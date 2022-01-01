Restaurant header imageView gallery

Supremo Pizza LLC Hillcrest Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

7355 900 East

Suit #1

Midvale, UT 84047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Classic Cheesecake
Buffalo Pizza

Pizza Pie

Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

Red sauce and cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00+

Red sauce, cheese and Pepperoni

Meatlovers Pizza

Meatlovers Pizza

$21.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, sausage, and Salami.

Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$19.00+

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Cilantro Buffalo and Ranch drizzle.

BBQ Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$19.00+

Bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro.

Veggie Lovers

$20.00+

Red Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, white onions, mix peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.

Bianchi Spinach Pizza

Bianchi Spinach Pizza

$19.00+

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh spinach, mint garlic, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, mix peppers.

Supremo

$21.00+

Red pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, white onions, mix peppers, mushrooms, olives.

Hawaiana

$18.00+

Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple.

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00+

Red Pizza Sauce, Buffalo mozarella, cherry tomatoes, Fresh Italian Basil.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$20.00+

Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Chicken Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes and Ricotta cheese.

Pizza By The Slice

Speciality Slice Pizza

$4.50+Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.50

fresh romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan and caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze and Extra Virgin Oil.

Italian Salad

$16.00

fresh romaine lettuce, olives, kidney beans, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami and italian dressing.

All Drinks

Can Sodas

$1.50+
Pellegrino Italian Soda

Pellegrino Italian Soda

$3.50

Bottle Of Water

$1.00

2 L Soda

$3.50
la croix

la croix

$1.50

Appetizers

8 pieces Wings

8 pieces Wings

$13.00+
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

6 Garlic Knots

Hand cut Fries

$6.50+

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.75

Classic Cheesecake

$5.75

Extra Dressing

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.50

Extra Caesar dressing

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Authentic Italian pizza with homemade recipes!

Location

7355 900 East, Suit #1, Midvale, UT 84047

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Landmark Grill
orange starNo Reviews
760 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Midvale
orange starNo Reviews
7044 South Union Park Avenue Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Midvale, UT
orange starNo Reviews
7386 Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Midvale
orange star4.8 • 7,884
1146 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - 20003-02 Midvale, UT
orange starNo Reviews
7630 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midvale

Vessel Kitchen - Midvale
orange star4.8 • 7,884
1146 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000204 - Fort Union
orange star4.5 • 1,982
7194 S. Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Midvale
orange star4.0 • 970
7101 S Bingham Junction Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Presotea - Midvale, UT
orange star5.0 • 1
7710 Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midvale
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston