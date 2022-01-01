Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center

  • Home
Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center

No reviews yet

5801 Clifton Road

Clifton, VA 20124

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken
Smoked Chicken Platter

Wings & Things

Jumbo Smoked & Fried Chicken Wings (6pc)

$12.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with blended cheeses, peppers, and onions. Comes with sour cream and salsa roja.

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

w/ three mustard sauce and cheddar ale sauce

Sandwiches & Dogs

Smoked Turkey Club

$12.00

Our pit smoked turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on sliced sourdough bread. Comes with fries.

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Our housemade veggie patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Comes with fries.

Hamburger

$12.00

Local Seven Hills Farm ground beef patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Comes with Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich on Brioche

$10.00

Our pit smoked pulled pork with bbq sauce, cole slaw, and fried jalapenos on a brioche bun. Comes with fries.

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Our smoked brisket, bbq sauce, cole slaw, and fried jalapenos on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Our smoked chicken on toasted brioche with choice of sauce, coleslaw and fried jalapenos.

Hot Dog

$4.50

All beef hot dog on a potato roll

Half Smoke

$8.00

Our Half Smokes are grilled with your choice of toppings and served with side of French fries.

BBQ Plates

Smoked Chicken Platter

$12.00

Tossed with our BBQ Spice and smoked over oak and hickory. Served with choice of two sides.

Seitan Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Served with choice of two sides.

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.00Out of stock

Rubbed with our BBQ spices then smoked over oak and hickory. Served with choice of two sides.

Smoked Turkey Breast Platter

$14.00

Brined and smoked over oak and hickory. Served with choice of two sides.

1/4 Rack Baby Back Rib Platter

$16.00

Seasoned with our BBQ Spice and smoked over oak and hickory. Served with choice of two sides.

Brisket Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Seasoned with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Smoked over oak and hickory. Served with choice of two sides.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Creamy mac & cheese

Collard Greens

$4.00+

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

French Fries

$3.00+

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

4 pc crispy, chicken tenders.

Braised Green Beans

$3.00+

Asian Menu

Tonkatsu Platter

$12.00Out of stock

A panko crusted, fried pork chop topped with tonkatsu sauce, served with white rice, kimchi, and cole slaw.

Bulgogi Platter

$12.00

Marinated, thin sliced beef sauteed with onions, served with rice and pickled vegetables.

House made brisket Ramen

$13.00Out of stock

Kimchi Fried rice

$6.00Out of stock

BBQ Meat by the pound

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Baby backs seasoned with our BBQ spice and smoked over oak and cherry.

Beef Brisket

$24.00Out of stock

Seasoned with kosher salt and black pepper. Smoked over oak and cherry.

Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Brined and smoked over oak and cherry.

Smoked Chicken

$12.00

Chicken thighs seasoned with our BBQ spice rub and smoked over a blend of oak and cherry.

Pulled Pork

$14.00Out of stock

Pork butts seasoned with our BBQ Spice rub and smoked over oak and cherry.

DC Half Smokes (by the link)

$4.00

Father's Day Special

Smoked Texas Style Dino Beef Ribs

Smoked Texas Style Dino Beef Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

Whole beef short ribs slow smoked over oak and cherry. Served per rib with each rib weighing approximately 1.5-2lbs. Each rib will easily feed two people. *ALL ORDERS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK-UP ON SATURDAY918TH) OR SUNDAY 19TH) ONLY

Dessert's

Fried Oreos (4 count)

$5.00

fried chocolate chip cheesecake

$7.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5801 Clifton Road, Clifton, VA 20124

Directions

Gallery
Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center image
Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center image

