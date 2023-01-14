Restaurant header imageView gallery

Suprabhat

9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108

Austin, TX 78717

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Garlic Naan
Masala Dosa
Plain Idli

Soup

Sambar

$4.99

Aromatic lentil and tamarind stew made with garden-fresh vegetables

Rasam

$4.99

Spice broth made from black pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, shallots, and garlic

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$4.99

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes and peas

Plantain Bhajji

$4.99

Sliced plantain fritters made with spiced gram flour

Onion Pakora

$5.99

Onions coated in chickpea batter and fried to a gentle crisp

Vegetable Pakora

$5.99

Julienned mixed vegetables coated in chickpea batter and fried to a gentle crisp

Paneer Pakora

$6.99

Thick slices of Indian cottage cheese marinated in a mild sauce and fried to a golden perfection

Chaat

Sev Puri

$7.99

Crispy wheat wafers topped with chickpeas, potatoes, chutneys, masala, and gram flour fritters

Bhel Puri

$7.99

Hand-tossed mixture of puffed rice, sev, herbs, spices, chutneys, and vegetables

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Hollow semolina shells filled with sweet yogurt, and stuffed with potatoes, onions, masalas and chutneys

Pani Puri

$7.99

Hollow semolina shells filled with a piquant liquid and stuffed with potatoes, onions, masalas and chutneys

Papdi Chaat

$7.99

Crispy wheat wafers topped with yogurt, chickpeas, potatoes, chutneys, masala, and sev

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Chopped samosa layered with chickpea curry, yogurt, chutneys, and garnish

Pav Bhaji

$11.99

Mashed vegetable gravy served with buttery, toasted dinner rolls

Indo-Chinese

Vegetable Manchurian

$12.99

Pan-fried mixed vegetable balls reduced in a wok with a spicy, tangy sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Fried cauliflower fritters reduced in a wok with a spicy, tangy sauce

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Cubed paneer tossed in a sweet, hot, and sour chilli sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.99

Vegetable medley mirepoix gently sweat with long- grain rice and mild spices

Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99

Long-grain rice stir-fried in sichuan peppercorn sauce and topped with vegetables

Chilli Garlic Fried Rice

$13.99

Long-grain rice wok-tossed in chilli, garlic, white pepper, and soy

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Hakka noodles sautéed with black pepper tempered vegetables on a wok

Schezwan Noodles

$14.99

Lo mein noodles stir-fried in sichuan peppercorn sauce

Chilli Garlic Noodles

$14.99

Lo mein noodles wok-tossed in chilli, garlic, white pepper, and soy

Grains

Upma

$11.99

Savory wheatmeal grits made of roasted semolina, ghee, cashews, and peas

Pongal

$11.99

Split yellow lentil porridge made with black pepper, ghee, cumin, and ginger

Curd Rice

$11.99

Cold milk risotto mixed with yogurt and topped with mustard seeds and green chillies

Tamarind Rice

$11.99

Basmati rice cooked with a tamarind pulp infusion, spices and peanuts

Tomato Bath

$11.99

Basmati pressure cooked with tomatoes, peas, dessicated coconut, and a mélange of herbs and spices

Vegetable Pulao

$12.99

Basmati rice pilaf cooked with a medley of spices and a assorted vegetable macédoine

Bisibele Bath

$12.99

Lentil and tamarind risotto made with boiled rice and sundry tempered spices

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Slow-roasted vegetables and rice cooked over a low- flame in a clay pot for a perfect socarrat and topped with nuts and saffron

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

Pillowy leavened flatbread made in a wood-ired clay oven

Butter Naan

$2.99

Pillowy leavened flatbread made in a wood-ired clay oven and daubed with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Naan baked with a freshly minced garlic garnish

Chilli Naan

$3.99

Naan topped with raw green chilli chiffonade

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Naan baked with stuffed cheese

Chilli Garlic Naan

$4.99

Naan topped with raw green chilli chiffonade and freshly minced garlic

Chilli Cheese Naan

$4.99

Naan topped with raw green chilli chiffonade and stuffed with cheese

Peshwari Naan

$5.99

Naan stuffed with desiccated coconut shavings, powdered nuts, and raisins

Chapati

$2.99

Unleavened whole wheat flour flatbread cooked on a skillet

Phulka

$2.99

Stoneground whole wheat flour flatbread cooked over an open flame

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Wholemeal wheat flour flatbread cooked in a clay oven

Poori

$2.99

Durum middlings mixed with whole wheat flour and deep-fried to a puffy, golden-brown color

Malabar Parotta

$2.99

Flaky, layered flatbread pan-fried to a golden crisp

Aloo Paratha

$5.99

Laminated whole wheat dough folded with minced potatoes and shallow-fried to a gentle crisp

Bhatura

$5.99

Large, puffy leavened sourdough deep-fried to perfection

Curries

Aloo Masala

$12.99

Carréd Yukon Gold potatoes half-mashed and cooked with herbs and spices

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Tempered split pigeon pea lentil curry topped with mustard seeds and red chillis

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Tender okra pods simmered in a onion-tomato macédoine with bold spices and herbs

Aloo Bhindi

$14.99

Bhindi masala cooked with tempered and roasted potatoes

Vegetable Korma

$12.99

A menagerie of carrots, peas, cauliflower, beans, and potatoes cooked in a creamy cashew sauce

Chana Masala

$12.99

Hearty Punjabi chickpea curry cooked in a onion-tomato reduction with a blend of ground spices

Aloo Chana

$14.99

Chana masala cooked with tempered and roasted potatoes

Mushroom Masala

$13.99

Pan-seared button mushrooms sautéed in herbs and cashew cream

Navratan Korma

$13.99

Creamy Mughlai curry made from a mixture of assorted nuts, seeds, and vegetables

Bagara Baingan

$13.99

Tempered Hyderabadi eggplant cooked in a rich sesame, tamarind, coconut, and peanut curry

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Vegetable balls made with dried fruits, potatoes, nuts, and paneer, cooked in a creamy cashew sauce

Matar Mushroom

$14.99

Green peas and mushroom cooked in a tomato gravy, with ginger, garlic, onions and mix of whole and ground spices

Matar Paneer

$14.99

Green peas and paneer cooked in a tomato gravy, with ginger, garlic, onions and mix of whole and ground spices

Matar Aloo

$14.99

Green peas and potatoes cooked in a tomato gravy, with ginger, garlic, onions and mix of whole and ground spices

Kadai Veg

$14.99

Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok and tossed with a medley of garden-fresh veggies

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok and tossed with fresh paneer

Kadai Bhindi

$14.99

Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok and tossed with tender okra pods

Kadai Mushroom

$14.99

Carréd bell peppers and onions cooked in a well-seasoned gravy on a wrought iron wok

Tikka Masala Veg

$14.99

Tomato purée whisked with cream and simmered with bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves

Tikka Masala Paneer

$14.99

Tomato purée whisked with cream and simmered with bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Blanched spinach purée sautéed with tomatoes and onions and tempered with a spice mix

Palak Aloo

$14.99

Blanched spinach purée sautéed with tomatoes and onions and tempered with a spice mix

Palak Kofta

$14.99

Blanched spinach purée sautéed with tomatoes and onions and tempered with a spice mix

Mughlai Veg

$14.99

Persian-influenced gravy made of nuts, seeds, cream, yogurt and saffron

Mughlai Paneer

$14.99

Persian-influenced gravy made of nuts, seeds, cream, yogurt and saffron

Vindaloo Veg

$14.99

Goan fiery, and intense chilli- based vinegar reduction cooked with a farrago of spices

Vindaloo Aloo

$14.99

Goan fiery, and intense chilli- based vinegar reduction cooked with a farrago of spices

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Idli

Plain Idli

$7.99

Steamed savory lentil cakes served with a selection of chutneys

Ghee Idli

$8.99

Idli topped with a hearty serving of clarified turmeric butter

Guntur Idli

$9.99

Idli smothered with roasted red chilli, peanut, and mixed spice powder

Karapodi Idli

$9.99

Idli smothered with roasted lentils, dried curry leaves, and mixed spice powder

Sambar Idli

$9.99

Idli soaked in an aromatic lentil and tamarind stew made with garden-fresh vegetables

Rasam Idli

$9.99

Idli steeped in a spice broth made from black pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, shallots, and garlic

Plain Mini Idli

$7.99

Steamed savory lentil cakes served with a selection of chutneys

Ghee Mini Idli

$8.99

Idli topped with a hearty serving of clarified turmeric butter

Guntur Mini Idli

$9.99

Idli smothered with roasted red chilli, peanut, and mixed spice powder

Karapodi Mini Idli

$9.99

Idli smothered with roasted lentils, dried curry leaves, and mixed spice powder

Sambar Mini Idli

$9.99

Idli soaked in an aromatic lentil and tamarind stew made with garden-fresh vegetables

Rasam Mini Idli

$9.99

Idli steeped in a spice broth made from black pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, shallots, and garlic

Vada

Medhu Vada

$7.99

Crispy and soft, savory lentil doughnuts served with a selection of chutneys

Sambar Vada

$9.99

Vada soaked in an aromatic lentil and tamarind stew made with garden-fresh vegetables

Rasam Vada

$9.99

Vada steeped in a spice broth made from black pepper, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, shallots, and garlic

Sides

Papad

$1.99

Thin, crispy, flash-fried lentil wafer

Raitha

$1.99

Yogurt based condiment made with spices, cilantro, and cucumber

Pickle

$1.99

Sundried fruits/vegetables preserved in mustard/sesame/peanut oil with a variety of whole and crushed spices

Chutney

$1.99

A relish/spread made with a titular ingredient and some aromatics for taste and flavor

Curd

$3.99

Homemade yogurt fermented naturally with lactobacillus strains derived from dried red chillis

Basmati

$3.99

Long, slender, white rice with a nutty aroma, and a distinctive flavor

Extra Pav

$2.99

Onion-Tomato Chutney

$4.00

Tomato-Garlic Chutney

$4.00

Coconut Chutney

$5.00

Peanut Chutney

$6.00

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Fermented lentil and rice batter poured on a carbon-steel griddle to make a round, crispy crepe

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Dosa garnished with brunoised onions

Chilli Dosa

$10.99

Onion Chilli Dosa

$11.99

Dosa garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis

Cheese Dosa

$11.99

Dosa filled with Amul and house blend cheese

Masala Dosa

$12.99

Dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices

Onion Masala Dosa

$13.99

Chilli Masala Dosa

$13.99

Onion Chilli Masala Dosa

$14.99

Andhra Spicy Dosa

$13.99

Dosa pasted with a piquant Guntur red chilli chutney and filled with masala

Madurai Malli Dosa

$13.99

Zesty cilantro and green chilli chutney spread on dosa and filled with masala

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.99

Sapid coconut and coriander seed chutney spread on dosa and filled with masala

Paneer Bhurji Dosa

$14.99

Minced paneer scrambled with sofrito and spices

Paper Dosa

$11.99

Ultra thin and flaky dosa

Onion Paper Dosa

$12.99

Chilli Paper Dosa

$12.99

Onion Chilli Paper Dosa

$13.99

Paper Masala

$14.99

Paper dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices

Onion Paper Masala

$15.99

Chilli Paper Masala

$15.99

Onion Chilli Paper Masala

$16.99

Ghee Roast

$11.99

Dosa poured on a griddle daubed with clarified butter for a rich, complex, nutty, and earthy taste

Onion Ghee Roast

$12.99

Chilli Ghee Roast

$12.99

Onion Chilli Ghee Roast

$13.99

Ghee Masala

$14.99

Ghee roast stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices

Onion Ghee Masala

$15.99

Chilli Ghee Masala

$15.99

Onion Chilli Ghee Masala

$16.99

Rava Dosa

$11.99

Toasted semolina mixed with rice and white flour poured on a griddle to make a flat, rectangular, perforated crepe

Onion Rava

$12.99

Rava dosa garnished with brunoised onions

Chilli Rava

$12.99

Onion Chilli Rava

$13.99

Rava dosa garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis

Fruit 'N' Nut Rava

$14.99

Rava dosa topped with a farrago of dried fruits and roasted nuts

Rava Masala

$14.99

Rava dosa stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices

Onion Rava Masala

$15.99

Chilli Rava Masala

$15.99

Onion Chilli Rava Masala

$16.99

70MM Dosa

$23.99

A very, very large dosa

Plain Pesarattu

$10.99

Protein-rich green moong lentil crepe made with cilantro, cumin, ginger, green chilli, and fenugreek

Onion Pesarattu

$11.99

Chilli Pesarattu

$11.99

Onion Chilli Pesarattu

$12.99

Pesarattu garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis

Onion Chilli Masala Pesarattu

$15.99

Masala Pesarattu

$13.99

Pesarattu stuffed with half-mashed potatoes cooked with a variety of herbs and spices

Upma Pesarattu

$14.99

Pesarattu filled with savory wheatmeal grits made of roasted semolina, ghee, cashews, and peas

Plain Uttapam

$10.99

Round, thick, lentil and rice pancakes cooked until crisp on one side and soft on the other

Onion Uttapam

$11.99

Chilli Uttapam

$11.99

Onion Chilli Uttapam

$12.99

Uttapam garnished with brunoised onions and sliced green chillis

Onion Chilli Masala Uttapam

$15.99

Cheese Uttapam

$13.99

Uttapam topped with Amul and house blend cheese

Vegetable Uttapam

$13.99

Uttapam stuffed with tomato, carrot, and pea mirepoix

Thali

Uttar Thali (North Indian)

$15.99

A selection of dishes from a specific region of India, that covers all the different flavors (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent etc.), across various courses served together on a single platter, including appetizer, rice, curries, bread, and dessert. Dishes are rotated continuously and a new selection of flavors are offered every single day of the week

Dakshin Thali (South Indian)

$15.99

A selection of dishes from a specific region of India, that covers all the different flavors (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent etc.), across various courses served together on a single platter, including appetizer, rice, curries, bread, and dessert. Dishes are rotated continuously and a new selection of flavors are offered every single day of the week

Special Thali (Both North and South Indian)

$18.99

A selection of dishes from a specific region of India, that covers all the different flavors (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent etc.), across various courses served together on a single platter, including appetizer, rice, curries, bread, and dessert. Dishes are rotated continuously and a new selection of flavors are offered every single day of the week

Kids Menu

Kids Idli

$7.99

Kids Ghee Idli

$8.99

Kids Dosa

$7.99

Kids Masala Dosa

$8.99

Kids Poori

$7.99

Kids Uttapam

$7.99

Kids Noodles

$8.99

Special Plates

Idli + Vada

$9.99

Pongal + Vada

$11.99

Kal Dosa

$14.99

Soft, spongy dosa poured like a thin pancake and served with vegetable kurma

Idiyappam with Kurma

$14.99

Wood-pressed rice flour noodles woven and steamed in disc mounds. Served with vegetable kurma

Idiyappam with Coconut Milk

$14.99

Wood-pressed rice flour noodles woven and steamed in disc mounds. Served with coconut milk

Kothu Parotta

$14.99

Minced Malabar paratha stir-fried with essential spices and assorted vegetables

Chole Bhatura

$14.99

Deep-fried sourdough bread served with chana masala

Poori + Aloo

$14.99

Poori + Chole

$14.99

Poori + Kurma

$14.99

Chapati + Aloo

$14.99

Chapati + Chole

$14.99

Chapati + Kurma

$14.99

Malabar Parotta + Kurma

$14.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.99

Coke/Pepsi/Sprite/Dr. Pepper/Diet Coke/A&W Root Beer

Indian Soda

$3.99

Fanta/Limca/Thums Up/Mirinda/7 Up

Masala Chai

$3.99

Black tea boiled in milk with a house blend of cardamom, star anise, mace, nutmeg, and other warming spices

Filter Coffee

$3.99

Pour over coffee made with roasted and ground single origin Indian coffee beans

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Creamy, yogurt-based drink made with milk, sugar, cardamom and rose water

Salt Lassi

$4.99

Creamy, yogurt-based drink made with milk, cumin and Himalayan black salt

Rose Milk

$4.99

Chilled milk infused with rose essence and steeped with soft basil seeds

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Creamy, yogurt-based drink made with milk, demerara sugar, sweet local cultivars, and alphonso mango pulp

Chikoo Shake

$5.99

Fresh sapodilla/sapota diced and blended with milk, coconut sugar, and jaggery

Dessert

Rasmalai

$5.99

Pillowy cottage cheese sponges steeped in clotted cream infused with cardamom and saffron

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Spongy donut holes soaked in a saffron and rose decoction and topped with sliced almonds

Carrot Halwa

$5.99

Grated carrot pudding, made with milk, cardamom, ghee, and garnished with toasted nuts

Badam Halwa

$5.99

Creamy, decadent pudding made with blanched almond purée, saffron, and cardamom

Pista Kulfi

$5.99

Dense, homemade traditional Indian ice cream flavored with pistachio

Badam Kulfi

$5.99

Dense, homemade traditional Indian ice cream flavored with almonds

Mango Kulfi

$5.99

Dense, homemade traditional Indian ice cream flavored with mango

Counter Snacks and Sweets

Meetha Paan

$2.00

Masala Peanuts

$4.99

Boondi Laddu

$5.99

Spicy Mixture

$5.99

Rava Laddu

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Food is not just our livelihoods, but our passion. Our mission is to serve you only the freshest, most delectable and wholesome vegetarian food. Our goal is to bring the authentic, bona fide flavors of south India to central Texas. Suprabhat opened its doors to the Austin community in 2014, and since our inception, we have served thousands of happy and satisfied customers from across the country who have come for our healthy and delicious dishes prepared from scratch, using premium ingredients, often organic and sourced locally.

9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin, TX 78717

