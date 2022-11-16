Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Superstition Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

1110 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Order Again

Popular Items

Polenta & Prawns
Chicken Mole Tacos
Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll

Tapas

Chicken Mole Tacos

Chicken Mole Tacos

$14.00

Two Chicken Mole Tacos, Goat Cheese, and Grilled Corn Salsa on a House Made Blue Corn Tortilla (GF). **Contains Nuts**

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Two Sauteed Shrimp Tacos with House Made Chunky Salsa and Papaya Slaw on Superstition Blue Corn tortillas

Bison Tacos

$15.00

Two Blue Corn Tacos Filled with Grilled Bison Marinated in our Savory House Steak Sauce with Radish Slaw mixed in Lemon Vinaigrette

Taco Trio

$22.00

One each of our house made Chicken Mole, Bison, and Shrimp Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos on our house made Blue Corn Tortilla topped with: Oyster Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Pepper Mix, Ginger, Garlic, and Grilled Corn Salsa

Rubbed Skirt Steak Crostini

Rubbed Skirt Steak Crostini

$14.00

Local Bison Steak, thinly sliced on a crostini topped with Chimichurri.

Spanish Chorizo Sausage

Spanish Chorizo Sausage

$11.00

Spanish Chorizo simmered in a Arizona honey and Marion mead reduction (GF)

Arancini

$15.00

Spicy Italian Sausage Meatballs wrapped in rice and crispy breading, resting on marinara topped with Grana Padano Cheese.

Pulpo Gallego

Pulpo Gallego

$15.00

Spanish Octopus braised in Lagrimas De Oro and grilled, potatoes, crispy panchetta, and pan sauce (GF)

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$17.00

Crab Cake on wild lemon arugula, topped with tempura shallots and served with remoulade sauce.

Polenta & Prawns

$21.00

Grilled Whole Prawns Served over Buttermilk Blue Corn Polenta with Spinach and Parmesan Cheese Topped with a Mead Infused Fondue Sauce

Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Shell fish mixed in citrus aioli, tipped with melted swiss cheese, green papaya wasabi slaw and lemon dressing on Challah Roll.

Poblano Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Angus Steak, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Mix: Fire roasted green bell peppers, red bell peppers, poblano peppers, and caramelized red onions, and house steak sauce Aioli served on Ciabatta with Beef Au-jus on the side

Side Fries

$6.00

Side of fries tossed in Creole Seasoning

Side Salad - Mix Lettuce

$6.00

Side of Spring Mix Lettuce tossed in Tamarind Miso Dressing, topped with Red Pickled Onions

Side Salad - Arugula

$6.00

Arugula Salad tossed in a Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Beet Chips

$6.00
Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$13.00

Two steamed Bao buns with chili honey and mead glazed pork belly, with a mixture of pickled carrot, shaved daikon, shaved red radish, and cilantro garnish.

Shrimp Piri Piri Bao Buns

$15.00

Boa Bun stuffed with crispy vegetables and Peanut Shrimp Piri Piri, Served with a side of chili sauce.

Korean Chicken Bao

$12.00

Two House Made Bao Buns Stuffed with Marinated Chicken Thighs Grilled with Gochujang Glaze and House Kimchi

Bao Trio

$20.00

1 each of the Pork Belly Bao, Shrimp Piri Piri Bao, and Korean Chicken Bao

Vegatable Bao Buns

$10.00

Boa Buns stuffed with bell peppers, carrots, daikon, cucumbers, jalapenos and red onion, Thai Basil and Ginger with Asian Chili sauce.

Board / Ensalada

Candied Pecan Salad

$14.00

Sweet Organic Spring Mix Lettuce, Roasted Grapes with Balsamic and Rosemary, Candy Maple Pecans, Pickled Red Onions, and Tamarind Miso Dressing. (VG/GF)

The Unbeatable Chopped Salad

$15.00

Wild arugula, Roasted Pepper mix, Sweet dried Corn, Toasted Pepitas, black currants, diced tomatoes, rainbow quinoa and avocado basil dressing.

Charcuterie Board

$38.00

Prosciutto, Creminelli Sopressata, Calabrese Salami, Duck Prosciutto, Chef's Selection of Season Artisanal Cheeses Representing Local Dairies and International Standouts, Roasted Garlic, Bacon Jam, Seasonal fruits or veggies, House made crackers and Grilled Bread (+GF)

Bruschetta Board

$22.00

1. Fig Jam with Sliced Cucumber, olive oil and Sea Salt. 2. Honey Goat Cheese with Acorn-Fed Prosciutto. 3. Mixed Berries with lingonberry Jam, Hawaiian Sea Salt, and Olive Oil. All on Local Bread.

Hummus Bruscetta

$20.00

Hummus atop Vegan Sourdough bread, with Roma Tomatoes, Wild arugula, And a side of Beet Chips

Tofu Board

$27.00

Organic Tofu tossed in a Chinese Five Spice, Served with Garlic Herbed Local mushrooms, Charred Shishito Peppers and Radicchio with Dressed Fresh Greens.

Platos

Bison Board

$33.00

Local Bison Skirt Steak With Herbed Butter and Gorgonzola, Served with Garlic Herbed Local mushrooms, Charred Shishito Peppers and Radicchio with Dressed Fresh Greens.

Scallop Board

$42.00

Soy Ginger Scallops Served with Garlic Herbed local mushrooms, Charred Shishito Peppers and Radicchio with Dressed Fresh Greens.

Heavenly Burger

$32.00

Decadent American Wagyu Burger Prepared to Order Surf and Turf Style, Topped with Wood Fired Shrimp and Soy Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms with Mixed Herbs and Spicy Roasted Garlic Aioli Served with Pickled Red Onion Side Salad and Creole Spiced Fried Potatoes

Spicy Asian Bison Skirt Steak

Spicy Asian Bison Skirt Steak

$33.00

Spicy Asian Marinated Buffalo Skirt Steak, Garlic Snap Peas, and Coconut Forbidden Rice.

Roasted Rack of Lamb

Roasted Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Herb Crusted Catalonian Fire Roasted Lamb Rack, Sautéed Red Kale, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, and Romesco Sauce (+GF).

Postres

Carmelized Honey Brulee

Carmelized Honey Brulee

$14.00

Vanilla Curd with a Crisp Burnt Honey top with Mead Infused Berry Compote.

Mexican "Hot" Chocolate Lava Cake

Mexican "Hot" Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cake with a Gooey Center. Served warm.

Choco Dome

$15.00

Decadent Chocolate Dome Filled with Vanilla Cream, an Apple Currant Jam, and Chocolate Ganache, served over a rolled Oat Cookie

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$12.00+

Kids Plain Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kids Fruit

$8.00

Kids Vegetables

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Superstition Downtown!

Location

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

Directions

