Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Suppa's Pizza and Subs - Lowell

249 Reviews

$

94 University Ave

Lowell, MA 01854

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg. Cheese Pizza (18 Inch)
Sm. Cheese Pizza (12 Inch)
Lg Steak & Cheese Sub

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake **Gluten Free**

$3.99Out of stock

Gluten free chocolate flourless cake! Microwave it for 15 seconds for creamyness!

New York Cheese Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$4.49

Tiramisu

$4.49

House Pizzas

Sm. Cheese Pizza (12 Inch)

$9.00

12" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Lg. Cheese Pizza (18 Inch)

$14.00

18" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.

The Skinny on a Wrap

$7.00

12" Cheese Pizza, prepared on a Flour Wrap.

Specialty Pizzas

Sm Chorizo Supreme **NEW**

$12.99Out of stock

Sm Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.99

Hamburger, Bacon, and Double Cheese.

Sm Baked Ziti Pizza

$12.99

Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Meatballs.

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Sm Big Mac Pizza

$12.99

Hamburg, Pickles, Onions, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing, topped with lettuce. Tastes just like the sandwich!

Sm Breakfast Pizza

$12.99

Egg, Ham, Bacon, Tomato, Feta, and Mozzarella.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.

Sm Cheese Explosion Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Provolone.

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella.

Sm Chicken Broc Alfredo Pizza

$13.49

Grilled Chicken and Brocolli with a Creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Sm Chicken Caeser Pizza

$12.99

Grilled Chicken and Croutons with Caesar Dressing, topped with Romaine Lettuce and Parmesan.

Sm Chicken Fajita Pizza

$13.49

Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Tomatos.

Sm Fat Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, and French Fries topped with Tomato Sauce.

Sm Greek Pizza

$12.99

Feta, Spinach, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Sm Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$11.99

Ham, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella.

Sm Italian Stallion Pizza

$14.49

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, Garlic, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce.

Sm Mac N Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Ziti, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.49

Hamburg, Sausage, pepperoni, Bacon, and Ham.

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

$13.49

Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Tomato, and Garlic.

Sm Snotty Pizza

$13.49

French Fries, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.

Sm Grilled Chicken Special Pizza

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Tomato Sauce, and Mozarella.

Sm Steak Bomb Pizza

$13.99

Fresh Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms.

Sm Steak Tip Pizza

$13.74Out of stock

Steak Tips, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.

Sm Suppa Special Pizza

$14.49

The works! A mix of our Meat Lovers and Veggie Pizzas.

Sm Suppas Sizzler Pizza

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Bacon, and Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch Sauce.

Sm Taco Pizza Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

Mozarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato and a side of Sour Cream.

Sm Teriyaki Steak Pizza

$12.99

Shaved Steak, Teriyake Sauce, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.

Sm Barnyard Pizza

$12.99

Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Sm Tip Alfredo Pizza

$13.49Out of stock

Steak Tips and Brocolli, with Creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Sm Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Sm White Pizza

$9.99

Mozzarella, Garlic, and Olive Oil.

Lg Chorizo Supreme **NEW**

$18.99Out of stock

Lg Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Hamburger, Bacon, and Double Cheese.

Lg Baked Ziti Pizza

$17.99

Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Meatballs.

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Saue, and Mozzarella.

Lg Big Mac Pizza

$17.99

Hamburg, Pickles, Onions, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing, topped with Lettuce. Tastes just like the sandwich!

Lg Breakfast Pizza

$17.99

Egg, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Feta, and Mozzarella.

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.

Lg Cheese Explosion Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Provolone.

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, and Mozzarella.

Lg Chicken Broc Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Grilled Chicken and Brocolli with a Creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Lg Chicken Caeser Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken and Croutons with Caesar Dressing, topped with Parmesan and Romaine Lettuce.

Lg Chicken Fajita Pizza

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Lg Fat Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, and French Fries, topped with Tomato Sauce.

Lg Greek Pizza

$17.99

Feta Cheese, Spinach, Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Lg Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$16.99

Ham, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Ham, Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Lg Italian Stallion Pizza

$20.99

Mozarella, Pepproni, Meatball, Sausage, Salami, Ricotta, Garlic, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce.

Lg Mac N Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Ziti, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Hamburg, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Ham.

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$17.99

Eggplant, Black Olives, Onions, Tomato, and Garlic.

Lg Snotty Pizza

$18.99

French Fries, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce, topped with Cheddar Cheese.

Lg Grilled Chicken Special Pizza

$18.49

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.

Lg Steak Bomb Pizza

$19.99

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms.

Lg Steak Tip Pizza

$19.99Out of stock

Steak Tips, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Lg Suppa Special Pizza

$20.99

The Works! A mix of our Meat Lovers and Veggie Pizzas.

Lg Suppas Sizzler Pizza

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, and Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch Sauce.

Lg Taco Pizza Pizza

$17.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of Sour Cream.

Lg Teriyaki Steak Pizza

$19.49

Shaved Steak, Teriyake Sauce, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.

Lg Barnyard Pizza

$17.99

Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.

Lg Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce.

Lg White Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, Garlic, and Olive Oil.

Specialty Calzones

Your choice of a 12" or 18" Calzone. Our calzones do not contain sauce.

Chicken Cutlet Calzone

$18.49+

Chicken Cutlet and Mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$18.49+

Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Mozzarella.

Teriyaki Steak Calzone

$18.49+

Shaved Steak, Terriyake Sauce, and Mozzarella.

Veggie Calzone

$18.49+

Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.

Big Mac Calzone

$18.49+

Hamburg, Onions, Pickles, Mozzarella, and Thousand Island Dressing.

Steak Bomb Calzone

$18.49+

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.

Fat Chicken Calzone

$23.50+

Friech Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Steak N Cheese Calzone

$18.49+

Shaved Steak and Mozzarella.

Make Your Own Calzone

$11.50+

Build your own calzone with your choice of toppings!

Italian Coldcut Calzone

$18.49+

Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, and Mozzarella.

Pasta

Ziti and Ravioli pasta dinners served in your choice of sauce and a side of Garlic Bread.

Penne

$8.00

Penne w/ Chicken Finger

$11.00

Penne W/ Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Penne w/ Sweet Italian Sausage

$10.50

Penne w/ Meatballs

$10.50

Penne w/ Eggplant

$10.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Chorizo Mushroom Chicken Alfredo **NEW**

$13.99

Chorizo Peppers Onion Marinara **NEW**

$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Garlic Butter **NEW**

$15.50

Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo **NEW**

$15.50

Mixed Vegetable Pasta **NEW**

$12.99

Any 2 Combo Pasta

$11.50

Steak Tip Broc Alfredo

$15.50Out of stock

Ravioli

$11.50Out of stock

BOGO Pasta Dinner Mondays

Dinners

Dinner Plates served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Buffalo Finger Dinner

$14.50

Chicken Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.50

Grilled Chicken served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Wing Ding Dinner

$16.75

Chicken Wings, Plain or tossed in a sauce of your choice, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Chicken Stir Fry Dinner

$15.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicen served with Rice, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms. Does not come with a side.

Steak Tip Dinner

$17.75Out of stock

Grilled Steak Tips served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Honey BBQ Steak Tips Dinner

$17.99

Grilled Steak Tips tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Steak Tip Stir Fry Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Steak Tips served over Rice with Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms. Does not come with a side.

2 Hot Dogs Dinner

$11.00

Two Hot Dogs served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Cheeseburger Dinner

$11.99

Cheeseburger served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

One Pound Tip Dinner

$20.99

A full pound of Grilled Steak Tips, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Belly Buster Dinner

$21.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken and Steak Tips with a Half-Rack of Smoke House Ribs, served with Coleslaw and your choice of sides.

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.25

Asian Chicken Stir Fry **NEW**

$15.50

Asian Steak Tip Stir Fry **NEW**

$16.99Out of stock

Smoke House Ribs

A Full Rack or Half Rack of Smoke House Ribs, served with coleslaw and your choice of sides.

1/2 Rack

$15.99Out of stock

Full Rack

$20.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Pasta w/ Meatballs

$8.50

Seafood

Crispy Calamari Dinner **NEW**

$14.99Out of stock

Asian Calamari Dinner **NEW**

$14.99Out of stock

Fried Fisherman's Platter **NEW**

$19.99Out of stock

Haddock Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Surf & Turf Dinner

$20.99Out of stock

Haddock N Shrimp

$20.99

Indian

Samosa

$5.50

Corn Paneer Cheese Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Tikka Masala Dinner

$13.49Out of stock

Paneer Tikka Masala Dinner

$13.49Out of stock

Tikka Masala Pizza

Out of stock

Masala Special Pizza

Out of stock

Shrimp Tikka Masala Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

20oz. Drinks

20oz. Coke Zero

$2.10

20oz. Sprite

$2.10

20oz. Coke

$2.10

Water

$2.10

20oz.Canada Dry

$2.10

20oz. Fanta Grape

$2.10Out of stock

20oz. Fanta Orange

$2.10Out of stock

20oz. Diet Coke

$2.10

2 Liter Drinks

2 Liter coke

$3.27

2 liter dietcoke

$3.27

2 liter coke zero

$3.27Out of stock

2 liter Fanta

$3.27

2 liter gingerale

$3.27

2 liter Sprite

$3.27

Sierra Mist

$3.50Out of stock

Specialty + Fat Subs, Steak Stick

Steak Stick

$13.00

Shaved Steak and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in Homemade Pizza Dough and deep-fried to perfection - A Suppa's favorite!

Sm Chorizo Special Sub

$8.50Out of stock

Sm Bacon Double Chz Sub

$8.50

Sm Buffalo Steak & Chz Sub

$8.50

Sm Cherry Bomb Sub

$8.50

Sm Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$8.50

Sm Chicken & Steak Sub

$8.50

Sm Fox Hall Sub

$8.50

Sm Greek Olympian Sub

$8.50

Sm Philly Steak & Onion Sub

$8.50

Sm Pizza Steak & Chz Sub

$8.50

Sm Porkey's Revenge Sub

$8.50

Sm Riverhawk Sub

$9.50

Sm Smokin' Joe Sub

$8.50

Sm Teriyaki Steak Sub

$8.50

Sm Mexican Sub

$8.50

Sm Riverside Special Sub

$8.50

Sm Western Sub

$8.50

Sm Suppas Bomb

$9.50

Lg Chorizo Special Sub

$11.50Out of stock

Lg Bacon Double Chz Sub

$11.50

Lg Buffalo Steak & Chz Sub

$11.50

Lg Cherry Bomb Sub

$11.50

Lg Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$11.50

Lg Chicken & Steak Sub

$11.50

Lg Fox Hall Sub

$11.50

Lg Greek Olympian Sub

$11.50

Lg Philly Steak & Onion Sub

$11.50

Lg Pizza Steak & Chz Sub

$11.50

Lg Porkey's Revenge Sub

$11.50

Lg Riverhawk Sub

$12.50

Lg Smokin' Joe Sub

$11.50

Lg Teriyaki Steak Sub

$11.50

Lg Mexican Sub

$11.50

Lg Riverside Special Sub

$11.50

Lg Western Sub

$11.50

LG Suppas Bomb

$12.50

Sm Fat Chicken Sub

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top.

Sm Fat Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.00

Buffalo Fingers, Jalapeno Poppers, Spicy Fries, and Provolone Cheese

Sm Fat Cow Sub

$11.00

Cheeseburger with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top, covered with Provolone Cheese and BBQ Sauce.

Sm Fat Frank Sub

$11.00

Mac n' Cheese Bites and Hot Dogs topped with Ketchup, French Fries, and Provolone Cheese

Sm Fat Mac Sub

$11.00

Sm Veggie Fat sub

$11.00

Eggplant Parmesan with Mozzarella Sticks on bottom and French Fries on top.

Sm Fat Philly Steak Sub

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks, Shaed Steak and Cheddar Cheese topped with Steak Fries, Provolone Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.

Lg Fat Chicken Sub

$13.00

Lg Fat Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.00

Lg Fat Cow Sub

$13.00

Lg Fat Frank Sub

$13.00

Lg Fat Mac Sub

$13.00

Lg Fat Philly Steak Sub

$13.00

Lg Veggie Fat Sub

$13.00

Small Hot Subs

Sm BLT Sub

$8.00

Sm Buffalo Finger Sub

$8.00

Sm Cheeseburger Sub

$8.00

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$11.00

Sm Chicken Finger Sub

$8.00

Sm Chicken Ranch Sub

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Ranch Dressing.

Sm Eggplant Sub

$8.00

Sm Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.00

Sm Hot Veggie Sub

$8.00

Sm Italian Sausage Sub

$8.00

Sm Meatball Sub

$8.00

Sm Omelette Sub

$8.00

Ham, Egg, Peppers, Onions, and American Cheese.

Sm Pastrami Sub

$8.00

Sm Steak Cheese Sub

$8.00

Sm Steak Cheese W/ Egg Sub

$8.50

Sm Steak Tip Sub

$11.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger On Bulkie

$7.00

Large Hot Subs (Ftlong)

Lg BLT Sub

$11.00

Lg Buffalo Finger Sub

$11.00

Lg Cheeseburger Sub

$11.00

Lg Chicken Finger Sub

$11.00

Lg Chicken Ranch Sub

$11.00

Lg Eggplant Sub

$11.00

Lg Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.00

Lg Hot Veggie Sub

$11.00

Lg Italian Sausage Sub

$11.00

Lg Meatball Sub

$11.00

Lg Omelette Sub

$11.00

Lg Pastrami Sub

$11.00

Lg Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.00

Lg Steak Cheese & Egg Sub

$11.50

Lg Steak Tip Sub

$13.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger On Bulkie

$7.00

Lg Haddock Sub

$12.50

Small Cold Subs

Sm Cold Vegetarian Sub

$7.50

Sm Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.50

Sm Ham & Turkey Sub

$7.50

Sm Italian Sub

$7.50

Sm Roast Beef Sub

$7.50Out of stock

Sm Roasted Turkey Sub

$7.50

Sm Tuna Salad Sub

$7.50Out of stock

Large Cold Subs (Ftlong)

Lg Cold Veggie Sub

$10.00

Lg Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Lg Ham & Turkey Sub

$10.00

Lg Italian Sub

$10.00

Lg Roast Beef Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Lg Roasted Turkey Sub

$10.00

Lg Tuna Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Club Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches with Lettuce, Tomatos, Bacon, and Mayo. Served with your choice of sides.

BLT Club

$10.00

Cheeseburger Club

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet Club

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.00

Ham & Turkey Club

$10.00

Hamburger Club

$10.00

Roast Beef Club

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna Club

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Club

$10.00

Chicken Salad Club

$10.00Out of stock

Paninis

Italian Panini

$8.00

Chicken Cordon Blu Panini

$8.00

Chicken Parm Panini

$8.00

Ham and Cheese Panini

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$8.00

Sides

Inferno Sampler

$15.50

Spicy Fries, Jalapeno Poppers, Buffalo Fingers, and Buffalo Wings.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread W\ Cheese

$5.00

Suppa Sampler

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken Fingers, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, and Potato Skins topped with Cheese and Bacon.

Sm French Fries

$5.00

Sm Steak Fries

$5.50

Sm Spicy Fries

$5.50

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Sm Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Sm Buffalo Fingers

$8.00

Sm Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Sm Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Sm Fried Raviolis

$6.50

Sm Fried Pickles

$7.00Out of stock

Sm Broccoli & Cheddar Bites

$7.50Out of stock

Sm Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Sm Mac n Cheese Bites

$7.50

Sm Snotties

$6.50

French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese.

Sm Coleslaw

$5.00

Sm Onion Rings

$5.50

Sm Potato Skins (Wedges)

$7.50Out of stock

Lg French Fries

$8.00

Lg Steak Fries

$8.50

Lg Spicy Fries

$8.50

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Lg Chicken Fingers

$13.50

Lg Buffalo Fingers

$13.50

Lg Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

Lg Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Lg Fried Pickles

$13.00Out of stock

Lg Fried Raviolis

$13.00

Lg Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Lg Jalapeno Poppers

$12.50

Lg Snotties

$10.00

Lg Coleslaw

$7.00

Lg Potato Skins (Wedges)

$13.00Out of stock

Lg Onion Rings

$8.50

Lg Mac & Cheese BItes

$12.50

Wings

10 Wings

$14.49

20 Wings

$23.99

30 Wings

$32.99

40 Wings

$41.99

Fresh Salads

Garlic Shrimp Salad **NEW**

$14.99

Garden Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Finger Salad

$11.00

Steak Tip Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Tuna Salad Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken Caeser Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Suppa Caeser Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Greek Salad

$8.25

Grilled Chix Greek Salad

$12.50

Steak Tip Greek

$13.50Out of stock

Chef Salad

$11.00

Appetizer Trays

Chicken Fingers Tray

$39.99+

Chicken Wings Tray

$49.99+

Mozzarella Sticks Tray

$39.99+

Jalapeno Poppers Tray

$39.99+

French Fries Tray

$24.99+

Onion Rings Tray

$25.99+

Salad Trays

Garden Salad Tray

$19.99+

Greek Salad Tray

$24.99+

Caeser Salad Tray

$24.99+

Chef Salad Tray

$34.99+

Grilled Chicken Salad Tray

$34.99+

Grilled Chicken Caeser Tray

$37.99+

Steak Tip Salad Tray

$39.99+

Shrimp Salad Tray

$39.99+

Pasta Trays

Chicken Ziti Broccoli Tray

$44.99+

Baked Ziti Tray

$29.99+

Baked Ziti w/ Chicken Parm Tray

$34.99+

Baked Ziti w/ Veal Parm Tray

$39.99+

Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs Tray

$34.99+

Ravioli Tray

$34.99+

Sausage Peppers Onions Tray

$34.99+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are located in Lowell, MA. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

94 University Ave, Lowell, MA 01854

Directions

