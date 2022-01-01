Suppa's Pizza and Subs - Lowell
249 Reviews
$
94 University Ave
Lowell, MA 01854
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
House Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Sm Chorizo Supreme **NEW**
Sm Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon, and Double Cheese.
Sm Baked Ziti Pizza
Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Meatballs.
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Sm Big Mac Pizza
Hamburg, Pickles, Onions, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing, topped with lettuce. Tastes just like the sandwich!
Sm Breakfast Pizza
Egg, Ham, Bacon, Tomato, Feta, and Mozzarella.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.
Sm Cheese Explosion Pizza
Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Provolone.
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella.
Sm Chicken Broc Alfredo Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Brocolli with a Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Sm Chicken Caeser Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Croutons with Caesar Dressing, topped with Romaine Lettuce and Parmesan.
Sm Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Tomatos.
Sm Fat Chicken Pizza
Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, and French Fries topped with Tomato Sauce.
Sm Greek Pizza
Feta, Spinach, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Sm Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella.
Sm Italian Stallion Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, Garlic, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce.
Sm Mac N Cheese Pizza
Ziti, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Hamburg, Sausage, pepperoni, Bacon, and Ham.
Sm Mediterranean Pizza
Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Tomato, and Garlic.
Sm Snotty Pizza
French Fries, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.
Sm Grilled Chicken Special Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Tomato Sauce, and Mozarella.
Sm Steak Bomb Pizza
Fresh Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms.
Sm Steak Tip Pizza
Steak Tips, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.
Sm Suppa Special Pizza
The works! A mix of our Meat Lovers and Veggie Pizzas.
Sm Suppas Sizzler Pizza
Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Bacon, and Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch Sauce.
Sm Taco Pizza Pizza
Mozarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato and a side of Sour Cream.
Sm Teriyaki Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, Teriyake Sauce, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.
Sm Barnyard Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Sm Tip Alfredo Pizza
Steak Tips and Brocolli, with Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Sm Veggie Pizza
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Sm White Pizza
Mozzarella, Garlic, and Olive Oil.
Lg Chorizo Supreme **NEW**
Lg Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, Bacon, and Double Cheese.
Lg Baked Ziti Pizza
Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Meatballs.
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Saue, and Mozzarella.
Lg Big Mac Pizza
Hamburg, Pickles, Onions, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing, topped with Lettuce. Tastes just like the sandwich!
Lg Breakfast Pizza
Egg, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Feta, and Mozzarella.
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.
Lg Cheese Explosion Pizza
Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Provolone.
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella.
Lg Chicken Broc Alfredo Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Brocolli with a Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Lg Chicken Caeser Pizza
Grilled Chicken and Croutons with Caesar Dressing, topped with Parmesan and Romaine Lettuce.
Lg Chicken Fajita Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Lg Fat Chicken Pizza
Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, and French Fries, topped with Tomato Sauce.
Lg Greek Pizza
Feta Cheese, Spinach, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Lg Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Lg Italian Stallion Pizza
Mozarella, Pepproni, Meatball, Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, Garlic, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce.
Lg Mac N Cheese Pizza
Ziti, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Hamburg, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Ham.
Lg Mediterranean Pizza
Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Tomato, and Garlic.
Lg Snotty Pizza
French Fries, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce, topped with Cheddar Cheese.
Lg Grilled Chicken Special Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.
Lg Steak Bomb Pizza
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms.
Lg Steak Tip Pizza
Steak Tips, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Lg Suppa Special Pizza
The Works! A mix of our Meat Lovers and Veggie Pizzas.
Lg Suppas Sizzler Pizza
Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, and Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch Sauce.
Lg Taco Pizza Pizza
Mozzarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
Lg Teriyaki Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, Teriyake Sauce, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.
Lg Barnyard Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.
Lg Veggie Pizza
Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.
Lg White Pizza
Mozzarella, Garlic, and Olive Oil.
Specialty Calzones
Chicken Cutlet Calzone
Chicken Cutlet and Mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.
Teriyaki Steak Calzone
Shaved Steak, Terriyake Sauce, and Mozzarella.
Veggie Calzone
Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.
Big Mac Calzone
Hamburg, Onions, Pickles, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing.
Steak Bomb Calzone
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.
Fat Chicken Calzone
Friech Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, and Mozzarella Cheese.
Steak N Cheese Calzone
Shaved Steak and Mozzarella.
Make Your Own Calzone
Build your own calzone with your choice of toppings!
Italian Coldcut Calzone
Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, and Mozzarella.
Pasta
Penne
Penne w/ Chicken Finger
Penne W/ Grilled Chicken
Penne w/ Sweet Italian Sausage
Penne w/ Meatballs
Penne w/ Eggplant
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chorizo Mushroom Chicken Alfredo **NEW**
Chorizo Peppers Onion Marinara **NEW**
Shrimp Scampi Garlic Butter **NEW**
Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo **NEW**
Mixed Vegetable Pasta **NEW**
Any 2 Combo Pasta
Steak Tip Broc Alfredo
Ravioli
BOGO Pasta Dinner Mondays
Dinners
Buffalo Finger Dinner
Chicken Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Wing Ding Dinner
Chicken Wings, Plain or tossed in a sauce of your choice, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Chicken Stir Fry Dinner
Grilled Chicen served with Rice, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms. Does not come with a side.
Steak Tip Dinner
Grilled Steak Tips served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Honey BBQ Steak Tips Dinner
Grilled Steak Tips tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Steak Tip Stir Fry Dinner
Grilled Steak Tips served over Rice with Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms. Does not come with a side.
2 Hot Dogs Dinner
Two Hot Dogs served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Cheeseburger Dinner
Cheeseburger served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
One Pound Tip Dinner
A full pound of Grilled Steak Tips, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Belly Buster Dinner
Grilled Chicken and Steak Tips with a Half-Rack of Smoke House Ribs, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.
Chicken Finger Dinner
Asian Chicken Stir Fry **NEW**
Asian Steak Tip Stir Fry **NEW**
Smoke House Ribs
Kids Menu
Seafood
20oz. Drinks
2 Liter Drinks
Specialty + Fat Subs, Steak Stick
Steak Stick
Shaved Steak and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Homemade Pizza Dough and deep-fried to perfection - A Suppa's favorite!
Sm Chorizo Special Sub
Sm Bacon Double Chz Sub
Sm Buffalo Steak & Chz Sub
Sm Cherry Bomb Sub
Sm Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Sm Chicken & Steak Sub
Sm Fox Hall Sub
Sm Greek Olympian Sub
Sm Philly Steak & Onion Sub
Sm Pizza Steak & Chz Sub
Sm Porkey's Revenge Sub
Sm Riverhawk Sub
Sm Smokin' Joe Sub
Sm Teriyaki Steak Sub
Sm Mexican Sub
Sm Riverside Special Sub
Sm Western Sub
Sm Suppas Bomb
Lg Chorizo Special Sub
Lg Bacon Double Chz Sub
Lg Buffalo Steak & Chz Sub
Lg Cherry Bomb Sub
Lg Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Lg Chicken & Steak Sub
Lg Fox Hall Sub
Lg Greek Olympian Sub
Lg Philly Steak & Onion Sub
Lg Pizza Steak & Chz Sub
Lg Porkey's Revenge Sub
Lg Riverhawk Sub
Lg Smokin' Joe Sub
Lg Teriyaki Steak Sub
Lg Mexican Sub
Lg Riverside Special Sub
Lg Western Sub
LG Suppas Bomb
Sm Fat Chicken Sub
Chicken Parmesan with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top.
Sm Fat Buffalo Chicken Sub
Buffalo Fingers, Jalapeno Poppers, Spicy Fries, and Provolone Cheese
Sm Fat Cow Sub
Cheeseburger with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top, covered with Provolone Cheese and BBQ Sauce.
Sm Fat Frank Sub
Mac n' Cheese Bites and Hot Dogs topped with Ketchup, French Fries, and Provolone Cheese
Sm Fat Mac Sub
Sm Veggie Fat sub
Eggplant Parmesan with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top.
Sm Fat Philly Steak Sub
Mozzarella Sticks, Shaed Steak and Cheddar Cheese topped with Steak Fries, Provolone Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.
Lg Fat Chicken Sub
Lg Fat Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lg Fat Cow Sub
Lg Fat Frank Sub
Lg Fat Mac Sub
Lg Fat Philly Steak Sub
Lg Veggie Fat Sub
Small Hot Subs
Sm BLT Sub
Sm Buffalo Finger Sub
Sm Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Caeser Wrap
Sm Chicken Finger Sub
Sm Chicken Ranch Sub
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Ranch Dressing.
Sm Eggplant Sub
Sm Grilled Chicken Sub
Sm Hot Veggie Sub
Sm Italian Sausage Sub
Sm Meatball Sub
Sm Omelette Sub
Ham, Egg, Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese.
Sm Pastrami Sub
Sm Steak Cheese Sub
Sm Steak Cheese W/ Egg Sub
Sm Steak Tip Sub
Cheeseburger On Bulkie
Large Hot Subs (Ftlong)
Lg BLT Sub
Lg Buffalo Finger Sub
Lg Cheeseburger Sub
Lg Chicken Finger Sub
Lg Chicken Ranch Sub
Lg Eggplant Sub
Lg Grilled Chicken Sub
Lg Hot Veggie Sub
Lg Italian Sausage Sub
Lg Meatball Sub
Lg Omelette Sub
Lg Pastrami Sub
Lg Steak & Cheese Sub
Lg Steak Cheese & Egg Sub
Lg Steak Tip Sub
Cheeseburger On Bulkie
Lg Haddock Sub
Small Cold Subs
Large Cold Subs (Ftlong)
Club Sandwiches
Paninis
Sides
Inferno Sampler
Spicy Fries, Jalapeno Poppers, Buffalo Fingers, and Buffalo Wings.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W\ Cheese
Suppa Sampler
Chicken Fingers, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, and Potato Skins topped with Cheese and Bacon.
Sm French Fries
Sm Steak Fries
Sm Spicy Fries
Sm Sweet Potato Fries
Sm Chicken Fingers
Sm Buffalo Fingers
Sm Mozzarella Sticks
Sm Fried Mushrooms
Sm Fried Raviolis
Sm Fried Pickles
Sm Broccoli & Cheddar Bites
Sm Jalapeno Poppers
Sm Mac n Cheese Bites
Sm Snotties
French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese.
Sm Coleslaw
Sm Onion Rings
Sm Potato Skins (Wedges)
Lg French Fries
Lg Steak Fries
Lg Spicy Fries
Lg Sweet Potato Fries
Lg Chicken Fingers
Lg Buffalo Fingers
Lg Mozzarella Sticks
Lg Fried Mushrooms
Lg Fried Pickles
Lg Fried Raviolis
Lg Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Lg Jalapeno Poppers
Lg Snotties
Lg Coleslaw
Lg Potato Skins (Wedges)
Lg Onion Rings
Lg Mac & Cheese BItes
Fresh Salads
Garlic Shrimp Salad **NEW**
Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Finger Salad
Buffalo Finger Salad
Steak Tip Salad
Tuna Salad Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caeser Salad
Steak Tip Caesar Salad
Suppa Caeser Salad
Greek Salad
Grilled Chix Greek Salad
Steak Tip Greek
Chef Salad
Appetizer Trays
Salad Trays
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
We are located in Lowell, MA. Come in and enjoy!
94 University Ave, Lowell, MA 01854