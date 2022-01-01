BG picView gallery

Sura

review star

No reviews yet

2016 P. Street NW Unit #C1

Washington, DC 20036

SURA FOOD

QUAIL EGG WONTONS

$9.00

CRISPY FRIED QUAIL EGG WONTONS, CILANTRO HOUSE PICKLES, CRISPY SHALLOTS, TAMARIND SAUCE

SPICY BELLY RICE

$15.00

NA-TUNG CHIPS & DIP

$9.00

Garlic Rice Cracker, Thai Coconut Curry Dip, Ground Pork, Shallots and Peanut

BEAN CURD SKIN ROLL

$10.00

FRIED BEANCURD ROLL WITH PORK, SHRIMPS & WATER CHESTNUT, SALTED PLUM CARAMEL

SHRIMP SPECIAL CHILI NOODLE

$19.00

EGG NOODLE WOK W/ GRILLED SHRIMP & GARLIC & THAI PEPPERS TRUFFLE SALT BACON, TOMATO AND PARMESAN

SPECIAL CHILI NOODLE

$15.00

EGG NOODLE WOK W/ GARLIC & THAI PEPPERS TRUFFLE SALT BACON, TOMATO AND PARMESAN

BEEF SKEWERS

$10.00

CRYING TIGER BEEF, ESAAN ESSENCES, SPICY TAMARIND SALSA

CHICKEN HIMAPAN

$16.00

BKK CHINATOWN STYLE CASHEW CHICKEN GINGKO NUTS, DRIED CHILI, ONION, SWEET PEPPER

SHRIMP HIMAPAN

$20.00

BKK CHINATOWN STYLE CASHEW SHRIMP GINGKO NUTS, DRIED CHILI, ONION, SWEET PEPPER

SPICY SALMON CRUDO

$13.00

SALMON CRUDO GREEN CHILI & LIME DRESSING, GARLIC & TOBIKO

BONELESS DUCK LAAP

$16.00

SPICY DUCK & fRESH HERBS TOSSED W/ LIME TOASTED RICE POWDER, SHALLOTS & DRIED CHILI

NOODLES BAAN NOG

$14.00

DRIED SHRIMPS. BEAN SPROUNTS, TOFU, PEANUT, GARLIC CHIVES, EGG, CHICHARRONES, GREEN MANGO

SON IN LAW EGGS

$8.00

CURRY RICE

$15.00

FISHERMAN'S DINNER

$22.00

Cucumber Belly Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Kari

$18.00

GOONG WOONSEN

$18.00Out of stock

TOT MAAN

$10.00

SPECIAL

$16.00

WHOLE FISH

$22.00

Pepper Smelts

$10.00

SURA SWEETS

GRAPEFRUIT BRULEE

$7.00

GRAPEFRUIT HALVES, BURNT SUGAR

MATCHA FLAN DE LECHE

$5.00

CREME CARAMEL CUSTARD WITH PANDAN JUICE

BANANA SPRING ROLLS

$7.00

Salted Bun

$7.00Out of stock

LYCHEE BRULEE

$7.00

SURA SIDE

SON IN LAW EGG

$8.00

WOK FRIED WATERCRESS

$10.00

CRISPY PORK RINDS

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$3.00

STICKY RICE

$3.50

SIDE PICKLES

$3.00

SIDE NOODLE

$3.00

SALTED EGG

$7.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

SURA MEATLESS

KHUA PEPPERY GARLIC

$15.00

CORN KAI KEM

$10.00

CASHEW NUTS TOFU

$15.00

QUAIL EGG WONTONS

$8.00

Spicy Chili Noodles MEAT LESS

$15.00

Spicy Rice Tofu

$13.00

SURA SAUCES

SALTS PLUM CARAMEL SAUCE

$1.00

TAMARIND SAUCE

$1.00

SPICY TAMARIND SALSA SAUCE

$1.00

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$1.00

CHILI OIL

$1.00

CHILI IN FISH SAUCE

$1.50

SOY SAUCE

$1.00

SURA COCKTAILS

Lychee Collins

$13.00

Passion Daiquiri

$13.00

Cosmorinha

$13.00

Yaowarat

$13.00

Love & Pride

$13.00

Thai-Loma

$13.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Magarita

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Army & Navy

$13.00

Jalisco Paradise

$10.00

Spiritless Bird

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$13.00

Ryes of the Dead

$13.00

Jaloma

$10.00

SURA BEER

Union Divine IPA

$7.00

Kloud

$8.00

Beer Lao Dark

$8.00Out of stock

Taiwan Beer

$8.00

Ichiko Weizen

$9.00

Leo

$8.00Out of stock

Bitzburger

$9.00

Nepenthe Little IPA

$7.00

SURA WINE

Hakushika Tanuki Junmai

$8.00

Hakushika Yuzu Orchard

$9.00

Armas We Gueras

$11.00+

Villa Prici Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+Out of stock

Villa Prici Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Nia Pinot Nior

$11.00+

JPOP Grape Fruit

$7.00

JPOP White Peach

$7.00

Lucky Dog

$9.00

Little Sumo

$10.00

Angelino Prosecco

$11.00

The Wolf Trap, Blend

$11.00+

Scaepetta, Chardonay

$11.00+

SURA NON-ALCOHOL

THAI ICED TEA

$4.00

LYCHEE ICED TEA

$4.00

THAI LEMON ICED TEA

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

FANTA ORANGE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

FEVER TREE SODA

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00

Thai coffee

$3.50

Fever Tree GInger Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$5.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

BITE

CHK YANG (pc)

$10.00+

MOO PING

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thai Restaurant with full bar and tiki atmosphere.

Location

2016 P. Street NW Unit #C1, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

