Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Superfruit Republic - Stapleton

781 Reviews

$$

7483 E 29th Pl

Denver, CO 80238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Bowl
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Tropical Bowl

SUPERFRUIT BOWLS

Blended Organic Superfruit Bowls - Acai or Pitaya Topped with fresh fruit and other nutritious toppings.

Pumpkin Spice Bowl

$12.50Out of stock

Organic Acai Bowl blended with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice and then topped with fresh blueberry, organic pumpkin seeds, gluten free granola, and GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST crumbles - finished with local honey

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh strawberry, sliced banana, gluten free granola, and local honey.

14'er Bowl

14'er Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic chia seeds, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Macadamia Bowl

Macadamia Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh banana, organic macadamia nuts, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Tropical Bowl

Tropical Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with sliced banana, fresh mango, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Cacao Bowl

Cacao Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh sliced banana, organic cacao nibs, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Green Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, local honey, and a choice of organic green boost - wheatgrass, spirulena, or chlorella

Cocogoji Bowl

Cocogoji Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with organic coconut flakes, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Blueberry Pumpkin Bowl

Blueberry Pumpkin Bowl

$10.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic pumpkin seeds, gluten free granola, and local honey.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Organic Plain Greek Yogurt with a couple scoops of gluten free granola, fresh banana, strawberry, and blueberry with optional honey/agave sweetener

Superfruit's Wonder

Superfruit's Wonder

$13.00

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh strawberry, banana, mango, pineapple, organic chia seeds, organic coconut flakes, organic goji berries, gluten free granola, and local honey

BUILD YOUR OWN-2 fruit, 1 extra, 1 boost

$10.75+

TOASTS, WAFFLES AND OATS

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.00

Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.

AB TOAST

$8.00

Toasted slice of multigrain seedlovers toasts with Justin's Almond butter spread, fresh strawberry, fresh banana, organic chia seeds, and agave

HUMMUS TOAST

HUMMUS TOAST

$8.00

Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.

NUTELLA TOAST

NUTELLA TOAST

$8.00

Hearty slice of toasted whole grain bread spread with half Nutella and half Raspberry chia Jam

HOMEMADE WAFFLE (GF/V)

HOMEMADE WAFFLE (GF/V)

$7.25

Homemade Gluten Free waffle topped with fresh strawberry, fresh sliced banana, whipped cream and agave (FULLY VEGAN - Almond milk Waffles and Almond Milk whipped cream)

STEEL CUT OATS

$4.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Steel Cut Oats topped with choice of 2 fresh fruits and agave.

ENERGY BARS, PASTRY AND HONEY

Outrageous Bread (GF/V)

$4.00

Bobo's Oat Bar

$4.00
Energy Bites (GF/V) - 2

Energy Bites (GF/V) - 2

$2.95

2 Homemade Energy Bites (Ingredients)- Popped Rice, Oats, Chia, Chocolate Organic Protein Powder, Walnuts, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, almond milk and Coconut butter.

Energy Bites (GF/V) - 4

Energy Bites (GF/V) - 4

$5.00

4 Homemade Energy Bites (Ingredients)- Popped Rice, Oats, Chia, Chocolate Organic Protein Powder, Walnuts, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, almond milk and Coconut butter.

Coffee- 1LB KALADI BAG

$13.00

Honey - 1lb Beeyond the Hive

$8.75Out of stock

Açaí Bead Bracelet

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$8.25+Out of stock

Organic Acai blended with pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, banana, and soy milk.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Apple Juice blend with organic acai, strawberry, blueberry, banana

PBJ Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Acai, Soy Milk, Banana, and peanut butter.

Kale Kissed Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit), fresh kale, orange juice, strawberry.

Apple Ginger Smith Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit), organic apple juice, fresh ginger, fresh cucumber, and fresh apple.

Coconut Craze Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Acai blended with coconut milk, blueberries, and organic coconut flakes.

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$8.25+

Organic Pitaya (dragonfruit) blended with orange juice, fresh pineapple, fresh banana.

COLD PRESSED JUICE

Raw Juice- G3 Fire Shot

$4.25

4oz shot - Ginger, Orange, Jalapeño, Blue-Green Algae, Lemon

Raw Juice - Mini Boss

$4.25

4oz Shot - Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Camu, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper

Raw Juice- Tropic Thunder

Raw Juice- Tropic Thunder

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Pineapple, Apple, Kale, Romaine, Lemon, Mint (12oz)

Raw Juice - Red Cure

Raw Juice - Red Cure

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Beet, Cucumber, Apple, Cilantro, Lemon, Ginger (12oz)

Raw Juice - Master Cleanse

Raw Juice - Master Cleanse

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Pineapple, Lemon, Dandelion, Maitake Mushroom, Turmeric, Cayenne

Raw Juice - Celery

Raw Juice - Celery

$9.00

Organic Cold Pressed Juice - Celery and lemon (12oz Bottle).

Raw Juice - Melon Rose

Raw Juice - Melon Rose

$8.25

Organic Cold Pressed Watermelon, Lemon, Mint, Rose Water, Baobab, Vegan Probiotic

Raw Juice - Mermaid Lemonade

Raw Juice - Mermaid Lemonade

$8.25

Organic Cold Pressed Blue Majik, Lemon, Aloe, Peach Blossom, Coconut Nectar, Vegan Probiotic Supercharged Lemonade!

Raw Juice - The Cleanup 2.0

Raw Juice - The Cleanup 2.0

$8.25

Cold Pressed Lemon, Coconut Nectar, Lavender Oil, Activated Charcoal, Bentonite Clay, and vegan probiotic.

BASIC COFFEE AND TEAS

Drip Coffee

$2.75+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Two Leaves Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Dragonfruit Drink

$5.50

ICED COFFEE TEAS MATCHAS

Dragonfruit Coconut Milk Drink

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

COLD DRINKS

Rosebud Kombucha

$4.75

Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$4.75

Berry Black Kombucha

$4.75

Mint Green Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Water

$4.00

Big B's Apple Juice

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:20 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:20 pm
Restaurant info

Superfruit Republic - Central Park location. Denver's best fast casual acai bowls, smoothies, cold pressed juices, avocado toasts, and coffee sourcing local products and using only the best organic ingredients.

Website

Location

7483 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO 80238

Directions

Gallery
Superfruit Republic - Central Park image
Superfruit Republic - Central Park image
Superfruit Republic - Central Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Seed - at The Denver Central Market
orange star4.3 • 516
2669 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Superfruit Republic - Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Broadway Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Coffee Story - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
2222 S Havana St Unit A-1 Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Arvada
orange star4.8 • 445
14705 W 64th Ave Arvada, CO 80004
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Parker
orange starNo Reviews
19539 Hess Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Longmont
orange starNo Reviews
1067 S. Hover St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Illegal Pete's - Colfax
orange star4.7 • 1,919
2001 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Hamburger Mary's Denver
orange star4.4 • 1,731
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Four Friends Kitchen - 2893 Roslyn Street
orange star4.0 • 1,331
2893 Roslyn Street Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 828
2216 Kearney Street Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Chada Thai
orange star4.4 • 425
2005 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
orange star4.8 • 316
4995 argonne street Denver, CO 80249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston