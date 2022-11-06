Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Looking for a start to your meal? This is the place. These are not Meal Prep items. Any extras will incur a charge.
Ahi Poke Appetizer

Ahi Poke Appetizer

$8.99

Raw Yellowfin Tuna diced and marinated in a spicy miso reduction, served with tortilla chips.

Combo Appetizer

$16.99
Crab Cakes (2)

Crab Cakes (2)

$6.99

Served with spicy baja dipping sauce.

Crisp Calamari

Crisp Calamari

$8.99

Served with citrus-lime aioli dipping suace

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Succulent shrimp deep friend with our special coconut blended batter. Served with apricot dipping glaze

Guacamole & Chips

$7.99

Housemade guacamole, served with fresh crispy tortilla chips.

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks 6 pcs w/ Marinara

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks 6 pcs w/ Marinara

$8.99
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$8.99

A house made ceviche with a little spice to it, spice cannot be removed. Served with tortilla chips.

Beer Battered Shrimp

$9.99

Soups

Soup comes with bread.

Bowl Clam Chowder

$6.49

New England Clam Chowder served with baguette.

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.49

Salads

Our signature gourmet salads come with pita. They can be made vegan or paleo by subtracting the cheese and pita, except for Caesar. Pita is not Gluten Free. These are not Meal Prep items.
Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$17.99

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini's, crumbled feta cheese, house made vinaigrette. (olives may contain pits)

Mediterranean Salad Only

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini's, crumbled feta cheese, house made vinaigrette. (olives may contain pits)

Avocado & Arugula

Avocado & Arugula

$17.99

Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing.

Avocado & Arugula Salad Only

$12.99

Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing.

Kale & Quinoa

Kale & Quinoa

$17.99

Chopped green kale, quinoa, roma tomatoes, carrots, grapes, parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, with housemade citrus olive-oil blend.

Kale & Quinoa Salad Only

$12.99

Chopped green kale, quinoa, roma tomatoes, carrots, grapes, parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, with housemade citrus olive-oil blend.

Caesar Salad

$17.99

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad Only

$12.99

Surf Bowls

Choose 1 of our gourmet rice bowls, with your choice of rice and protein. These are not Meal Prep items.
Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$15.99

Our classic rice bowl with your choice of rice and protein combined with lettuce, cabbage, 2 spicy baja sauce, house made tomato salsa and shredded cheese.

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl

$15.99

Our super flavorful bowl with your choice of rice and protein along with red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, feta cheese, shredded cheese, non dairy vegan jalapeno cilantro aioli, and tomato salsa.

Mexicali Bowl

Mexicali Bowl

$15.99

Our hearty spicy bowl with your choice of rice and protein, along with black beans, corn, avocado, sour cream, cotija cheese, and fire roasted tomato salsa.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.99

Sandwiches

Served on a fresh whole wheat bun or soft baguette, with roma tomatoes, shredded cheese, tri-colored slaw, and tartar sauce. (Chicken has no slaw or tartar sauce, has lettuce and mayo instead.) Bread locally sourced via Homeboy Bakery.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled marinated succulent chicken, served on a fresh whole wheat bun or soft baguette, with roma tomatoes, shredded cheese, lettuce and mayo.

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$9.99

Battered Crispy Cod filet, served on a fresh whole wheat bun or soft baguette, with roma tomatoes, shredded cheese, slaw, and tartar sauce.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi, served on a fresh whole wheat bun or soft baguette, with roma tomatoes, shredded cheese, slaw, and tartar sauce.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Salmon, served on a fresh whole wheat bun or soft baguette, with roma tomatoes, shredded cheese, slaw, and tartar sauce.

Wraps

Choose 1 of our 3 gourmet wraps and fill it with a delicious protein. If you're looking for a vegan option, please modify to suit your needs. These are not Meal Prep items.

Classic Wrap

$14.99

Our classic wrap with rice pilaf and your choice of protein combined with lettuce, tomatoes, house dressing, house made tomato salsa and shredded cheese.

Meditteranean Fajita Wrap

$14.99

Our super flavorful wrap with rice and protein of your choice along with red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, feta cheese, shredded cheese, non dairy vegan jalapeno cilantro aioli, and tomato salsa.

Mexicali Wrap

$14.99

Our hearty spicy wrap with rice and your choice of protein, along with black beans, corn, avocado, sour cream, cotija cheese, and fire roasted tomato salsa.

Pasta

Choice of Penne pasta or Zucchini spaghetti. With choice of either Garlic Butter Sauce, or Marinara Sauce. Comes with garlic bread. Garlic bread is not Gluten Free. These are not Meal Prep items.
Penne

Penne

$15.99

Penne pasta served with Marinara or Garlic Butter with your choice of protein available. Served with baguette.

Zucchini

Zucchini

$15.99

Zucchini instead of penne for a Low carb and gluten free option. Request no cheese for paleo option. Can be vegan with Marinara sauce and no cheese. Served with baguette and you may choose to add on a protein.

Chef‘s Pasta

$16.99

Plates

Lean chargrilled fish with your choice of seasoning and two sides. Comes with pita. Pita is not Gluten free. These are not Meal Prep items.

Ahi Tuna Plate

$18.99

Yellowfin Ahi Tuna grilled or seared with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$17.99
Mahi Mahi Plate

Mahi Mahi Plate

$17.99

Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$17.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.

Super Crispy Plate

$17.99

Tilapia Plate

$14.99

Grilled Skewers

Two chargrilled skewers with your choice of two sides. Comes with Pita. Pita is not Gluten Free. These are not Meal Prep items.

Chicken Grilled Skewers

$14.99

Succulent marinated chicken on skewers with bell pepper and red onion, grilled to perfection. Comes with 2 sides and pita.

Shrimp Grilled Skewers

$16.99

Juicy shrimp on skewers with bell pepper and red onion, grilled to perfection. Comes with 2 sides and pita.

Angus Steak Grilled Skewers

$16.99

Grilled USDA Steak Skewers with bell pepper and red onion, for Gluten Free, request no Miso Glaze and no pita. Comes with 2 sides and pita.

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$19.99

Grilled USDA Steak Skewer, succulent marinated chicken skewer, grilled shrimp skewer, with bell pepper and red onion, for Gluten Free, request no Miso Glaze and no pita. Comes with 2 sides and pita.

Chicken Grilled Skewers 1pc

$9.99

Succulent marinated chicken skewer with bell pepper and red onion, grilled to perfection. Comes with 1 side and pita.

Shrimp Grilled Skewers 1pc

$10.49

Juicy shrimp on a skewer with bell pepper and red onion, grilled to perfection. Comes with 1 side and pita.

Steak Grilled Skewers 1pc

$11.49

Grilled USDA Steak Skewer with bell pepper and red onion, for Gluten Free, request no Miso Glaze and no pita. Comes with 1 side and pita.

Tacos

Tacos come on choice of locally sourced corn or flour tortilla , or choice of lettuce wrap.

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Succulent marinated chicken with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Crispy Cod Taco

Crispy Cod Taco

$4.49

Battered Crispy Cod with cotija cheese, spicy baja sauce, shredded citrus cabbage, and pico de gallo.

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Battered Crispy Shrimp with cotija cheese, spicy baja sauce, shredded citrus cabbage, and pico de gallo.

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Grilled shrimp with Cotija cheese, chopped onions, and fresh cilantro.

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.49

Grilled Mahi Mahi with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Salmon Taco

$4.49

Grilled fresh salmon with shredded monterey jack cheese, citrus-lime aioli, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Taco Combo

$13.99

Choose any two tacos and a side, comes with a fountain drink.

Sides

Side a la carte. These are not Meal Prep items.

Avocado

$4.49

Sliced avocado.

Black Beans

$3.49

Slow simmered black beans.

Brown Rice

$3.49

Buttered Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

House made super slaw.

French Fries

$3.49

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Grilled Zucchini

$4.49

Guacamole

$4.49

House made Guacamole

Hummus

$3.49

Fire Roasted Hummus

Market Garden Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Carrots and house made dressing.

Pinto Beans

$3.49

Pita Bread

$3.49

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.49

Broccoli, Carrots, Zucchini, Cauliflower, pan fried. *Can change based on season.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Tortilla Chips

$3.49

House made tortilla chips.

Extras

Chicken Skewer

$5.99

1 single marinated succulent chicken skewer with bell pepper and red onion.

Shrimp Skewer

$6.99

1 juicy grilled shrimp skewer with bell pepper and red onion.

Crab Cake (1)

$3.99

1 Crab cake with spicy baja sauce.

Crispy Fish Stick

$4.99

Beer battered crispy cod.

Battered Fish or Shrimp

2 pc Fish and Chips

$12.99

3 pc Fish & Chips

$14.99

8 pc Shrimp & Chips

$16.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Bottled, Soft Drinks

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.79

Water Bottle

$2.99

Coconut Water

$3.49

Perrier

$2.99

Dibon Cava Sparkling Wine

$7.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.49

Custom Combinations

Choose one of our delicious proteins, that comes with two sides.

GROUND TURKEY

$6.49+

CHICKEN

$6.49+

Macros include chicken being pre-marinated. Paleo, Keto, GF.

GRILLED TILAPIA

$5.99+

Paleo, Keto, GF

SALMON

$8.99+

Paleo, Keto, GF.

TUNA

$8.99+

Paleo, Keto, GF.

GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.49+

Multi Pack Single Combination

Order 1 selection and get 5 of the same meals at a discounted price. No substitutions.

GROUND TURKEY

$37.50+

Chicken

$37.50+

Tilapia

$35.00+

Salmon

$40.00+

Tuna

$40.00+

Grilled Shrimp

$27.50+

Culinary Creations

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl

$8.49

Sauteed red onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno on top of rice of your choice. Comes with Shredded cheese on side to melt when reheating along with feta, jalapeno cilantro aioli, and salsa.

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl Land Lovers 5 pack

$40.00

Comes with 2 Chicken, 2 Brisket, and 1 Steak

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl Single Choice 5 pack

$35.00

Penne Pasta

$8.99

Our Penne Pasta with your choice of sauce and protein. Comes with side of parmesan cheese.

Penne Pasta 5 Pack

$40.00

5 pack of our Penne Pasta with your choice of sauce and protein. Comes with side of parmesan cheese.

Mexicali Bowl

$8.99

Black beans, corn, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, housemade fire roasted tomato salsa

Mexicali Bowl Single Choice 5 pack

$35.00

Mexicali Bowl Land Lovers 5 Pack

$40.00

Comes with 2 chicken, 2 brisket, and 1 steak

Mexicali Bowl Sea Lovers 5 Pack

$45.00

Comes with 2 Tilapia, 2 Shrimp, and 1 Salmon

Multi Pack Gourmet Salads

Your favorite salad in a pack of 5.

5 SALAD PACK

$40.00

5 SALAD PACK + PROTEIN

$40.00

Get 5 of one of our signature salads, along with a protein of your choice on top.

Combinations Made Easy

Skewers Combo

$70.00

Choice of Appetizer, Skewer, and Side. Serves 8-10 people.

Seafood Lovers Combo

$85.00

Choice of Appetizer, Fish Fillet, and Side. Serves 8-10 people.

Simple Combo

$70.00

Choice of Appetizer, Sandwich or Wrap, and Side. Serves 8-10 people.

Appetizers

Large portions of our Appetizers, serves 5-8 people.

Mozzarella sticks

$19.99+

Guacamole & Chips

$11.99+

House made guacamole and chips

Hummus & Pita

$11.99+

House made hummus with pita.

Crisp Calamari

$19.99+

Served with citrus-lime aioli dipping suace.

Crab Cakes

$19.99+

Served with spicy baja dipping sauce.

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$19.99+

Served with apricot dipping glaze

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.99+

Served with tortilla chips

Cheese Quesadilla 3pcs

$20.00

Chicken Quesadilla 3pcs

$29.99

Whole wheat tortilla, farm fresh veggies, Monterey Jack cheese.

Brisket Quesadilla 3pcs

$34.99

Whole wheat tortilla, farm fresh veggies, Monterey Jack cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla 3pcs

$39.99

Whole wheat tortilla, farm fresh veggies, Monterey Jack cheese.

Plant Based Vegan Sausage With Vegan Cheese Quesadilla 3pcs

$32.99

Plant Based Vegan Chicken Tenders With Vegan Cheese Quesadilla 3pcs

$34.99

Entrees A La Carte

Some of our favorite entree items, serves 8-10 people.

Chicken Skewers

$34.99+

Shrimp Skewers

$44.99+

Surf & Turf Skewers

$49.99+

Fresh Salmon

$59.99+

Mahi Mahi

$59.99+

Tilapia

$39.99+

Rockfish

$45.99+

Ahi Tuna

$59.99+

Chicken Pasta

$59.99+

Shrimp Pasta

$69.99+

Pasta only

$39.99+

Chicken Tacos

$44.99+

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$49.99+

Salmon Tacos

$49.99+

Brisket Tacos

$49.99+

Carne Asada Tacos

$49.99+

Shrimp Tacos

$49.99+

Crispy Cod Tacos

$49.99+

Classic Chicken Wraps

$44.99+

Classic Mahi Mahi Wraps

$49.99+

Classic Steak Wraps

$54.99+

Classic Shrimp Wraps

$49.99+

Classic Brisket Wraps

$49.99+

Mexicali Chicken Wraps

$54.99+

Mexicali Mahi Mahi Wraps

$59.99+

Mexicali Steak Wraps

$64.99+

Mexicali Shrimp Wraps

$59.99+

Mexicali Brisket Wraps

$59.99+

Salads

Serves 8-10 people.

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$19.99+

Mediterranean Salad

$19.99+

Caesar Salad

$19.99+

Avocado & Arugula Salad

$19.99+

Sides

Serves 8-10 people.

Seasonal Vegetables

$14.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$19.99+

French Fries

$14.99+

Buttered Rice Pilaf

$14.99+

Brown Rice

$14.99+

Miso Glazed Cauliflower

$19.99+

Grilled Zucchini

$19.99+

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Sparkling Water

$2.79

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Peanut Butter Cookei

$2.49
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surf City Fish Grill strives to bring you the freshest Seafood we can find. We offer a healthy alternative to most fast casual restaurants. We offer many paleo and gluten free options as well as ketogenic choices if you're so inclined. But don't let that scare you, we still make a delicious fish taco, our fish plates and sides are unmatched, and you won't find better chicken and beef skewers anywhere for the price. Surf City Fish Grill is that little hidden gem in Huntington Beach, that once you try, you'll just keep coming back for more.

Website

Location

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

