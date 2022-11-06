Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Surf City Fish Grill strives to bring you the freshest Seafood we can find. We offer a healthy alternative to most fast casual restaurants. We offer many paleo and gluten free options as well as ketogenic choices if you're so inclined. But don't let that scare you, we still make a delicious fish taco, our fish plates and sides are unmatched, and you won't find better chicken and beef skewers anywhere for the price. Surf City Fish Grill is that little hidden gem in Huntington Beach, that once you try, you'll just keep coming back for more.
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
