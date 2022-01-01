Restaurant header imageView gallery

Superfine

215 S. Main Street Suite 2

Bentonville, AR 72712

THANKSGIVING PIES (BENTONVILLE SUPERFINE PICKUP 11/22, 11/23)

DARK CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

DARK CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

$35.00

PECAN PIE WITH DARK CHOCOLATE CHUNKS AND SEA SALT IN A TRADITIONAL PIE CRUST

BROWN BUTTER PUMPKIN PIE

BROWN BUTTER PUMPKIN PIE

$35.00

PUMPKIN CUSTARD PIE WITH BROWN BUTTER FOR THAT EXTRA FALL FLAVOR!

CARAMEL APPLE STREUSEL PIE

CARAMEL APPLE STREUSEL PIE

$38.00

LOCAL APPLES (A&A ORCHARDS) WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE AND OATMEAL-BROWN SUGAR STREUSEL

THANKSGIVING PIES (FAYETTEVILLE CITY SUPPLY PICKUP 11/22, 11/23)

DARK CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

DARK CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

$35.00

PECAN PIE WITH DARK CHOCOLATE CHUNKS AND SEA SALT IN A TRADITIONAL PIE CRUST

$35.00
$38.00

LOCAL APPLES (A&A ORCHARDS) WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE AND OATMEAL-BROWN SUGAR STREUSEL

MERCH

TOTE BAG

$15.00

STICKER

$1.50

SPECIALS

A BOX OF SWEET SURPRISES MADE BY JULIE! AVAILABLE ON WEEKLY BASIS; PLACE ORDERS BY WEDNESDAY OF EACH WEEK; PICKUP ON SATURDAY

JULIE'S SWEET TREATS BOX

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Ice creams & more!

Location

215 S. Main Street Suite 2, Bentonville, AR 72712

