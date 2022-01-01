Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Supino Pizzeria - Eastern Market

1,190 Reviews

$$

2457 Russell St

Detroit, MI 48207

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Pepperoni
18" Cheese (vt)
18" San Gennaro

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50
San Pellegrino Grapefruit

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.50
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.50
San Pellegrino Natural

San Pellegrino Natural

$3.50
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.50
Bravazzi Blood Orange Can

Bravazzi Blood Orange Can

$3.00

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Clementina Can

Bravazzi Clementina Can

$3.00

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Grapefruit Can

Bravazzi Grapefruit Can

$3.00

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Limonata Can

Bravazzi Limonata Can

$3.00

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Blood Orange 6 pack

Bravazzi Blood Orange 6 pack

$15.00

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Clementina 6 pack

Bravazzi Clementina 6 pack

$15.00

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Grapefruit 6 pack

Bravazzi Grapefruit 6 pack

$15.00

Contains Alcohol

Bravazzi Limonata 6 pack

Bravazzi Limonata 6 pack

$15.00

Contains Alcohol

Sweet Water IPA Can

Sweet Water IPA Can

$4.00

Contains Alcohol

Peroni Lager 12oz Bottle

Peroni Lager 12oz Bottle

$3.00

Contains Alcohol

Peroni Lager 6 pack

Peroni Lager 6 pack

$12.50

Contains Alcohol

Prosecco Split

Prosecco Split

$8.00

Contains Alcohol

Berto 'Ross da Travaj' sweet vermouth, 1 L

Berto 'Ross da Travaj' sweet vermouth, 1 L

$22.00

Classic rich, red, sweet vermouth. Vanilla, nutmeg, orange peel, clementine. Make a Martha Stewart with some of our prosecco and some berries!

Berto ‘Aperitiv Dla Tradission’ white vermouth, 1 L

Berto 'Aperitiv Dla Tradission' white vermouth, 1 L

$22.00

An aromatic, Piemontese vermouth, made with an infusion of local herbs and spices, following a traditional and historical family recipe.

Colleleva Verdicchio 2020 (white)

Colleleva Verdicchio 2020 (white)

$27.00

Great minerality and bright citrus in this awesome verdicchio. Great with any white pie or a simple cheese pie

Angelo Negro Onorata Favorita, 2019 (white)

Angelo Negro Onorata Favorita, 2019 (white)

$37.00

Very floral and has hints of lime zest!

Mazzi Valpolicella ‘San Peretto’ 2016 (red)

Mazzi Valpolicella 'San Peretto' 2016 (red)

$22.00

Rich red from the Veneto- chocolate, subtle pepper, clove. Full bodied without feeling at all heavy. Bonus with this one is it holds up for days- cracked a bottle and forgot about it for four days and it was still delicious!

Cappone Chianti Classico, 2019 (red)

Cappone Chianti Classico, 2019 (red)

$30.00

Cinnamon and rich dark fruit with a subtle balsamic taste.

Cantine Valpane Barbera (red)

Cantine Valpane Barbera (red)

$21.00

Funky and fruity Barbera! Absolutely delicious table wine!

Grifalco Aglianico ‘Gricos’ 2019 (red)

Grifalco Aglianico 'Gricos' 2019 (red)

$27.00

Delicious full bodied red, balanced acidity with good fruit and earth, clove

Gibe Tenuta Lambrusco 2019 (red)

Gibe Tenuta Lambrusco 2019 (red)

$27.00

Rich black fruit with some violet

Apicella Costa D'Amalfi, 2020 (rosato)

Apicella Costa D'Amalfi, 2020 (rosato)

$27.00

Very fresh rosato with a bright finish and a delicious strawberry kick!

Tavignano Rosato 2021 (rosato)

Tavignano Rosato 2021 (rosato)

$25.00

Sour cherry with a slight tomato leaf taste

Casa Di Terra Allegra 2020 (rosato)

Casa Di Terra Allegra 2020 (rosato)

$30.00

Mineral rosato with a slight saltiness and a very earthy taste

Giuseppe Apicella Piedirosso 2018

Giuseppe Apicella Piedirosso 2018

$21.00Out of stock

Wine made not too far from the pizzeria’s namesake town, this is a delicious table red- red fruit but also rosemary resin, mineral. Great stuff and of course a great match for the house pie, the Supino!

Appetizers

House Salad (vg, gf)

House Salad (vg, gf)

$12.00

seasonal greens, chickpeas, fresh tomato, onion, choice of lemon citronette or red wine vinaigrette dressing (dressing on the side)

Rucola Salad (vt, gf)

Rucola Salad (vt, gf)

$10.00

arugula, almonds, parmigiano-reggiano, labne dressing (dressing on the side)

Polpette

Polpette

$16.00Out of stock

meatballs with marinara, choice of polenta or ciabatta

Shonda's Cheese Bread

$10.00

I caved. Lashonda makes this all the time and I never thought I would do cheese sticks but these are too good! Includes Lashondas super secret cheese blend and a side of marinara.

Fagioli

Fagioli

$8.00

Braised beans with pickled tomatoes

By the Slice

Roasted eggplant, capers, plum tomato, roasted red peppers, chèvre, parsley!
Cheese Slice (vt) (ready in <10 minutes)

Cheese Slice (vt) (ready in <10 minutes)

$3.75

ready in <10 minutes

Pepperoni Slice (ready in <10 minutes)

Pepperoni Slice (ready in <10 minutes)

$4.25

ready in <10 minutes

Special Slice (ready in <10 minutes)

$4.75Out of stock

WHITE PIE- Smoked Gouda, Fresh Mozzarella Pearls, Roasted Butternut Squash, Fried Sage and Parmesan Garnish.

Small Pizza (12")

12" Bismarck

12" Bismarck

$18.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, egg* *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness –the Surgeon General

12" Cheese (vt)

12" Cheese (vt)

$14.00

red sauce

12" Chep

$14.50

half cheese, half pepperoni

12" City Wing Thing

12" City Wing Thing

$18.00

red sauce, smoked chicken, smoked gouda, banana pepper, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella

12" El Greco (vt)

12" El Greco (vt)

$17.00

white (no sauce), spinach, feta, white onion, kalamata olive

12" Farmer's Special

$17.00Out of stock

WHITE PIE- Smoked Gouda, Fresh Mozzarella Pearls, Roasted Butternut Squash, Fried Sage and Parmesan Garnish.

12" Funghi (vt)

12" Funghi (vt)

$18.00

white (no sauce), baby portabella mushroom, flat parsley, fresh mozzarella, smoked gouda, fresh basil

12" Jess (vg)

12" Jess (vg)

$15.00

NO CHEESE, red sauce, kalamata olive, spinach, baby portabella mushroom, chili oil, basil

12" Margherita (vt)

12" Margherita (vt)

$17.00

white (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

12" San Gennaro

12" San Gennaro

$18.00

red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion

12" Smoky

12" Smoky

$18.00

white (no sauce), smoked ham, roasted garlic, flat parsley, ricotta, smoked gouda

12" Supino (vt)

12" Supino (vt)

$15.00

red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil

12" Red, White & Green (vt)

12" Red, White & Green (vt)

$17.00

white (no sauce), spinach, roasted red pepper, capers, ricotta

12" Make Your Own

$14.00

starts with sauce and cheese

12" Quattro Formaggi (vt)

12" Quattro Formaggi (vt)

$17.00

red sauce, smoked gouda, chévre, feta, fresh mozzarella, flat parsley

Large Pizza (18")

18" Bismarck

18" Bismarck

$24.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, smoked ham, egg* *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness –the Surgeon General

18" Cheese (vt)

18" Cheese (vt)

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese

18" Chep

$19.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, half cheese pizza, half pepperoni pizza

18" City Wing Thing

18" City Wing Thing

$24.00

Red sauce, smoked chicken, smoked gouda, banana pepper, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella

18" El Greco (vt)

18" El Greco (vt)

$23.00

White (no sauce), spinach, feta, white onion, kalamata olive

18" Farmer's Special

$23.00Out of stock

WHITE PIE- Smoked Gouda, Fresh Mozzarella Pearls, Roasted Butternut Squash, Fried Sage and Parmesan Garnish.

18" Funghi (vt)

18" Funghi (vt)

$24.00

White (no sauce), baby portabella mushroom, flat parsley, fresh mozzarella, smoked gouda, fresh basil

18" Jess (vg)

18" Jess (vg)

$20.00

NO CHEESE, red sauce, kalamata olive, spinach, baby portabella mushroom, chili oil, basil

18" Make Your Own

$18.00

Starts with sauce and cheese

18" Margherita (vt)

18" Margherita (vt)

$22.00

White (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil

18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

18" Quattro Formaggi (vt)

18" Quattro Formaggi (vt)

$23.00

Red sauce, smoked gouda, chévre, feta, fresh mozzarella, flat parsley

18" Red, White & Green (vt)

18" Red, White & Green (vt)

$23.00

White (no sauce), spinach, roasted red pepper, capers, ricotta

18" San Gennaro

18" San Gennaro

$24.00

Red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion

18" Smoky

18" Smoky

$24.00

White (no sauce), mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic, flat parsley, ricotta, smoked gouda

18" Supino (vt)

18" Supino (vt)

$21.00

Red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil

Dessert

Buttermilk & Vanilla Panna Cotta

Buttermilk & Vanilla Panna Cotta

$9.00

with cranberry compote. instructions: run your knife around the edge of the panna cotta, separating it from the side of the container; flip onto a plate and tap to release; pour compote over and enjoy!

Katie's Cannoli

Katie's Cannoli

$7.00

crisp pastry with sweet ricotta; choice of chocolate, pistachio or without.

Sides

Parmesan Side

$0.50

Pizza Sauce Side

$0.50

Chili Oil Side

$0.50

Oregano Side

$0.50

Labne Dressing

$0.50

Lemon Citronette

$0.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sumac Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ciabatta Bread Side

$4.00

Polenta Side

$4.00

Merchandise

Supino Tote Bag

Supino Tote Bag

$20.00

Youth White Tee

$10.00
White Tee

White Tee

$20.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$45.00
3D Tote Bag

3D Tote Bag

$20.00Out of stock
Ciao! Tote Bag

Ciao! Tote Bag

$20.00Out of stock

Black Hat

$20.00

Wine BTL Togo

Angelo Negro Onorata Favorita, 2019 (white)

Angelo Negro Onorata Favorita, 2019 (white)

$37.00

Very floral and has hints of lime zest!

Bottle-Cantina Di Caldara, 2020 (white)

$33.00

Bottle-Colleleva Verdicchio, 2020 (white)

$27.00

Bottle-Colli Di Catone Frascati Superiore, 2020 (white)

$27.00

Bottle-Masieri Biancara, 2020 (white)

$32.00

Bottle-Saracco Moscato D'Asti, 2020 (white)

$27.00

Bottle-Vigneri Aurora Carricante Garganega (white)

$36.00
Apicella Costa D'Amalfi, 2020 (rosato)

Apicella Costa D'Amalfi, 2020 (rosato)

$27.00

Very fresh rosato with a bright finish and a delicious strawberry kick!

Bottle-Casa di Terra Allegro, 2020 (Rosato)

$30.00

Bottle-Apicella Piedirosso, 2020 (red)

$21.00
Cappone Chianti Classico, 2019 (red)

Cappone Chianti Classico, 2019 (red)

$30.00

Cinnamon and rich dark fruit with a subtle balsamic taste.

Bottle-Colleleva Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (red)

$40.00

Bottle-Denny Bini NV (red)

$33.00Out of stock

Bottle-Fontanabianca Barbaresco Nebbiolo (red)

$55.00

Bottle-La Quercia Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, 2019 (red)

$30.00Out of stock

Bottle-Les Gosses Vallée d'Aosta, 2019 (red)

$45.00

Bottle-Pietradolce Etna Rosso Neretto Mascalese (red)

$36.00

Bottle-Punta Crena Isasco Rossesse (red)

$42.00

Bottle-Santa Tresa Frapatto, 2020 (red)

$30.00
Berto ‘Aperitiv Dla Tradission’ white vermouth, 1 L

Berto 'Aperitiv Dla Tradission' white vermouth, 1 L

$22.00

An aromatic, Piemontese vermouth, made with an infusion of local herbs and spices, following a traditional and historical family recipe.

Bottle-Berto Extra Dry Vermouth

$22.00

Bottle-Berto Sweet Vermouth

$22.00

Appetizers

Catering Rucola Salad

$35.00+

Catering House Salad

$45.00+

Catering Polpette

$50.00+

Paper Products

25 paper plates

$5.00

Utensil set

$0.25

Serving Spoon

$1.00

Serving Tongs

$1.00

Serving Pizza Lifter

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

(vt) vegetarian, (vg) vegan, (gf) gluten free

Location

2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207

Directions

Gallery
Supino Pizzeria image
Supino Pizzeria image
Supino Pizzeria image

Map
