Supino Pizzeria New Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
(vt) vegetarian, (vg) vegan, (gf) gluten free
Location
6519 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Detroit
More near Detroit