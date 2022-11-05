Restaurant header imageView gallery

SUP Noodle Bar - Irvine

review star

No reviews yet

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H

Irvine, CA 92604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Combination Pho
Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado
Filet Mignon Pho

Appetizers

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$9.00

Made with bean sprouts, basil, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut.

Egg Rolls (3 rolls)

$9.50

Made with ground chicken, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles. Served with pickled carrots, vermicelli, lettuce, and sweet n’ sour fish sauce.

Garlic Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken wings, black pepper, minced garlic.

Parmesan Chicken Wings

$15.50

Crispy fried chicken wings, black pepper, minced garlic, and parmesan cheese on top.

Shaken House Fries

$18.50

Skinny fries topped with shaken beef belly, garlic, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar cheese and spicy tartar sauce.

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Skinny fries tossed with fresh herbs, parmesan aioli (spicy) ketchup, and spicy mayo.

Plain Fries

$8.50
Three Golden Baos

$12.00

Made from ground pork shoulder, caramelized onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, Chinese sausage, crispy fried

Single Golden Bao

$4.25

Made with ground pork shoulder, caramelized onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, Chinese sausage, crispy fried.

Chicken Nugget Basket

$11.50

Skinny fries with chicken nuggets, served with ketchup and spicy mayo.

Gooey Fries

$14.00
Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Pho

Anthony Bourdain Pho

$18.00

Inspired by a segment from Anthony Bourdain No Reservations and a twist on our shaken style pho. It features a secret stir-fry sauce added, served with flat noodles and a side of pickled garlic & chilis

Short Rib Pho

$16.00

thinly sliced boneless short rib, “well marbled” and melts in your mouth

Rib Bone Pho

$16.00

4-hour braised beef rib bones, succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture

Beef Belly Pho

$14.50

beef belly thinly sliced, perfectly marbled, adds a distinct milky flavor.

Filet Mignon Pho

$16.00

tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor

Combination Pho

$18.00

beef belly, tendon, brisket, meatball, and one rib bone

Fried Tofu Pho

$14.00
Soft Tofu Pho

$14.00
Veggie & Tofu Pho

$15.50

soft tofu, broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage and shimeji mushroom

Brisket Pho

$15.50

4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender and rich with a clean broth

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

large poached shrimp with pho broth

Tendon Only Pho

$14.00
Meatball Only Pho

$14.00

Vietnamese meatballs, made with beef, chicken and tendon

Plain Pho

$10.00

Garlic Noodles

Rib Eye Steak Garlic Noodle

$28.50
Shrimp Garlic Noodle

$19.00
Plain Garlic Noodle

$10.00

Lomo Saltado

Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado

$20.00

filet mignon, thick fries, tomatoes, charred sweet red onions, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Rib Eye Lomo Saltado

$28.50

rib-eye, thick fries, tomatoes, charred sweet red onions, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Shrimp Lomo Saltado

$19.00

5 piece prawns, thick fries, tomatoes, charred sweet red onions, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice

Vegan Tofu Lomo Saltado

$16.00

tofu, thick fries, tomatoes, charred sweet red onions, white wine soy, served with steamed white rice

Plain Lomo Saltado

$11.50

Fried Rice

Rib Eye Fried Rice

$28.50

rib eye, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.50

5 piece prawns, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions

Spam Fried Rice

$18.00
Chicken Wing Fried Rice

$21.00

8 piece chicken wing, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions

Soft Tofu Fried Rice

$14.00

soft tofu, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions

Fried Tofu Fried Rice

$15.00

fried tofu, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions

Plain Fried Rice

$10.00

scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions

Extras

Togo Extra Thin Noodle

$1.00
Togo Broth

$3.00
Side of Rice

$1.00
Fried Egg

$2.00
Slow Poached Egg

$1.50
Sliced Short Rib

$9.50
Sliced Filet

$9.50
Sliced Beef Belly

$8.50
Side of Beef Brisket

$9.00
Rib Bone (1pc)

$4.50
Seared Rib-Eye Steak

$18.00
Side of Poached Shrimp

$9.00
Side of Grilled Prawns

$9.00
Side of Tofu

$6.50
Side of Fried Tofu

$7.00
Veggie Mix w/Tofu

$8.00
Side of Spam

$7.00
Side of Meatball

$5.00
Side of Tendon

$5.50
Shaken Style Side

$0.50
Bone Oil

$1.00

Party Trays

Fried Rice

$30.00
Garlic Chicken Wings (30pcs)

$40.00
Parmesan Chicken Wings (30pcs)

$45.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$4.00
Herbal Iced Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Tea

$4.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.00
Lychee Lemonade or Soda

$4.50
Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.00
Shirley Temple

$4.50
Roy Rogers

$4.50

Yuzu Peach

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Súp Noodle Bar is built on a single foundation: crafted by comfort-food lovers, made for every food lover. Our goal is to have fun and create dishes that bring a smile to your face.

Location

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine, CA 92604

Directions

