Sari Sari Supper Club 10234 SH 151

Supper Club Dinners

“LOLA” by Chef Luigi is a tasting menu with individual and shared dishes carefully curated to bring guests together over the love of food. Chef has chosen to take us down memory lane, bringing his family recipes to the culinary forefront by adding a modern twist. With a communal dining experience, we invite you to immerse yourself in food, culture, and friendship. MENU: AMUSE-BOUCHE TRIO * Sweet Island Kiss Oyster, PEI * Ensaladang Pipino * Pastil Bihon MAIN COURSE * Chilled “Crab & Corn Soup” * Prawn Thermidor * Fresh Cantaloupe * Eight Treasures Quail | 八宝鹌鹑 | DESSERT Baguio Strawberry Shortcake