Supino Pizzeria New Center

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6519 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48202

Popular Items

18" Pepperoni
Rucola Salad (vt, gf)
18" Cheese (vt)

Carryout Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50
San Pellegrino Grapefruit

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.50
San Pellegrino Natural

San Pellegrino Natural

$3.50
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.50

San Pellegrino Pomegranate Orange

$3.50

San Pellegrino Prickly Pear Orange

$3.50

San Pell Natural 1L

$6.00Out of stock
Bravazzi Clementina Hard Soda 12oz can

Bravazzi Clementina Hard Soda 12oz can

$3.00Out of stock

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Limonata Hard Soda 12oz can

Bravazzi Limonata Hard Soda 12oz can

$3.00Out of stock

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Blood Orange Hard Soda 12oz

Bravazzi Blood Orange Hard Soda 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Blood Orange 6 pack

Bravazzi Blood Orange 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Clementina 6 pack

Bravazzi Clementina 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Grapefruit 6 pack

Bravazzi Grapefruit 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Contains alcohol

Bravazzi Limonata 6 pack

Bravazzi Limonata 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Contains Alcohol

Casa Farive Prosecco Split(187ml)

$6.00

Fountain Soda

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemon/Lime

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Appetizers

House Salad (vg, gf)

House Salad (vg, gf)

$12.00

seasonal greens, chickpeas, fresh tomato, onion, choice of lemon citronette or red wine vinaigrette dressing (dressing on the side)

Rucola Salad (vt, gf)

Rucola Salad (vt, gf)

$10.00

arugula, almonds, parmigiano-reggiano, labne dressing (dressing on the side)

Shonda Bread

Shonda Bread

$10.00

I caved. LaShonda makes this all of the time and I never thought I would do cheese sticks but these are too good. With a side of marinara and LaShondas super secret cheese blend

Polpette

Polpette

$16.00

meatballs with marinara, choice of polenta or ciabatta

Fagioli

$8.00

Sides

marinara side

$1.00

pizza sauce side

$0.50

chili oil side

$0.50

labne dressing

$0.50

lemon citronette

$0.50

red wine vinaigrette

$0.50

sumac vinaigrette

$0.50

crushed red pepper packet

parmesan side

$0.50

oregano side

$0.50

anchovy side

$2.00

jalapeño side

$1.00

By the Slice

Cheese Slice (vt) (ready in <10 minutes)

Cheese Slice (vt) (ready in <10 minutes)

$3.75

ready in <10 minutes

Pepperoni Slice (ready in <10 minutes)

Pepperoni Slice (ready in <10 minutes)

$4.25

ready in <10 minutes

Special Slice (ready in <10 minutes)

$4.75

White pizza with roasted squash, fried sage, smoked Gouda, and fresh mozzarella

Small Pizza (12")

12" Cheese (vt)

12" Cheese (vt)

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

12" Farmer's Special

$17.00Out of stock

White pizza with roasted squash, fried sage, smoked Gouda, and fresh mozzarella

12" Supino (vt)

12" Supino (vt)

$15.00

red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil

12" Quattro Formmagi (vt)

12" Quattro Formmagi (vt)

$17.00

red sauce, smoked gouda, chévre, feta, fresh mozzarella, flat parsley

12" San Gennaro

12" San Gennaro

$18.00

red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion

12" Bismarck

12" Bismarck

$18.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, egg* *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness –the Surgeon General

12" City Wing Thing

12" City Wing Thing

$18.00

red sauce, smoked chicken, smoked gouda, banana pepper, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella

12" Jess (vg)

12" Jess (vg)

$15.00

NO CHEESE, red sauce, kalamata olive, spinach, baby portabella mushroom, chili oil, basil

12" Red, White & Green (vt)

12" Red, White & Green (vt)

$17.00

white (no sauce), spinach, roasted red pepper, capers, ricotta

12" Funghi (vt)

12" Funghi (vt)

$18.00

white (no sauce), baby portabella mushroom, flat parsley, fresh mozzarella, smoked gouda, fresh basil

12" Il Greco (vt)

12" Il Greco (vt)

$17.00

white (no sauce), spinach, feta, white onion, kalamata olive

12" Margherita (vt)

12" Margherita (vt)

$17.00

white (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil

12" Smoky

12" Smoky

$18.00

white (no sauce), smoked ham, roasted garlic, flat parsley, ricotta, smoked gouda

12" Make Your Own

$14.00

starts with sauce and cheese

12" Chep

$14.50

half cheese, half pepperoni

Large Pizza (18")

18" Cheese (vt)

18" Cheese (vt)

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese

18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

18" Farmer's Special

$23.00Out of stock

White pizza with roasted squash, fried sage, smoked Gouda, and fresh mozzarella

18" Supino (vt)

18" Supino (vt)

$21.00

red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil

18" El Greco (vt)

18" El Greco (vt)

$23.00

white (no sauce), spinach, feta, white onion, kalamata olive

18" San Gennaro

18" San Gennaro

$24.00

red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion

18" Bismarck

18" Bismarck

$24.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, smoked ham, egg* *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness –the Surgeon General

18" Jess (vg)

18" Jess (vg)

$21.00

NO CHEESE, red sauce, kalamata olive, spinach, baby portabella mushroom, chili oil, basil

18" Quattro Formmagi (vt)

18" Quattro Formmagi (vt)

$23.00

red sauce, smoked gouda, chévre, feta, fresh mozzarella, flat parsley

18" City Wing Thing

18" City Wing Thing

$24.00

red sauce, smoked chicken, smoked gouda, banana pepper, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella

18" Red, White & Green (vt)

18" Red, White & Green (vt)

$23.00

white (no sauce), spinach, roasted red pepper, capers, ricotta

18" Funghi (vt)

18" Funghi (vt)

$24.00

white (no sauce), baby portabella mushroom, flat parsley, fresh mozzarella, smoked gouda, fresh basil

18" Margherita (vt)

18" Margherita (vt)

$23.00

white (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil

18" Smoky

18" Smoky

$24.00

white (no sauce), mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic, flat parsley, ricotta, smoked gouda

18" Make Your Own

$18.00

starts with sauce and cheese

18" Chep

$19.00

half cheese, half pepperoni

Dessert

Buttermilk & Vanilla Panna Cotta

Buttermilk & Vanilla Panna Cotta

$9.00

with blood orange marmellata. instructions: run your knife around the edge of the panna cotta, separating it from the side of the container; flip onto a plate and tap to release; pour compote over and enjoy!

Katie's Cannoli

Katie's Cannoli

$7.00

crisp pastry with sweet ricotta; choice of chocolate, pistachio or without.

Strawberry Gelato

$6.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$45.00
Adult White Tee

Adult White Tee

$20.00

Youth White Tee

$10.00

Supino Hat

$20.00
Small sticker

Small sticker

$4.00
Supino Tote Bag

Supino Tote Bag

$20.00

Small espresso mug

$18.00

Large espresso mug

$24.00

Labne Pint

$7.50

Labne Quart

$15.00

Red Wine Vinaigrette Pint

$6.00

Red Wine Vinaigrette Quart

$12.00

Lemon Citronette Pint

$7.50

Lemon Citronette Quart

$15.00

Sumac Vinagrette Pint

$6.00

Sumac Vinagrette Quart

$12.00

Pizza Sauce Pint

$4.00

Pizza Sauce Quart

$8.00

Marinara Pint

$5.00

Marinara Quart

$10.00
Sunday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
(vt) vegetarian, (vg) vegan, (gf) gluten free

6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202

