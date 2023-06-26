Supreme Dumplings SD-Kirkland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We proudly deliver moments of joy to our team members, customers and the communities we serve.
Location
120 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA 98033
Gallery
Photos coming soon!