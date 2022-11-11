- Home
SuperScoops
64 Reviews
$
58 Main St
Henniker, NH 03242
Popular Items
Hard Ice Cream
Single Scoop
One scoop of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone
Double Scoop
Two scoops of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone
Triple Scoop
Three scoops of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone
Sundae Hard
Two scoops of hard Ice Cream in a cup with your choice of One Dry Topping, One Wet Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry
Brownie Sundae
Homemade Fudge Brownies while they last. Made in the morning and when we are out were out, sorry.
Contoocook Split
Three scoops of Hard Ice Cream, Sliced Banana, up to 3 Wet Toppings, 1 Dry Toppings, Whipped Cream, Nuts and Cherries
River Ice
Mini River Ice
Hand Packed Pint To Order
Hand Packed Pint of your favorite flavor. Average weight can range between 12-16oz .
Hand Packed Pint Ready to Go
Quart To Order
Hand Packed Quart
River Ice Pint
Additional Toppings
Soft Serve
Kiddie Soft Serve
Soft Serve
Sundae Soft Serve
Soft Serve in a Cup with your choice of One Dry Topping, One Wet Topping , Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry
Parfait
Soft Serve w/two layers of toppings
Nor'Easter
Any flavor Soft Serve with your choice of Mix-Ins. Blended all together.
Customer Inspired Parfait ☺️
This Month we were inspired to add Parfaits thanks to one of of customers. Thank You Mike for your Peanut Butter Explosion Parfaits.
Pup Cup Soft Serve
Specialty Frozen Drink
MilkShakes / Frappes
Any Ice Cream Flavor, Milk, Whip Cream
Wicked Frosty
A yummy milkshake with syrup infused flavors.
The Hennie Shake (Featured Shake)
Delicious Shake of the Month ! ...... and it's dairy free.....
Root Beer Float
Vanilla Ice Cream with Root beer
Coke Float
Vanilla Ice Cream with Coke
Creamsicle Float
Vanilla Ice Cream with Orange Soda
Coffee
Espresso
Single Espresso
1 oz Espresso Shot
Double Espresso
2 oz Espresso Shot
Triple Espresso
3 oz Espresso Shot
Cappuccino
2 oz Espresso 2oz Steamed Milk, 2 oz Foamed Milk
Hot Latte
2 oz Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk
Ice Latte
Macchiato
Steamed Milk , 2 oz Espresso, Foamed Milk
Ice Macchiato
Affogato
2 oz Espresso 3oz Vanilla Ice Cream
Americano
This is the Italian version of coffee. Made to order , fresh and so delicious.
Whole Bean White Rhino Espresso 1LB
Whole Bean Heavenly Project Decaf Espresso 1LB
Hot Cocoa Drinks
The Real Hot Chocolate
Caramel Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Peak Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Hot Chocolate with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream & Red, White & Blue sprinkles
The Good Gourd Hot Chocolate
The Real Hot Chocolate with a scoop of Pumpkin Ice Cream, Whipped Cream & Orange & Brown Sprinkles
Ice Cream Sandwiches (Special Orders Can be Called in)
6 pack Any Flavor w/Special Edge
***Please Allow 24 hours to assemble each order*** Your choice of 1 or upto 3 flavors of Ice Cream with your choice of 1 or 3 edge toppings. Please Specify in Special Instructions or staff will choose for you.
6 Pack Pre Packaged
Everyday we will make some pre packaged sandwiches to just pick up and go. Please Check in here to see what's in stock.
Single Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Freshly Made Cookie with your favorite Ice Cream in the middle . What a yummy sandwich !
Two Pack Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
2 pack of Freshly Made Cookies with your favorite Ice Cream in the middle . What a yummy sandwich !
Ice Cream Cakes
9" Kit Kat Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice
6" Kit Kat Cake *Required 3 Day Notice
9" Specialty Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice
9" Two Layer Ice Cream Cake. You choose either 1 or 2 flavors with either cookie crunch or graham cracker middle. * about 16 servings
6" Specialty Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice
6" Two Layer Ice Cream Cake. You choose either 1 or 2 flavors with either cookie crunch or graham cracker middle. *about 8 servings
9" Simple Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice
9" Ice Cream Cake with cookie crunch middle & whip cream frosting.
6" Simple Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice
6" Ice Cream Cake with cookie crunch middle & whipped cream frosting.
6" Pre-Made Cake
Pre Made Cakes Ready to Go 6" Single Layer $15.00 6" Double Layer $25.00
9" Pre-Made Cake
Pre Made Cakes Ready to Go 9" Single Layer $25.00 9" Double Layer $35.00
Ice Cream Pie
Beverage
Specialty Beverage
SuperScoops Merch
Pins
Collect the first SuperScoops Inaugural Pin available now ! We will be creating new pins every year :-)
2022 HenniVersary Pin
T-Shirts
Official SuperScoops T-Shirts.
Hats
Official SuperScoops Hats
2021 Anniversary T-Shirts (ONLY XL)
This is a limited edition T-Shirt Order just for anniversary concert. We will be hosting a concert every year. So don't miss the opportunity to collect all of our t-Shirts. :-)
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Homemade Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Ice Cream Cakes and Espresso .
58 Main St, Henniker, NH 03242