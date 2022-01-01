Restaurant header imageView gallery

Supreme Cafe - Johnston

1511 Atwood Ave

Johnston, RI 02919

Popular Items

CHOICES
5 Meals
8 Meals

Smoothies

Green Machine

Green Machine

$9.00

Spinach, kale, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, fat free yogurt

The Supreme Way

The Supreme Way

$9.00

Blueberries, banana, oats, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein

Mango Banana

Mango Banana

$9.00

Mango, banana, vanilla whey protein

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$9.00

Spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, banana, fresh ginger,splash of apple cider

Supreme Coco Madness

Supreme Coco Madness

$9.00

Chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, banana, fat free yogurt

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

strawberries, banana, fat free yogurt, valilla whey protein

Supreme Avocado

Supreme Avocado

$12.00

Avocado, spinach, banana, chia seeds and almond milk

Vanilla Chai

Vanilla Chai

$12.00

vanilla chai, low fat yogurt, and whey protein

Chocolate Coconut

Chocolate Coconut

$9.00

coconut cream, chocolate whey protein, low fat yogurt, and peanut butter

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro on a choice of multigrain, wheat or white

Super Butter Toast

Super Butter Toast

$5.50

A slice of bread toast (multigrain, hearty wheat) topped with peanut butter or almond butter, berries, banana and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Supreme Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Cheddar cheese sandwiched between fresh tomatoes and spinach on bread

Tacos

Tacos

$2.50

six inch flour tortilla, with your choice of chicken, beef or steak topped with lettuce, cherry tomatoes and shredded cheese

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$1.00
Chicken Tostada

Chicken Tostada

$4.50

six inch crunchy tortilla topped with seasoned chicken, sliced red onions, shredded lettuce, diced cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, drizzled with avocado dressing

Buffalo Chicken Tostada

$4.50

six inch crunchy tortilla topped with seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, diced cherry tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

BBQ Chicken Tostada

$4.50

six inch crunchy tortilla topped with seasoned chicken, bbq sauce, lettuce, diced cherry tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Taco Tostada

$4.50

six inch crunchy tortilla topped with seasoned beef, beans, lettuce, diced cherry tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Vegan Tostada

$4.50

six inch crunchy tortilla topped with impossible vegan meat, lettuce, diced cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and avohummus

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$5.75

Six inch crunchy tortilla, topped with supreme pico de gallo, marinated shrimp, lettuce, cheese on a bed of avo hummus

Taco Bowl

$9.00

Southwestern beef, pinto beans, cheese, Supreme pico de gallo, kale, and olives over a bed of rice

Fruit Parfait

$4.00

10 ounces of granola, vanilla low fat yogurt with your choice of fruits!

Wraps

Supreme Chicken Wrap

Supreme Chicken Wrap

$9.95

grilled chicken , topped with lettuce , tomato, red onions and honey glaze

Supreme Buffalo Wrap

Supreme Buffalo Wrap

$9.95

Shredded buffalo chicken, on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomato and blue cheese dressing

Supreme Bean Wrap

Supreme Bean Wrap

$9.95

Quinoa, black beans, avocado, spinach, mixed peppers, onions, tomato and your choice of dressing

Supreme Avocado Wrap

$9.95

sliced fresh avocado, avo hummus, cucumbers, red bell peppers, carrots, lettuce, drizzled with italian dressing

Supreme Hummus Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Avocado hummus, black beans, spinach, kale topped with onions, cheese and lite ranch dressing

Supreme Quinoa Wrap

$9.95

Red quinoa, cherry tomatoes, green onions, cucumbers, and whole chickpeas dressed with a citrus vinegarette

Create Your OWN

Create your own, bowl, wrap or salad

CHOICES

$8.50

Entrees

MOMS HEALTHY WHOLE GRAIN PASTA LOADED WITH MIX VEGGIES A JUST A BIT OF SPICE TO SATISFY YOUR TASTE BUDS.
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$14.99

House marinated steak tips & 4 medium sized shrimps on a bed of brown rice & your choice of green beans or steamed broccoli

Honey Glazed Salmon

Honey Glazed Salmon

$12.99

Honey glazed salmon on a bed coconut citrus cilantro jasmine rice with your choice of broccoli or sauteed bell peppers

Marinated Chicken on Rice Pilaf

Marinated Chicken on Rice Pilaf

$9.55

Your choice of grilled chicken or tofu on a bed of rice pilaf and green beans

Drinks/Supplements

Water

$1.16

Gatorade

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Bang Energy

$3.75

Alani Nu Energy

$3.75

C4 Energy

$3.75

Ghost Energy

$3.75

Protein Bars

$1.00

Preworkout

$44.99

BCAA Amino

$31.99

Performance Whey 2lb

$31.99

Performance Whey 5lb

$69.99

Plant Based Protein 2lb

$44.99

CBD Therapy Cream

$49.99Out of stock

CBD Oil 1000mg

$54.99

CBD Oil 500mg

$49.99

12lb Protein Bag

$74.99

Shaker Bottle

$5.00

Weight Loss Collagen

$24.99

Unflavored Collagen

$34.99

$49 for 5 Meals

All meals come with a small side salad with assorted dressings! Please list any allergies or modifications in instruction boxes. Also please set due time for the next day! Thank you!

5 Meals

$49.00

all meals come with a small side salad with assorted dressings Please list any allergies or modifications in instruction boxes. Also please set due time for the next day! Thank you!

$64.99 for 8 Meals

all meals come with a small side salad with assorted dressings Please list any allergies or modifications in instruction boxes. Also please set due time for the next day! Thank you!

8 Meals

$64.99

all meals come with a small side salad with assorted dressings Please list any allergies or modifications in instruction boxes. Also please set due time for the next day! Thank you!

$79 for 10 Meals

all meals come with a small side salad with assorted dressings Please list any allergies or modifications in instruction boxes. Also please set due time for the next day! Thank you!

10 Meals

$79.99

all meals come with a small side salad with assorted dressings Please list any allergies or modifications in instruction boxes. Also please set due time for the next day! Thank you!

6 Items for $44.99

6 Items

$44.99

Please list any allergies in the instructions box. Juices should be drank within 3-4 days - ingredients will separate, just shake well and drink!

8 Items for $64.99

8 Items

$64.99

Please list any allergies in the instructions box. Juices should be drank within 3-4 days - ingredients will separate, just shake well and drink!

10 Items for $79.99

10 Items

$79.99

Please list any allergies in the instructions box. Juices should be drank within 3-4 days - ingredients will separate, just shake well and drink!

Immunity Shots

Healthy Gut - lemon, ginger, cayenne pepper

$1.50

Fat Burner - apple, apple cider vinegar, ginger, cinnamon

$1.50

Anti-Inflam - carrot, turmeric, lemon, ginger

$1.50

Booster - beet, lemon, apple cider vinegar, apple, turmeric

$1.50

Green Immune - kale, cilantro, lime, lemon

$1.50

Wellness - pineapple, cayenne pepper, orange

$1.50

Single Juices

Energizer - carrots, apple, pear, lemon, ginger

$8.00

Flat Tummy - cucumber, pineapple, lemon, lime, ginger

$8.00

Kidney Flush - apple, beet, celery, spinach, cucumber, lemon, tomato, carrot

$8.00

Green Machine - kale, cucumber, pineapple, celery

$8.00

Detox - apple, kale, lemon, jalapeno

$8.00

Glowing Skin - carrot, orange, apple, cucumber, lemon

$8.00

Metabolism Booster - apple, cucumber, beet, lemon, ginger

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A friendly restaurent with an atmosphere you been waiting for, Come and taste our quality rich southwestern style foods, from wraps to great tasting salads providing supreme foods that are Supremely good.

Location

1511 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919

Directions

Supreme Cafe image
Supreme Cafe image

