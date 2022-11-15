Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surf Boba Moorpark

review star

No reviews yet

4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD

MOORPARK, CA 93021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Scoop Protein Poke Bowl
3 Scoops of Protein Bowl
Hawaii Bowl (Small Acai Bowl) (Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Honey, Coconut Shreds)

Bottled Drinks

$ 1. Mountain Dew Reg & Spark

$1.00

100% Coconut Juice

$5.00

20 Oz Coke

$3.75

Aloe Drinks

$3.50

Aloe Drinks Xlarge

$4.99

Bang

$4.00

Bottle Sodas

$3.50

Canned Drinks

$2.50

Celsius Drinks

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Fairlife Singles

$3.50

Fairlife Protein Drinks Case

$25.00

Fiji & Alkaline Water

$2.00+

Gatorade

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Namai Basil Drinks

$3.50

Pellegrino 1 L Sparkling Water

$6.00

Premier Protein

$3.00

Quick Chocolate

$3.00

RED Energy Shots

$1.99

10 Oz Tropicana O J

$2.00

15.2 Oz Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$3.00

Watermelon Sparkling Juice

$3.50

Snacks

Reeses Singles 3/$1.00

$1.00

Single Small Chips

$1.75

Chips

$2.00

Choceur Chocolate Bars

$1.00

Clancy's Churro Twists

$4.99

HARIBO Gummies

$3.00

Hi~Chews

$2.00

Kirkland Single Seaweed

$3.00

Kirkland Seaweed 2/5.

$5.00

La Vaquita& Caramel & Blow Pop

$1.00

Lucas Muecas

$1.00

Mentos

$2.25

Mini Donuts

$3.00

Nutro Wafers

$2.00

Parade Cotton Candy 2/5.

$5.00

Pillsbury Cookies & Famous Amos

$2.50

Pocky

$2.00

Pork Rinds

$3.00

Pulparindos 2/$1.00

$1.00

Rip Rolls

$2.00

Robert Irvine Award Winning Protein Bars

$3.00

2/5. Robert Irvine Award Win. Protein Bars

$5.00

Single Parade Cotton Candy

$3.00

Small Lollipops 3/1. & Small Candy

$1.00

Ocean's Roasted & Salty Seaweed 2/3.

$3.00

Sour punch Large

$3.00

Welches Fruit Snacks

$2.00

Worlds Finest Chocolate Bar 3/5.

$5.00

Priano Chocolate Wafers

$4.49

Wamu Jerky

$2.99

Kind Thin Bars

$1.00

Honey Bun

$2.00

Good Measures

$1.25

Avocado Toast

Original Avocado Toast (Avocado, salt, pepper, grape tomatoes, olive oil)

$6.99+

Strawberry Natella Toast

$6.99+

Esquite

$6.99+

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Crunch

$4.00

*Pumpkin Spice*

$4.00

Bagels No Cream Cheese

Plain

$1.55

Blueberry

$1.55

Everything

$1.55

Onion

$1.55

Bagels/ Egg Omelette

Plain with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Everything with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Blueberry with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Onion with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bagel Only

$3.25

Croissant Large

$3.49

2 Biscut Roll Ups

$4.99

Breakfast Croissant

$4.99

Breakfast Biscuit

$4.99

Breakfast Pocket

$3.99

Pepperonni Pocket

$3.99

Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl

$5.99

Buttery Croissant with Egg*Land's Best Three Cheese Omelette (Jack, Cheddar, Parmesan)

$9.99

*Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$0.50

*Strawberry Cream Cheese

$0.50

*Salted Caramel Cream Cheese

$0.50

*Onion & Chives Cream Cheese

$0.50

Cream Cheese Only 2 Oz

$1.50

Waffles

Large Waffle

$6.49

Ice Cream

Orange

$3.99+

Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

$3.99+

Pineapple Coconut

$3.99+

Water Ice

Water Ice - One Scoop

$1.99

Water Ice - Two Scoops

$3.59

Water Ice - Three Scoops

$4.59

Ginger Bag

Ginger Bag

$22.00

Macarons/Cookies

1 French Macarons

$2.25

French Macarons 3/$6.00

$6.00

Large Churro Cookie

$4.00

1 Deluxe Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

TAMALES

SINGLE TAMALE

$5.00

HALF DOZEN TAMALES

$30.00

FULL DOZEN TAMALES

$55.00

Shakes (Includes Milk & Frozen yogurt unless noted)

*Candy Corn Crush

$5.99+

Banana Shake

$5.99+

Brownie Shake

$5.99+

Bubble Gum Shake

$5.99+

Coconut Shake

$5.99+

Cotton Candy Shake

$5.99+

Dole Whip Shake Non Dairy

$5.99+

Fiesta Sunrise (Mango, Chamoy drizzle, Tajin, Tamarind Straw) Shake

$5.99+

Fruity Pebbles Shake

$5.99+

Hawaiian Tropical Punch

$5.99+

Honeydew Shake

$5.99+

Horchata Shake

$5.99+

Mango (dairy free) Shake

$5.99+

Men in Grey Suits (Oreo) Shake

$5.99+

Mexican Spice Shake

$5.99+

Mint N Chip

$5.99+

Minty Booger Shake

$5.99+

Moorpark Surfer (Green Apple)

$5.99+

Papaya Shake

$5.99+

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$5.99+

Sakura Latte Shake

$5.99+

Spiced Chai Shake

$5.99+

Strawberry Matcha Green Tea Shake

$5.99+

Strawberry Shake

$5.99+

Taro Shake

$5.99+

Thai Tea Shake

$5.99+

Vanilla Chai Shake

$5.99+

Vanilla Shake

$5.99+

Watermelon Shake (Non-dairy)

$5.99+

Cherry Shake

$5.99+

Tropical Punch

$5.99+

Taro Oreo Shake

$5.99+

Red Velvet

$5.99+

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$5.99+

Cookies N Creme Frappe

$5.99+

Java Chip Frappe

$5.99+

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$5.99+

Mocha Frappe

$5.99+

Salted Caramel Frappe

$5.99+

S'mores Frappe

$5.99+

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$5.99+

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.99+

Vanilla Latte Frappe

$5.99+

Smoothies

Aggro - Non Dairy (apple juice, peaches, mangoes, strawberries)

$5.99+

Aloha (apple juice, strawberries, bananas, froyo)

$5.99+

Ankle Buster (berry juice blend, bananas, strawberries, raspberry puree, orange sherbet)

$5.99+

Beach Bunny (pineapple juice, pineapple/coconut sherbet, pineapples, coconut flavoring)

$5.99+

Benny (almond milk, greek yogurt, spinach, green apples, mangoes, bananas, honey)

$5.99+

Bliss (passion juice, orange sherbet, strawberries, peaches)

$5.99+

Booger (whole milk, chocolate powder, vanilla froyo)

$5.99+

Bro (acai sorbet, froyo, can sugar, strawberries, almond milk)

$5.99+

Far Out (passion juice, pineapple/coconut sherbet, mangoes)

$5.99+

Frube - Non Dairy (pineapple juice, pineapples, strawberries, bananas)

$5.99+

Kook - Non Dairy (pineapple juice, orange juice, mangoes, strawberries)

$5.99+

Mush (whole milk, froyo, chocolate powder, bananas, pb)

$5.99+

"Outer Banks" (passion juice, dragonfruit sorbet, mangoes, strawberries)

$5.99+

Seagrass (avocado, froyo, whole milk, cane sugar)

$5.99+

Shaka Non Dairy (lemonade, peaches, strawberries)

$5.99+

Shubie (OJ, Whole milk, orange sherbet, froyo)

$5.99+

"Stranger Things" (mango-passion juice, mango/strawberry powder, mangoes & strawberries, blueberry drizzle, topped with a gummy surprise!)

$5.99+

Surf Camp (Strawberry Lemonade, Coconut Flavoring, pineapple coconut sherbet, strawberries)

$5.99+

Surfs Up (whole milk, blue raspberry flavoring, froyo)

$5.99+

Vitamin Sea (orange juice, orange sherbet, peaches, bananas)

$5.99+

Protein Smoothies

Boost (almond milk, chocolate whey protein, strawberries, cocoa, freeze-dried coffee)

$5.99+

Green Algae (orange juice, oat milk, bananas, mangoes, spinach, protein powder, green spirulina)

$5.99+

Hang Loose (almond milk, chocolate whey, peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries)

$5.99+

Offshore (almond milk, bananas, blueberries, honey, peanut butter, activated charcoal)

$5.99+

Point Break (almond milk, greek yogurt, peanut butter, strawberries, spinach, whey protein)

$5.99+

White Water (almond milk, whey protein, peanut butter, bananas, honey)

$5.99+

Iced Milk Teas

Caramel Milk Tea (caramel sweetener)

$5.99+

Chai Milk Tea (presweetened)

$5.99+

Cinnamon Tea (unsweetened)

$5.99+

Ghnarly Black Tea (unsweetened)

$5.99+

Green Tea (brewed & unsweetened)

$5.99+

Hokkaido Milk Tea (presweetened)

$5.99+

House Milk Tea (unsweetened)

$5.99+

Jasmine Milk Tea (unsweetened)

$5.99+

Lemonade Hibiscus (presweetened)

$5.99+

Matcha Green Milk Tea

$5.99+

Nagasaki Honey Green Tea (presweetened)

$5.99+

Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea (presweetened)

$5.99+

Passion Fruit Tea (unsweetened)

$5.99+

Passion Hibiscus Tea (Caffeine Free & Unsweetened)

$5.99+

Sakura Latte Milk Tea (presweetened)

$5.99+

Taro Milk Tea (presweetened)

$5.99+

Thai Milk Tea (lightly presweetened)

$5.99+

Peachy Wave Tea (Presweetened)

$5.99+

Quenchers

Arnold Palmer

$5.99+

Beach Break -Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99+

Green Drink (Sour Apple)

$5.99+

Guava Paradise

$5.99+

Jamican Surf Tea

$5.99+

Lemonade Regular

$5.99+

Mango Passion

$5.99+

Ocean Breeze Lemonade (blue raspberry lemonade)

$5.99+

Paradise Green Lemonade (Green Apple Lemonade)

$5.99+

Kiki

$5.99+

Sharks Blood

$5.99+

Splash Quencher

$5.99+

Watermelon Delight Watermelon Lemonade)

$5.99+

Bahama Mama

$5.99+

Malibu Breeze

$5.99+

Ohana

$5.99+

Cold Brew Coffee/ Iced Lattes

Original Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

*Almond Roca Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

Caramel Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

*Egg Nog Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

*English Toffee Cold Brew

$5.99+

*Gingerbread Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

*Ginger Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

Hazelnut Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

*Peppermint Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

*Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

Triple Shot Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

White Chocolate/Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee

$5.99+

Original Iced Latte

$5.99+

*Almond Roca Latte

$5.99+

Caramel Iced Latte

$5.99+

*Egg Nog Iced Latte

$5.99+

*English Toffee Latte

$5.99+

*Gingerbread Iced Latte

$5.99+

*Peppermint Latte

$5.99+

*Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.99+

Hazelnut Iced Latte

$5.99+

Mocha Iced Latte

$5.99+

Vanilla Iced Latte

$5.99+

Kauai Dream Concept By Joelle

$5.99+

Irish Cream

$5.99+

Caramel Apple Butter

$5.99+

Hot Coffees/Teas/Chocolate

Hot Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea (hot)

$4.00+

Thai Tea (hot)

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Hazelnut Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

*Pumpkin Spice

$4.00+

Chocolate Abuelita

$4.00+

Ice Water And Horchata Water

Ice Water

Large Or Xl Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Horchata Water Large

$5.00

Horchata Water XL

$6.00

Poppings Pearls/Boba by the Scoop!

Popping Pearls by the Scoop

Hawaii (Organic Acai)

Hawaii Bowl (Small Acai Bowl) (Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Honey, Coconut Shreds)

$11.49

Hawaii Bowl (Medium Acai Bowl) (Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Honey, Coconut Shreds)

$14.99

Hawaii Bowl (Large Acai Bowl)

$17.99

Organic Acai Prepack Small No Toppings

$13.99

Organic Acai Prepack Medium No Toppings

$16.99

Ripple Acai Bowl

$6.99

*New "Moloka'i Bowl" (Organic Acai mixed with Peanut Butter)

Moloka'i Bowl Small (Granola, Strawberries, Bananas)

$11.99

Moloka'i Bowl Medium (Granola, Bananas, Strawberries)

$14.99

Moloka'i Bowl Large (Granola, Bananas, Strawberries)

$17.99

Kauai ( Dragonfruit, Granola, Strawberries, Bananas & Honey)

Kauai ( Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Granola, Strawberries, Bananas & Honey)

$11.99

Kauai ( Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Granola, Strawberries, Bananas & Honey

$14.99

Kauai ( Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Granola, Strawberries, Bananas & Honey

$17.99

Oahu (Almond Milk, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Bananas, PB)

Oahu Bowl Small(Almond Milk, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Bananas, PB)

$11.49

Oahu Bowl Medium (Almond Milk, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Bananas, PB)

$14.99

Oahu Bowl Large (Almond Milk, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Bananas, PB)

$17.99Out of stock

1 Scoop Protein Poke Bowl

One Scoop Poke Bowl

$7.99

2 Scoop Protein Poke Bowl

2 Scoop Protein Poke Bowl

$13.99

3 Scoops of Protein Poke Bowl

3 Scoops of Protein Bowl

$15.49

4 Scoops of Protein Poke Bowl

4 Scoops of Protein Bowl

$16.99

5 Scoops of Protein Poke Bowl

5 Scoops of Protein Bowl

$17.99

Side of Rice 12 oz Bowl

Side of Rice 12oz Bowl

$3.99

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$7.99

"Ono Beef & Broccoli Bowl (Beef seasoned with garlic soy sauce)

'Ono Beef and Broccoli Bowl

$7.99

Soups

Pho Soup

$5.99

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$4.00

Chicken Tortilla (White Chic Meat)

$4.49

SANDWICHES

MESQUITE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

Pull Pork Sandwich

$7.99

1 SCOOP POKE BOWL COMBO

ONE SCOOP POKE BOWL COMBO

$10.00

RANCH - MUSTARDS

Glory Ranch

$12.00+

Dog Tag Mustard

$12.00+

BBQ SAUCE

Dog Tag Mustard

$12.00+

MOONSHINER'S BBQ SAUCE

$12.00+

Taco Works Chips

Taco Works Chips

$5.00

FUNDRAISER

MCB FUNDRAISER

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for coming online! We offer different smoothies, shakes, teas, iced coffees and frappes with boba!! Browse on through and you will also find ice cream, philadelphia water ice, waffles with nutella and sandwiches! Thank you for your support and remember to stay healthy and wash your hands!!

Location

4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD, MOORPARK, CA 93021

Directions

Gallery
Surf Boba #2 image
Surf Boba #2 image
Surf Boba #2 image
Surf Boba #2 image

Similar restaurants in your area

SUSHI PLANET (MOORPARK)
orange starNo Reviews
537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A MOORPARK, CA 93021
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Moorpark
orange starNo Reviews
840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2 MOORPARK, CA 93021
View restaurantnext
All About The Burgers
orange star4.7 • 674
1464 Madera Rd Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurantnext
Fire Island Grill - Simi Valley
orange star4.7 • 2,793
1230 Madera Rd Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurantnext
THE TIPSY GOAT - 159 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
159 E. THOUSAND OAKS BLVD THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Latino Market & Grill - 711 E Thousand Oaks Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
711 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Map
More near MOORPARK
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston