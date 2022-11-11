superofficial 216 W Dominick St

Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Chocolate Bar

In this chocolate, we’re highlighting the amazing flavor and aroma of high quality vanilla beans. Made with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla, this chocolate is rich, dark and creamy with a floral, buttery aroma. While we typically believe in letting the true flavor of the cacao shine through without the addition of vanilla, in this chocolate we're highlighting the amazing flavors of bourbon vanilla. We're using whole vanilla beans from Madagascar and combining them with our Mid Mountain Blend chocolate. If you're curious about the higher price point of this bar, it all has to do with the cost of vanilla. We're adding a relatively high amount of pure vanilla to this chocolate, and bourbon vanilla from Madagascar just so happens to be one of the most expensive ingredients in the world. Depending on the year, this type of vanilla can range from $200 to $400 per pound. Tasting Notes: Vanilla & Floral 2018 BRONZE AT THE ACADEMY OF CHOCOLATE AWARDS 2018 GOOD FOOD AWARDS FINALIST