  • Home
  • /
  • Orlando
  • /
  • Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar - 57 West Central Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar 57 West Central Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

57 West Central Boulevard

Orlando, FL 32801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Rico Bowl

$10.00

All-natural chicken breast served on top of white rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and diced tomato. Includes a choice of one of our house sauces

Steak Rico Bowl

$11.00

Ribeye steak served on top of white rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and diced tomato. Includes a choice of one of our house sauces

Empanadas (3)

$5.50

O.O. Food Menu

Bowls

Chicken Rico Bowl

$10.00

All-natural chicken breast served on top of white rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and diced tomato. Includes a choice of one of our house sauces

Steak Rico Bowl

$11.00

Ribeye steak served on top of white rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and diced tomato. Includes a choice of one of our house sauces

Veggie Rico Bowl

$10.00

Sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and onions served on top of white rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and diced tomato. Includes a choice of one of our house sauces

Classics

Original Burger

$11.00

A classic Colombian style burger - lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, rosada sauce, cilantro sauce, pineapple sauce, and potato stix served on a brioche bun

Arepa Burger

$13.00

A classic Colombian style burger served between yellow arepas instead of brioche bun

Super Rico Burger

$13.00

A classic Colombian style burger with a fried egg and crumbled bacon

Super Pollo

$10.00

A grilled chicken breast served as a Colombian style burger - lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, rosada sauce, cilantro sauce, pineapple sauce, and potato stix served on a brioche bun

Vegetarian Burger

$14.00

A classic Colombian style veggie burger - lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, rosada sauce, cilantro sauce, pineapple sauce, and potato stix served on a brioche bun

Original Perro

$7.00

Colombian style hotdog served on a potato roll with cilantro sauce, rosada sauce, pinepple sauce, potato stix and topped with shredded queso blanco

Spicy Perro

$9.00

Specialties

Chicken Patacon

$12.00

Steak Patacon

$11.00

Veggie Patacon

$11.00

Chicken Arepica

$12.00

Steak Arepica

$11.00

Veggie Arepica

$11.00

Platters

Ejecutivo

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions served with your choice of 2 sides: white rice & black beans, side salad, sweet plantains, papa criolla, french fries or yuca fries

Churrasco

$21.00

Charbroiled 8oz skirt steak served with white rice, black beans, side salad, sweet plantains and our house-made chimmichurri sauce

Super Bandeja

$26.00

Traditional Colombian plate, served with white rice, beans, 8 oz churrasco, colombian chorizo, fried egg, avocado, chicharron, maduros, and a white arepa. A sauce of chimichurri is included on the side.

Picada

$24.00

A shareable Colombian platter including chicharron, ribeye steak, chicken, crinkle cut fries, yuca fries, chorizo, arepa points and our homemade sauces and hogao and cilantro

Patacon Platter

$16.00

A shareable plattter including a tray of tostones, a portion of chicken or ribeye steak, shredded queso blanco, sliced avocado and our homemade sauces cilantro, hogao, and aji.

Salads

Bed of romaine, shredded carrot, cherry tomato, queso blanco, topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, and roasted corn

Marcelona

$11.00

Arugula, cherry tomato, hearts of palm, avocado, and pickled red onion

Primavera Salad Bowl

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Bites

Papitas

$3.50

Yuca Fries

$6.00

Arepa de Choclo

$5.00

Arepa con Queso

$5.00

Chicharron

$6.00

Salchipapa

$8.00

Pollopapa

$9.00

Carnepapa

$10.00

Maduros

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Papa Criolla

$5.00

Empanadas (1)

$2.00

Empanadas (3)

$5.50

Kids Menu

Plain Burger

$8.50

Plain Hotdog

$5.00

Plain Salchipapa

$6.00

Plain Pollopapa

$7.00

Kids Chicken and Rice Bowl

$7.00

Sauces

Cilantro Sauce Jar

$8.50

Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Rosada Sauce

$0.50

Pina Sauce

$0.50

Aji

$0.50

Jalapeno Relish

$0.50

Hogao Sauce

$0.50

Pica Pica Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

O.O. Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fuze Iced Tea

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Blue Powerade

$2.50

Colombiana

$2.00

Manzana

$2.00

Naranja

$2.00

Malta

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.88

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Juices

Maracuya Juice

$4.00

Mora Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Mora Milkshake

$4.50

Mango Milkshake

$4.50

Maracuya Milkshake

$4.50

Agua Panela

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coffee

Iced Americano

$3.50

Cafe Americano

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Cafe Con Leche

$4.75

Cafe Con Leche

$4.50

Cortadito

$3.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

57 West Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando - 40 W Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
40 W Washington St Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
13 South Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Vegan Hot Dog Cart - 63 North Orange Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
63 North Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Gitto's Pizza - 120 South Orange Ave
orange star4.0 • 719
120 South Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Vegan Hot Dog Cart - 63 North Orange ave
orange starNo Reviews
63.N Orange ave Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
CFS Downtown - CFS Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
54 West Church Street 150S Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston