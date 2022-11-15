Surf Boba Moorpark
4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD
MOORPARK, CA 93021
Bottled Drinks
$ 1. Mountain Dew Reg & Spark
$1.00
100% Coconut Juice
$5.00
20 Oz Coke
$3.75
Aloe Drinks
$3.50
Aloe Drinks Xlarge
$4.99
Bang
$4.00
Bottle Sodas
$3.50
Canned Drinks
$2.50
Celsius Drinks
$3.50
Coconut Water
$3.50
Fairlife Singles
$3.50
Fairlife Protein Drinks Case
$25.00
Fiji & Alkaline Water
$2.00+
Gatorade
$3.50
Jarritos
$3.50
Namai Basil Drinks
$3.50
Pellegrino 1 L Sparkling Water
$6.00
Premier Protein
$3.00
Quick Chocolate
$3.00
RED Energy Shots
$1.99
10 Oz Tropicana O J
$2.00
15.2 Oz Tropicana Orange Juice
$3.00
Vita Coco Coconut Water
$3.00
Watermelon Sparkling Juice
$3.50
Snacks
Reeses Singles 3/$1.00
$1.00
Single Small Chips
$1.75
Chips
$2.00
Choceur Chocolate Bars
$1.00
Clancy's Churro Twists
$4.99
HARIBO Gummies
$3.00
Hi~Chews
$2.00
Kirkland Single Seaweed
$3.00
Kirkland Seaweed 2/5.
$5.00
La Vaquita& Caramel & Blow Pop
$1.00
Lucas Muecas
$1.00
Mentos
$2.25
Mini Donuts
$3.00
Nutro Wafers
$2.00
Parade Cotton Candy 2/5.
$5.00
Pillsbury Cookies & Famous Amos
$2.50
Pocky
$2.00
Pork Rinds
$3.00
Pulparindos 2/$1.00
$1.00
Rip Rolls
$2.00
Robert Irvine Award Winning Protein Bars
$3.00
2/5. Robert Irvine Award Win. Protein Bars
$5.00
Single Parade Cotton Candy
$3.00
Small Lollipops 3/1. & Small Candy
$1.00
Ocean's Roasted & Salty Seaweed 2/3.
$3.00
Sour punch Large
$3.00
Welches Fruit Snacks
$2.00
Worlds Finest Chocolate Bar 3/5.
$5.00
Priano Chocolate Wafers
$4.49
Wamu Jerky
$2.99
Kind Thin Bars
$1.00
Honey Bun
$2.00
Good Measures
$1.25
Avocado Toast
Muffins
Bagels No Cream Cheese
Bagels/ Egg Omelette
Plain with Cream Cheese
$3.99
Everything with Cream Cheese
$3.99
Blueberry with Cream Cheese
$3.99
Onion with Cream Cheese
$3.99
Bagel Only
$3.25
Croissant Large
$3.49
2 Biscut Roll Ups
$4.99
Breakfast Croissant
$4.99
Breakfast Biscuit
$4.99
Breakfast Pocket
$3.99
Pepperonni Pocket
$3.99
Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl
$5.99
Buttery Croissant with Egg*Land's Best Three Cheese Omelette (Jack, Cheddar, Parmesan)
$9.99
*Pumpkin Cream Cheese
$0.50
*Strawberry Cream Cheese
$0.50
*Salted Caramel Cream Cheese
$0.50
*Onion & Chives Cream Cheese
$0.50
Cream Cheese Only 2 Oz
$1.50
Waffles
Ginger Bag
Macarons/Cookies
Shakes (Includes Milk & Frozen yogurt unless noted)
*Candy Corn Crush
$5.99+
Banana Shake
$5.99+
Brownie Shake
$5.99+
Bubble Gum Shake
$5.99+
Coconut Shake
$5.99+
Cotton Candy Shake
$5.99+
Dole Whip Shake Non Dairy
$5.99+
Fiesta Sunrise (Mango, Chamoy drizzle, Tajin, Tamarind Straw) Shake
$5.99+
Fruity Pebbles Shake
$5.99+
Hawaiian Tropical Punch
$5.99+
Honeydew Shake
$5.99+
Horchata Shake
$5.99+
Mango (dairy free) Shake
$5.99+
Men in Grey Suits (Oreo) Shake
$5.99+
Mexican Spice Shake
$5.99+
Mint N Chip
$5.99+
Minty Booger Shake
$5.99+
Moorpark Surfer (Green Apple)
$5.99+
Papaya Shake
$5.99+
Peanut Butter Cup Shake
$5.99+
Sakura Latte Shake
$5.99+
Spiced Chai Shake
$5.99+
Strawberry Matcha Green Tea Shake
$5.99+
Strawberry Shake
$5.99+
Taro Shake
$5.99+
Thai Tea Shake
$5.99+
Vanilla Chai Shake
$5.99+
Vanilla Shake
$5.99+
Watermelon Shake (Non-dairy)
$5.99+
Cherry Shake
$5.99+
Tropical Punch
$5.99+
Taro Oreo Shake
$5.99+
Red Velvet
$5.99+
Frappes
Smoothies
Aggro - Non Dairy (apple juice, peaches, mangoes, strawberries)
$5.99+
Aloha (apple juice, strawberries, bananas, froyo)
$5.99+
Ankle Buster (berry juice blend, bananas, strawberries, raspberry puree, orange sherbet)
$5.99+
Beach Bunny (pineapple juice, pineapple/coconut sherbet, pineapples, coconut flavoring)
$5.99+
Benny (almond milk, greek yogurt, spinach, green apples, mangoes, bananas, honey)
$5.99+
Bliss (passion juice, orange sherbet, strawberries, peaches)
$5.99+
Booger (whole milk, chocolate powder, vanilla froyo)
$5.99+
Bro (acai sorbet, froyo, can sugar, strawberries, almond milk)
$5.99+
Far Out (passion juice, pineapple/coconut sherbet, mangoes)
$5.99+
Frube - Non Dairy (pineapple juice, pineapples, strawberries, bananas)
$5.99+
Kook - Non Dairy (pineapple juice, orange juice, mangoes, strawberries)
$5.99+
Mush (whole milk, froyo, chocolate powder, bananas, pb)
$5.99+
"Outer Banks" (passion juice, dragonfruit sorbet, mangoes, strawberries)
$5.99+
Seagrass (avocado, froyo, whole milk, cane sugar)
$5.99+
Shaka Non Dairy (lemonade, peaches, strawberries)
$5.99+
Shubie (OJ, Whole milk, orange sherbet, froyo)
$5.99+
"Stranger Things" (mango-passion juice, mango/strawberry powder, mangoes & strawberries, blueberry drizzle, topped with a gummy surprise!)
$5.99+
Surf Camp (Strawberry Lemonade, Coconut Flavoring, pineapple coconut sherbet, strawberries)
$5.99+
Surfs Up (whole milk, blue raspberry flavoring, froyo)
$5.99+
Vitamin Sea (orange juice, orange sherbet, peaches, bananas)
$5.99+
Protein Smoothies
Boost (almond milk, chocolate whey protein, strawberries, cocoa, freeze-dried coffee)
$5.99+
Green Algae (orange juice, oat milk, bananas, mangoes, spinach, protein powder, green spirulina)
$5.99+
Hang Loose (almond milk, chocolate whey, peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries)
$5.99+
Offshore (almond milk, bananas, blueberries, honey, peanut butter, activated charcoal)
$5.99+
Point Break (almond milk, greek yogurt, peanut butter, strawberries, spinach, whey protein)
$5.99+
White Water (almond milk, whey protein, peanut butter, bananas, honey)
$5.99+
Iced Milk Teas
Caramel Milk Tea (caramel sweetener)
$5.99+
Chai Milk Tea (presweetened)
$5.99+
Cinnamon Tea (unsweetened)
$5.99+
Ghnarly Black Tea (unsweetened)
$5.99+
Green Tea (brewed & unsweetened)
$5.99+
Hokkaido Milk Tea (presweetened)
$5.99+
House Milk Tea (unsweetened)
$5.99+
Jasmine Milk Tea (unsweetened)
$5.99+
Lemonade Hibiscus (presweetened)
$5.99+
Matcha Green Milk Tea
$5.99+
Nagasaki Honey Green Tea (presweetened)
$5.99+
Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea (presweetened)
$5.99+
Passion Fruit Tea (unsweetened)
$5.99+
Passion Hibiscus Tea (Caffeine Free & Unsweetened)
$5.99+
Sakura Latte Milk Tea (presweetened)
$5.99+
Taro Milk Tea (presweetened)
$5.99+
Thai Milk Tea (lightly presweetened)
$5.99+
Peachy Wave Tea (Presweetened)
$5.99+
Quenchers
Arnold Palmer
$5.99+
Beach Break -Strawberry Lemonade
$5.99+
Green Drink (Sour Apple)
$5.99+
Guava Paradise
$5.99+
Jamican Surf Tea
$5.99+
Lemonade Regular
$5.99+
Mango Passion
$5.99+
Ocean Breeze Lemonade (blue raspberry lemonade)
$5.99+
Paradise Green Lemonade (Green Apple Lemonade)
$5.99+
Kiki
$5.99+
Sharks Blood
$5.99+
Splash Quencher
$5.99+
Watermelon Delight Watermelon Lemonade)
$5.99+
Bahama Mama
$5.99+
Malibu Breeze
$5.99+
Ohana
$5.99+
Cold Brew Coffee/ Iced Lattes
Original Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
*Almond Roca Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
Caramel Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
*Egg Nog Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
*English Toffee Cold Brew
$5.99+
*Gingerbread Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
*Ginger Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
Hazelnut Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
*Peppermint Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
*Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
Triple Shot Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
White Chocolate/Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee
$5.99+
Original Iced Latte
$5.99+
*Almond Roca Latte
$5.99+
Caramel Iced Latte
$5.99+
*Egg Nog Iced Latte
$5.99+
*English Toffee Latte
$5.99+
*Gingerbread Iced Latte
$5.99+
*Peppermint Latte
$5.99+
*Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.99+
Hazelnut Iced Latte
$5.99+
Mocha Iced Latte
$5.99+
Vanilla Iced Latte
$5.99+
Kauai Dream Concept By Joelle
$5.99+
Irish Cream
$5.99+
Caramel Apple Butter
$5.99+
Hot Coffees/Teas/Chocolate
Ice Water And Horchata Water
Poppings Pearls/Boba by the Scoop!
Hawaii (Organic Acai)
Hawaii Bowl (Small Acai Bowl) (Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Honey, Coconut Shreds)
$11.49
Hawaii Bowl (Medium Acai Bowl) (Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Honey, Coconut Shreds)
$14.99
Hawaii Bowl (Large Acai Bowl)
$17.99
Organic Acai Prepack Small No Toppings
$13.99
Organic Acai Prepack Medium No Toppings
$16.99
Ripple Acai Bowl
$6.99
*New "Moloka'i Bowl" (Organic Acai mixed with Peanut Butter)
Kauai ( Dragonfruit, Granola, Strawberries, Bananas & Honey)
Oahu (Almond Milk, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Bananas, PB)
1 Scoop Protein Poke Bowl
2 Scoop Protein Poke Bowl
3 Scoops of Protein Poke Bowl
4 Scoops of Protein Poke Bowl
5 Scoops of Protein Poke Bowl
Side of Rice 12 oz Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
"Ono Beef & Broccoli Bowl (Beef seasoned with garlic soy sauce)
RANCH - MUSTARDS
Taco Works Chips
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thank you for coming online! We offer different smoothies, shakes, teas, iced coffees and frappes with boba!! Browse on through and you will also find ice cream, philadelphia water ice, waffles with nutella and sandwiches! Thank you for your support and remember to stay healthy and wash your hands!!
4225-A TIERRA REJADA RD, MOORPARK, CA 93021
