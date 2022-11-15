SuperFood Cafe
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Superfood Cafe, we have handcrafted our menu to showcase how delicious real food can be - no fillers, no nonsense. Our personally tested menu items incorporate flavors and textures paired together to please your whole family! And if you want to explore your creative side, we encourage it! With our “You-Do-You” option, you choose everything from base to toppings; and our team will build your culinary masterpiece exactly how you like it. We want your experience at Fruit Lovely to be as super as you are!
6461 Old Monroe Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079
