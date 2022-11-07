Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surfin'Chicken

951 SW WILSHIRE BLVD

Burleson, TX 76028

Order Again

Popular Items

Macky Cheese Bites
SPICY Crispy Sandwich

Beverage

32oz Drink

$2.59

16oz Drink

$1.89

Coffee Reg

$1.29

Bottle Water

$1.49

Apple Juice

$0.99

Orange Juice

$1.89

Gallon Tea Sweet

$3.99

Gallon Tea Unsweet

$3.99

Gallon Lemonade

$3.99

Loaded Fries

Chili Loaded Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Bacon Loaded Fries

$5.99

Taco Loaded Fries

$5.99

Fuego Loaded Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Bacon RANCH Fries

$5.99

Sandwiches

CLASSIC Crispy Sandwich

$5.49

SPICY Crispy Sandwich

$5.49

CLASSIC GRILLED Sandwich

$5.49

SPICY GRILLED Sandwich

$5.49

Snacks

Cheesy Yums

$4.69

Macky Cheese Bites

$4.69

Small Fries

$2.79

Large Fries

$3.49

Jalapeno Potato Bites

$4.69

Kids Meals

Kids MEAL Chicken Nuggets (3)

$4.29

Kids MEAL Chicken Tender (1)

$4.29

Kids MEAL Macky Cheese (4)

$4.29

Kids MEAL French Toast (3)

$4.29

Kids MEAL Cheesy Fries

$4.29

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks 5 Piece

$3.99

Hash Brown

$1.29

Sauces

Classic 1oz

$0.50

Spicy 1oz

$0.50

BarbyQ 1oz

$0.50

Ranch 1oz

$0.50

Queso 1oz

$0.50

Queso Pico 1oz

$0.50

Cheddar 1oz

$0.50

Mikes Hot Honey

$1.29

Ketchup Packets

$$ 2oz Chili

$0.99

Maple Syrup 1oz

$0.50

Tenders/Nuggets

6pc Nuggets

$3.99

9pc Nuggets

$5.29

2pc Tenders

$2.99

3pc Tenders

$4.99

4pc Tenders

$5.79

5pc Tenders

$6.49

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.99

Churro

$1.99

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.99

Chocolate Chuck

$1.99

Family Meals

Party Pack -A - 10 Tender, 20 Nuggets and 2 LG Fry

$27.99

Party Pack -B - 15 Tenders, 30 Nuggets and 3 LG Fry

$39.99

Tender (15)

$24.99

Tender (30)

$39.99

Party Pack -C - 18 Tenders, 2 LG Fry

$27.99

Party Pack -D - 20 Nuggets, 1 Large Fry

$14.99

Cookie 12 -pack

$19.99

Cookie 6 - pack

$9.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

951 SW WILSHIRE BLVD, Burleson, TX 76028

Directions

