery Fruit Bars

Power Up - Mega Omega

Power Up - Protein Packed

Route 11 Lightly Salted Chips

Canned / Bottled Drinks

bubly sparkling water

Health Ade Kombucha

Poland S water 500mL

Smart Water 1L

Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk Zero

Premier Protein

Body Armor Lyte

Vita Coco Water

Core Power - Chocolate

The Right Stuff - Berry

The Right Stuff - Orange

The Right Stuff - Fruit Punch

HonesT Peach

HonesT Honey Green Tea

Celsius mix

Deer Park water Large

Brew DR Kombucha mix

Grab n Go Items

Fruit Cups

Cherry Almond Overnight Oats

Chocolate Chip Muesli

Power Pucks

Banana Nut Muffins

$3.50

Blueberry Muffins

$3.50

Chocolate Muffins

$3.50

Croissants

$3.50

English Muffins

$2.00

Protein Powder Add on

$1.00
Kale Caesar

Quinoa Salad

Whole Fruit

Yogurt Parfait

Chocolate Chips Muffins

$3.75

Danish Cheese

$4.00

Chocolate Crossaint

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

SuperFd Performance Nutrition

Location

19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA, ASHBURN, VA 20147

Directions

