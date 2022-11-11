superofficial 216 W Dominick St
216 W Dominick St
Rome, NY 13440
Popular Items
Seasonal Menu
Pumpkin Spice Life
Our pumpkin sauce is ~to die for.~ It's made with real pumpkin, graham crackers and whole spices in order to deliver you, the drinker, an experience as close to eating pumpkin pie as you could possibly expect from a latte. This is not the sickly sweet, artificial pumpkin abomination we have all come to know. This is the genuine article, and it's oh-so good.
Baklavatte
Pistachio! Honey! Orange peel. Rose heads. Cinnamon sticks. Demerara sugar. That's all it is. Big pistachio flavor with the lilting, honey notes and spiced backbone of your favorite baklava recipe! Have a baklava experience without the sticky mess!
Toasted Marshmallow Matcha Latte
Take the superofficial Matcha Latte (with your choice of alt/milk) and then make it perfect for bringing to a bonfire! If you're feeling it iced, we add Toasted Marshmallow Cold Foam to an iced matcha latte with real toasted mini mallows garnishing the top of your beverage! If you're feeling it hot we incorporate our toasted marshmallow syrup right into the latte and garnish with mini mallows for your beverage based enjoyment!
Toasted Marshmallow Latte
A late with our Ground Control Brewed Concentrate (or espresso if you insist), the alt/milk of your choice, and our house made toasted marhmallow syrup. We top the whole thing off with mini marshmallows toasted fresh before your very eyes!
Sipping Chocolate (3.5oz)
Our current sipping chocolate is Ritual's "Mid Mountain" blend, a balance of all the Ritual origin chocolates which highlights the subtle tasting notes: fruity, nutty, earthy, chocolatey, and floral. This blend is named after Park City’s Mid Mountain mountain bike trail. We serve our sipping chocolate as a 3.5oz drink. It's a sipper.
Cardamom Caramel Cold Foam Chai
This is a chai with a serious upgrade. Cardamom Caramel Cold Foam is a luxurious topping to a Hugo Tea Chai. Made with the milk of your choice, we whip cardamom bitters and our house made caramel syrup into a velvety topping that amps up your chai experience.
Chumpkin Pai
This is the ultimate pumpkin pie in a mug! Served hot (yes you can get it iced, but we do strongly recommend it hot) this meeting of our Hugo Chai and our house made Pumpkin Spice Life sauce, the alt/milk of your choice and, get this, Cool Whip on top. Ooo-wee baby! Its like sneaking a slice of still-warm pumpkin pie with a dollop of cool whip on top. It simply cannot be beat if you're lookin for full deliciousness. Try it dirty (add an espresso shot!) if you're looking for a caffeine kick!
Dutch Apple Masterpiece
Coffee Drinks
Best Batch Brew
If you're hanging a while, have a bunch of small cups of coffee! We'll keep 'em coming!
Ground Control Cold Coffee*
Not really iced coffee, not really cold brew, our Ground Control Brewed Concentrate makes an Cold Coffee like you've rarely (if ever) had elsewhere! Smooth, bold, rich and totally without that stale, oxidized taste we have all come to accept with cold brew brewed over 12-36 hours in a big plastic bucket. Sure that stuff tastes great--until you've had our cold coffee. This will raise your standards. Balanced, mild acidity that you expect and appreciate from the best col brews, while also hosting a full body. Each coffee we serve here at superofficial is a single origin coffee from SEY, so, we also take pains to make sure it boasts its unique characteristics.
Espresso Drinks
Double Shot
Americano
Cortado
Cappuccino
Latte
Steamer
Espresso* Tonic (12oz Only)
*Ground Control Brewed Coffee Concentrate. Orange Bitters. Q Spectacular Tonic water. It all comes together for easy-drinking deliciousness for those looking for a crisp, aromatic, ice cold espresso drink this summer.
Tea Drinks
Chai Latte
Gao Wen | Black
NOTES — MILK CHOCOLATE | TOBACCO | BOLD This tea is certified organic. GAO WEN is our flagship black tea from central Yunnan province, China. A dianhong ("Yunnan red") production from da ye ("big leaf") cultivar bushes, this lot is distinguished by a unique processing step atypical of most dianhong production: several rounds of high-heat roasting to finish. Through on-site collaboration with the tea makers of Ma Wei Shan, we developed this process to smooth out the bright fruit notes of dianhong in favor of the malty and complex floral qualities older tree Yunnan black tea is lauded for. Our annual dinahong is produced in late spring from high-mountain rows of young tea trees and is produced with a mix of tips and 2-3 leaves down the shoot that are hand-plucked, sorted, withered in the sun, snail-rolled and bruised to high oxidation, and twice baked to dry. The process we developed in partnership with the accentuates the material's malty sweetness.
Hugo Fog
Hugo Grey | Black
NOTES — GRAPEFRUIT PITH | PEAT | VIBRANT HUGO GREY is our in-house rendition of earl grey. The blend is just 2 ingredients (of the highest quality we could source): malty, scotch-like Yunnan black tea and essential oil of bergamot from southern Italy's Reggio Di Calabria. The tea is massaged by hand in small batches before being dried in our facility in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jasmine Bai Hao | Scented Green
NOTES — WHITE FLOWERS | RIESLING GRAPES | SOFT This tea is certified organic. JASMINE BAI HAO hails from Guangxi province, China, a tea growing region known for heicha ("dark tea"). The province is also home to Heng county, famed for its jasmine flower production. Our project tea producer at Long Kou tea farm (an unusually skilled green tea maker) leverages the fertile soils of north-central Liuzhou and the high fragrance flowers from neighboring Heng in this annual production of our house jasmine. The base tea is harvested in early spring (pre-Qing Ming) at a loose 1:4 (1 bud:4 leaves) plucking standard, fixed, machine-disrupted into semi-pearls, and after the summer jasmine harvest, scented in 6 rounds.
Matcha Shot - Sonogi
NOTES — MIZUNA | ANKO | BROTHY "Making tea to connect people, and soften their hearts." This is the motto of the producers behind MATCHA SONOGI, a blended matcha from a cooperative of four tea farmers overlooking Ōmura Bay in Higashisonogi, Nagasaki prefecture, Japan. The matcha is one cultivar—yabukita, the gold standard in matcha production—but from four different lots of yabukita tea trees, all planted, tended, shaded, and harvested with the distinct styling of each farmer. Each shades their plants with nylon screens for 21 days before hachiju hachiya ("88 nights"; or, 88 days after the 1st day of spring), when the first flushes are machine-harvested and processed to tencha.
Matcha Latte
Ranier Mint Blend | Tisane
RAINIER is a tisane blend led by peppermint leaf of the black mitcham cultivar, renowned for ample essential oil content—the result of high-mountain growing conditions that stress the plant and concentrate its compounds (not unlike high mountain teas). Sourced direct from certified organic Trout Lake farm in the shadow of Washington State's Cascade mountain range, the mint is heavily influenced by the terroir of the Pacific Northwest, distinct from middle eastern or Chinese peppermint.
Rose | Tisane
notes — red flowers | rosé | sweet ROSE is a single-plant tisane of whole rose buds from Pingyin county, Shandong province, China. Rose flower has been cultivated in Pingyin for well over a millenia, and the endemic variety grows large. Before processing, the plucked flowers are 5-6 times their dried size—as big as the palm of your hand! The flowers are grown and produced on Huang mountain (not to be confused with Huangshan in Anhui province, where maofeng is traditionally produced) in late summer, when the roses are in full bloom and have strongly developed flavor and aroma from high mountain sun exposure.
Zi Ran Smoke | Smoked Black
NOTES — PINE SMOKE | DATE | COATING ZI RAN SMOKE is a zhengshan xiaozhong—or, lapsang souchong—production from Tongmu, Fujian province, China. This lot comes to us from Zi Ran Hong, a centuries-old smokehouse about 4 hours from Wuyi national park. Zi Ran—"natural"—is a name with dual meanings: first, that the tea is naturally smoked-to-dry (as opposed to large scale lapsang production, where huge batches of finished tea are dry-smoked). More deeply, and absolutely Chinese, this tea's namesake describes its fully-integrated self. Lapsang is, first, black tea (in Zi Ran Hong, "hong" = "red". Red tea is what we understand as black tea in the west). The tea is then smoked with a type of pine (Tongmu) endemic to the mountain, making this zhengshan xiaozhong a complete product of its namesake. ZI RAN SMOKE is the embodiment of this self-contained tea making philosophy, and represents a very old tea making tradition.
Ma Wei Needles | White Tea
Session Longjing | Green
NOTES — WHITE RICE | CASHEW MILK | MELLOW SESSION LONGJING is a longjing (i.e. dragonwell) from Xinchang county, Zhejiang province, China. Longjing from Xinchang is referred to as Da Fo ("Big Buddha") longjing, to differentiate it from West Lake longjing, the traditional cradle of this Chinese green tea. As we so often find, though, "traditional" is not categorically akin to "better"—in the case of West Lake, the majority of longjing gardens are situated near the major industrial centers of Hangzhou, which in our view bodes poorly for good tea cultivation (track air quality here). That's not always the case—there is no "always" in tea—but this year, an outstanding lot of longjing with a novel cultivar blend from Xinchang landed on our cupping table, and we once again preferred the oddball. The higher elevation, lack of synthetic agrochemicals, and clean rural environment certainly eases the conscience. Most critical, though, is the quality of production.
Kyobancha Nakai | Roasted Green
NOTES — CAMPFIRE | BURNT SUGAR | SMOKED KYOBANCHA NAKAI is a kyobancha ("everyday tea of Kyoto") from Wazuka (lower Uji), Kyoto prefecture, Japan. Technically a houjicha, kyobancha is a green tea of mature and/or late-flush material that undergoes a roasting process. For this lot of winter '21 material, leaves left to grow further down the branch through the year were machine-harvested, steamed for nearly 2 hours at 100ºC, and air-dried indoors before being roasted at 200ºC in a tumble-oven. Kyobancha, like most Japanese teas, is usually ara cha ("crude tea"; the Chinese term is mao cha) before an order is placed by a domestic customer or importer (us!). The producer will then pull, blend, sort, roast, or conduct any number of other post-processes to finish a tea.
Panlan Que She | Oolong
notes — ore | raisin | rocky PANLAN QUE SHE is a yancha ("rock tea") from Yong'an county, Fujian province, China. This lot from Panlan garden in lower Wuyi is of que she ("sparrow tongue") material, a late-budding cultivar with relatively low yield per season. A descendant of da hong pao, one of the 4 mingcong cultivars (cultivars originally from Wuyi), que she produces small, narrow leaves, hence the name. Because que she trees are low output and the smaller leaves require a careful hand in processing, the cultivar is somewhat unpopular among yancha producers; that said, traditionalist masters like Shan Zhong cultivate and produce que she for its exquisite flavors and abundant qi ("energy"), both of which this lot is rich in.
Straight Outta the Fridge
OULI Juniper Lime
OULI Pink Peppercorn Lemon Spice Soda
OULI Tumeric Honeybush Spice Soda
Liquid Death - Mountain
Liquid Death - Sparkling
Liquid Death - Lime
Liquid Death - Mango
Liquid Death - Berry
Red Bull sugar free
Red Bull
Rishi Dandelion Ginger
Rishi Black Lemon
Bright, aromatic and citrusy with a malty finish. We brew heirloom varieties of high-grown black tea from the Golden Triangle of Southeast Asia with zesty and floral California lemons and tangy, caramelized “black lemons” sourced from the jungles of Guatemala. Black Lemon is super energizing, aromatic and quenches the palate.
Rishi Elderberry Maqui
Wild-foraged maqui berries & black elderberries boldly land on the palate with accents from red wine grape skins, herbs & hibiscus to create a luscious flavor with a wine-like profile. Maqui berries are a prized source of polyphenols & have been traditionally taken by the people of the Patagonia for vitality, detox & cleansing.
Rishi Turmeric Saffron
Rishi Schisandra Berry
Rishi Grapefruit Quince
Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy bittersweet effervescence. Hibiscus is enjoyed throughout the tropical regions of the world for its rejuvenating properties. Fragrant lemongrass and real grapefruit peel add refreshing brightness.
Red Bull Blue
Red Bull Red
Red Bull Yellow
Liquid Death CASE
Retail Hugo Tea / Teaware
Boli 400ml
Hand-crafted by master glassblowers in Hangzhou, China, Teapot BOLI is the result of years of input from baristas, home brewers, and seasoned tea drinkers. This is a simple glass teapot—but carefully designed (every detail labored over by our small team) and expertly manufactured (by true artisans; no factory-stock designs) to make everyday tea steeping an easy joy.
Bruiser | Black Tea Cake
NOTES: BURNT CARAMEL | ROSE | LUSCIOUS BRUISER is a dianhong ("Yunnan red", i.e. black tea) from Gedeng shan, Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, China, pressed in spring 2022 from material harvested in spring 2020. The tea was hand-plucked from trees aged 150-300 years old (as measured by our producer), making this production "gushu", or "ancient tree". The trees are completely wild-growing in forests on Gedeng Shan ("high land mountain"), are several meters tall, and must be harvested using ladders.
Chai Concentrate
Digestif | Shou Pu'er Tea Cake
NOTES — CAMPHOR | FERNET | INKY DIGESTIF comes from trees aged 90-150 years on Youle Shan, one of the 6 “old” tea mountains east of the Lancang river in Xishaungbanna. Known for spicy-sweet and herbaceous pu’er tea, material from this mountain is well-suited to shou, ideally producing rich notes of camphor, menthol, spice, wood, and herbs as the tea ages. We chose the our producer’s favorite finished batch from a couple years prior and asked for a relaxed compression to maximize airflow, all for the express purpose of minimizing “wo dui”, or “wet piling”, a name for both the process of fermentation and a tasting quality that always exists on fresh productions of shou. Wo dui is often expressed as marin-like, moldy, or otherwise funky, and is generally a sign of very fresh (or poorly made) shou pu’er. These two years have all but eliminated the wo dui in DIGESTIF, leaving behind a pleasantly spiced, easy-drinking character that we're confident will only improve with time.
Gaiwan | "Lidded Bowl"
Our gaiwan is a hand-thrown gaiwan ("lidded bowl") from Dehua county in south-central Fujian, China. Dehua is the traditional cradle of porcelain craft and export, having produced wares since the late 10th century. This piece, modeled after the original Ming-era Dehua gaiwans (14th-17th centuries), was designed in-house by us from top to bottom. This is not a factory stock design—the wide tip and base, shorter + wider bowl shape, and 180 ml capacity was the result of many drafts and production samples from our maker in Dehua, Mei Ling. Note the lack of a saucer—though some iterations of gongfucha see the saucer gripped along with the gaiwan when pouring tea, we feel it's an unnecessary hindrance to smooth action, especially for beginners. To further negate the need for a saucer, we widened the base section, allowing for fewer tip-overs, easier grip, and less skin contact with hot porcelain. This gaiwan has been designed for aesthetic beauty, and ease of use. We think you will love it.
Grandpa's Flask | Sheng Pu'er Tea Cake
NOTES — TOFFEE | PIPE TOBACCO | BITTER GRANDPA’S FLASKis a huangpian (“yellow leaf”) sheng pu’er tea from Gedeng shan (shan = mountain), Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, China, pressed in spring 2022 from material harvested in spring 2020. Huangpian describes a pu’er made from the older leaves on each branch. That is, while Yunnan tea trees are all perennial and produce new growth each season, older leaves (5, 6, or 7 leaves down from new shoots) are left to mature. This is the source material for huangpian—huge, discolored leaf, rich with botanical constituents from extended life on the trees.
Hugo Grey Retail
NOTES — GRAPEFRUIT PITH | PEAT | VIBRANT HUGO GREY is our in-house rendition of earl grey. The blend is just 2 ingredients (of the highest quality we could source): malty, scotch-like Yunnan black tea and essential oil of bergamot from southern Italy's Reggio Di Calabria. The tea is massaged by hand in small batches before being dried in our facility in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jasmine Bai Hao Retail
NOTES — WHITE FLOWERS | RIESLING GRAPES | SOFT This tea is certified organic. JASMINE BAI HAO hails from Guangxi province, China, a tea growing region known for heicha ("dark tea"). The province is also home to Heng county, famed for its jasmine flower production. Our project tea producer at Long Kou tea farm (an unusually skilled green tea maker) leverages the fertile soils of north-central Liuzhou and the high fragrance flowers from neighboring Heng in this annual production of our house jasmine. The base tea is harvested in early spring (pre-Qing Ming) at a loose 1:4 (1 bud:4 leaves) plucking standard, fixed, machine-disrupted into semi-pearls, and after the summer jasmine harvest, scented in 6 rounds.
Ma Wei Monlight
NOTES — GARDENIA | PANCAKE SYRUP | VISCOUS This tea is certified organic. MA WEI MOONLIGHT is a shade-dried yue guang bai—"moonlight white"—from outer Simao, central Yunnan, China. This production from our partners at Ma Wei Shan is bud-heavy at a mostly 1:1 (1 bud : 1 leaf) pluck (with some 1:2 plucks). We selected their shade-dried version over sun-dried; the deep sugars and high floral character of shade-dried yue guang bai outdid the rich, "cooked" flavors of the same tea sun-dried that year. The farm is an organic certified plantation spanning several mountains, with slopes of tea trees averaging 30 years old. Our yue guang bai is made with their highest elevation (1200 m.) large leaf material typically reserved for their factory pu'er production. An autumn harvest from 2021, this tea is fresh with luscious body and intense huigan (lingering sweetness in the throat).
Ma Wei Needles
NOTES — AGAVE NECTAR | RIPE PEACH | THICK MA WEI NEEDLES is a baihao yinzhen—"silver needle"—white tea from Simao (Pu'er) county, Yunnan province, China. This lot of pure shade-dried tea buds comes to us from Ma Wei Shan, our producing partner in central Yunnan, and source of our yue guang bai. Here, young da ye cultivar tea trees (called xiao shu—"young tree") produce huge downy shoots with saccharine ripe fruit character, owing partly to the high elevation of Yunnan tea gardens. This mountain tops out around 1300 meters, with the needles plucked in Autumn from rows around 1200 meters. Like our moonlight white, this tea offers luscious body and powerful huigan ("lingering sweetness" in the throat).
Matcha - Sonogi
NOTES — MIZUNA | ANKO | BROTHY "Making tea to connect people, and soften their hearts." This is the motto of the producers behind MATCHA SONOGI, a blended matcha from a cooperative of four tea farmers overlooking Ōmura Bay in Higashisonogi, Nagasaki prefecture, Japan. The matcha is one cultivar—yabukita, the gold standard in matcha production—but from four different lots of yabukita tea trees, all planted, tended, shaded, and harvested with the distinct styling of each farmer. Each shades their plants with nylon screens for 21 days before hachiju hachiya ("88 nights"; or, 88 days after the 1st day of spring), when the first flushes are machine-harvested and processed to tencha.
Mini Boli 200ml
BOLI MINI is our house gong dao bei ("fairness pitcher"—公道杯). Also known as a cha hai ("tea sea"—茶海), this half-pint pitcher is used in small format tea steeping (sometimes called gongfu or gongfucha—"tea with effort"). It makes a gongfu session "fair" by collecting steeps of equal extraction from a gaiwan or teapot to then be decanted into drinking cups; without it, tea poured into the first cup would theoretically be weaker than tea poured into the next (as the leaves continue to extract through the pouring process). Certain small-format tea making methods, like Chaozhou gongfu, skip this step in favor of decanting into cups with a back-and-forth motion, ensuring each cup receives tea at all phases of extraction. When serving groups of 2-4, a gong dao bei is necessary. For solo sessions, BOLI MINI holds steeps too large for a single cup. (Our house gaiwan is just under 200 ml; if the average tea cup is 50 ml, one steep is 3-4 cups' worth, making a fairness pitcher indispensable.)
Not From Concentrate | White Tea Cake
NOTES — RIPE PEACH | YELLOW APPLE | HONEYED NOT FROM CONCENTRATE is a yue guang bai (“moonlight white”) white tea from Gedeng shan (shan = mountain), Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, China, pressed in spring 2022 from material harvested in spring 2020. Like our pressed black tea and huangpian sheng pu'er, this tea was hand-plucked from trees aged 150-300 years old (as measured by our producer), making this production "gushu", or "ancient tree". The trees are completely wild-growing in forests on Gedeng Shan ("high land mountain"), are several meters tall, and must be harvested using ladders.
Rawism | Sheng Pu'er Tea Cake
NOTES: BANANA PEEL | APRICOT | DRYING RAWISM is a sheng (“raw”) pu’er tea from Yibang shan (shan = mountain), Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, China, pressed in spring 2022 from material harvested in spring 2020. Fresh spring growth from trees spanning 100-200 years of age was hand-plucked, sun-dried, pan-fried to partially fix, hand-rolled into strips, sun-dried again, and then rested for 2 years before being pressed for us in 2022. This sheng presents an interesting opportunity in terroir study, as the tea all comes from a few villages settled around Yibang, and gives a clear expression of this mountain’s character.
Rose Retail
otes — red flowers | rosé | sweet ROSE is a single-plant tisane of whole rose buds from Pingyin county, Shandong province, China. Rose flower has been cultivated in Pingyin for well over a millenia, and the endemic variety grows large. Before processing, the plucked flowers are 5-6 times their dried size—as big as the palm of your hand! The flowers are grown and produced on Huang mountain (not to be confused with Huangshan in Anhui province, where maofeng is traditionally produced) in late summer, when the roses are in full bloom and have strongly developed flavor and aroma from high mountain sun exposure.
Tea Board
This tea board (tray) has been designed for use in small-format tea steeping. At 28 cm (length) x 18 cm (height) x 4.5 cm (depth), the board comfortably seats a gaiwan or teapot, a gong dao bei, 1-2 cups, and a tea pet—all the makings of a proper gongfu session. A tea board is essentially a water bucket. When steeping in the gongfucha style, water is prone to be spilled: there's preheating your wares, rinsing tea, discarding steeps, and the general splashiness of the small-format process. This board catches that liquid, freeing you to splash and spill as you please. The housing will not leak, even left full of tea overnight. The removable top plate is perfectly flat eliminating wobbling, beveled handles make handling the board easy, and the centimeter tall walls prevent spills and further secure your wares. Use this board with gusto and don't baby it. To wash, lightly scrub with a wet cloth. Avoid soaps unless absolutely necessary.
Zi Ran Smoke Retail
NOTES — PINE SMOKE | DATE | COATING ZI RAN SMOKE is a zhengshan xiaozhong—or, lapsang souchong—production from Tongmu, Fujian province, China. This lot comes to us from Zi Ran Hong, a centuries-old smokehouse about 4 hours from Wuyi national park. Zi Ran—"natural"—is a name with dual meanings: first, that the tea is naturally smoked-to-dry (as opposed to large scale lapsang production, where huge batches of finished tea are dry-smoked). More deeply, and absolutely Chinese, this tea's namesake describes its fully-integrated self. Lapsang is, first, black tea (in Zi Ran Hong, "hong" = "red". Red tea is what we understand as black tea in the west). The tea is then smoked with a type of pine (Tongmu) endemic to the mountain, making this zhengshan xiaozhong a complete product of its namesake. ZI RAN SMOKE is the embodiment of this self-contained tea making philosophy, and represents a very old tea making tradition.
Wisk
Retail SEY Coffee
Arbey Narvaez EL LIMÓN YELLOW V. COLOMBIA - WASHED Colombia
Arbey Narvaez EL LIMÓN YELLOW V. COLOMBIA - WASHED Colombia As many of you know, Nariño is one of our favorite—albeit most difficult—regions to work within in Colombia. This will be our last selection from Nariño this year, and its a very good one. In the cup we find excellent complexity of fruit like raspberry and currants, honey-like sweetness, and a lingering acidity. VARIETAL Yellow V. Colombia REGION San Miguel, Buesaco, Nariño ALTITUDE 2,100 masl HARVEST September, 2021 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness every three weeks. Floated to further remove defects. Depulped. Dry fermented for 36 hours. Washed. Dried on patios.
Esayas Beriso BUKU SAYISA ETHIOPIAN LANDRACE - WASHED Ethiopia
Esayas Beriso BUKU SAYISA ETHIOPIAN LANDRACE - WASHED Ethiopia This is a very vibrant coffee from extreme elevations in the Guji Highlands. This single-estate selection is expressive and lively, with notes of sweet peach tea, ripe raspberry, and nectarine. VARIETAL Ethiopian Landrace REGION Hambela Wamena, Guji ALTITUDE 2,350 masl HARVEST January, 2022 PROCESSING Harvested at peak ripeness. Hand sorted. Depulped. Wet fermented for up to 72 hours, washed in channels, and graded by density. Lower density seeds will float and are removed, leaving only the denser, higher quality, seeds which are then separated as higher grade lots. Soaked for two hours after fermentation. Dried for ten days in two centimeter layers, and hand sorted one final time.
Faiber Cordoba LOS NARANJOS FIELD BLEND - WASHED Colombia
Faiber Cordoba LOS NARANJOS FIELD BLEND - WASHED Colombia This is our first year working with coffee from Faiber Cordoba. He is an exceptionally talented young producer with an array of exciting varieties. This is just the beginning, and we're looking forward to variety separations in the next few seasons. In the cup we find a clean citrus acidity, raspberry, and stone fruit. VARIETAL Yellow V. Colombia, Tabi, Pink Bourbon REGION El Tabor, San Agustin, Huila ALTITUDE 1,800 masl HARVEST Main; February, 2022 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness every three weeks. Floated to further remove defects. Depulped on the day of harvest. Dry fermented for 36 hours. Washed and rinsed in fresh water 4 times. Dried on raised beds for ~25 days until moisture reaches ~10.5%.
Jaime Burbano EL GUAYABO CATURRA - WASHED Colombia
Jaime Burbano EL GUAYABO CATURRA - WASHED Colombia Jaime is an exceptional producer and we have known about his coffee for years. Now that he is working with Monkaaba, we finally have the opportunity to work with his coffee. In the cup we find lovely articulated fruits of plum and blueberry, excellent brown sugar sweetness, and lively tropical acidity. VARIETAL Caturra REGION Muralla, San Agustín, Huila ALTITUDE 1,750 masl HARVEST Main; February, 2022 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness every three weeks. Floated to further remove defects. Held in cherry to ferment for 15 hours. Depulped. Dry fermented in sealed bins for 42 hours. Washed. Dried on raised beds for 25 days until moisture reaches ~10.5%.
Jose Arcadio Caro LA CEDRA CHIROSO - WASHED Colombia
This is easily the best Chiroso lot we tasted this year. From the absolutely staggering altitude of 2,300 masl, this selection is exemplary of the remarkable potential of producing this variety in such terroir. In the cup we find peach jam, white florals, and passion fruit. VARIETAL Chiroso REGION Anza, Antiquia ALTITUDE 2,300 masl HARVEST February, 2022 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness. Floated to further remove defects and depulped on the day of harvest. Depulped coffee is collected and fermented over the course of five days in a process called ‘cochada'. Dried on raised beds until moisture content reaches ~10.5%.
Jose Roman Rodriguez LA HERMOSA FIELD BLEND - WASHED Colombia
This selection comes from one of the first places and producer groups we visited in Colombia, and from some of the highest elevations in Garzón. In the cup we find excellent sweetness, ripe cherry, lemon zest, and milk chocolate. VARIETAL Caturra & Colombia REGION Villa Rica, Garzón, Huila ALTITUDE 1,795 masl HARVEST February, 2022 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness. Floated to further remove defects and depulped on the same day of harvest. Dry fermented on tile for 24 hours. Dried on raised beds until moisture content reaches ~10.5%.
Kanzu LOT #26 FIELD BLEND - WASHED Rwanda
This will be the last Rwandan offering of the season! This coffee comes from the most famous coffee growing, high up along the shores of Lake Kivu. Coffees from this region are extremely unique. In the cup we find purple fruit, baking spices, black tea, and citrus.
Karindundu AB FIELD BLEND - WASHED Kenya
This selection from the Karindundu washing station continues this season’s exploration of Kenya. In the cup we find hibiscus, lemonade, and red currant.
Oscar & Diego Hoyos LA FORTUNA PINK BOURBON - WASHED Colombia
The complexity and ripe fruit profiles found at high elevations in San Agustín are difficult to match. We are very excited to once again be working with the Hoyos family’s coffees. In the cup we find articulated and nuanced acidity, ripe red fruits, and excellent structure. VARIETAL Pink Bourbon REGION La Argentina, San Agustín, Huila ALTITUDE 1,815 masl HARVEST January, 2022 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness. Floated to further remove defects. Depulped. Dry fermented for 24 hours. Washed. Dried in parabolic dryers for 16 days.
Peterson & Purity Muthathai NGARATUA ESTATE AA FIELD BLEND - WASHED Kenya
This exciting single-estate selection from the slopes of Mt. Kenya is as close to pure SL28 as we have ever seen in Kenya. We are very excited about a Gesha separation from Ngaratua that is in the works! In the cup we find blackberry, sparkling acidity, and rose hip. Hand picked at peak ripeness. Floated to further remove defects. Depulped. Fermented for 24 hours. Washed. Dry fermented for an additional 12-24 hours. Washed. Soaked in tanks for 12-18 hours. Dried on raised beds until moisture content reaches ~10.5%.
Pitalito DECAFFEINATED FIELD BLEND - WASHED Colombia
This is a sweetness-forward decaffeinated coffee from southern Huila—an area we spend most of our time in when visiting Colombia. In the cup we find red fruits, chocolate, and cream. VARIETAL Caturra, V. Colombia, Castillo REGION Pitalito, Huila ALTITUDE 1,500 - 1,800 masl HARVEST July, 2021 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness. Floated to further remove defects. Depulped. Dry fermented for 12-30 hours. Dried on parabolic dryers for 20 days. Decaffeinated with ethyl acetate.
Silvia Ordonez EL CASCAJAL PINK BOURBON - WASHED Colombia
Silvia Ordonez EL CASCAJAL PINK BOURBON - WASHED Colombia This is another lot from the Monkaaba project, which focuses on supporting and developing young producers. We are particularly excited to be working with Silvia, only 19, growing Pink Bourbon high up in San Agustín. In the cup we find a more fruit-forward profile of ripe berries almost pushing into jam, milk chocolate, and a balanced and structured acidity. VARIETAL Pink Bourbon REGION Las Chinas, San Agustín, Huila ALTITUDE 1,860 masl HARVEST Main; February, 2022 PROCESSING Hand picked at peak ripeness every three weeks. Floated to further remove defects. Held in cherry to ferment for 20 hours. Depulped. Dry fermented in a tile tanks for 70 hours. Washed. Dried on her roof using an elada dryer until moisture reaches ~10.5%.
Jhon Alexander Montoya LA ESTRELLA CHIROSO - WASHED Colombia
Chirosos from Urrao have become some of our favorite coffees in Colombia, with cup profiles much like those of Ethiopian Landraces and florality similar to that of Gesha. In the cup we find an exceptionally clean effervescent profile of yellow and orange tropical fruit, jasmine, and red berries.
Danche LOT #8 ETHIOPIAN LANDRACE - WASHED Ethiopia
Danche is a few short kilometers away from the highly regarded washing station of Chelbessa, and produces some of our favorite Ethiopian coffees each year. In the cup we find intoxicating florals, watermelon, peach, and a lively citrus acidity.
Daniel Moreno EL CAMPO PACAS - WASHED Honduras
This is a very approachable selection from El Campo—one of our oldest partnerships in Honduras. This farm consistently produces very structured and balanced coffees with just enough complexity to make them sing. In the cup we find fresh blueberry, a delicate citrus oil acidity, and a dulce de leche-like sweetness.
Yabitu Koba ETHIOPIAN LANDRACE - WASHED Ethiopia
Yabitu Koba continues to be one of our favorite coffees to work with year after year. This lot is an exquisite representation of Uraga, coming from staggeringly high elevations in the Guji highlands. It is a complex cup, layered with ripe watermelon, singing acidity, and jasmine-like florals.
Raul Perez LA LLANO GESHA - WASHED Guatemala
This Gesha separation from Rual Perez is an exquisite representation of the variety grown in Guatemalan terroir–something we rarely see. In the cup we find a traditional Gesha-like profile of jasmine, white peach, and a unique malic acidity.
Hamasho ETHIOPIAN LANDRACE - WASHED Ethiopia
This selection comes from staggering elevations of the beautiful Bombe Mountains in one of the regions of Ethiopia we have been the most excited about: Bensa Sidama. In the cup we find a very floral, expressive, and refreshing profile of jasmine and nectarine, with a very long limeade finish.
Maria Magdalen Q'OM FIELD BLEND - WASHED Guatemala
This is a fruit-forward lot from Huehuetenango; one of Guatemala's more interesting regions for coffee production. Maria grows and processes her coffee herself, and is a part of the Q'om community of Popti Mayan speakers. In the cup we find a very sweet profile of ripe strawberry, cacao, and a light but balanced acidity.
Mazateca #1 FIELD BLEND - WASHED Mexico
Because of how isolated the Mazateca is, there is much to be improved upon; however, the elevations, varieties, and organic growing practices make this place extremely special. In this cup we find excellent depth and structure, a lovely refined dark chocolate base, a subtle orange acidity, and a complex berry compote sweetness.
Alejandro Renjifo REINA DE SABA GESHA - WASHED Colombia
This is one of the best Geshas of the year, and it comes from the one and only Alejandro Renjifo, whose legacy in Colombian specialty coffee will live on for generations. In the cup we find intoxicating florals, ripe berries, star fruit, peach, articulated acidity, and more than enough sweetness to balance it all out.
Mabel Moreno PIEDRAS AMARILLAS PACAS - WASHED Honduras
This is our sixth year buying from Piedras Amarillas, and as the trees continue to mature, the coffee they produce continues to improve. This is one of the few farms we work with that produces consistently excellent coffee from multiple different varieties. In the cup we taste lychee, black raspberry, and orange blossom honey.
Esdras Guevara LA FUENTE FIELD BLEND - WASHED Honduras
This lot from Esdras is completely organic with very little intervention to the plants. Producing coffee in this manner is a very interesting experiment, and one we are very excited about continuing to follow. In the cup we find a very balanced profile of stone fruit and honey, with a subtle acidity.
Hada Molecha ETHIOPIAN LANDRACE - WASHED Ethiopia
We don't buy a lot of coffees from Yirgacheffe, but this exquisite selection is exceptional. In the cup we find lemon verbena, pink lemonade, and plum.
Faver Ninco
Bnifacio José Marin
Ritual Chocolate
Ecuador Camino Verde Chocolate Bar
Made with cacao that is carefully fermented and dried by Vicente Norero of Camino Verde in Ecuador. Vicente's unique fermentation techniques, along with his careful sourcing of Nacional cacao from a multitude of growers, give this chocolate its distinguishable, rich, chocolatey flavor. Tasting Notes: Honey & Fudge
Fleur de Sel Chocolate Bar
Fine French salt and craft chocolate were made to be together. This classic combination satisfies your sweet and savory craving simultaneously and stupendously. Tasting Notes: Strawberry, Fudge & Sea Salt 2016 Academy of Chocolate Bronze
Honeycomb Toffee Chocolate Bar
Made with our Belize 75% chocolate and topped with house-made honeycomb toffee. Utah is also known as The Beehive State, so we couldn’t resist making a chocolate bar that represents our state. For our toffee we use Utah-local Hollow Tree Honey, which is carefully sourced raw, wildﬂower honey from hives across the Wasatch Mountain range. This honey is full of ﬂoral, nectar ﬂavors that are unique to the array of wildﬂowers growing in our area. Tasting Notes: Honeycomb, Dark Chocolate
Juniper Lavender
Inspired by the mountains and growers around us, this bar is a blend of lavender grown by Lavender Hill Farms in Eden, Utah and dried juniper berries. Both ingredients are ﬁnely ground into our Mid Mountain Blend giving a ﬂoral, aromatic ﬁnish that lingers on the tongue and conjures up the scent of a high mountain meadow. Tasting Notes: Lavender, Juniper, Pine, Citrus, Floral
Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Chocolate Bar
In this chocolate, we’re highlighting the amazing flavor and aroma of high quality vanilla beans. Made with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla, this chocolate is rich, dark and creamy with a floral, buttery aroma. While we typically believe in letting the true flavor of the cacao shine through without the addition of vanilla, in this chocolate we're highlighting the amazing flavors of bourbon vanilla. We're using whole vanilla beans from Madagascar and combining them with our Mid Mountain Blend chocolate. If you're curious about the higher price point of this bar, it all has to do with the cost of vanilla. We're adding a relatively high amount of pure vanilla to this chocolate, and bourbon vanilla from Madagascar just so happens to be one of the most expensive ingredients in the world. Depending on the year, this type of vanilla can range from $200 to $400 per pound. Tasting Notes: Vanilla & Floral 2018 BRONZE AT THE ACADEMY OF CHOCOLATE AWARDS 2018 GOOD FOOD AWARDS FINALIST
The Après Chocolate Bar
So why Après? Après is the French word for “after”, as in, the party after a great day playing in the mountains. This bar is the perfect celebratory treat—the tasting notes of sparkling white wine infused cacao complement the sweet tartness of the raspberries. Whether you’re celebrating the end of a day on the ski hill, toasting a birthday, or cheering at midnight on New Year’s Eve, this bar is sure to bring you cheer & chocolate.
Desert Sands
S'mores Bar
Single Origin Coloection
Hygge Drinking Chocolate
100℅ Cocoa Drinking Chocolate
Schieferstine
superofficial Stickers
Pink Circle
Have you heard? Pink is the new black. All proceeds from sticker sales go toward growing superofficial's awesomeness quotient. Thanks for supporting us ;)
Black Circle
Have you heard? Black is the new pink. All proceeds from sticker sales go toward growing superofficial's awesomeness quotient. Thanks for supporting us ;)
superofficial Pins
Retrograde Supply Patches
"A Self-Portrait" Patch
"Ask Me About my Trauma" Patch
"Ask Me If I Give a Shit" Patch
"Asteroid" Patch
"Choke Me" Patch
"Do You Ever Feel Like a Plastic Bag" Patch
"Don't be a Dick" Patch
"Don't Tempt Me with a Good Time" Patch
"Everything Happens So Much" Patch
"Everything's Absurd" Patch
"Get off Your High Horse" Patch
"Go Sit on a Cactus" Patch
"Hello, I'm Trying my Best" Patch
"I Don't Want to be Perceived Today" Patch
"I'm Moving to Mars" Patch
"I'm Tired of This Shit" Patch
"Just as Gay as the Day is Long" Patch
"Love that Journey for You" Patch
"Oblivion is Inevitable" Patch
"Perpetually Not Okay" Patch
"Pizza Won't Break Your Heart" Patch
"Please Stop Expecting Things from Me" Patch
"Pretty Shy but Pushing Through" Patch
"Return me to the Void" Patch
"Smile Tomorrow will be Worse" Patch
"Spin to Win" Patch
"The Crushing Psychological Weight of Being Alive" Patch
"Waiting for Societal Collapse" Patch
"We're All Going to Die" Patch
"You're Not Special" Patch
Umeshiso Spoons
Mini Dipper
Meet the Mini Dipper, Umeshiso’s espresso spoon. Also called a tea spoon or a demitasse spoon, the Mini Dipper is tiny but mighty! ☕️ Stirring espresso, coffee, and tea? The Mini Dipper is perfect! 🥣 The Mini Dipper is great for portioning spices and sugar, eating tiny desserts, and anything else you can do with a very small spoon. The Mini Dipper is 4.25″ long, dishwasher safe, and made of stainless steel with electroplated coating. Get your tiny dose of adorable spoon cuteness at the price you can afford. We are honoring Umeshiso's sliding scale for pricing. Times are hard, we get it.
Little Dipper
The best-selling Little Dipper in Uneshiso's signature color, Rainbow! ☕️ Cupping coffee? The Little Dipper is perfect for slurping. 🥣 Eating food? The Little Dipper is great for anything spoon-friendly. The Little Dipper is 6.4″ long, dishwasher safe, and made of stainless steel with electroplated coating. It has a solid weight, a compact handle, and a deep bowl. But your new favorite spoon on a sliding scale! Pay the price you can afford, times are hard.
Fellow
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
We look forward to serving you exquisite coffee, tea and small eats!
216 W Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440