Surfin'Chicken - I-30 555 W INTERSTATE 30

No reviews yet

555 W Interstate 30

Garland, TX 75043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SPICY GRILLED Sandwich

Beverage

32oz Drink

$2.59

16oz Drink

$1.89

Coffee Reg

$1.29

Bottle Water

$1.49

Apple Juice

$0.99

Orange Juice

$1.89

Gallon Tea Sweet

$3.99

Gallon Tea Unsweet

$3.99

Gallon Lemonade

$3.99

Loaded Fries

Chili Loaded Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Bacon Loaded Fries

$5.99

Taco Loaded Fries

$5.99

Fuego Loaded Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Bacon RANCH Fries

$5.99

Sandwiches

CLASSIC Crispy Sandwich

$5.49

SPICY Crispy Sandwich

$5.49

CLASSIC GRILLED Sandwich

$5.49

SPICY GRILLED Sandwich

$5.49

Snacks

Cheesy Yums

$4.69

Macky Cheese Bites

$4.69

Small Fries

$2.79

Large Fries

$3.49

Jalapeno Potato Bites

$4.69

Kids Meals

Kids MEAL Chicken Nuggets (3)

$4.29

Kids MEAL Chicken Tender (1)

$4.29

Kids MEAL Macky Cheese (4)

$4.29

Kids MEAL French Toast (3)

$4.29

Kids MEAL Cheesy Fries

$4.29

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks 5 Piece

$3.99

Hash Brown

$1.29

Sauces

Classic 1oz

$0.50

Spicy 1oz

$0.50

BarbyQ 1oz

$0.50

Ranch 1oz

$0.50

Queso 1oz

$0.50

Queso Pico 1oz

$0.50

Cheddar 1oz

$0.50

Mikes Hot Honey

$1.29

Ketchup Packets

$$ 2oz Chili

$0.99

Maple Syrup 1oz

$0.50

Tenders/Nuggets

6pc Nuggets

$3.99

9pc Nuggets

$5.29

2pc Tenders

$2.99

3pc Tenders

$4.99

4pc Tenders

$5.79

5pc Tenders

$6.49

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.99

Churro

$1.99

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.99

Chocolate Chuck

$1.99

Family Meals

Party Pack -A - 10 Tender, 20 Nuggets and 2 LG Fry

$27.99

Party Pack -B - 15 Tenders, 30 Nuggets and 3 LG Fry

$39.99

Tender (15)

$24.99

Tender (30)

$39.99

Party Pack -C - 18 Tenders, 2 LG Fry

$27.99

Party Pack -D - 20 Nuggets, 1 Large Fry

$14.99

Cookie 12 -pack

$19.99

Cookie 6 - pack

$9.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

555 W Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043

Directions

