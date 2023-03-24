Surf Bagel - Lewes
17382 Coastal Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
Food
Surf Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Egg & Cheese
Taylor Ham
Taylor Ham Chz
Taylor Ham Egg
Taylor Ham Egg Chz
Bacon Sandwich
Bacon Chz Sandwich
Bacon Egg Sandwich
Bacon Egg Chz Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich
Sausage Chz Sandwich
Sausage Egg Sandwich
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich
Scrapple Sandwich
Scrapple Chz Sandwich
Scrapple Egg Sandwich
Scrapple Egg Chz Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
Steak Chz Sandwich
Steak Egg Sandwich
Steak, Egg, Chz Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey Chz Sandwich
Turkey Egg Sandwich
Turkey, Egg, and Chz Sandwich
Malibu Bunny
Veggie CC, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Nova & Cream Cheese
Hangover Bagel
Surf Bagel Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Hummus Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Islander Sandwich
Tuna Kahuna Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.
Reuben
A Toasted Rye Bagel with grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, 1000 island and sauerkraut! Served with Surf Bagel Potato chips and pickle.
By The Pound
Shrimp Salad 1 pint
Shrimp Salad 1/2 pint
Shrimp Salad 1/4 pint
Whitefish Salad 1 pint
Whitefish Salad 1/2 pint
Whitefish Salad 1/4 pint
Tuna Salad 1 pint
Tuna Salad 1/2 pint
Tuna Salad 1/4 pint
Chicken Salad 1 pint
Chicken Salad 1/2 pint
Chicken Salad 1/4 pint
Hummus 1 pint
Hummus 1/2 pint
Hummus 1/4 pint
Cream Cheese 1/4 pint
Cream Cheese 1/2 pint
Cream Cheese 1 pint
Flav. Cream Cheese 1/4 pint
Flav. Cream Cheese 1/2 pint
Flav. Cream Cheese 1 pint
Lox Spread 1/4 pint
Lox Spread 1/2 pint
Lox Spread 1 pint
Nova 1/4 pint
Nova 1/2 pint
Nova 1 pint
Butter 1/4 pint
Butter 1/2 pint
Butter 1 pint
Pastries
Wraps
The Islander Wrap
Homemade chicken salad, pineapple, 3 cheese blend.
Tuna Kahuna Wrap
The Kai-Boy Wrap
Grilled sweet & sour chicken, pineapple, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, and sour cream.
Menehune Wrap
Blackened chicken (spicy), 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.
La Guatemalan Wrap
Grilled chicken, grilled peppers, 3 cheese blemnd, salsa, and sour cream.
Kira's Veggie Wrap
Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.
Kira's Chicken & Veggie Wrap
Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.
Cape Classic Wrap
Barbecue chicken breast, 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.
Aloha Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch dressing.
Bonsai Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.
Kiv's Fish Burrito
Cajun fried rockfish, shredded cabbage, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, white cilantro sauce, and a squeeze of lime.
Mexicana Wrap
Grilled chicken, homemade black bean salsa, sour cream, topped with frito corn chips, tomatoes, and our 3 cheese blend.
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo and served with pickles and chips.
Chicken Cheesesteak
"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo, served with pickles and chips.
Shorebreak Cheesesteak
Surf Bagel's famous chicken cheesestak topped with our homemade caesar salad and parmesan cheese, mmmm good!
The Rest
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp fried golden brown wrapped with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, 3 cheese blend and our cilantro sauce.
Rockfish Tacos
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend, and rockfish.
Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad
Two avocado halves stuffed with chicken salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
Stuffed Avocado w/Tuna Salad
Two avocado halves stuffed with tuna salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
Stuffed Avocado w/Shrimp Salad
Two avocado halves stuffed with shrimp salad, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
Shrimp Tacos
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend and golden fried shrimp.
BLT
Classic BLT.
Stuffed Avocado w/Hummus
Two avocado halves stuffed with hummus, with tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Pizza Bagel
Kids Tenders w/Fries
Bagel Chips
Bag Chips
Fries Small
Fries Large
Home Fries
Avocado Toast
Surf Bagel Chips
Salads
Spinach Salad
Crisp fresh spinach tossed with cranberries, red onions, roasted walnuts, red pepper, croutons and feta with a sesame vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine tossed with our awesome creamy homemade dressing topped with fresh Surf Bagel bagel croutons and parmesan cheese.
House Salad
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sides
Drinks
Coffees
Smoothies
Tibetan Blend
Strawberry, bananas & orange juice.
Blueberry Burst
Blueberries, bananas & orange juice.
Mango Madness
Mango, bananas, & apple mango juice.
The Skimmer
Strawberry, mango, & lemonade.
The Hulk
Spinach, Bananas, Blueberries, PB & H2O
Tsunami
Spinach, bananas, mangos, & almond milk.
Surf Mint Smoothie
Soda, Juice, and Other
Apple Juice
Aquafina
Choc Milk
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi Bottle
Fountain Soda
Fresh Sq Juice
Gatorade
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Mtn Dew Bottle
Orange Juice
Pepsi Bottle
Pure Leaf
Starbucks Frappuccino
Mtn Dew Energy
Starbucks Nitro Black
Starbucks Nitro Vanilla
Milk
Starry
Sm. Lifewater
Lg. Lifewater
Dr Pepper
Catering
Catering 20-80 People (Requires 48 Hour Notice)
Bagel Tray
(13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese 4-10 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
Coffee To Go
(1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 4-8 (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
Assorted Lunch Tray
(2) Turkey, (2) Ham, (2) Tuna, (2) Chicken Salad, (2) Hummus Choice of Wrap or Bagel (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 3-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
Build Your Own Lunch Tray
(10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 3-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
Pastries
12-36 pieces (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
Assorted Bagel Sandwich Tray
(3) Bacon Egg & Cheese, (3) Sausage Egg & Cheese, (2) Taylor Ham & Cheese, (2) Egg & Cheese Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 2-8 Trays (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich Tray
$5.00 includes tray, plates, napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 2-8 Trays (10) Sandwiches per tray (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
Catering 80+ People (Requires 7 Day Notice)
Bagel Tray
(13) sliced bagels, (3) 1/4 pint flavored cream cheese, (1) 1/2 pint plain cream cheese 10+ Trays
Coffee To Go
(1) 96oz coffee, (10) cups/lids, stirrers, sugars, and creamers 8+
Assorted Lunch Tray
(2) Turkey, (2) Ham, (2) Tuna, (2) Chicken Salad, (2) Hummus Choice of Wrap or Bagel (10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays
Build Your Own Lunch Tray
(10) sandwiches, (10) bags of chips, pickles, plates, and napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays
Pastries
36+ pieces
Assorted Bagel Sandwich Tray
(3) Bacon Egg & Cheese, (3) Sausage Egg & Cheese, (2) Taylor Ham & Cheese, (2) Egg & Cheese Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich Tray
$5.00 includes tray, plates, napkins Sandwiches served on assortment of Plain, Sesame, Everything, and Whole Wheat Bagels 8+ Trays (10) Sandwiches per tray
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
