  • Home
  • /
  • Fairfax
  • /
  • Supreme Barbeque - 6920 Braddock Rd. Annandale VA
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Supreme Barbeque 6920 Braddock Rd. Annandale VA

review star

No reviews yet

6920 Braddock Road

Springfield, VA 22032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lechon Kawali
Beef Brisket
Lumpia Shanghai

Meats & Fish

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$9.50+
Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$6.00+

Jerk Chicken

$7.00+
Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$11.50+
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$9.00+
Pulled Meat

Pulled Meat

$10.00+

Meat Choices: Chicken, Turkey, Pork, or Beef

Riblets

$10.50
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$7.00+
Supreme's World Famous Turkey Leg

Supreme's World Famous Turkey Leg

$10.00
Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$9.50

Tilapia 2 Piece Whiting 3 Piece Catfish 3 Piece

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

4 Piece Crispy Chicken Tenders

Popcorn Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Combo Specials

Smoked Wings (5pc) Combo Special

Smoked Wings (5pc) Combo Special

$10.50

Comes with 1 Small Side & Bottle Drink (Additional cost on specific Beverages)

Pulled Meat Sandwich Combo Special

$10.50

Comes with 1 Small Side & Bottle Drink (Additional cost on specific Beverages)

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo Special

$13.00

Choice of Fish Combo Special

$13.00

Comes with 1 Small Side & Bottle Drink (Additional cost on specific Beverages)

1/4 Rack Ribs Combo Special

$13.00

Comes with 1 Small Side & Bottle Drink (Additional cost on specific Beverages)

Half Jerk Chicken Combo Special

$15.00

Comes with 1 Small Side & Bottle Drink (Additional cost on specific Beverages)

2 Meat Combo Special

$18.00

Chicken Leg Quarter

$6.99

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.75+
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75+Out of stock
French Fries

French Fries

$3.75+

Potato Salad

$3.75+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.75+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.75+
BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$3.75+
Sweet Butter Corn

Sweet Butter Corn

$3.75+
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$3.75+Out of stock
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.75+
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$4.00
Seasoned Rice

Seasoned Rice

$3.75+Out of stock

White Rice

$3.75+

Family Feast Meals

Pork Rib Family Feast Meal

$62.00

1 1/2 Slabs of Pork Ribs, 2 Quart Sides

Chicken Family Feast Meal

$36.00

1 1/2 Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides

Jerk Chicken Family Feast Meal

$37.00

3 Pound Mix Meat Family Feast Meal

$68.50

1 whole chicken + 1lb Beef Brisket + Half Rack Ribs or 1lb of any pulled meat, 2 Quart Sides

Beef Brisket Family Feast Meal

$69.50

Sandwiches (SANDWICH ONLY)

Pulled Meat Sandwiches

$8.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Supreme Smoothies

Halo Halo

$7.50
Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$7.50Out of stock

Mango Slush

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Slush

$6.55Out of stock

Strawberry Creamsicle

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Creamsicle

$7.00Out of stock

Taro Smoothie

$6.25Out of stock

Baked Goods

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00

Rum Cake

$3.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Sweet Potato Bread

$1.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$19.50

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$19.00

Whole Rum Cake

$27.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.25

Bottled Beverages

$2.75

Extra BBQ Sauces

Sweet and Mild House Sauce

$0.50+Out of stock

Southern Sweet Sauce (Vinegar Base)

$0.50+

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.50+

Manager Specials

Manager Special

$51.00

Paolo Dungca X Supreme BBQ Collab

Sisig

$14.00

Lechon Kawali

$17.00

Smoked Inasal Na Manok

$16.00

Smoked Tocino Ribs

$17.00

Sinigang (Smoked Beef Rib)

$32.00

Sinigang (Crispy Pork Belly)

$17.00

Ginataang Gulay

$14.00

Adobong Manok

$14.00

Smoked Beef Rib Bistek

$32.00

Chicharon w/ Suka

$4.50

Veggie Lumpia

$8.50

Lumpia Shanghai

$8.50

Smoked Adobo Wings (6pc)

$8.50

Java Rice

$3.75

White Rice

$3.75

Turon (1piece)

$2.00Out of stock

Turon (2 Piece)

$3.50Out of stock

Halo Halo Smoothie

$7.50

Pan Dan Milk

$7.00

Calamansi Juice

$5.00

Pineappple Juice

$5.00

THANKSGIVING TURKEY PRE-ORDER

SMOKED TURKEY

JERK TURKEY

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Spot For BBQ!

Location

6920 Braddock Road, Springfield, VA 22032

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Starr Hill Biergarten - Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
1803 Capital One Drive Tysons, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Sloppy Mama's Arlington - 5731 Langston Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5731 Langston Boulevard Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurantnext
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD
orange starNo Reviews
10048 Darnestown Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Kumbia
orange starNo Reviews
100 Gibbs Street Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
The Bronson Bierhall
orange starNo Reviews
4100 Fairfax Drive Arlington, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Paris In Town D.C.
orange starNo Reviews
4903 Cordell Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,764
9401 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
U-SA Thai Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,903
11270 James Swart Cir Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
District Dumplings - Fairfax
orange star4.2 • 1,530
2985 District Ave,Ste 110 Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
orange star4.3 • 1,416
2911 District Ave Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Blue Iguana - Neighborhood Favorite
orange star4.1 • 1,253
12727 Shoppes Lane Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
orange star4.4 • 851
10824 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston