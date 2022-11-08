Supra 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC

Bars & Lounges
Supra 1205 11th St. NW
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Supra showcases Georgian cuisine—think countless vegetable plates, stuffed cheese breads (khachapuri), soup dumplings (khinkali), grilled meats, and other classics with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences—plus sparkling and earthy wines from the world’s oldest wine region. Supra transports guests across the world with regional sculptures and artifacts, plus a mural from Georgian street artist Gagosh.
1205 11th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001
