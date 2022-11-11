  • Home
SUPREME CHICKEN 2295 South Chambers Road

No reviews yet

2295 South Chambers Road

Aurora, CO 80014

Popular Items

Quesabirria Taco
Whole Chicken- Two Sides
Half Chicken- Two Sides

Charcoal Grilled Chicken

Whole Chicken- Two Sides

$26.95

Half Chicken- Two Sides

$15.75

Quarter Chicken- Two Sides

$11.25

Whole Chicken- No Sides

$18.95

Half Chicken- No Sides

$13.25

Quarter Birria Two Sides

$11.25

Birria With 2 Sides

$18.95

1 Pound Birria No Sides

$12.25

1\2 Birria

$6.50

Quarter Chicken

$10.00

Hot Wings

8 piece wings

$14.15

16 piece wings

$28.25

24 Piece Wings

$40.25

Tacos

Quesabirria Taco

$3.25

Adobada Taco

$2.75

Asada Taco

$2.75

Chicken Taco

$2.75

Chicharrón Taco

$2.95

Lengua Taco

$2.75

Add Cheese

$0.35

Flautas 4 Pieces

$5.25

Flautas 8 Piece

$10.50

Taco De Birria

$2.85

Tortas

Torta de Birria

$10.50

Torta de Asada

$11.75

Torta de Chicken

$10.50

Torta de Birria

$11.75

Torta de Adobada

$10.50

Burrito

Burrito de Birria

$10.25

Burrito de Asada

$10.25

Burrito de Chicken

$9.50

Burrito de Adobada

$9.50

Make Burrito Smothered

$2.50

Burrito De Chicharron

$9.50

Quesadilla

Quesadilla de Birria

$10.75

Quesadilla de Asada

$10.75

Quesadilla de Pollo

$10.50

Quesadilla de Adobada

$10.50

Quesadilla with Cheese

$6.00

Fries

Asada Fries

$14.50

Adobada Fries

$12.75

Sides

8oz Mexican Rice

$2.25

8oz Chorizo Beans

$2.25

8oz Macaroni Salad

$2.25

16oz Mexican Rice

$3.75

16oz Chorizo Beans

$3.75

16oz Macaroni Salad

$3.75

32oz Mexican Rice

$7.25

32oz Chorizo Beans

$7.25

32oz Macaroni Salad

$7.25

Small Fries

$3.25

Medium Fries

$4.25

Side Chicharron

$4.00

Tortillas

$1.00

1 Jalapeño

$0.40

Salsa

$0.30

Consome

$1.00

Drinks

1/2 Lt Mexican Coke

$3.95

Jarritos

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.50

Horchata Small

$2.25

Jamaica Small

$2.25

Melón Small

$2.25

Piña Small

$2.25

Horchata Large

$4.00

Jamaica Large

$4.00

Piña Large

$4.00

Melón Large

$4.00

Energy Drink

$2.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

2295 South Chambers Road, Aurora, CO 80014

