- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Superfine Kitchen
Superfine Kitchen
No reviews yet
243 Montgomery St
San Francisco, CA 94104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Ready-To-Heat
- Chorizo & Potato Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, peppers, cotija cheese & pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla - salsa de arbol, fresh fruit ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, eggs
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$9.50
Applewood smoked ham, swiss cheese, eggs & tomato on a butter croissant - fresh fruit ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, eggs
- Southwest Tofu Scramble$9.50
Black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes & cilantro scrambled with tofu - salsa de arbol, fresh fruit ALLERGENS: soy
- Turkey Pan de Mie Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, egg and tomato an an ACME pain de mie bun - fresh fruit ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, eggs
Ready-To-Eat
- Banana Date Smoothie$8.00
Bananas, dates and coconut yogurt, blended with ginger, cardamom and cinnamon
- Chia Pudding$8.00
Chia seeds, coconut milk, maple syrup, orange zest, sliced banana & fresh berries ALLERGENS: seeds, coconut
- Strawberry Yogurt Cup$8.00
Strawberry, organic coconut yogurt, agave & turmeric granola ALLERGENS: coconut
Lunch
Ready-To-Heat
- "Longevity Noodle" Vegetable Lo Mein$14.00
Lo mein noodles stir fried with vegetables, garlic & ginger ALLERGENS: gluten, soy
- Ginger Black Bean Salmon$16.00
Roast salmon, ginger black bean sauce, garlic & ginger bok choy with shiitake mushrooms, forbidden black rice ALLERGENS: fish, soy
- Soy Sauce Chicken$15.00
Bone in chicken slowly simmered in soy sauce, rice wine and star anise, garlic & ginger bok choy with shiitake mushrooms, forbidden black rice ALLERGENS: meat, gluten, soy
- Cauliflower Tikka Masala$14.00
Turmeric roasted cauliflower in a rich sauce of tomato, coconut milk and toasted spices with cardamom rice ALLERGENS: coconut, seeds
- Chicken Katsu$16.00
Fried chicken thigh, sushi rice, shredded cabbage, katsu sauce ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, eggs, soy
- Chile Braised Beef$15.30
Chile braised beef, cilantro rice, black beans, pickled red onion, salsa verde ALLERGENS: meat
- Five Legume Chili$15.60
Nectar Supermeat, black beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, black lentils, quinoa, dried chiles, tomato - tortilla strips ALLERGENS: none
- Harissa 'Meat'-ball Gyro$15.60
Harissa nectar plant based meat, hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, coconut yogurt tzatziki, flatbread ALLERGENS: wheat, coconut
- Japchae$14.20
Sweet potato starch glass noodles stir fried with vegetables and mushrooms, seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil and chili threads ALLERGENS: soy ALLERGENS: soy
- Larb Gai Chicken$15.20
Lemongrass marinated ground chicken, Thai basil rice, vegetables, cabbage cups, soy bean sauce ALLERGENS: meat, fish, wheat, soy
- Mary's Chicken Tinga$14.20
Braised chicken, Spanish rice, black beans, cotija - salsa de arbol ALLERGENS: meat, dairy
- Mission Style Chicken Tinga Burrito$14.20
Mary's Chicken Tinga, Spanish rice, black beans, Superfine slaw, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, salsa de arbol - salsa verde ALLERGENS: meat, wheat
- Mushroom Carnitas Enchiladas$14.00
Oyster mushroom “carnitas” rolled in corn tortillas, spanish rice, black beans, vegan cheese sauce - salsa verde ALLERGENS: none
- Nectar Burrito$14.60
Tinga spiced nectar "Supermeat", onions, peppers, spanish rice, black beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, salsa de arbol, flour tortilla - salsa verde ALLERGENS: wheat
- Nectar Sisig Bowl$15.60
Caramelized Nectar plant based meat, shallots, chilies, garlic rice, seasonal vegetables, crispy shallots - soy bean sauce ALLERGENS: soy
- Chana Masala$14.00Out of stock
Chickpeas stewed in a spiced tomato sauce with cardamom rice ALLERGENS: seeds
- Chicken Adobo Bowl$15.30Out of stock
Marinated chicken leg and thigh, garlic fried rice, roasted seasonal vegetables, crispy shallots, soy bean sauce ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, soy
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.30Out of stock
Spiced chicken in a rich sauce of tomato, coconut milk and toasted spices with cardamom rice ALLERGENS: meat, coconut, seeds
- Hen of the Woods Mushrooms$14.00Out of stock
Oven roasted hen of the woods mushrooms, vegan Black Bark bbq sauce, baked beans, collard greens ALLERGENS: none
- Hong Shao Carmelized Pork Belly$15.50Out of stock
Marinated braised pork belly, stir fried greens, steamed rice, chilies, spicy ginger Sichuan sauce ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, soy
- Louisiana Seafood Gumbo$15.00Out of stock
Shrimp, calamari, andouille sausage, chorizo, fish stock, peppers, onions, celery, tomato, garlic, herbs, spices ALLERGENS: meat, shellfish, wheat, dairy
- Moroccan Chicken$15.30Out of stock
Moroccan spiced chicken, onion, carrot, tomato, green olive, lemon, herbs, couscous with raisins & almonds ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, tree nuts
- Pork Sisig Bowl$14.80Out of stock
Caramelized pork, shallots, chiles, garlic fried rice, roasted seasonal vegetables, soy bean sauce ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, soy
- Pulled Pork$15.00Out of stock
Pulled pork, “Franklin” Vinegar Sauce, mac & cheese, collard greens ALLERGENS: meat, fish, wheat, dairy, eggs
- Saag Paneer$14.00Out of stock
Cubes of paneer cheese in a creamy spinach sauce with ginger, garlic, fresh chiles and spices with cardamom rice ALLERGENS: dairy, seeds
- Shawarma Chicken Kebab$15.30Out of stock
Shawarma spiced yogurt marinated chicken, couscous, raisin, almonds, broccolini, roasted peppers & onions - tzatziki ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, tree nuts
- Smoked Beef Brisket$15.30Out of stock
Smoked beef brisket, Black Bark BBQ sauce, mac & cheese, collard greens ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, eggs
- Smoked Mary's Chicken$14.20Out of stock
Smoked chicken, Alabama white sauce, mac & cheese, collard greens ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, eggs
- Tandoori Chicken$15.30Out of stock
Yogurt and spice marinated, oven roasted, bone in chicken leg quarter with spiced potatoes - cilantro chutney ALLERGENS: meat, dairy
- Vegetable Coconut Curry$14.00Out of stock
Market fresh vegetables in a coconut curry with cardamom rice ALLERGENS: coconut, seeds
- Vegetable Pancit Bowl$13.20Out of stock
Sauteed market vegetables, vermicelli noodles, vegetable broth, gluten free soy sauce ALLERGENS: soy
- Ginger Scallion Salmon Bowl$15.80Out of stock
Salmon, lo mein noodles, seasonal vegetables, ginger scallion sauce ALLERGENS: fish, wheat, soy
Salads & Bowls
- Ensalada de Leticia$13.00
Superfine salad mix, black beans, shaved radish, pepitas, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, creamy cilantro dressing ALLERGENS: dairy, seeds
- Farro & Mushroom Grain Bowl$13.00
Farro & vegetable medley, mushrooms, lacinato kale, cherry tomatoes, shaved radish, mint, parmesan cheese, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGENS: wheat, dairy
- Keto Cobb Salad$15.30
Superfine salad mix, boiled eggs, red onions, diced tomatoes, bacon, smoked turkey, blue cheese, homemade ranch dressing ALLERGENS: meat, dairy, eggs
- Keto Tuna Salad$15.30
Superfine salad mix, tuna, kalamata olives, red onion, celery, green goddess dressing ALLERGENS: fish, dairy
- Salmon Nicoise Salad$15.50
Roasted salmon, Superfine salad mix, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, hard cooked eggs, olive tapenade, sherry shallot vinaigrette ALLERGENS: fish, eggs
- Seasonal Protein Bowl$13.00
Lentils, quinoa, greens, market vegetables, watermelon radish, seasonal fruit, crispy shallots, sherry shallot vinaigrette ALLERGENS: none
- Superfine Garden Salad with Fried Tofu$13.80
Superfine salad mix, fried tofu, carrots, beets, shaved fennel, sunflower seeds, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGENS: soy
- Superfine Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$14.50
Superfine salad mix, grilled chicken, carrots, beets, shaved fennel, sunflower seeds, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGENS: meat
- Superfine Garden Salad with Pan Seared Salmon$15.50
Superfine salad mix, pan seared salmon, carrots, beets, shaved fennel, sunflower seeds, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGENS: fish
- Black Bark Chopped Chicken Salad$14.50Out of stock
Smoked Mary's chicken, Black Bark salad blend, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, chickpeas, fried shallots, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGENS: meat, dairy
- Shrimp & Calamari Ceviche$15.60Out of stock
Citrus marinated shrimp & squid, peppers, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, radish, cilantro, tortilla chips ALLERGENS: shellfish
- Seared Shrimp & Orzo Bowl$14.80Out of stock
Za'atar seared shrimp with orzo cooked in turmeric, cucumbers, grape tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh basil, lemon dressing ALLERGENS: shellfish, wheat, dairy
- Mezze Plate$13.20Out of stock
Hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, mixed greens, dolma, pickled daikon, pita chips, pickles, balsamic vinaigrette ALLERGENS: wheat
- Pan Seared Salmon Cakes$16.00Out of stock
Salmon, peppers, onion, parsley, farro, mushroom, celery, carrots, corn, edamame, blue lake beans, grape tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette, remoulade sauce ALLERGENS: fish, wheat, eggs, soy
- Greek Sweet Potato Salad$13.50Out of stock
Mixed greens, roasted sweet potato, sprouts, feta cheese, pickled red onions, walnut, sherry shallot vinaigrette & tzatziki ALLERGENS: dairy, tree nut
- Glass Noodle Bowl$14.60Out of stock
Nectar Lemongrass "Supermeat", sweet potato starch noodles, greens, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, crispy shallots, vegan nuoc cham ALLERGENS: none
- Grilled Chicken Adobo Salad$14.10Out of stock
Marinated chicken, cabbage and greens blend, seasonal fruit, crispy wontons, Asian vinaigrette ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, soy
Sandwiches & Paninis
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$13.60
Grilled chicken breast, nut-free basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula on ACME ciabatta - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, seeds
- Butchertown$13.60
Roast beef, caramelized onions, horseradish ricotta, celery seed coleslaw on ACME herb ciabatta - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy seeds
- Chicken Cesar Chavez$13.40
Grilled chicken thigh, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, gremolata on ACME focaccia - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, eggs, seeds
- Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$13.60
Grilled chicken thigh, sambal aioli, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, shaved jalapeno, cilantro in a gluten free wrap - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, eggs, seeds
- Ham Jam$13.40
Applewood smoked ham, swiss cheese, honey mustard aioli on ACME torpedo roll - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, egg
- Maitake Banh Mi$13.20
Maitake mushrooms, sambal aioli, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, shaved jalapeno, cilantro on ACME torpedo roll - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: wheat, dairy, eggs, seeds
- Streetcar #952$13.60
Soppressata, coppa, mortadella, provolone cheese, olive salad on ACME sesame seed pain de mie - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, seeds
- The Chronicle$13.40
Turkey breast, ricotta, dijon aioli, tomato, onion, greens on ACME focaccia - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, seeds
- Veggie Deluxe$13.40
Grilled peppers, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, crispy shallots, greens, vegan chipotle aioli on ACME ciabatta - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: wheat, seeds
- The Cannery$13.20
Albacore tuna, celery, fennel, capers, pickled red onions, olive tapenade, mayo, wild arugula on ACME pain de mie - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: fish, wheat, dairy, eggs, seeds
- Cubano$13.60Out of stock
Roast pork loin, applewood smoked ham, swiss cheese, house pickles, mustard, griddled and pressed on an ACME torpedo roll - Superfine slaw ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, seeds
- Falafel Wrap$13.80Out of stock
Falafel (chickpeas, spice mixture, herbs), lavash, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, pickled daikon, tzatziki, tahini sauce ALLERGENS: wheat, dairy
Small Bites
Snacks by SFK
- Fruit Cup$2.00
- Coleslaw$0.75
- Salt & Pepper Potato Chips$2.25
Kennebec potato chips seasoned with salt & pepper ALLERGENS: none
- BBQ Potato Chips$2.25
Kennebec potato chips seasoned with Black Bark BBQ spice blend ALLERGENS: none
- Tortilla Chips$2.25
Fried corn tortillas, seasoned with salt and pepper ALLERGENS: none
Pastries
- Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Unbleached & whole wheat flours, blueberries and a hint of almond ALLERGENS: wheat, dairy, eggs, tree nuts
- Pineapple Coconut Muffin$3.00
Roasted pineapple & toasted coconut chips in a light muffin batter ALLERGENS: wheat, dairy, eggs, coconut
- Bacon Cheddar Scallion Scone$3.00
Savory scone with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions ALLERGENS: meat, wheat, dairy, eggs
- Acme Almond Croissant$4.75
By Acme Bread: Our pastry dough is delicately folded with butter layer by layer before being turned into one of our delicious pastries. To make our Almond Croissant, the dough is rolled out and cut into a triangle that is spread with almond paste and hand-rolled into a crescent shape. After rising, it is brushed with an egg wash and sprinkled with sliced almonds just prior to baking. Once baked the Almond Croissant is light and flaky with a crispy caramel-colored outside and almond paste inside.
- Acme Pain Au Chocolat$4.25
By Acme Bread SF: Pain Au Chocolat is a specialty pastry item made out of our croissant dough. Inside the Pain Au Chocolat are two tunnels filled with dark chocolate. The chocolate we use is 55% dark chocolate. The slight bitterness of the cocoa is complemented by richness from the butter in the dough. Each bite yields flakes of delicately layered pastry dough.
- Acme Cinnamon Roll$4.25
By Acme Bread SF: To make our Cinnamon Swirl, bakers hand-roll sheets of our croissant dough with cinnamon and sugar. They slice the roll, jelly-roll style, and brush the slices with egg wash before proofing and baking. Once baked, the Cinnamon Swirl is light and flaky with a crispy caramel-colored outside and a rich buttery inside. The pastry can be un-swirled bit by bit to enjoy each layer of cinnamon sugar.
Pizza
Retail Snacks
- Dosa Chips, Original$6.99
- Giddy Up Nuts, Lemon Zest$4.85
- Lesser Evil, Himalayan Gold Popcorn$2.15
- Lesser Evil, Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn$2.15
- Lesser Evil, No Cheese Cheesiness Popcorn$2.15
- Noodle Girl, Vietnamese Corn Snacks$5.50
- TRUBAR, Day Dreaming About Donuts$3.75
- TRUBAR, Get In My Belly PB & Jelly$3.75
- TRUBAR, It's Mint To Be Chip$3.75
- TRUBAR, Oh Oh Cookie Dough$3.75
- TRUBAR, Salytlicious Almond Love$3.75
- TRUBAR, Smother Fudger Peanut Butter$3.75
- Karmalize.Me, Organic Roasted Raw Almonds$1.98
Chocolate
- Bahlsen Choco Leibniz, Dark$5.50
- Bahlsen Choco Leibniz, Milk$5.50
- Bahlsen Chocolate Wafer Rolls, Dark$5.50
- Charles, Mini Bittersweet Crisped Rice$2.99
- Charles, Mini Milk Crisped Rice$2.99
- Charles, Mini Toffee Coffee$2.99
- Charles, Nostalgia Bar Don't Make Me Snicker$3.99
- Charles, Nostalgia Bar Mac Daddy$3.99
- Charles, Nostalgia Bar Ode to Joy-Almond$3.99
- Charles, Raspberry & Pistachio Ruby Cacao Bar 4.1oz$7.99
- Charles, Salty Sweet Cashew Bar 4.1oz$7.99Out of stock
- Charles, Salty Sweet Hazelnut Bar 3.9oz$7.99
- Charles, Salty Sweet Pecan Cherry Bar 4.1oz$7.99
- Endorfin, Black Magic$4.99Out of stock
- Endorfin, Dark & Salty$4.99
- Endorfin, Ginger & Rose$4.99
- Endorfin, Turkish Coffee$4.99
- Endorfin, Vanilla Bean$4.99
- Mast, Coffee$6.99
- Omnom, Madagascar 66%$9.88
- Omnom, Superchocoberry Barleynibblynuttylicious 70%$9.88
- TCHO, Aw Nuts! Oat Milk Chocolate$6.00
- TCHO, Choco Latte Oat Milk Chocolate$6.00
- TCHO, Dark & Salty Oat Milk Chocolate$6.00
- TCHO, Holy Fudge Oat Milk Chocolate$6.00
- TCHO, Toffee Time Oat Milk Chocolate$6.00
Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Kombucha
- Better Booch, Citrus Sunrise$4.00
- Better Booch, Ginger Boost$4.00
- Better Booch, Guava Cooler$4.00
- Brew Dr., Clear Mind 12oz.$3.00
- Brew Dr., Clear Mind 14oz.$3.50
- Brew Dr., Ginger Lemon 12oz.$3.00
- Brew Dr., Superberry$3.50
- Fermensch Kombucha, Bloom$6.00
- Fermensch Kombucha, Dry-Hopped Pear$6.00
- Fermensch Kombucha, Hibiscus Ginger$6.00
- Health-Ade Kombucha, Mango Lemonade$3.50
Soda & Sparkling Beverages
- Juice Shop, Detox Sparkling Tonic$3.50
- Juice Shop, Elderberry Sparkling Tonic$3.50
- Juice Shop, Pineapple Mint Sparkling Tonic$3.50
- Juice Shop, Tumeric Ginger Sparkling Tonic$3.50
- Olipop, Cherry Cola$3.00
- Olipop, Crisp Apple$3.00
- Olipop, Doctor Goodwin$3.00
- Olipop, Ginger Ale$3.00
- Olipop, Ginger Lemon$3.00
- Olipop, Lemon Lime$3.00
- Olipop, Root Beer$3.00
- Olipop, Strawberry Vanilla$3.00
- Olipop, Vintage Cola$3.00
- Tepache, Ginger Manzana$3.50
- Tepache, Grapefruit Lime$3.50
- Tepache, Hibiscus Citrus$3.50
- Tepache, Mango Chili$3.50
- Tepache, Pineapple Spice$3.50
Water & Sparkling Water
Merchandise
Coffee & Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Grab-and-Go lunch and breakfast items inspired by cuisines from around the world! Always made from high-quality and fresh ingredients in our local kitchen. Explore our daily rotating selection of meals - served cold or reheated on site - plus seasonal pastries & pizza, and unique snacks & drinks.
243 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94104