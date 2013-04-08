Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surefire Cafe - Annandale Campus

No reviews yet

8333 little river turnpike

(CF Building)

Annandale, VA 22003

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
We provide hot lunches, grab and go options, coffee, and barbecue specialties in our marketplace, located on Northern Virginia Community College's Annandale Campus. We offer quick meals ranging from ready made sandwiches to daily hot lunch box specials to our specialty pit smoked BBQ.

8333 little river turnpike, (CF Building), Annandale, VA 22003

