Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

SuperScoops

64 Reviews

$

58 Main St

Henniker, NH 03242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Scoop
Double Scoop
MilkShakes / Frappes

Hard Ice Cream

Single Scoop

Single Scoop

$4.08

One scoop of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone

Double Scoop

Double Scoop

$5.48

Two scoops of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone

Triple Scoop

Triple Scoop

$6.61

Three scoops of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone

Sundae Hard

Sundae Hard

$7.90

Two scoops of hard Ice Cream in a cup with your choice of One Dry Topping, One Wet Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry

Brownie Sundae

$9.06

Homemade Fudge Brownies while they last. Made in the morning and when we are out were out, sorry.

Contoocook Split

Contoocook Split

$9.38

Three scoops of Hard Ice Cream, Sliced Banana, up to 3 Wet Toppings, 1 Dry Toppings, Whipped Cream, Nuts and Cherries

River Ice

River Ice

$4.11
Mini River Ice

Mini River Ice

$2.54
Hand Packed Pint To Order

Hand Packed Pint To Order

$7.02

Hand Packed Pint of your favorite flavor. Average weight can range between 12-16oz .

Hand Packed Pint Ready to Go

Hand Packed Pint Ready to Go

$7.02

Quart To Order

$9.99

Hand Packed Quart

River Ice Pint

$5.50

Additional Toppings

Soft Serve

Soft Serve, Sliced Banana Up to 3 Wet Toppings, 3 Dry Toppings, Whipped Cream, Nuts and Cherries
Kiddie Soft Serve

Kiddie Soft Serve

$2.85
Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$4.61
Sundae Soft Serve

Sundae Soft Serve

$5.60

Soft Serve in a Cup with your choice of One Dry Topping, One Wet Topping , Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry

Parfait

Parfait

$6.59

Soft Serve w/two layers of toppings

Nor'Easter

Nor'Easter

$6.89

Any flavor Soft Serve with your choice of Mix-Ins. Blended all together.

Customer Inspired Parfait ☺️

Customer Inspired Parfait ☺️

$8.25

This Month we were inspired to add Parfaits thanks to one of of customers. Thank You Mike for your Peanut Butter Explosion Parfaits.

Pup Cup Soft Serve

$2.59

Specialty Frozen Drink

MilkShakes / Frappes

MilkShakes / Frappes

$6.32

Any Ice Cream Flavor, Milk, Whip Cream

Wicked Frosty

Wicked Frosty

$5.61

A yummy milkshake with syrup infused flavors.

The Hennie Shake (Featured Shake)

$6.88Out of stock

Delicious Shake of the Month ! ...... and it's dairy free.....

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.68

Vanilla Ice Cream with Root beer

Coke Float

$4.68

Vanilla Ice Cream with Coke

Creamsicle Float

$4.68

Vanilla Ice Cream with Orange Soda

Coffee

12 Oz Coffee , Please let us know if you would like cream or sugar in the options section.
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.13
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.13Out of stock

Whole Bean Ethiopia Coffee 1 LB

$16.49

Tea

Black Tea

$2.01

Espresso

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.01

1 oz Espresso Shot

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$1.77

2 oz Espresso Shot

Triple Espresso

Triple Espresso

$2.27

3 oz Espresso Shot

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.52

2 oz Espresso 2oz Steamed Milk, 2 oz Foamed Milk

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$2.52

2 oz Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk

Ice Latte

Ice Latte

$2.93

Macchiato

$2.52

Steamed Milk , 2 oz Espresso, Foamed Milk

Ice Macchiato

$2.93
Affogato

Affogato

$3.03

2 oz Espresso 3oz Vanilla Ice Cream

Americano

$2.13

This is the Italian version of coffee. Made to order , fresh and so delicious.

Whole Bean White Rhino Espresso 1LB

$20.89

Whole Bean Heavenly Project Decaf Espresso 1LB

$19.91

Hot Cocoa Drinks

The Real Hot Chocolate

The Real Hot Chocolate

$3.33

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$3.48

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.48
Peppermint Peak Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Peak Hot Chocolate

$4.98

Peppermint Hot Chocolate with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream & Red, White & Blue sprinkles

The Good Gourd Hot Chocolate

$4.98

The Real Hot Chocolate with a scoop of Pumpkin Ice Cream, Whipped Cream & Orange & Brown Sprinkles

Ice Cream Sandwiches (Special Orders Can be Called in)

6 pack Any Flavor w/Special Edge

6 pack Any Flavor w/Special Edge

$10.99

***Please Allow 24 hours to assemble each order*** Your choice of 1 or upto 3 flavors of Ice Cream with your choice of 1 or 3 edge toppings. Please Specify in Special Instructions or staff will choose for you.

6 Pack Pre Packaged

6 Pack Pre Packaged

$10.99

Everyday we will make some pre packaged sandwiches to just pick up and go. Please Check in here to see what's in stock.

Single Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$3.99

Freshly Made Cookie with your favorite Ice Cream in the middle . What a yummy sandwich !

Two Pack Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Two Pack Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$7.50

2 pack of Freshly Made Cookies with your favorite Ice Cream in the middle . What a yummy sandwich !

Ice Cream Cakes

ALL CUSTOM FLAVOR CAKES REQUIRED TO BE ORDERED 3 DAYS AHEAD OF TIME!
9" Kit Kat Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

9" Kit Kat Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

$65.00
6" Kit Kat Cake *Required 3 Day Notice

6" Kit Kat Cake *Required 3 Day Notice

$45.00
9" Specialty Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

9" Specialty Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

$35.00

9" Two Layer Ice Cream Cake. You choose either 1 or 2 flavors with either cookie crunch or graham cracker middle. * about 16 servings

6" Specialty Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

6" Specialty Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

$25.00

6" Two Layer Ice Cream Cake. You choose either 1 or 2 flavors with either cookie crunch or graham cracker middle. *about 8 servings

9" Simple Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

9" Simple Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

$35.00

9" Ice Cream Cake with cookie crunch middle & whip cream frosting.

6" Simple Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

6" Simple Cake *Requires 3 Day Notice

$25.00

6" Ice Cream Cake with cookie crunch middle & whipped cream frosting.

6" Pre-Made Cake

6" Pre-Made Cake

Pre Made Cakes Ready to Go 6" Single Layer $15.00 6" Double Layer $25.00

9" Pre-Made Cake

9" Pre-Made Cake

Pre Made Cakes Ready to Go 9" Single Layer $25.00 9" Double Layer $35.00

Ice Cream Pie

Ice Cream Pie In Stock

Ice Cream Pie In Stock

$9.99

Ice Cream Pie Special Order *2 Days Notice required

$9.99

Thanksgiving Pre-Order Ice Cream Pies

$9.99

Order your Ice Cream Pie ahead of time Pick up Sunday 11/20 or Wednesday 11/23

Beverage

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75Out of stock
24oz Arnold Palmer

24oz Arnold Palmer

$2.75Out of stock

Half Lemonade Half Ice Tea

24oz Soda

$3.30

20 oz Soda

Bottle Water

$1.50

16.9 oz Bottle Water

Specialty Beverage

24oz Specialty Soda

$3.30

20 oz Speicaly Beverage

24oz Shirley Temple

24oz Shirley Temple

$3.55

Sprite with a shot of grenadine and a cherry

24oz Roy Rogers

$3.55
24oz Arnold Palmer

24oz Arnold Palmer

$2.75Out of stock

Half Lemonade Half Ice Tea

SuperScoops Merch

Pins

Pins

$10.00

Collect the first SuperScoops Inaugural Pin available now ! We will be creating new pins every year :-)

2022 HenniVersary Pin

2022 HenniVersary Pin

$15.00
T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$20.00

Official SuperScoops T-Shirts.

Hats

Hats

$20.00

Official SuperScoops Hats

2021 Anniversary T-Shirts (ONLY XL)

2021 Anniversary T-Shirts (ONLY XL)

$5.00

This is a limited edition T-Shirt Order just for anniversary concert. We will be hosting a concert every year. So don't miss the opportunity to collect all of our t-Shirts. :-)

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Ice Cream Cakes and Espresso .

Website

Location

58 Main St, Henniker, NH 03242

Directions

Gallery
SuperScoops image
SuperScoops image
SuperScoops image
SuperScoops image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoke Shack Southern Barbecue - Boscawen
orange starNo Reviews
146 King Street Boscawen, NH 03303
View restaurantnext
Concessions
orange starNo Reviews
146 King Street Boscawen, NH 03303
View restaurantnext
Aaron's Specialty Inc - 604 NH ROUTE 10
orange starNo Reviews
604 NH ROUTE 10 MARLOW, NH 03456
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Henniker
Concord
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Peterborough
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston