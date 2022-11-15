Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sure Shot Tap House

49 Reviews

$$

117 East 5th Street

Greenville, OH 45331

Order Again

Popular Items

16 Inch
Deluxe Pizza
14 Inch

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Served with chips.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Traditional red salsa served with seasoned tortilla chips.

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

$6.00

Fresh black bean and corn salsa, served with seasoned tortilla chips.

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Soft pretzel breadsticks. Served with beer cheese.

Sm. Gouda w/ Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

Sm. Gouda w/ Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Beer battered macaroni bites oozing with smoked gouda cheese and bacon. Served with ranch.

Boneless Chicken Chunks

Boneless Chicken Chunks

$10.00

1/2 lb of boneless chunks, your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Dynamite. Served with Ranch.

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Filled with jalapeno and cheddar. Served with ranch.

Build Your Own Pizza

8 Inch

8 Inch

$9.00

Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.

12 Inch

12 Inch

$12.50

Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.

14 Inch

14 Inch

$15.75

Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.

16 Inch

16 Inch

$18.00

Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.

10 Inch Cauliflower

10 Inch Cauliflower

$12.50

Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.

Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich served with chips and a pickle. Add a ala cart side if desired.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich served with chips and a pickle. Add a ala cart side if desired.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich served with chips and a pickle. Add a ala cart side if desired.

Specialty Pizza

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$14.50+

Sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon, and pepperoni

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50+

Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Tomato & Ranch Sauce

Vegetable Pizza

Vegetable Pizza

$14.50+

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, jalapenos.

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$19.25+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.75
House Slaw

House Slaw

$2.75
Smokehouse Potato Salad

Smokehouse Potato Salad

$2.75
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$2.75
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.25

Tortilla Chips

$1.25

Soft Drinks

Brisk Iced Tea w/Lemon

$2.00
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

MinuteMaid Lemonade

$2.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist Berry Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Water

Water

Water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 East 5th Street, Greenville, OH 45331

Directions

Sure Shot Tap House image
Sure Shot Tap House image
Sure Shot Tap House image

