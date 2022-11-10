Sari Sari Supper Club imageView gallery

Sari Sari Supper Club 10234 SH 151

review star

No reviews yet

10234 SH 151

San Antonio, TX 78251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lumpia
Pancit Canton
Curry Katsu

Small Plates

Lumpia

Lumpia

$10.00
Shu Mai

Shu Mai

$12.00
Pork Belly Nigiri

Pork Belly Nigiri

$9.00
Kinilaw

Kinilaw

$14.00
5-Hr Chili ribs

5-Hr Chili ribs

$12.00
Sisig Flat Bread

Sisig Flat Bread

$14.00
Brussels at Mani

Brussels at Mani

$9.00

Hot Chili Wings

$12.00

Pork Belly Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

KFC Sando

KFC Sando

$13.00

Katsu Fried Chicken

Lechon Cubano

Lechon Cubano

$15.00
Fili-B-Steak

Fili-B-Steak

$14.00

Mains

Pancit Canton

Pancit Canton

$12.00
Curry Katsu

Curry Katsu

$14.00

Adobo Katsu

$14.00
Pan Roasted Manok

Pan Roasted Manok

$17.00
Braised Adobo Ribs

Braised Adobo Ribs

$15.00
Humba

Humba

$17.00
Bistex

Bistex

$36.00
Sinigang Salmon

Sinigang Salmon

$18.00
Manila Mussels

Manila Mussels

$24.00

Agnolotti

$16.00

Red Snapper

$28.00

Sides

Taro Masher

$6.00

House Fries

$6.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sauces/Add-ons

Atsara

$1.00

Mung Kyo

$1.00

Sambal Aioli

$0.50

Lumpia Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Banana Ketchup Aoili

$0.50

SIDE OF ADOBO SAUCE

$3.00

Side Of Curry Sauce

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Turon Cheesecake

Banana Turon Cheesecake

$9.00

Ube Chiffon Cake Decor( 3-4 Macroons .&.Flowers)-

$10.00

Whole Ube Chiffon Cake

$60.00

Ube ICE CREAM

$2.50

Ube Crinkle

$5.00

Macaron 6 Pack

$16.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

Macaron

$2.75

Halo Halo

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$2.50

N/A Bevs

Water

Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Tasties Tropical Limonada

$5.00

Tasties Blueberry Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Sanzo Sparkling Water

$3.50

Glass Soda (Coke)

$3.50

Glass Soda (Sprite)

$3.50Out of stock

Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$8.00

French Press

$6.50

Hot Tea Oolong

$3.00

Cocktails

Manila Mule

$8.00

Palawan Paloma

$8.00

Mayon Mojito

$8.00

Maldita

$9.00

Maganda

$9.00

Supper Club Dinners

“LOLA” by Chef Luigi is a tasting menu with individual and shared dishes carefully curated to bring guests together over the love of food. Chef has chosen to take us down memory lane, bringing his family recipes to the culinary forefront by adding a modern twist. With a communal dining experience, we invite you to immerse yourself in food, culture, and friendship. MENU: AMUSE-BOUCHE TRIO * Sweet Island Kiss Oyster, PEI * Ensaladang Pipino * Pastil Bihon MAIN COURSE * Chilled “Crab & Corn Soup” * Prawn Thermidor * Fresh Cantaloupe * Eight Treasures Quail | 八宝鹌鹑 | DESSERT Baguio Strawberry Shortcake

July 31st Supper Club Dinner

$120.00Out of stock

“LOLA” by Chef Luigi is a tasting menu with individual and shared dishes carefully curated to bring guests together over the love of food. Chef has chosen to take us down memory lane, bringing his family recipes to the culinary forefront by adding a modern twist. With a communal dining experience, we invite you to immerse yourself in food, culture, and friendship. MENU: AMUSE-BOUCHE TRIO * Sweet Island Kiss Oyster, PEI * Ensaladang Pipino * Pastil Bihon MAIN COURSE * Chilled “Crab & Corn Soup” * Prawn Thermidor * Fresh Cantaloupe * Eight Treasures Quail | 八宝鹌鹑 | DESSERT Baguio Strawberry Shortcake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Filipino Influence on Worldly classics

Location

10234 SH 151, San Antonio, TX 78251

Directions

Gallery
Sari Sari Supper Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Jerk Shack
orange star4.6 • 1,092
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Mattenga's Pizza SeaWorld
orange starNo Reviews
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
The Good News Burgers - Potranco
orange starNo Reviews
9822 Potranco Rd Suite #110 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Tacos and Chelas
orange starNo Reviews
9902 Potranco Road San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Sazon Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9822 Potranco Rd San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston