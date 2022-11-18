Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

Sup Noodle Bar - Buena Park

review star

No reviews yet

5141 Beach Blvd. Unit B

Buena Park, CA 90621

Popular Items

Filet Mignon Pho
Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado
Short Rib Pho

Appetizers

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$9.00

Shrimp, bean sprouts, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$9.50

Ground chicken, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles. Served with pickled carrots, vermicelli, lettuce, and sweet n' sour fish sauce.

Garlic Chicken Wings

Garlic Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken wings, black pepper, and minced garlic.

Parmesan Chicken Wings

Parmesan Chicken Wings

$15.50

Crispy fried chicken wings, black pepper, minced garlic, and parmesan.

Shaken House Fries

Shaken House Fries

$18.50

Skinny fries topped with shaken beef belly, garlic, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar cheese, and spicy tartar sauce.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Skinny fries tossed with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and Italian truffle oil. Served with ketchup, spicy mayo, and aji.

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$8.50

Skinny fries served with ketchup, spicy mayo, & aji.

Three Golden Baos

Three Golden Baos

$12.00

Fried pork dumpling with ground pork should, caramelized onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and Chinese sausage.

Single Golden Bao

Single Golden Bao

$4.25

Fried pork dumpling with ground pork should, caramelized onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and Chinese sausage.

Chicken Nugget Basket

Chicken Nugget Basket

$11.50

Skinny fries with chicken nuggets served with spicy mayo & ketchup

Gooey Fries

Gooey Fries

$14.00

Skinny fries topped off with melted mixed Monterey Jack & spicy tartar sauce

Parmesan Fries

Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Skinny fries tossed with fresh herbs & parmesan cheese. Serve with aji, ketchup, & spicy mayo

Pho

Anthony Bourdain Pho

Anthony Bourdain Pho

$18.00
Short Rib Pho

Short Rib Pho

$16.00

Thinly sliced boneless short rib, "well marbled" and melts in your mouth

Rib Bone Pho

Rib Bone Pho

$16.00

4-hour braised rib bones, succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture

Beef Belly Pho

Beef Belly Pho

$14.50
Filet Mignon Pho

Filet Mignon Pho

$16.00

Tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor

Combination Pho

Combination Pho

$18.00

Beef belly, tendon, brisket, meatball, and one rib bone

Veggie & Tofu Pho

Veggie & Tofu Pho

$15.50

Soft tofu, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, and enoki mushroom

Brisket Pho

Brisket Pho

$15.50

4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender & rich with a clean broth

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

Large poached shrimp with broth

Tendon Only Pho

Tendon Only Pho

$14.00

4-hour-braised tendon, tender and packed with a flavor

Meatball Only Pho

Meatball Only Pho

$14.00

Vietnamese tendon meatballs with a clean broth

Plain Pho

Plain Pho

$10.00

"Al-Dente" noodles served with our rich and vibrate broth, delicious fresh garnish of green & white onions, and cilantro

Fried Tofu Pho

Fried Tofu Pho

$14.00

Crispy fried tofu topped off with fresh herbs

Soft Tofu Pho

Soft Tofu Pho

$14.00

Poached soft tofu with a clean broth

Garlic Noodles

Rib Eye Steak Garlic Noodle

Rib Eye Steak Garlic Noodle

$28.50

Ribeye steak with wheat noodles, butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, secret sauce, scallions and radish.

Shrimp Garlic Noodle

Shrimp Garlic Noodle

$19.00

Grilled prawns with wheat noodles, butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, secret sauce, scallions and radish.

Plain Garlic Noodle

Plain Garlic Noodle

$10.00

Grilled prawns with wheat noodles, butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, secret sauce, scallions and radish.

Lomo Saltado

Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado

Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Tenderized filet cubes, thick fries with charred sweet red onions and tomatoes, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Rib Eye Lomo Saltado

Rib Eye Lomo Saltado

$28.50

Ribeye cut, thick fries with charred sweet red onions and tomatoes, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Shrimp Lomo Saltado

Shrimp Lomo Saltado

$19.50

Caramelized shrimp, thick fries with charred sweet red onions and tomatoes, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Vegan Tofu Lomo Saltado

Vegan Tofu Lomo Saltado

$16.50

Soft tofu, thick fries with charred sweet red onions and tomatoes, vegan sauce, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Plain Lomo Saltado

Plain Lomo Saltado

$12.00

Thick fries with charred sweet red onions and tomatoes, vegan sauce, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Fried Rice

Rib Eye Fried Rice

Rib Eye Fried Rice

$28.50

Ribeye steak, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli, scallions, and radish

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.50

Grilled prawns, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli, scallions, and radish

Spam Fried Rice

Spam Fried Rice

$18.00

Cubed spam, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli, scallions, and radish

Chicken Wing Fried Rice

Chicken Wing Fried Rice

$21.00

Crispy fried chicken wings, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli, scallions, and radish

Soft Tofu Fried Rice

Soft Tofu Fried Rice

$14.00

Poached soft tofu, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli, scallions, and radish

Fried Tofu Fried Rice

Fried Tofu Fried Rice

$15.00

Crispy fried tofu, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli, scallions, and radish

Plain Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli, scallions, and radish

Extras

Togo Extra Thin Noodle

Togo Extra Thin Noodle

$1.00

(Requires Min. Order of one Pho Item)

Togo Broth

$3.00
Extra Broth

Extra Broth

$3.00
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$1.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00
Slow Poached Egg

Slow Poached Egg

$1.50
Sliced Short Rib

Sliced Short Rib

$9.50
Sliced Filet

Sliced Filet

$9.50
Sliced Beef Belly

Sliced Beef Belly

$8.50
Side of Beef Brisket

Side of Beef Brisket

$9.00
Cubed Filet Mignon

Cubed Filet Mignon

$10.00
Seared Rib-Eye Steak

Seared Rib-Eye Steak

$18.00
Side of Poached Shrimp

Side of Poached Shrimp

$9.00

Side of Grilled Prawns

$9.00
Side of Tofu

Side of Tofu

$6.50
Side of Fried Tofu

Side of Fried Tofu

$7.00
Veggie Mix w/ Tofu

Veggie Mix w/ Tofu

$8.00
Side of Spam

Side of Spam

$7.00
Side of Meatball

Side of Meatball

$5.00
Side of Tendon

Side of Tendon

$5.50
Shaken Style Side

Shaken Style Side

$0.50

Bone Oil

$1.00

Party Trays

Fried Rice Party Size

Fried Rice Party Size

$30.00
Garlic Chicken Wings (30pcs)

Garlic Chicken Wings (30pcs)

$45.00

Crispy fried chicken wings, black pepper, and minced garlic.

Parmesan Chicken Wings (30pcs)

Parmesan Chicken Wings (30pcs)

$50.00

Crispy fried chicken wings, black pepper, minced garlic, and aged parmesan

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$4.00
Herbal Iced Tea

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50
Lychee Lemonade or Soda

Lychee Lemonade or Soda

$4.50
Jasmine Iced Tea

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$4.50
Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

$4.50
Yuzu Peach

Yuzu Peach

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Súp Noodle Bar is built on a single foundation: crafted by comfort-food lovers, made for every food lover. Our goal is to have fun and create dishes that bring a smile to your face.

Website

Location

5141 Beach Blvd. Unit B, Buena Park, CA 90621

Directions

Gallery
Súp Noodle Bar image
Súp Noodle Bar image
Súp Noodle Bar image
Súp Noodle Bar image

