Surf Bagel - Lewes

review star

No reviews yet

17382 Coastal Highway

Lewes, DE 19958

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Chz Sandwich
Single Bagel
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

Food

Surf Bagels

Single Bagel

Single Bagel

$1.95
1/2 Dozen

1/2 Dozen

$9.00

Choices are subject to availability.

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$17.00

Choices are subject to availability.

French Toast Bagel

French Toast Bagel

$2.95
Cheese Bagel

Cheese Bagel

$2.95
Udi Gluten Free Bagel

Udi Gluten Free Bagel

$1.55

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$4.50
Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Taylor Ham

$5.25

Taylor Ham Chz

$6.00

Taylor Ham Egg

$6.00
Taylor Ham Egg Chz

Taylor Ham Egg Chz

$6.50
Bacon Sandwich

Bacon Sandwich

$5.25
Bacon Chz Sandwich

Bacon Chz Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$6.00
Bacon Egg Chz Sandwich

Bacon Egg Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Sausage Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage Chz Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$6.00
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Scrapple Sandwich

$5.25

Scrapple Chz Sandwich

$6.00

Scrapple Egg Sandwich

$6.00
Scrapple Egg Chz Sandwich

Scrapple Egg Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Steak Sandwich

$7.00

Steak Chz Sandwich

$7.50

Steak Egg Sandwich

$7.50
Steak, Egg, Chz Sandwich

Steak, Egg, Chz Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey Chz Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey Egg Sandwich

$6.50
Turkey, Egg, and Chz Sandwich

Turkey, Egg, and Chz Sandwich

$7.00
Malibu Bunny

Malibu Bunny

$7.00

Veggie CC, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Nova & Cream Cheese

Nova & Cream Cheese

$14.25

Hangover Bagel

$10.50

Surf Bagel Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95
Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$10.95
Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.95
Hummus Sandwich

Hummus Sandwich

$6.25

Ham Sandwich

$9.95
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.25

Islander Sandwich

$12.25
Tuna Kahuna Sandwich

Tuna Kahuna Sandwich

$12.75

Homemade tuna salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.

Reuben

$13.00

A Toasted Rye Bagel with grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, 1000 island and sauerkraut! Served with Surf Bagel Potato chips and pickle.

By The Pound

Shrimp Salad 1 pint

$20.00

Shrimp Salad 1/2 pint

$10.00

Shrimp Salad 1/4 pint

$5.00

Whitefish Salad 1 pint

$20.00
Whitefish Salad 1/2 pint

Whitefish Salad 1/2 pint

$10.00

Whitefish Salad 1/4 pint

$5.00

Tuna Salad 1 pint

$12.00
Tuna Salad 1/2 pint

Tuna Salad 1/2 pint

$6.25

Tuna Salad 1/4 pint

$3.25

Chicken Salad 1 pint

$9.00

Chicken Salad 1/2 pint

$4.75

Chicken Salad 1/4 pint

$2.50

Hummus 1 pint

$9.00
Hummus 1/2 pint

Hummus 1/2 pint

$4.50

Hummus 1/4 pint

$2.25
Cream Cheese 1/4 pint

Cream Cheese 1/4 pint

$3.00
Cream Cheese 1/2 pint

Cream Cheese 1/2 pint

$5.50
Cream Cheese 1 pint

Cream Cheese 1 pint

$10.00

Flav. Cream Cheese 1/4 pint

$4.00
Flav. Cream Cheese 1/2 pint

Flav. Cream Cheese 1/2 pint

$6.50
Flav. Cream Cheese 1 pint

Flav. Cream Cheese 1 pint

$11.00

Lox Spread 1/4 pint

$4.50

Lox Spread 1/2 pint

$8.00

Lox Spread 1 pint

$13.00

Nova 1/4 pint

$9.50

Nova 1/2 pint

$18.00

Nova 1 pint

$33.00

Butter 1/4 pint

$3.00

Butter 1/2 pint

$5.00

Butter 1 pint

$10.00

Pastries

Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00
Choc Chip Cookie

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$2.95

Caramel Apple Cake

$3.50
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00

Royal

$2.00

Harvest

$2.00

Wraps

The Islander Wrap

$12.25

Homemade chicken salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.

Tuna Kahuna Wrap

Tuna Kahuna Wrap

$12.25
The Kai-Boy Wrap

The Kai-Boy Wrap

$12.25

Grilled sweet & sour chicken, pineapple, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, and sour cream.

Menehune Wrap

Menehune Wrap

$12.25

Blackened chicken (spicy), 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.

La Guatemalan Wrap

La Guatemalan Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, grilled peppers, 3 cheese blemnd, salsa, and sour cream.

Kira's Veggie Wrap

Kira's Veggie Wrap

$12.25

Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.

Kira's Chicken & Veggie Wrap

Kira's Chicken & Veggie Wrap

$16.25

Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.

Cape Classic Wrap

Cape Classic Wrap

$12.25

Barbecue chicken breast, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.

Aloha Wrap

Aloha Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.

Bonsai Chicken Caesar Wrap

Bonsai Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.

Kiv's Fish Burrito

Kiv's Fish Burrito

$13.95

Cajun fried rockfish, shredded cabbage, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, white cilantro sauce, and a squeeze of lime.

Mexicana Wrap

Mexicana Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken, homemade black bean salsa, sour cream, topped with frito corn chips, tomatoes, and our 3 cheese blend.

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.50

"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo and served with pickles and chips.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo, served with pickles and chips.

Shorebreak Cheesesteak

Shorebreak Cheesesteak

$13.95

Surf Bagel's famous chicken cheesestak topped with our homemade caesar salad and parmesan cheese, mmmm good!

The Rest

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$14.25

Shrimp fried golden brown wrapped with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, 3 cheese blend and our cilantro sauce.

Rockfish Tacos

Rockfish Tacos

$13.25

Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend, and rockfish.

Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad

Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad

$11.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with chicken salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Stuffed Avocado w/Tuna Salad

$12.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with tuna salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Stuffed Avocado w/Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with shrimp salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.25

Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend and golden fried shrimp.

BLT

BLT

$7.25

Classic BLT.

Stuffed Avocado w/Hummus

$10.50

Two avocado halves stuffed with hummus, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Kids Pizza Bagel

Kids Pizza Bagel

$6.00
Kids Tenders w/Fries

Kids Tenders w/Fries

$10.00
Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$5.00
Bag Chips

Bag Chips

$1.50
Fries Small

Fries Small

$4.00
Fries Large

Fries Large

$5.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00
Surf Bagel Chips

Surf Bagel Chips

$1.50

Salads

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.50

Crisp fresh spinach tossed with cranberries, red onions, roasted walnuts, red pepper, croutons and feta with a sesame vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Fresh crisp romaine tossed with our awesome creamy homemade dressing topped with fresh Surf Bagel bagel croutons and parmesan cheese.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Choice of meat, 2 eggs, cheese, fried red & green peppers, onions, and salsa.

Beach Burrito

Beach Burrito

$8.50

2 eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, avocado and american.

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Taylor Ham

$2.00

Side Scrapple

$2.00

Side 1 Egg

$1.00

Side 2 Egg

$2.00

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Side 3 Egg

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Hashbrown Patty

$1.00

Drinks

Coffees

Small Coffee (self serve)

Small Coffee (self serve)

$2.00
Medium Coffee (self serve)

Medium Coffee (self serve)

$2.25
Large Coffee (self serve)

Large Coffee (self serve)

$2.50

XL Coffee (self serve)

$2.75
Iced Coffee (self serve)

Iced Coffee (self serve)

$2.50
Coffee to Go Box

Coffee to Go Box

$20.00

Smoothies

Tibetan Blend

Tibetan Blend

$8.00

Strawberry, bananas & orange juice.

Blueberry Burst

Blueberry Burst

$8.00

Blueberries, bananas & orange juice.

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$8.00

Mango, bananas, & apple mango juice.

The Skimmer

The Skimmer

$8.00

Strawberry, mango, & lemonade.

The Hulk

The Hulk

$8.00

Spinach, Bananas, Blueberries, PB & H2O

Tsunami

Tsunami

$10.00

Spinach, bananas, mangos, & almond milk.

Surf Mint Smoothie

$10.00

Soda, Juice, and Other

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.25

Aquafina

$2.25

Choc Milk

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25
Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.25
Fresh Sq Juice

Fresh Sq Juice

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.25
Mtn Dew Bottle

Mtn Dew Bottle

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.25
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Pure Leaf

$3.25

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.50

Mtn Dew Energy

$4.00

Starbucks Nitro Black

$4.50

Starbucks Nitro Vanilla

$4.50

Milk

$2.25
Starry

Starry

$3.00
Sm. Lifewater

Sm. Lifewater

$3.25

Lg. Lifewater

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Catering

Catering 20-80 People (Requires 48 Hour Notice)

Bagel Tray

$34.00

(13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese 4-10 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Coffee To Go

(1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 4-8 (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Assorted Lunch Tray

$100.80

(2) Turkey, (2) Ham, (2) Tuna, (2) Chicken Salad, (2) Hummus Choice of Wrap or Bagel (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 3-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Build Your Own Lunch Tray

$67.50

(10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 3-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Pastries

12-36 pieces (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Assorted Bagel Sandwich Tray

$67.50

(3) Bacon Egg & Cheese, (3) Sausage Egg & Cheese, (2) Taylor Ham & Cheese, (2) Egg & Cheese Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 2-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich Tray

$5.00

$5.00 includes tray, plates, napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 2-8 Trays (10) Sandwiches per tray (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)

Catering 80+ People (Requires 7 Day Notice)

Bagel Tray

$34.00

(13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese 10+ Trays

Coffee To Go

(1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 8+

Assorted Lunch Tray

$100.80

(2) Turkey, (2) Ham, (2) Tuna, (2) Chicken Salad, (2) Hummus Choice of Wrap or Bagel (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays

Build Your Own Lunch Tray

$67.50

(10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays

Pastries

36+ pieces

Assorted Bagel Sandwich Tray

$67.50

(3) Bacon Egg & Cheese, (3) Sausage Egg & Cheese, (2) Taylor Ham & Cheese, (2) Egg & Cheese Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich Tray

$5.00

$5.00 includes tray, plates, napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays (10) Sandwiches per tray

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Surf Bagel Lewes

Location

17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

