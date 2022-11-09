Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach

1,532 Reviews

$$

17965 Beach Blvd

Huntington, CA 92647

Order Again

Custom Combinations

Choose one of our delicious proteins, that comes with two sides.

GROUND TURKEY

$6.49+

CHICKEN

$6.49+

Macros include chicken being pre-marinated. Paleo, Keto, GF.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$6.79+

GRILLED TILAPIA

$5.99+

Paleo, Keto, GF

SALMON

$8.99+

Paleo, Keto, GF.

TUNA

$8.99+

Paleo, Keto, GF.

GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.49+

Tofu

$5.99+

Multi Pack Single Combination

Order 1 selection and get 5 of the same meals at a discounted price. No substitutions.

GROUND TURKEY

$27.50+

Brisket

$27.50+

Chicken

$27.50+

Chipotle Chicken

$30.00+

Tilapia

$25.00+

Salmon

$40.00+

Tuna

$40.00+

Grilled Shrimp

$27.50+

Tofu

$25.00+

Just the Protein

Just the protein, NO sides.

Chicken 5 Servings

$20.00+

NEW *Chipotle Chicken

$22.50+

Brisket 5 Servings

$20.00+

Tilapia 5 Servings

$20.00+

Salmon 5 Servings

$35.00+

Culinary Creations

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl

$8.49

Sauteed red onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno on top of rice of your choice. Comes with Shredded cheese on side to melt when reheating along with feta, jalapeno cilantro aioli, and salsa.

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl Land Lovers 5 pack

$40.00

Comes with 2 Chicken, 2 Brisket, and 1 Steak

Meditteranean Fajita Bowl Single Choice 5 pack

$35.00

Penne Pasta

$8.99

Our Penne Pasta with your choice of sauce and protein. Comes with side of parmesan cheese.

Penne Pasta 5 Pack

$40.00

5 pack of our Penne Pasta with your choice of sauce and protein. Comes with side of parmesan cheese.

Mexicali Bowl

$8.99

Black beans, corn, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, housemade fire roasted tomato salsa

Mexicali Bowl Single Choice 5 pack

$35.00

Mexicali Bowl Land Lovers 5 Pack

$40.00

Comes with 2 chicken, 2 brisket, and 1 steak

Mexicali Bowl Sea Lovers 5 Pack

$45.00

Comes with 2 Tilapia, 2 Shrimp, and 1 Salmon

Breakfast

Southwestern Scramble

$5.99

Scrambled eggs with red onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno topped with shredded cheese. Comes with side of salsa.

Breakfast Multi Pack

Southwestern Scramble 5 pack

$25.00

Scrambled eggs with red onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno topped with shredded cheese. Comes with side of salsa.

Gourmet Salads

Some of our Signature Gourmet Salads with choice of dressing and protein. Dressing is packaged separately. Protein is on top to be heated up separately while keeping Salad fresh.

Mediterranean Salad Cal:213, Fat:13, Crb:11, Prtn:12

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese, housemade vinaigrette. (olives may contain pits) salad can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting cheese. Any changes will change macro nutrient values.

Caesar Salad Cal:344, Fat:12, Crb:37, Prtn:22

$8.99

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing.

Avocado & Arugula Salad Cal:256, Fat:15, Crb:7, Prtn:16

$8.99

Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing. Can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting the cheese.

Kale & Quinoa Cal:417, Fat:14, Crb:33, Prtn:21

$8.99

Chopped green kale, quinoa, roma tomatoes, carrots, grapes, parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, with housemade citrus olive-oil blend. Can be made Vegan by subtracting the cheese.

Summer Salad

$8.99

Multi Pack Gourmet Salads

Your favorite salad in a pack of 5.

5 SALAD PACK

$40.00

5 SALAD PACK + PROTEIN

$40.00

Get 5 of one of our signature salads, along with a protein of your choice on top.

Grocery *NEW

Smart Cake Raspberry Cream

$3.99

Smart Cake Chocolate

$3.99

Smart Cake Cinnamon

$3.99

Smart Cake Lemon

$3.99

Coconut Flour Tortillas 12 pack Frozen

$5.99

Combinations Made Easy

Skewers Combo

$70.00

Choice of Appetizer, Skewer, and Side. Serves 8-10 people.

Seafood Lovers Combo

$85.00

Choice of Appetizer, Fish Fillet, and Side. Serves 8-10 people.

Simple Combo

$70.00

Choice of Appetizer, Sandwich or Wrap, and Side. Serves 8-10 people.

Appetizers

Large portions of our Appetizers, serves 5-8 people.

Mozzarella sticks

$19.99+

Guacamole & Chips

$11.99+

House made guacamole and chips

Hummus & Pita

$11.99+

House made hummus with pita.

Crisp Calamari

$19.99+

Served with citrus-lime aioli dipping suace.

Crab Cakes

$19.99+

Served with spicy baja dipping sauce.

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$19.99+

Served with apricot dipping glaze

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.99+

Served with tortilla chips

Cheese Quesadilla 3pcs

$20.00

Chicken Quesadilla 3pcs

$29.99

Whole wheat tortilla, farm fresh veggies, Monterey Jack cheese.

Brisket Quesadilla 3pcs

$34.99

Whole wheat tortilla, farm fresh veggies, Monterey Jack cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla 3pcs

$39.99

Whole wheat tortilla, farm fresh veggies, Monterey Jack cheese.

Plant Based Vegan Sausage With Vegan Cheese Quesadilla 3pcs

$32.99

Plant Based Vegan Chicken Tenders With Vegan Cheese Quesadilla 3pcs

$34.99

Entrees A La Carte

Some of our favorite entree items, serves 8-10 people.

Chicken Skewers

$34.99+

Shrimp Skewers

$44.99+

Surf & Turf Skewers

$49.99+

Fresh Salmon

$59.99+

Mahi Mahi

$59.99+

Tilapia

$39.99+

Rockfish

$45.99+

Ahi Tuna

$59.99+

Chicken Pasta

$59.99+

Shrimp Pasta

$69.99+

Pasta only

$39.99+

Chicken Tacos

$44.99+

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$49.99+

Salmon Tacos

$49.99+

Brisket Tacos

$49.99+

Carne Asada Tacos

$49.99+

Shrimp Tacos

$49.99+

Vegan Plant Based Sausage Tacos

$44.99+

Classic Chicken Wraps

$44.99+

Classic Mahi Mahi Wraps

$49.99+

Classic Steak Wraps

$54.99+

Classic Shrimp Wraps

$49.99+

Vegan Plant Based Sausage Wraps

$39.99+

Classic Brisket Wraps

$49.99+

Mexicali Chicken Wraps

$54.99+

Mexicali Mahi Mahi Wraps

$59.99+

Mexicali Steak Wraps

$64.99+

Mexicali Shrimp Wraps

$59.99+

Mexicali Brisket Wraps

$59.99+

Mexicali Vegan Plant Based Sausage Wraps

$54.99+

Salads

Serves 8-10 people.

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$19.99+

Mediterranean Salad

$19.99+

Caesar Salad

$19.99+

Avocado & Arugula Salad

$19.99+

Sides

Serves 8-10 people.

Seasonal Vegetables

$14.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$19.99+

French Fries

$14.99+

Buttered Rice Pilaf

$14.99+

Brown Rice

$14.99+

Miso Glazed Cauliflower

$19.99+

Grilled Zucchini

$19.99+

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Sparkling Water

$2.79

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Brownie 1pc

$3.99

Ice Lemon Loaf 1pc

$3.99

WRAPS

Classic Wrap

$8.99

Meditteranean Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Mexicali Wrap

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surf City Fish Grill strives to bring you the freshest Seafood we can find. We offer a healthy alternative to most fast casual restaurants. We offer many paleo and gluten free options as well as ketogenic choices if you're so inclined. But don't let that scare you, we still make a delicious fish taco, our fish plates and sides are unmatched, and you won't find better chicken and beef skewers anywhere for the price. Surf City Fish Grill is that little hidden gem in Huntington Beach, that once you try, you'll just keep coming back for more.

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington, CA 92647

