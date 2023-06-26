Restaurant header imageView gallery

Supreme Dumplings SD-Kirkland

No reviews yet

120 Park Lane

Kirkland, WA 98033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Xiao Long Bao

Supreme Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)

Supreme Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)

$12.00

8 pieces

Shrimp & Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)

Shrimp & Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)

$14.00

8 pieces

Szechuan Spicy Xiao Long Bao (8)

Szechuan Spicy Xiao Long Bao (8)

$13.00
Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)

Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)

$15.00

8 pieces

Black Truffle & Chicken Xiao Long Bao (6)

Black Truffle & Chicken Xiao Long Bao (6)

$19.00

6 pieces

Chicken Xiao Long Bao (8)

Chicken Xiao Long Bao (8)

$11.00
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (8)

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (8)

$12.00

Pan-Fried

Pan-Fried Pork Bun (5)

Pan-Fried Pork Bun (5)

$15.00
Pan-Fried Leek Pie (3)

Pan-Fried Leek Pie (3)

$9.00

Spicy Wontons (6)

Supreme Spicy Pork Wontons

Supreme Spicy Pork Wontons

$8.50
Shrimp & Pork Wontons

Shrimp & Pork Wontons

$9.50

Appetizers

Drunken Chilled Chicken

Drunken Chilled Chicken

$10.50
Fried Pork Chop

Fried Pork Chop

$8.00
Taro-Scented Chicken Thigh

Taro-Scented Chicken Thigh

$8.00

Fried Rice

Wild Mushroom Fried Rice

Wild Mushroom Fried Rice

$15.50
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00
Pork Chop Fried Rice

Pork Chop Fried Rice

$15.00
Black Truffle & Vegetable Fried Rice

Black Truffle & Vegetable Fried Rice

$18.00

Noodles

Supreme Tan Tan Noodles

Supreme Tan Tan Noodles

$10.00
Braised Beef Noodle Soup

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$13.50
Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.00
Pork Chop Noodle Soup

Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$14.00
Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.00

Soup

Steamed Chicken Soup

Steamed Chicken Soup

$9.50
Steamed Beef Soup

Steamed Beef Soup

$9.50
Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.50

Greens

Stir Fried String Beans

Stir Fried String Beans

$13.50
Stir Fried Seasonal Greens with Garlic

Stir Fried Seasonal Greens with Garlic

$11.00

Sweet Xiao Long Bao

Sweet Taro Xiao Long Bao (6)

Sweet Taro Xiao Long Bao (6)

$8.00
Sweet Red Bean Xiao Long Bao (6)

Sweet Red Bean Xiao Long Bao (6)

$8.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Sticky Rice Balls w/ Creamy Custard

Pumpkin Sticky Rice Balls w/ Creamy Custard

$6.00
Black Sesame Glutinous Rice balls (All Flavor)

Black Sesame Glutinous Rice balls (All Flavor)

$7.00

Black Sesame Glutinous Rice balls (Matcha)

$7.00

Black Sesame Glutinous Rice balls (Peanut)

$6.00

Black Sesame Glutinous Rice balls (Soy)

$6.00
Charcoal gold lava custard bun w/ gold flakes

Charcoal gold lava custard bun w/ gold flakes

$10.00

Additional

To-Go Utensils

Maximum 4 utensil set per order. Please ask our staff in store if you need more. Thank you

To-Go Sauce Set (Soy Sauce, Vinegar, and Hot Oil) with Ginger

$1.00

Xiao Long Bao order always comes with sauce set. This is an option for extra.

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.99
Mug

Mug

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

120 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

