Caterers
Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5801 Clifton Road, Clifton, VA 20124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boulevard Cafe - Breakfast on the Blvd - Cisco's Birds & Burgers - Miko's Steaks & Melts
No Reviews
8180 Greensboro Drive West Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurant
Canopy Powered by SuperFD - 19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA
No Reviews
19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA ASHBURN, VA 20147
View restaurant