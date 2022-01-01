- Home
Supino Pizzeria - Eastern Market
1,190 Reviews
$$
2457 Russell St
Detroit, MI 48207
Popular Items
Beverages
Water Bottle
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Grapefruit
San Pellegrino Lemon
San Pellegrino Natural
San Pellegrino Orange
Bravazzi Blood Orange Can
Contains Alcohol
Bravazzi Clementina Can
Contains Alcohol
Bravazzi Grapefruit Can
Contains Alcohol
Bravazzi Limonata Can
Contains Alcohol
Bravazzi Blood Orange 6 pack
Contains Alcohol
Bravazzi Clementina 6 pack
Contains Alcohol
Bravazzi Grapefruit 6 pack
Contains Alcohol
Bravazzi Limonata 6 pack
Contains Alcohol
Sweet Water IPA Can
Contains Alcohol
Peroni Lager 12oz Bottle
Contains Alcohol
Peroni Lager 6 pack
Contains Alcohol
Prosecco Split
Contains Alcohol
Berto 'Ross da Travaj' sweet vermouth, 1 L
Classic rich, red, sweet vermouth. Vanilla, nutmeg, orange peel, clementine. Make a Martha Stewart with some of our prosecco and some berries!
Berto ‘Aperitiv Dla Tradission’ white vermouth, 1 L
An aromatic, Piemontese vermouth, made with an infusion of local herbs and spices, following a traditional and historical family recipe.
Colleleva Verdicchio 2020 (white)
Great minerality and bright citrus in this awesome verdicchio. Great with any white pie or a simple cheese pie
Angelo Negro Onorata Favorita, 2019 (white)
Very floral and has hints of lime zest!
Mazzi Valpolicella ‘San Peretto’ 2016 (red)
Rich red from the Veneto- chocolate, subtle pepper, clove. Full bodied without feeling at all heavy. Bonus with this one is it holds up for days- cracked a bottle and forgot about it for four days and it was still delicious!
Cappone Chianti Classico, 2019 (red)
Cinnamon and rich dark fruit with a subtle balsamic taste.
Cantine Valpane Barbera (red)
Funky and fruity Barbera! Absolutely delicious table wine!
Grifalco Aglianico ‘Gricos’ 2019 (red)
Delicious full bodied red, balanced acidity with good fruit and earth, clove
Gibe Tenuta Lambrusco 2019 (red)
Rich black fruit with some violet
Apicella Costa D'Amalfi, 2020 (rosato)
Very fresh rosato with a bright finish and a delicious strawberry kick!
Tavignano Rosato 2021 (rosato)
Sour cherry with a slight tomato leaf taste
Casa Di Terra Allegra 2020 (rosato)
Mineral rosato with a slight saltiness and a very earthy taste
Giuseppe Apicella Piedirosso 2018
Wine made not too far from the pizzeria’s namesake town, this is a delicious table red- red fruit but also rosemary resin, mineral. Great stuff and of course a great match for the house pie, the Supino!
Appetizers
House Salad (vg, gf)
seasonal greens, chickpeas, fresh tomato, onion, choice of lemon citronette or red wine vinaigrette dressing (dressing on the side)
Rucola Salad (vt, gf)
arugula, almonds, parmigiano-reggiano, labne dressing (dressing on the side)
Polpette
meatballs with marinara, choice of polenta or ciabatta
Shonda's Cheese Bread
I caved. Lashonda makes this all the time and I never thought I would do cheese sticks but these are too good! Includes Lashondas super secret cheese blend and a side of marinara.
Fagioli
Braised beans with pickled tomatoes
By the Slice
Small Pizza (12")
12" Bismarck
red sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, egg* *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness –the Surgeon General
12" Cheese (vt)
red sauce
12" Chep
half cheese, half pepperoni
12" City Wing Thing
red sauce, smoked chicken, smoked gouda, banana pepper, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella
12" El Greco (vt)
white (no sauce), spinach, feta, white onion, kalamata olive
12" Farmer's Special
WHITE PIE- Smoked Gouda, Fresh Mozzarella Pearls, Roasted Butternut Squash, Fried Sage and Parmesan Garnish.
12" Funghi (vt)
white (no sauce), baby portabella mushroom, flat parsley, fresh mozzarella, smoked gouda, fresh basil
12" Jess (vg)
NO CHEESE, red sauce, kalamata olive, spinach, baby portabella mushroom, chili oil, basil
12" Margherita (vt)
white (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil
12" Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
12" San Gennaro
red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
12" Smoky
white (no sauce), smoked ham, roasted garlic, flat parsley, ricotta, smoked gouda
12" Supino (vt)
red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil
12" Red, White & Green (vt)
white (no sauce), spinach, roasted red pepper, capers, ricotta
12" Make Your Own
starts with sauce and cheese
12" Quattro Formaggi (vt)
red sauce, smoked gouda, chévre, feta, fresh mozzarella, flat parsley
Large Pizza (18")
18" Bismarck
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, smoked ham, egg* *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness –the Surgeon General
18" Cheese (vt)
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese
18" Chep
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, half cheese pizza, half pepperoni pizza
18" City Wing Thing
Red sauce, smoked chicken, smoked gouda, banana pepper, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella
18" El Greco (vt)
White (no sauce), spinach, feta, white onion, kalamata olive
18" Farmer's Special
WHITE PIE- Smoked Gouda, Fresh Mozzarella Pearls, Roasted Butternut Squash, Fried Sage and Parmesan Garnish.
18" Funghi (vt)
White (no sauce), baby portabella mushroom, flat parsley, fresh mozzarella, smoked gouda, fresh basil
18" Jess (vg)
NO CHEESE, red sauce, kalamata olive, spinach, baby portabella mushroom, chili oil, basil
18" Make Your Own
Starts with sauce and cheese
18" Margherita (vt)
White (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, fresh basil
18" Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
18" Quattro Formaggi (vt)
Red sauce, smoked gouda, chévre, feta, fresh mozzarella, flat parsley
18" Red, White & Green (vt)
White (no sauce), spinach, roasted red pepper, capers, ricotta
18" San Gennaro
Red sauce, house made Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, white onion
18" Smoky
White (no sauce), mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic, flat parsley, ricotta, smoked gouda
18" Supino (vt)
Red sauce, roasted garlic, kalamata olive, ricotta, chili oil
Dessert
Buttermilk & Vanilla Panna Cotta
with cranberry compote. instructions: run your knife around the edge of the panna cotta, separating it from the side of the container; flip onto a plate and tap to release; pour compote over and enjoy!
Katie's Cannoli
crisp pastry with sweet ricotta; choice of chocolate, pistachio or without.
Sides
Merchandise
Wine BTL Togo
Angelo Negro Onorata Favorita, 2019 (white)
Very floral and has hints of lime zest!
Bottle-Cantina Di Caldara, 2020 (white)
Bottle-Colleleva Verdicchio, 2020 (white)
Bottle-Colli Di Catone Frascati Superiore, 2020 (white)
Bottle-Masieri Biancara, 2020 (white)
Bottle-Saracco Moscato D'Asti, 2020 (white)
Bottle-Vigneri Aurora Carricante Garganega (white)
Apicella Costa D'Amalfi, 2020 (rosato)
Very fresh rosato with a bright finish and a delicious strawberry kick!
Bottle-Casa di Terra Allegro, 2020 (Rosato)
Bottle-Apicella Piedirosso, 2020 (red)
Cappone Chianti Classico, 2019 (red)
Cinnamon and rich dark fruit with a subtle balsamic taste.
Bottle-Colleleva Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (red)
Bottle-Denny Bini NV (red)
Bottle-Fontanabianca Barbaresco Nebbiolo (red)
Bottle-La Quercia Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, 2019 (red)
Bottle-Les Gosses Vallée d'Aosta, 2019 (red)
Bottle-Pietradolce Etna Rosso Neretto Mascalese (red)
Bottle-Punta Crena Isasco Rossesse (red)
Bottle-Santa Tresa Frapatto, 2020 (red)
Berto ‘Aperitiv Dla Tradission’ white vermouth, 1 L
An aromatic, Piemontese vermouth, made with an infusion of local herbs and spices, following a traditional and historical family recipe.
Bottle-Berto Extra Dry Vermouth
Bottle-Berto Sweet Vermouth
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
(vt) vegetarian, (vg) vegan, (gf) gluten free
2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207