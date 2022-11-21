- Home
Super Taco - Calvine Rd.
8325 Elk Grove Florin Road #500
500
Sacramento, CA 95829
Popular Items
Combination Plates
#1 Two Regular Tacos
Your choice of two regular tacos of your choice served with a side of delicious mexican rice, beans and a side salad
#2 Two Enchiladas
Your choice of two mouthwatering enchiladas served with a side of delicious mexican rice, beans and a side salad
#3 Burrito
Your choice of a super or regular burrito served with a side of delicious mexican rice, beans and a side salad
#4 Carne Asada
Our most delicous and juicy cut of Top Sirloin accompanied by a roasted jalapeno and roasted spring white onion served with a side of mexican rice, beans and a side salad.
#5 Enchilada and Burrito
Your choice of one of our savory enchiladas and delicious regular burrito served with a side of mexican rice, beans and a side salad
#6 Fajitas
Enjoy one of our most decadent dishes of fresh fajita mix served alongside a top tier salad of guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on a bed of lettuce
#7 Flautas
Our traditional flautas topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and complimented by our mexican rice, beans and side salad
#8 Chile Relleno
Enjoy a fresh roasted pascilla pepper stuffed with jack cheese and coated in our savory batter and topped with our decadent chile relleno sauce and meleted with cheese
#9 Tostada
Enjoy a crunchy with our fresh tostadas topped with beans, protein, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, avocado and 1 olive
#10 Chile Verde
Enjoy our fresh tomatillo salsa served with pork chunks garnished with pico de gallo and served with our mexican rice and beans
#11 Bistek Ranchero
Enjoy our decadent steak fajitas smothered in our famous relleno salsa served alongside mexican rice, beans and a side salad
#12 Super Taco
Enjoy our most popular taco alongside mexican rice, beans and a side salad (Take-out upon request)
#13 Two Sopes
Enjoy two specialty sopes topped with all the fresh products we have to offer served with mexican rice, beans and side salad
#14 Quesadilla
Enjoy a grilled quesadilla served alongside mexican rice, beans and a side salad
#15 Enchilada and Taco
Enjoy our two most popular items served alongside a mexican rice, beans and side salad
Tacos
Mini Taco
Mini corn tortilla(4.5in), meat, cilantro, onions, lime and radish.
Taco Americano
6” Corn tortilla, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, garnished with parmesan and Pico de gallo(note only with Steak/Shredded beef meats).
Taco Tradicional
6” Corn tortilla, Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Radish and Lime.
Taco Veggie
6” Corn tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Parmesan.
Taco Seafood
6” Corn tortilla, Meat, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and lime.
3 Quesabirrias con consome
6” Corn tortilla, Meat, cheese, cilantro, purple onions, (2) limes, radish & a 4oz. of consome.
3 Birria Tacos con consome
6” Corn tortilla, Meat, cilantro, purple onions, (2) limes, radish & a 4oz. of consome.
Super Taco Ground Beef
8" flour tortilla, Meat, sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, olives.
Super Taco Shredded Chicken
8" flour tortilla, Meat, sour cream, monterey cheese, lettuce, parmesan, tomato, olives.
Super Taco
8" flour tortilla, Meat, sour cream, monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, parmesan.
Super Taco Veggie
8" flour tortilla, Beans, rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, parmesan.
Burritos
Burrito Americano
10" flour tortilla, Protein, Cheese, Rice, Beans & Grilled tortilla. *Ground Beef: Cheddar Cheese
Burrito Tradicional
10" flour tortilla, Protein, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Beans & Non-grilled tortilla.*Birria does not come with tomatoes, *Chili verde does not come with Pico.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito
10" flour tortilla, Beans., Cheese & Rice
Super Burrito Bean & Cheese
10" flour tortilla, Beans.& Cheese.
Super Burrito Americano
14” Flour tortilla, Protein, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Lettuce. *Ground Beef: Cheddar Cheese
Super Burrito Tradicional
14” Flour tortilla, Protein, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, Guacamole & Lettuce.
Super Burrito Veggie
14” Flour tortilla, Beans, Rice, cheddar cheese, Guacamole, tomatoe, sour cream, lettuce.
California Burrito
14” Flour tortilla with Protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, fries and cheese.
Salads and bowls
Super Taco Salad
10” Fried flour tortilla shell with protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices, olives, parmesan.
Burrito bowl
Your choice of protein, whole or refried or black beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.
Fajita Bowl
Your choice of steak, grilled chicken or shrimp fajitas. Served whole or refried beans, rice, sour cream, lettuce, bell pepper, onions and pico de gallo.
Taco Bowl
Your choice of protein, whole or refried beans, rice, sour cream, avocado, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Veggie Bowl
Vegetarian bowl served with whole or refried beans, rice, squash, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and Mexican cheese.
Chimichangas
Chimichanga Americano
A Deep fried 14” tortilla, Meat, beans, rice, Monterey cheese. *Ground Beef: Cheddar Cheese
Chimichanga Tradicional
A Deep fried 14” tortilla,Meat, beans and rice, garnished with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichanga Veggie
A Deep fried 14” tortilla, Beans, rice, cheddar cheese, garnished with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Nachos
Regular Nachos
Chips, beans, nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos and olives.
Mini Nachos
Protein, chips, beans, nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and olives.
Super Nachos
Protein, chips, beans, nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and olives.
Super Nacho Fries
Protein, fries, nacho cheese or shredded cheese (Or both), tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and olives
Quesadillas
Quesadilla with meat
8” Flour tortilla monterey cheese and protein.
Quesadilla with cheese
8” Flour tortilla & monterey cheese
Super Quesadilla
14” Flour tortilla filled with loads of monterey cheese, protein and served alongside alongside guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream on a bed of lettuce.
Classics
Tostada
Protein, beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, 2 onion slices, tomato, 2 avocado slices, parmesan, 1 olive.
Bean Tostada
Beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, 2 onion slices, tomato, 2 avocado slices, parmesan, 1 olive.
Sope
Enjoy our handcrafted and toasted sope is topped with an array of fresh products like beans, protein, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, avocado and an olive
Torta
Enjoy our specialty mexican sandwich that consists of bolillo roll bread, protein, beans, Monterey cheese, tomato, sliced tomato, sliced avocado, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce.
Flautas (Order comes w/ 3)
Our traditional rolled flautas with your choice of chicken or beef and topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes garnished with fresh parmesan cheese
Enchiladas Caseras
Enjoy our specialty homestyle enchiladas in a red or green salsa stuffed with protein garnished with Mexican cheese, romaine lettuce, sour cream, tomato, onions, avocado and olives.
Enchilada Solo
Chile Relleno Solo
Desserts
Flan
A classic sweet caramel custard topped with caramel drizzle and chocolate fudge and garnished with whip cream and a cherry on top.
Churro
A savory deep-fried dough coated in cinnamon swirl.
Icecream scoop
Vanilla icecream scoop
Icecream churro
A savory deep-fried dough coated in a cinnamon swirl mix topped with a with chocolate fudge, caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and garnished with whipping cream and 1 cherry
Daily/ Weekly Soups
Beef Soup (Caldo de res)
Traditional beef stew served with fresh vegetables a side fresh Mexican rice, savory Chile-limon and diced jalapenos.
Pozole Large (Only weekends)
Traditional pozole soup served with pork protein and boiled hominy topped with fresh cabbage and radish slices. Served alongside diced onions, (2) slices of limes, toasted chile de arbol and savory chile-limon.
Menudo Large (Only weekends)
Traditional caldo and beef tripe,Served with your choice of tortillas/tostadas diced onions, oregano, chile de arbol, limes and chile-limon. *Pata(beef foot) at an extra charge.
Seafood
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail large
A fresh shrimp cocktail with pico de gallo, cucumber and avocado. Served with saltine crackers, tostadas, savory green chile-limon salsa, ketchup and tapatio.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp and fajita veggie mix sautéed in mild ranchera salsa. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed in homemade in spicy deviled sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Our take on a juicy garlic buttered shrimp served with our traditional Mexican rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.
Traditional Fried Tilapia
Fresh Tilapia fish deep fried and seasoned in our own house rub. Served with our delicious Mexican rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Fajitas de camaron
Shrimp and fajita veggie mix. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and your choice of tortillas.
Ceviche Tostada
A refreshing selection of chopped shrimp, pico de gallo, diced cucumber and lime juiced all tossed together on a tostada. Topped with 2 avocado slices and served with savory green chile-limon salsa.
Breakfast menu (all day)
Chorizo con Huevo
Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.
Huevos Rancheros
Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with a special ranchera salsa, seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with cheese and grilled pico de gallo.
Chilaquiles
Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.
Mexican omelet
An Omelet stuffed with ham, bell peppers, onions and cheese
Bacon & eggs
Our take on a classic Mexican breakfast dish served with seasoned breakfast potatoes, refried beans and garnished with a fresh pico de gallo.
Ham & eggs
Includes Beans, Breakfast potatoes & pico de gallo.
Regular Breakfast Burrito
Our take on a flavor packed Mexican breakfast wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. You won't regret this when you wake up.
Super Breakfast Burrito
Includes protein, eggs, beans, cheddar cheese and potatoes.
Extra Egg
N/A Beverages
Large Fountain Drink
Medium Fountain Drink
Agua Fresca Large
Agua Fresca Medium
Agua Fresca Refill
Jarritos
1/2L Mexican coke
Mexican coke
Bottle Drink
Bottle Water
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Tea
Orange Juice
Milk
Virgin Mangonada
Virgin Pina Colada
Shirley Temple
Virgin Drink
Kids Drink
Beans
Nacho cheese
Guacamole
Salsa
Sour cream/Cheese 2oz
Roasted jalapeno
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Super Taco's Mission is to serve the freshest quality Mexican cuisine and quality hospitality to ensure of a great experience every time.
8325 Elk Grove Florin Road #500, 500, Sacramento, CA 95829