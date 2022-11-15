Restaurant header imageView gallery

SuperFood Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

6461 Old Monroe Rd.

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

You Do You Bowl
Love BIG
Almost Smore's

Acai Bowls

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

$8.99+

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Agave

Love BIG

Love BIG

$8.99+

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, PB, Nutella

Almost Smore's

Almost Smore's

$8.99+

Acai, Choc Whey, Granola, Banana, Nutella, Graham Cracker

Acai Only - 12 oz

$7.99

12 oz bowl of Acai only

Acai Only - 16 oz

$8.99

16 oz bowl of Acai only

Pitaya Bowls

Kiwi Bee Friends

Kiwi Bee Friends

$8.99+

Pitaya, granola, pineapple, kiwi, bee pollen, honey

Magic Dragon

Magic Dragon

$8.99+

Pitaya, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

Super Green Bowls

Kale Yeah

Kale Yeah

$8.99+

Super Greens, Granola, Banana, strawberry, almond butter

Close to Keto

Close to Keto

$8.99+

Super Greens, Vanilla Whey, blueberry, almond slices

You Do You Bowl

You Do You Bowl

You Do You Bowl

$8.99+

Choose 1 Base, 1 Granola, Unlimited Fruits, 2 Swirls, 2 Toppings

Basic Bowl

Basic Bowl

$8.99

A NO BASE BOWL! Select a Granola, Unlimited Fruits and 2 Swirls! Select NO GRANOLA for $1 OFF and NO SWIRLS for another $1 OFF

Oatmeal Bowls

Funky Monkey

$7.99

Oatmeal, Nutella, PB, Choc whey protein, Banana

All American

$7.99

Oatmeal,PB,Vanilla whey protein, strawberry, banana, blueberry

Cinnamon Apple Swirl

Cinnamon Apple Swirl

$7.99

oatmeal, cinnamon granola, cinnamon, green apple, caramel

Smoothies

Berry Legit

Berry Legit

$6.99

Coconut Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla whey Protein, agave

Straw-NANA

Straw-NANA

$6.99

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Agave

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$6.99

Coconut Milk, Mango, Banana, Lemon Juice

Highly Caffeinated

Highly Caffeinated

$6.99

Cold Brew, Vanilla Whey, Agave, banana, Nutella, cinnamon

Kale Me Crazy

Kale Me Crazy

$6.99

Almond milk, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, pineapple, agave

Go Nutty

Go Nutty

$6.99

Almond milk, PB, Banana, Dry Oats

Whey 2 Good

Whey 2 Good

$6.99

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein, Peanut Butter

Collagen Smoothie

Collagen Smoothie

Collagen Smoothie

$8.99

Almond Milk, Stawberry, Pineapple, Banana and Collagen (Orange Flavor)

Toast

Avocado Envy

Avocado Envy

$5.99

Avocado, Goat Cheese, Honey, Basil

Let it Brie

Let it Brie

$5.99

Brie, green apple, dried cranberry, honey

AvoLove

AvoLove

$5.99

Avocado, Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Egg, Salt

PB & Jam

PB & Jam

$5.99

PB, Strawberry, Blueberry

GF Avocado Envy

$6.99

Avocado, Goat Cheese, Honey, Basil on Gluten Free Bread

GF Let it Brie

$6.99

Brie, green apple, dried cranberry, honey on Gluten Free Bread

GF AvoLove

$6.99

Avocado, Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Egg, Salt on Gluten Free Bread

GF PB & Jam

$6.99

PB, Strawberry, Blueberry on Gluten Free Bread

Grab n' Go**

Bottled Water

$1.50

Celsius

$2.50

Bang

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Protein Squares - WHEY

$4.79

Protein Squares - PLANT

$5.29

Fruit Cup

$5.49

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.49

La Melos Water

$2.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Superfood Cafe, we have handcrafted our menu to showcase how delicious real food can be - no fillers, no nonsense. Our personally tested menu items incorporate flavors and textures paired together to please your whole family! And if you want to explore your creative side, we encourage it! With our “You-Do-You” option, you choose everything from base to toppings; and our team will build your culinary masterpiece exactly how you like it. We want your experience at Fruit Lovely to be as super as you are!

Website

Location

6461 Old Monroe Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TMR BBQ - Indian Trail
orange starNo Reviews
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
Miggs Place - 5719 W Hwy 74
orange starNo Reviews
5719 W Hwy 74 Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
The Trail House
orange star4.3 • 573
6751 Old Monroe Road Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
Rockstore BBQ - Stallins
orange starNo Reviews
3116 Old Monroe Road Stallings, NC 28104
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel - WESLEY CHAPEL
orange starNo Reviews
6400 Weddington/Monroe rd suite A Wesley Chapel, NC 28104
View restaurantnext
Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 1,009
7870 Idlewild Rd Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indian Trail

Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 1,009
7870 Idlewild Rd Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
The Trail House
orange star4.3 • 573
6751 Old Monroe Road Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indian Trail
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston