Restaurant info

Food is not just our livelihoods, but our passion. Our mission is to serve you only the freshest, most delectable and wholesome vegetarian food. Our goal is to bring the authentic, bona fide flavors of south India to central Texas. Suprabhat opened its doors to the Austin community in 2014, and since our inception, we have served thousands of happy and satisfied customers from across the country who have come for our healthy and delicious dishes prepared from scratch, using premium ingredients, often organic and sourced locally.