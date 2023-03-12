Restaurant header imageView gallery

Supreme Bakery 40 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

40 Main Street

West Orange, NJ 07052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Linzer Heart Cookies
Strawberry Shortcake
Chocolate Iced Cake

Valentines Day

Valentines Day Cookies

Sprinkled Heart Cookies

$2.75

Fondant Heart Cookies

$3.00

Linzer Heart Cookies

$3.30

Moon Heart Cookies

$3.30

Fancy Decor Heart Cookies

$3.95

Mini Heart Cakes

Mini Vanilla Heart Cake

$7.50

Mini Red Velvet Heart Cake

$7.50

Mini Choc Heart Cake

$7.50

Mini Heart Cheesecake

$8.30

Heart Cakes

Holiday Heart Cake

$49.00

Red Velvet Heart Cake

$49.00

Choc Heart Cake

$49.00

Red Velvet Heart Cheesecake

$49.00

Choc Covered Heart Cheesecake

$49.00

Straw Heart Cheesecake

$49.00

Choc Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries - each

$3.25

4 piece - Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$12.00

6 piece - Choc. Covered Strawberries

$21.00

Delivery Menu

Buns

Apple Crumb Bun

Apple Crumb Bun

$1.54
Cheese Bun

Cheese Bun

$1.54
Cinnamon Raisin Bun

Cinnamon Raisin Bun

$1.54
Crumb Bun

Crumb Bun

$1.54Out of stock

Coconut Bun

$1.40

Donuts

Vanilla Glazed Donut

$1.55

Choc Glazed Donut

$1.55Out of stock
Cream Filled Donut

Cream Filled Donut

$1.54Out of stock
Jelly Filled Donut

Jelly Filled Donut

$1.54

Danish

Almond Danish

$2.92Out of stock
Apple Crumb Danish

Apple Crumb Danish

$2.92Out of stock
ATO

ATO

$2.92Out of stock
Apricot Danish

Apricot Danish

$2.92Out of stock
Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$2.92Out of stock
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$2.92Out of stock
Cinnamon Raisin Danish

Cinnamon Raisin Danish

$2.92Out of stock
Lemon Danish

Lemon Danish

$2.92Out of stock

Nut Ring Danish

$2.92Out of stock
Poppy Seed Danish

Poppy Seed Danish

$2.92Out of stock
Prune Danish

Prune Danish

$2.92Out of stock

Chocolate Danish

$2.95

12 Danish Assorted

Doz Danish

$33.00Out of stock

Supreme Large Cookies

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$2.92Out of stock
Black and White

Black and White

$3.30
Campfire Cookie

Campfire Cookie

$2.92Out of stock
Choc Chip

Choc Chip

$2.92Out of stock
Classic Sugar

Classic Sugar

$2.92
Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$2.92
M&M

M&M

$2.92
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.92Out of stock
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$2.92Out of stock
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.92Out of stock
Sprinkle

Sprinkle

$2.92Out of stock

Linzer tarts

$3.30Out of stock

Smiley Face Cookie

$3.30Out of stock

Jumbo Cupcakes

Birthday Blast

Birthday Blast

$4.95
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.95
Triple Choc

Triple Choc

$4.95
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$4.95

Regular Size Cupcakes

Blue Velvet

$2.37
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$2.37
Oreo

Oreo

$2.37
Choc Iced

Choc Iced

$1.93
Classic Bc Multi Color

Classic Bc Multi Color

$1.93

Coconut

$2.37

Hostess

$2.37
Lemon Butterfly

Lemon Butterfly

$2.37

Lollipop

$2.37

Choc Mousse

$2.37

German Chocolate Cupcake

$2.40Out of stock

Brownies & Squares

Apple Square

$3.41
Brownie

Brownie

$2.48
Cheese Square

Cheese Square

$3.41

Lemon Square

$2.31

Scotch Coffee Square

$2.31

Straw Shortcake

$3.41
Oreo Cheesecake Square

Oreo Cheesecake Square

$3.41

Layer Cakes

Strawberry Shortcake

$25.30

Tres Leche Cake

$25.30

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$25.30

Carrot Cake

$24.20

Tiramisu Cake

$25.30

10" Fresh Fruit

$27.50

6" Plain Cheesecake

$19.80

6" Straw Cheesecake

$23.10

Mini Red Velvet Cake

$7.50

Mini Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Mini Vanilla Cake

$7.50

Mini Cheesecakes

$8.53

Birthday Layer Cake

$25.30

Red Velvet Cake

$25.30

Dulce De Leche Cake

$25.30

Lemon Layer Cake

$25.30

Chocolate Iced Cake

$25.30

Shadow Cake

$25.30

Mocha Layer Cake

$25.30

Coconut Cake

$25.30

All Chocolate Cake

$25.30

Oreo Cookie Cake

$25.30

Triple Choc Cake

$27.50

Seven Layer Cake

$23.10

German Choc Cake

$25.30

Candles

$1.53

Black Forest Cake

$25.00

"8 Birthday Cakes

"8 Buttercream Cake, Lemon Filling Yellow Cake

$41.80

"8 Buttercream Cake, Strawberry Filling Yellow Cake

$41.80

"8 Buttercream Cake, Van Cust Filling Yellow Cake

$41.80

1/4 sheet cakes

1/4 Sheet Buttercream Cake, Lemon Filling Yellow Cake

$53.35

1/4 Sheet Buttercream Cake, Straw Filling Yellow Cake

$53.35

1/4 Sheet Buttercream Cake, Van Cust Filling Yellow Cake

$53.35

Large Pastries

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.13
Napoleon

Napoleon

$4.13

Tiramisu

$4.13

Eclair

$4.13

Opera Cake Slices

$4.35Out of stock

Mocha Logs

$4.15Out of stock

Mini Pastries

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$1.93
Mini Creampuff

Mini Creampuff

$1.93

Mini Custard Cup

$1.93
Mini Fruit Tart

Mini Fruit Tart

$1.93

Mini Eclair

$1.93

Cheesecake & Slices

Turtle Cheesecake Slice

$5.23
Plain Cheesecake Slice

Plain Cheesecake Slice

$5.23

Choc Covered Cheesecake

$5.23

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.23

White Choc Cranberry Cheesecake Slice

$4.75

Butter Cookies

1lb Butter Cookies

$17.60

1lb Mixed Butter Cookies

$17.60

1lb Of Rugglach

$17.60

1 Lb Lace Cookies

$18.00

"10 Pies

3 Berry Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Apple Crumb Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Apple Lattice Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Blueberry Crumb Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Blueberry Peach Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Harvest Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Lemon Merengue Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Peach Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Sugar Free Apple Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Sugar Free Cherry Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Sugar Free Blueberry Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$21.45Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$21.45Out of stock

"8 Pies

3 Berry Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Apple Crumb Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Blueberry Peach Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Apple Lattice Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Blueberry Crumb Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Harvest Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Lemon Merengue Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Peach Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Sugar Free Apple Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Sugar Free Cherry Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Sugar Free Blueberry Pie

$13.75Out of stock

Rye Bread

Whole Loaf

Whole Loaf

$13.20Out of stock
1/2 of a Loaf

1/2 of a Loaf

$6.60Out of stock

Assorted "4 Tarts

Apple Crumb

$5.25

Key Lime

$5.25

Fresh Fruit

$5.25Out of stock

Lemon Merengue

$5.25
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located at 40 Main Street, West Orange, NJ less than one mile from the Thomas Edison house and museum. Supreme Bakery has been owned and operated by the Stolz family since 1969. It has been our pleasure and privilege to be part of so many family celebrations and memorable moments for the past 50 years. Our goal is to always provide the freshest and finest desserts for all special moments.

Website

Location

40 Main Street, West Orange, NJ 07052

Directions

Supreme Bakery2 image

