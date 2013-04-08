Surefire Cafe - Annandale Campus
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We provide hot lunches, grab and go options, coffee, and barbecue specialties in our marketplace, located on Northern Virginia Community College's Annandale Campus. We offer quick meals ranging from ready made sandwiches to daily hot lunch box specials to our specialty pit smoked BBQ.
Location
8333 little river turnpike, (CF Building), Annandale, VA 22003
