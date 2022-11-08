Supra 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Supra

4,704 Reviews

$$

1205 11th St. NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

KALAKURI
AJARULI
CHICKEN MTSVADI

SETTING THE TABLE-COLD

GOBI "FRIENDS' PLATTER"

GOBI “FRIENDS' PLATTER"

$25.00

beet pkhali, spinach pkhali, eggplant nigvzit, jonjoli, house-pickled red cabbage, turkish pepper, kakhetian guda & imeruli cheeses, shotis puri

TIFLIS SALAD

$12.00

salad greens, turkish peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mustard vinaigrette, georgian cheese crumble, fresh herbs

EGGPLANT NIGVZIT

EGGPLANT NIGVZIT

$10.00

walnut filling, fresh herbs, pomegranate

PKHALI

PKHALI

$12.00

pâté of spinach, beet and walnut, fresh herbs, sunflower, house-made bread

BEET TKEMALIT

BEET TKEMALIT

$12.00

roasted red beets, red tkemali, yogurt sauce with fresh herbs

PICKLE ASSORTI

PICKLE ASSORTI

$10.00

house-pickled green tomato, red cabbage, turkish peppers, cucumbers, and jonjoli

SHOTIS PURI & MCHADI

SHOTIS PURI & MCHADI

$3.00

housemade wheat bread from our toné oven, cornmeal bread, sunflower aioli

SETTING THE TABLE-HOT

ROASTED POTATOES

ROASTED POTATOES

$9.00

Roasted golds, feta, garlic, purple basil, house made yellow gooseberry 'tkemali'

ELARJI

ELARJI

$10.00

Fritters (5) of cornmeal, house made sulguni & imported smoked sulguni, spicy minted yogurt

SOKO KETSE

SOKO KETSE

$12.00

cremini mushroom tops, sulguni cheese

GOGRA

$15.00

roasted butternut squash, pomegranate molasses, pumpkin seeds

CAULIFLOWER

CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

Roasted cauliflower, walnut sauce, toasted sunflower seeds, smoked sulguni cheese

KHACHAPURI

AJARULI

AJARULI

$17.00

boat-shaped, sulguni cheese blend & organic egg

IMERULI

IMERULI

$14.00+

Round, sulguni cheese blend inside

MEGRULI

MEGRULI

$15.00+

Round, sulguni cheese blend inside & on top

PKHLOVANI

PKHLOVANI

$15.00

round, sulguni cheese blend inside, spinach-cheese blend on top

SOKOS KHACHAPURI

SOKOS KHACHAPURI

$16.00

round, sulguni cheese blend, topped with mushroom, kakhetian guda, tarragon, basil

KUBDARI

KUBDARI

$18.00

round, pork & beef, garlic, spices

3 KHACHAPURI SPECIAL

$35.00

KHINKALI

MUSHROOM KHINKALI

MUSHROOM KHINKALI

$12.00+

mushroom and fresh herb filling

KALAKURI

KALAKURI

$12.00+

pork & beef soup dumplings, fresh herbs

FRZ- Pork and Beef

FRZ- Pork and Beef

$7.50+
FRZ - Mushroom

FRZ - Mushroom

$7.50+

LARGER PLATES

BOSTNEULI PLATTER

BOSTNEULI PLATTER

$25.00

grilled eggplant, zucchini, carrot, red pepper, potatoes with trio of house-made sauces: guda cheese, satsebeli, roasted red ajika

CHICKEN MTSVADI

CHICKEN MTSVADI

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated with garlic, cilantro and lemon juice and seasoned with Georgian saffron. Served with pickled cabbage and red tkemali sauce.

KUPATI

KUPATI

$30.00

two housemade pork sausages, roasted potatoes grilled onion, grilled khachapuri-dough flatbread, green ajika

LULA KABAB

LULA KABAB

$26.00

ground lamb kebab, onion salad, grilled khachapuri-dough flatbread, satsebeli

OJAKHURI

$26.00

Roasted pork shoulder with potatoes, onions, garlic, vinegar, & green tkemali

BEEF MTSVADI

BEEF MTSVADI

$32.00

tarragon ajika marinade, house-pickled cabbage slaw, guda cheese sauce

CONDIMENTS

roasted red ajika

roasted red ajika

$2.00
green ajika

green ajika

$2.00
imported green plum tkemali

imported green plum tkemali

$2.00
imported red plum tkemali

imported red plum tkemali

$2.00
tomato satsebeli

tomato satsebeli

$2.00

sunflower aioli

$2.00

sour cream

$2.00

Guda cheese sauce

$2.00

DESSERTS

PELAMUSHI

PELAMUSHI

$8.00

Grape pudding, red grapes, pomegranate, walnut crumble, caramel sauce

YOGURT MURABIT

YOGURT MURABIT

$10.00

lemon-honey yogurt, Georgian quince & pear preserves, walnut-sunflower crumble

Walnut Cake

Walnut Cake

$12.00

walnut cake with cream filling and blackberry and strawberry compote, tarragon-scented whipped cream

WINE BY THE BTL

Alaverdi Tvishi BTL

$40.00

Binekhi Krakhuna BTL

$54.00

Guardians Rkatsiteli Blend BTL

$42.00

Teliani Valley Tsolikouri BTL

$46.00

Bomon Shampe Brut, NV BTL

$38.00

Gvantsa's Tsitska Pét-Nat BTL

$64.00

Dakishvili Kisi Pet-Nat

$80.00

made in the traditional style of sparkling wine (pétillant naturel or “machari” in Georgian); aromas and flavors of wet stone, pear, dried banana, grapefruit, ginger, white flowers, and tropical fruit

KGM Saperavi Rose BTL

$42.00

Ortomeli Chkhaveri Rose BTL

$58.00

Komli Chkhaveri Rosé BTL

$56.00

Tchot. Montepulciano Rosé BTL

$64.00

Baia's Tsolikouri 2021

$68.00

Chona's Rkatsiteli BTL

$68.00

Dilao Rkatsiteli-Mtsvane BTL

$46.00

Gelovani Vardisperi Rkatsiteli BTL

$78.00

Orgo Kisi BTL

$68.00Out of stock

Orgo Rkatsiteli BTL

$64.00

Shalauri Kisi BTL

$74.00

Shalauri Mtsvane BTL

$76.00

Shumi Estate Iberiuli Khikhvi BTL

$54.00

Shumi Estate Iberiuli Krakhuna BTL

$58.00

Tchotiashvili Muskaturi Rkats.

$78.00

Tchotiashvili Amber Reserve BTL

$120.00

Vine Ponto Kisi 'IV' - BTL

$64.00

Artevani Kindzmarauli BTL

$54.00

Artevani Saperavi (Organic) BTL

$66.00

Chateau Nekresi Khvanchkara BTL

$60.00

Dakishvili Saperavi BTL

$64.00

Dilao Saperavi BTL

$48.00

Guardian's Saperavi Reserve BTL

$48.00

Gvantsa's Otskhanuri Sapere BTL

$74.00

King Erekle Cabernet-Saperavi BTL

$56.00

Kondoli Sami BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Labara Ojaleshi BTL

$68.00

Tchotiashvili Tavkveri 'SB' BTL

$100.00

Teliani Valley Kindzmarauli BTL

$42.00

Teliani Valley Saperavi BTL

$46.00

Teas

White Tea

$23.00

Black Tea

$23.00

Blueberry

$12.00

Quince

$15.00

Socks/Shoelaces

Khinkhali Socks

$10.00

Ajaruli Socks

$10.00

Georgian Flag Socks

$10.00

Shoelaces

$10.00

Georgian Alphabet socks

$10.00

Georgian Chokha

$10.00

Cookbooks

Taste Of Georgia

$40.00

Wines of Georgia

$40.00

Georgian Feast

$30.00

Seasonings

Salt

$8.00

Khmeli Suneli

$10.00

Saffron

$10.00

House Made Ajika 4oz

$8.00

House Made Ajika 8oz

$15.00Out of stock

Supra Swag

Shirt

$20.00

Apron

$25.00

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Georgian Prepared Foods

Churchkhela

$8.00

Ajika Honey

$10.00

Pepper Marinade

$10.00

Georgian Cherries

$12.00

Black Walnut Preserves

$10.00

Quince Preserves

$10.00

Jonjoli

$12.00

Red Tkemali

$12.00

Green Tkemali

$12.00

Yellow Tkemali

$12.00

Damson Sauce

$12.00

Lecho

$10.00

Georgian Handmade Gifts & Other

Papakhi

$50.00

Supra Tablecloth - polyester

$65.00

Supra (Tablecloth) - cotton - square - 140cm/55"

$80.00

Supra (Tablecloth) - cotton - rectangle - 140cm x 210cm / 55" x 82"

$95.00

Khinkali ornament

$8.00

Hat ornament

$8.00

Pepper Grinder

$18.00

Magnet

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Supra showcases Georgian cuisine—think countless vegetable plates, stuffed cheese breads (khachapuri), soup dumplings (khinkali), grilled meats, and other classics with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences—plus sparkling and earthy wines from the world’s oldest wine region. Supra transports guests across the world with regional sculptures and artifacts, plus a mural from Georgian street artist Gagosh.

Location

1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

