Supremo Pizza LLC Hillcrest Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Authentic Italian pizza with homemade recipes!
Location
7355 900 East, Suit #1, Midvale, UT 84047
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Pancake House - Midvale
No Reviews
7044 South Union Park Avenue Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Midvale
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurant