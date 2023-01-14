Suprabhat
9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108
Austin, TX 78717
Popular Items
Soup
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and peas
Plantain Bhajji
Sliced plantain fritters made with spiced gram flour
Onion Pakora
Onions coated in chickpea batter and fried to a gentle crisp
Vegetable Pakora
Julienned mixed vegetables coated in chickpea batter and fried to a gentle crisp
Paneer Pakora
Thick slices of Indian cottage cheese marinated in a mild sauce and fried to a golden perfection
Chaat
Sev Puri
Crispy wheat wafers topped with chickpeas, potatoes, chutneys, masala, and gram flour fritters
Bhel Puri
Hand-tossed mixture of puffed rice, sev, herbs, spices, chutneys, and vegetables
Dahi Puri
Hollow semolina shells filled with sweet yogurt, and stuffed with potatoes, onions, masalas and chutneys
Pani Puri
Hollow semolina shells filled with a piquant liquid and stuffed with potatoes, onions, masalas and chutneys
Papdi Chaat
Crispy wheat wafers topped with yogurt, chickpeas, potatoes, chutneys, masala, and sev
Samosa Chaat
Chopped samosa layered with chickpea curry, yogurt, chutneys, and garnish
Pav Bhaji
Mashed vegetable gravy served with buttery, toasted dinner rolls
Indo-Chinese
Vegetable Manchurian
Pan-fried mixed vegetable balls reduced in a wok with a spicy, tangy sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Fried cauliflower fritters reduced in a wok with a spicy, tangy sauce
Chilli Paneer
Cubed paneer tossed in a sweet, hot, and sour chilli sauce
Vegetable Fried Rice
Vegetable medley mirepoix gently sweat with long- grain rice and mild spices
Schezwan Fried Rice
Long-grain rice stir-fried in sichuan peppercorn sauce and topped with vegetables
Chilli Garlic Fried Rice
Long-grain rice wok-tossed in chilli, garlic, white pepper, and soy
Vegetable Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles sautéed with black pepper tempered vegetables on a wok
Schezwan Noodles
Lo mein noodles stir-fried in sichuan peppercorn sauce
Chilli Garlic Noodles
Lo mein noodles wok-tossed in chilli, garlic, white pepper, and soy
Grains
Upma
Savory wheatmeal grits made of roasted semolina, ghee, cashews, and peas
Pongal
Split yellow lentil porridge made with black pepper, ghee, cumin, and ginger
Curd Rice
Cold milk risotto mixed with yogurt and topped with mustard seeds and green chillies
Tamarind Rice
Basmati rice cooked with a tamarind pulp infusion, spices and peanuts
Tomato Bath
Basmati pressure cooked with tomatoes, peas, dessicated coconut, and a mélange of herbs and spices
Vegetable Pulao
Basmati rice pilaf cooked with a medley of spices and a assorted vegetable macédoine
Bisibele Bath
Lentil and tamarind risotto made with boiled rice and sundry tempered spices
Vegetable Biryani
Slow-roasted vegetables and rice cooked over a low- flame in a clay pot for a perfect socarrat and topped with nuts and saffron
Breads
Plain Naan
Pillowy leavened flatbread made in a wood-ired clay oven
Butter Naan
Pillowy leavened flatbread made in a wood-ired clay oven and daubed with butter
Garlic Naan
Naan baked with a freshly minced garlic garnish
Chilli Naan
Naan topped with raw green chilli chiffonade
Cheese Naan
Naan baked with stuffed cheese
Chilli Garlic Naan
Naan topped with raw green chilli chiffonade and freshly minced garlic
Chilli Cheese Naan
Naan topped with raw green chilli chiffonade and stuffed with cheese
Peshwari Naan
Naan stuffed with desiccated coconut shavings, powdered nuts, and raisins
Chapati
Unleavened whole wheat flour flatbread cooked on a skillet
Phulka
Stoneground whole wheat flour flatbread cooked over an open flame
Tandoori Roti
Wholemeal wheat flour flatbread cooked in a clay oven
Poori
Durum middlings mixed with whole wheat flour and deep-fried to a puffy, golden-brown color
Malabar Parotta
Flaky, layered flatbread pan-fried to a golden crisp
Aloo Paratha
Laminated whole wheat dough folded with minced potatoes and shallow-fried to a gentle crisp
Bhatura
Large, puffy leavened sourdough deep-fried to perfection
Curries
Aloo Masala
Carréd Yukon Gold potatoes half-mashed and cooked with herbs and spices
Dal Tadka
Tempered split pigeon pea lentil curry topped with mustard seeds and red chillis
Bhindi Masala
Tender okra pods simmered in a onion-tomato macédoine with bold spices and herbs
Aloo Bhindi
Bhindi masala cooked with tempered and roasted potatoes
Vegetable Korma
A menagerie of carrots, peas, cauliflower, beans, and potatoes cooked in a creamy cashew sauce
Chana Masala
Hearty Punjabi chickpea curry cooked in a onion-tomato reduction with a blend of ground spices
Aloo Chana
Chana masala cooked with tempered and roasted potatoes
Mushroom Masala
Pan-seared button mushrooms sautéed in herbs and cashew cream
Navratan Korma
Creamy Mughlai curry made from a mixture of assorted nuts, seeds, and vegetables
Bagara Baingan
Tempered Hyderabadi eggplant cooked in a rich sesame, tamarind, coconut, and peanut curry
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls made with dried fruits, potatoes, nuts, and paneer, cooked in a creamy cashew sauce
Matar Mushroom
Green peas and mushroom cooked in a tomato gravy, with ginger, garlic, onions and mix of whole and ground spices
Matar Paneer
Green peas and paneer cooked in a tomato gravy, with ginger, garlic, onions and mix of whole and ground spices
Matar Aloo
Green peas and potatoes cooked in a tomato gravy, with ginger, garlic, onions and mix of whole and ground spices
Kadai Veg
Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok and tossed with a medley of garden-fresh veggies
Kadai Paneer
Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok and tossed with fresh paneer
Kadai Bhindi
Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok and tossed with tender okra pods
Kadai Mushroom
Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok
Tikka Masala Veg
Tomato purée whisked with cream and simmered with bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves
Tikka Masala Paneer
Tomato purée whisked with cream and simmered with bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves
Palak Paneer
Blanched spinach purée sautéed with tomatoes and onions and tempered with a spice mix
Palak Aloo
Blanched spinach purée sautéed with tomatoes and onions and tempered with a spice mix
Palak Kofta
Blanched spinach purée sautéed with tomatoes and onions and tempered with a spice mix
Mughlai Veg
Persian-influenced gravy made of nuts, seeds, cream, yogurt and saffron
Mughlai Paneer
Persian-influenced gravy made of nuts, seeds, cream, yogurt and saffron
Vindaloo Veg
Goan fiery, and intense chilli- based vinegar reduction cooked with a farrago of spices
Vindaloo Aloo
Goan fiery, and intense chilli- based vinegar reduction cooked with a farrago of spices
Paneer Butter Masala
Idli
Plain Idli
Steamed savory lentil cakes served with a selection of chutneys
Ghee Idli
Idli topped with a hearty serving of clarified turmeric butter
Guntur Idli
Idli smothered with roasted red chilli, peanut, and mixed spice powder
Karapodi Idli
Idli smothered with roasted lentils, dried curry leaves, and mixed spice powder
Sambar Idli
Idli soaked in an aromatic lentil and tamarind stew made with garden-fresh vegetables
Rasam Idli
Idli steeped in a spice broth made from black pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, shallots, and garlic
Plain Mini Idli
Steamed savory lentil cakes served with a selection of chutneys
Ghee Mini Idli
Idli topped with a hearty serving of clarified turmeric butter
Guntur Mini Idli
Idli smothered with roasted red chilli, peanut, and mixed spice powder
Karapodi Mini Idli
Idli smothered with roasted lentils, dried curry leaves, and mixed spice powder
Sambar Mini Idli
Idli soaked in an aromatic lentil and tamarind stew made with garden-fresh vegetables
Rasam Mini Idli
Idli steeped in a spice broth made from black pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, shallots, and garlic
Vada
Medhu Vada
Crispy and soft, savory lentil doughnuts served with a selection of chutneys
Sambar Vada
Vada soaked in an aromatic lentil and tamarind stew made with garden-fresh vegetables
Rasam Vada
Vada steeped in a spice broth made from black pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, shallots, and garlic
Sides
Papad
Thin, crispy, flash-fried lentil wafer
Raitha
Yogurt based condiment made with spices, cilantro, and cucumber
Pickle
Sundried fruits/vegetables preserved in mustard/sesame/peanut oil with a variety of whole and crushed spices
Chutney
A relish/spread made with a titular ingredient and some aromatics for taste and flavor
Curd
Homemade yogurt fermented naturally with lactobacillus strains derived from dried red chillis
Basmati
Long, slender, white rice with a nutty aroma, and a distinctive flavor
Extra Pav
Onion-Tomato Chutney
Tomato-Garlic Chutney
Coconut Chutney
Peanut Chutney
Dosa
Plain Dosa
Fermented lentil and rice batter poured on a carbon-steel griddle to make a round, crispy crepe
Onion Dosa
Dosa garnished with brunoised onions
Chilli Dosa
Onion Chilli Dosa
Dosa garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis
Cheese Dosa
Dosa filled with Amul and house blend cheese
Masala Dosa
Dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices
Onion Masala Dosa
Chilli Masala Dosa
Onion Chilli Masala Dosa
Andhra Spicy Dosa
Dosa pasted with a piquant Guntur red chilli chutney and filled with masala
Madurai Malli Dosa
Zesty cilantro and green chilli chutney spread on dosa and filled with masala
Mysore Masala Dosa
Sapid coconut and coriander seed chutney spread on dosa and filled with masala
Paneer Bhurji Dosa
Minced paneer scrambled with sofrito and spices
Paper Dosa
Ultra thin and flaky dosa
Onion Paper Dosa
Chilli Paper Dosa
Onion Chilli Paper Dosa
Paper Masala
Paper dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices
Onion Paper Masala
Chilli Paper Masala
Onion Chilli Paper Masala
Ghee Roast
Dosa poured on a griddle daubed with clarified butter for a rich, complex, nutty, and earthy taste
Onion Ghee Roast
Chilli Ghee Roast
Onion Chilli Ghee Roast
Ghee Masala
Ghee roast stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices
Onion Ghee Masala
Chilli Ghee Masala
Onion Chilli Ghee Masala
Rava Dosa
Toasted semolina mixed with rice and white flour poured on a griddle to make a flat, rectangular, perforated crepe
Onion Rava
Rava dosa garnished with brunoised onions
Chilli Rava
Onion Chilli Rava
Rava dosa garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis
Fruit 'N' Nut Rava
Rava dosa topped with a farrago of dried fruits and roasted nuts
Rava Masala
Rava dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices
Onion Rava Masala
Chilli Rava Masala
Onion Chilli Rava Masala
70MM Dosa
A very, very large dosa
Plain Pesarattu
Protein-rich green moong lentil crepe made with cilantro, cumin, ginger, green chilli, and fenugreek
Onion Pesarattu
Chilli Pesarattu
Onion Chilli Pesarattu
Pesarattu garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis
Onion Chilli Masala Pesarattu
Masala Pesarattu
Pesarattu stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices
Upma Pesarattu
Pesarattu filled with savory wheatmeal grits made of roasted semolina, ghee, cashews, and peas
Plain Uttapam
Round, thick, lentil and rice pancakes cooked until crisp on one side and soft on the other
Onion Uttapam
Chilli Uttapam
Onion Chilli Uttapam
Uttapam garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis
Onion Chilli Masala Uttapam
Cheese Uttapam
Uttapam topped with Amul and house blend cheese
Vegetable Uttapam
Uttapam stuffed with tomato, carrot, and pea mirepoix
Thali
Uttar Thali (North Indian)
A selection of dishes from a specific region of India, that covers all the different flavors (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent etc.), across various courses served together on a single platter, including appetizer, rice, curries, bread, and dessert. Dishes are rotated continuously and a new selection of flavors are offered every single day of the week
Dakshin Thali (South Indian)
A selection of dishes from a specific region of India, that covers all the different flavors (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent etc.), across various courses served together on a single platter, including appetizer, rice, curries, bread, and dessert. Dishes are rotated continuously and a new selection of flavors are offered every single day of the week
Special Thali (Both North and South Indian)
A selection of dishes from a specific region of India, that covers all the different flavors (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent etc.), across various courses served together on a single platter, including appetizer, rice, curries, bread, and dessert. Dishes are rotated continuously and a new selection of flavors are offered every single day of the week
Kids Menu
Special Plates
Idli + Vada
Pongal + Vada
Kal Dosa
Soft, spongy dosa poured like a thin pancake and served with vegetable kurma
Idiyappam with Kurma
Wood-pressed rice flour noodles woven and steamed in disc mounds. Served with vegetable kurma
Idiyappam with Coconut Milk
Wood-pressed rice flour noodles woven and steamed in disc mounds. Served with coconut milk
Kothu Parotta
Minced Malabar paratha stir-fried with essential spices and assorted vegetables
Chole Bhatura
Deep-fried sourdough bread served with chana masala
Poori + Aloo
Poori + Chole
Poori + Kurma
Chapati + Aloo
Chapati + Chole
Chapati + Kurma
Malabar Parotta + Kurma
Drinks
Bottled Water
Soda
Coke/Pepsi/Sprite/Dr. Pepper/Diet Coke/A&W Root Beer
Indian Soda
Fanta/Limca/Thums Up/Mirinda/7 Up
Masala Chai
Black tea boiled in milk with a house blend of cardamom, star anise, mace, nutmeg, and other warming spices
Filter Coffee
Pour over coffee made with roasted and ground single origin Indian coffee beans
Sweet Lassi
Creamy, yogurt-based drink made with milk, sugar, cardamom and rose water
Salt Lassi
Creamy, yogurt-based drink made with milk, cumin and Himalayan black salt
Rose Milk
Chilled milk infused with rose essence and steeped with soft basil seeds
Mango Lassi
Creamy, yogurt-based drink made with milk, demerara sugar, sweet local cultivars, and alphonso mango pulp
Chikoo Shake
Fresh sapodilla/sapota diced and blended with milk, coconut sugar, and jaggery
Dessert
Rasmalai
Pillowy cottage cheese sponges steeped in clotted cream infused with cardamom and saffron
Gulab Jamun
Spongy donut holes soaked in a saffron and rose decoction and topped with sliced almonds
Carrot Halwa
Grated carrot pudding, made with milk, cardamom, ghee, and garnished with toasted nuts
Badam Halwa
Creamy, decadent pudding made with blanched almond purée, saffron, and cardamom
Pista Kulfi
Dense, homemade traditional Indian ice cream flavored with pistachio
Badam Kulfi
Dense, homemade traditional Indian ice cream flavored with almonds
Mango Kulfi
Dense, homemade traditional Indian ice cream flavored with mango
Counter Snacks and Sweets
Food is not just our livelihoods, but our passion. Our mission is to serve you only the freshest, most delectable and wholesome vegetarian food. Our goal is to bring the authentic, bona fide flavors of south India to central Texas. Suprabhat opened its doors to the Austin community in 2014, and since our inception, we have served thousands of happy and satisfied customers from across the country who have come for our healthy and delicious dishes prepared from scratch, using premium ingredients, often organic and sourced locally.
9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin, TX 78717