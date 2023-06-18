Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surf N Salsa

review star

No reviews yet

66521 Kamehameha Hwy

Haleiwa, HI 96712

Burritos

Fish Burrito

$17.50

13'' hand rolled flour tortilla filled with grilled local caught fish,rice, black beans, chipotle aioli,cabbage, cheese,salsa,pico & guacamole.

Surf & Turf Burrito

$15.75

13'' hand rolled flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and shrimp,rice,refried beans, grilled onions, cheeese, sour cream,chipotle salsa, guacamole, & organic geens. **Medium / high spicy.

shrimp Burrito

$15.75

13'' hand rolled tortilla filled with grilled shrimp,rice,black beans, grilled onions, cheese, sour cream, salsa, organic greens, chipotle and guacamole.

Chipotle Burrito

$15.00

13'' hand rolled tortilla with your choice of meat ( chicken, carne asada, pastor, chorizo) satueed with housemade chipotle marinade,rice, refried beans, grilled onions, cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, and organic green. ** Medium/ High spicy.

Fajita Burrito

$15.25

13'' rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of carne asada, pastor, chicken, sauteed onions, organic greens, green and red peppers, rice, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

Veggie burrito

$13.75

13'' flour tortilla filled with sauteed mixed veggies, red,green, peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, rice, sauteed corn, refreid beans, sour cream, cheese, salsa, guacamole, and organic greens.

Surf Break Burrito

$11.00

13'' hand rolled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, chorizo, 2 scrambled eggs, potato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa. ***vegeterian option : soyrizo/ mixed sauteed veggies***

Traditional Burrito

$14.00

13'' flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat ( Carne asada, pork, chicken, shredded beef, chorizo, lengua) rice, beans, chopped raw onions, cilantro, salsa, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole.

California Burrito

$15.00

13'' hand rolled tortilla filled with crispy fries, rice, refreid beans, grilled onions, salsa, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & your choice of meat ( chicken, carne asada, pork lengua, chorizo.)

Soyrizo Burrito

$12.00

13'' flour tortilla filled with housemade vegetarian chorizo, guacamole, rice, refried beans, salsa, and organic greens.

B/R/C Burrito

$9.50

13'' flour tortilla filled with homemade rice, refried beans, and cheese.

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.50

13'' hand rolled tortilla filled with slow simmer pork in our spicy green chile sauce, filled with rice, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Machaca Burrito

$14.75

13'' hand rolled flour tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, shredded beef, rice, refried beans, grilled onions, guacamole, sour cream and cheese, tomato, jalapeños, and salsa

Ranchero Burrito

$15.00

13'' hand rolled burrito filled with rice, refried beans, grilled onions, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, salsa Brava, and your choice of meat (chicken Carne Asada, pork, or chorizo) **Hottest Burrito/ Spicy Lovers**

Plates

Plate Fajitas

$17.50

Your choice of Carne Asada or chicken, pork or shrimp, sautéed with mixed veggies, (red and green bell peppers onion) served with rice,beans,( refried or black), small organic green salad, guacamole, sour cream, and 2 tortillas (flour or homemade corn). $17.50 or mixed meats $19.25.

Plate Sopes

$15.75

2 homemade corn masa deep fried topped with beans and your choice of meat (Carne Asada, shredded beef, chicken, pork Pastor, Chile Verde or chorizo) topped with cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese, guacamole, sour cream, served with rice and beans (refried or black).

Plate Steak en Fuego

$18.25

Your choice of Carne Asada or chicken sautéed with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, homemade Fuego salsa, served with rice, beans (refried or black), guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo and two tortillas (flour or homemade corn). ** Spicy

plate Enchiladas

$17.00

3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat (Carne Asada, shredded beef, chicken, pork, Pastor, Chile Verde or chorizo) and cheese, smothered in housemade enchilada sauce (red, green or half /half ) served with rice beans ( refried or black) , sour cream, guacamole, and organic green salad.

Taco plate

$15.50

2x-6'' Handmade corn tortillas filled with your choice of Carne Asada, shredded beef, chicken, pork, Pastor , Chile Verde or chorizo. Fish ($2.50 extra per taco) shrimp ($1.75 extra per taco) *vegetarian- soyrizo or veggie served with rice and beans (refried or black) *crunchy:cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and lime. *Soft - cilantro, onions and lime.

Carne asada plate

$18.00

Grilled tri-tip steak topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms served with rice, beans (refried or black) , organic green salad, sour cream, pico, guacamole, and 2 tortillas (corn or flour).

Plate chimichanga

$16.50

2 rolls and deep fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat (Carne Asada, shredded beef, chicken, pork, Pastor, Chile Verde or chorizo) rice inside of Chimes : rice, cheese and salsa served with rice and beans (refried or black). Add homemade cheese sauce on top for $2 extra.

Taco

Pork Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with shredded pork. *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

chicken Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with shredded chicken *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

Carne asada Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with grilled steak *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

chile verde Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with spicy pork *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

Veggie Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with mixed veggies *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

shrimp Taco

$6.00

6'' handmade corn tortilla with grilled shrimp *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime

fish Taco

$7.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with local caught grilled fish *crunchy : lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

pastor Taco

$5.50

6'' Homemade corn tortilla with grilled pork with pineapple slices *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

shredded beef Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with shredded beef *crunchy:lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with ground pork *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

soyrizo Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla ( plant-based ) *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

Lengua Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with beef tongue *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

Champechano Taco

$5.50

6'' handmade corn tortilla with mixed Carne Asada and chorizo *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.

Side orders

Guac & chips

Half 5oz : $6.50 Full 10oz : $11.00

Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Green or red salsa

Rice

$4.25

Beans

$4.50

Black or refried

Sour cream

$3.00

4oz

Picked onions or jalapenos

$3.00

4oz

salsa only

$3.75

red, verde, habanero

Plain fries

Large: $8.00 Small : $4.00

Flour or corn tortilla 2x

$1.25

1/2 rice and beans

$4.75

black or refried

jalapeno Toreado

$1.25

grilled jalapenos

Agua frescas

Pineapple

$5.50

watermelon

$5.50

Cucumber lemonade

$5.50

jamica

$5.50

brewed hibiscus flower tea

horchata

$5.50

rice water, cinnamon, vanilla & dairy.

coco water

$3.75

jarritos

$3.75

mexican coke

$4.25

Garnachas

Taco salad ( Surf & Turf )

$14.75

Flour tortilla shell filled with Carne Asada and seasoned grilled shrimp served over bed of organic greens, rice, black beans, cotija cheese, tomato, grilled corn, cilantro, onions, sour cream, and guacamole. **Medium Spicy

Tsunami fries

$17.50

Bed of golden french fries, topped with grilled steak and shrimp, melted cheese, Picco de Gallo, Cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

carne asada fries

$15.75

Bed of golden french fries, topped with Carne Asada, melted cheese, Cotija cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chimichanga

$12.00

2 rolled and deep fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat (Carne Asada, shredded beef, chicken, pork, Pastor, chile Verde or chorizo) cheese, rice and salsa served with small organic green salad, sour cream and guacamole. Add homemade cheese sauce on top for $2 extra.

Taco salad

$13.00

Deep fried flour, tortilla topped with your choice of meat (chicken, Carne Asada or pork) served on top of organic greens, rice, black beans, grilled corn, Cotija cheese, tomato, cilantro, onions, sour cream, and guacamole

Quesadilla de queso

$10.25

13'' flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese served with organic greens, sour cream and guacamole. Vegetarian option soyrizo or mix grilled veggies. $12.75

Nachos

$14.50

Bed a fried crispy tortilla chips, topped with housemade cheese sauce, your choice of meat (chicken, pork, Carne Asada, chorizo or veggie) beans (refried or black), tomato, cilantro, pico, the Gallo Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadila with meat

$12.75

13'' flour tortilla folded in half filled with your choice of meat (chicken,Carne Asada or pork) and cheese served with organic greens, sour cream and guacamole.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated. We prepare each meal from scratch, using the freshest ingredients we can find. Continually supporting local farmers, vendors and fisherman to provide our customers organic, local produce, fish and grass fed meats. While keeping our community and health in mind, we also offer vegan and gluten friendly options.

Website

Location

66521 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712

Directions

