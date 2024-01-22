Acme Almond Croissant

$4.75

By Acme Bread: Our pastry dough is delicately folded with butter layer by layer before being turned into one of our delicious pastries. To make our Almond Croissant, the dough is rolled out and cut into a triangle that is spread with almond paste and hand-rolled into a crescent shape. After rising, it is brushed with an egg wash and sprinkled with sliced almonds just prior to baking. Once baked the Almond Croissant is light and flaky with a crispy caramel-colored outside and almond paste inside.