Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surf Restaurant Nashua

1,753 Reviews

$$$

207 Main St.

Nashua, NH 03060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Garlic & Tuna Maki
Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad
Wicked Tuna

Starters

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Parmesan cheese and cherry-pepper vinaigrette, and marinara

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Edamame toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.

Chourico Braised Mussels

Chourico Braised Mussels

$16.00

Mussels braised in a white wine broth with crushed red pepper, chourico sausage, tomato, garlic, herbs, and butter; served with grilled ciabatta for dipping.

Fried Crab Cakes

Fried Crab Cakes

$18.00

Crab crakes made from jumbo lump crab. Crispy fried and served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.

Crispy Dragon Shrimp

Crispy Dragon Shrimp

$15.00

Quick fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sambal sauce with toasted peanuts and chopped cilantro.

Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops

Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Sweet tamari, pineapple chili sauce

Sauteed Sea Scallops

Sauteed Sea Scallops

$18.00

Sea Scallops sauteed with pancettta, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream, and butter; served on grilled ciabatta.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.00

togarashi spice, wasabi ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Shrimp Steamed Buns

Crispy Shrimp Steamed Buns

$12.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed with sweet & spicy dragon sauce, with cucumber citrus slaw, and bibb lettuce in steamed buns

Slow Braised Slab Bacon Steamed Buns

Slow Braised Slab Bacon Steamed Buns

$12.00

honey chipotle bbq sauce, cucumber citrus slaw, and bibb lettuce

Soup / Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$11.00

Made with fresh clams, bacon, cream, and butter.

Surf Salad

Surf Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with red bell pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, radish, and carrot; dressed with tamari-ginger vinaigrette.

Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad

Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad

$12.00

Fried tomatoes & crispy bacon with mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-Parmesan dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fried Brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs, tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.

Side Surf Salad

$4.50

SIDE Tomato Bacon Salad

$6.00

SIDE Brussels Ceasar

$6.00

Sushi Bar

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo, sriracha.

Smoked Philly Roll

Smoked Philly Roll

$18.00

Wakame, cream cheese, scallions and avocado topped with pastrami smoked salmon, umami mayo, sweet tamari.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$20.00

Sesame rice, tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki; Topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko with sweet tamari.

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$19.00

Tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.

California Roll

California Roll

$19.00

Sesame rice, avocado, and cucumber maki; topped with spicy snow crab salad, wasabi mayo, and yuzu tobiko.

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$16.00

Salmon loin, sriracha, and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo, orange tobiko.

Crab Rangoon Maki

Crab Rangoon Maki

$19.00

cream cheese crab salad, scallions, cucumber, pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, furikake

The Hula Dancer

The Hula Dancer

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese maki; topped with wakame, sweet tamari and spicy mayo.

Crispy Garlic & Tuna Maki

Crispy Garlic & Tuna Maki

$18.00

Tuna loin, garlic chips, wasabi, Japanese mayo, and avocado maki; topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.

Lobster Maki

Lobster Maki

$20.00

Asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried, then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.

Tataki Maki

Tataki Maki

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, togarashi spiced tuna, spicy tomato salad.

Umami Veggie Maki

Umami Veggie Maki

$13.00

Cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, sweet tamari and yuzu tobiko.

Chili Garlic Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Cucumber, snow crab, scallion, tuna, avocado, salmon, yellowtail, chili garlic sauce, wasabi mayo.

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Sesame rice and avocado maki

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Sesame rice and cucumber maki

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

3 ounces of thin sliced raw tuna served with wasabi and pickled ginger

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

3 ounces of thin sliced raw salmon served with wasabi and pickled ginger

Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$14.00

3 oz of raw Tuna, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$12.00

3 oz of raw Salmon, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.

Yellowtail Nigiri

$14.00

Raw Bar

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$20.00

Yellowfin tuna tossed in our ginger-tamari poke dressing with scallion, avocado, sweet onion, and toasted macadamia; topped with wasabi mayo and spicy mayo; served with tortilla chips.

Beet Poke

$12.00

Diced beets and avocado, Scallion, garlic crunch, Korean BBQ sauce, sushi rice, seaweed salad and spicy mayo

Wakame Salad

$8.00

With scallion curls and carrots.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Per shrimp (1), served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Lobster Cocktail

Lobster Cocktail

$34.00

Shucked 1 1/4 lb lobster served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

$36.00

5 oz of split, in shell, Alaskan King Crab served with cocktail sauce.

Smoked Trout

Smoked Trout

$4.00

ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Trout served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Salmon served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.

Entrees

Baked Seafood Trio

Baked Seafood Trio

$30.00

Haddock, scallops, and shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$30.00

Haddock baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Scallop

Baked Scallop

$34.00

Scallops baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Shrimp

Baked Shrimp

$30.00

Shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon, white wine, and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Fisherman's Platter

Fisherman's Platter

$35.00

Haddock, shrimp, scallops, and sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Scallop Platter

$34.00

Scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Shrimp lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Clam Platter

$35.00

Sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Roasted Haddock

Roasted Haddock

$32.00

Roasted haddock served with lobster mashed and Nantucket pan sauce (white wine butter sauce with cornichon, red onion, red peppers, and crispy bacon.

Portuguese Seafood Stew

Portuguese Seafood Stew

$34.00

Haddock, mussels, clams, scallop, shrimp, and chourico, simmered with white wine, potatoes, tomato broth, crushed red pepper, stock, garlic, herbs, and butter; served with grilled ciabatta.

Sesame Seared Tuna

Sesame Seared Tuna

$34.00

Yellowfin tuna served with wasabi mashed potatoes, tempura carrots, maple-tamari reduction, and scallion oil.

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$31.00

Seared marinated miso salmon served on a sesame-jasmine rice cake with seared asparagus and shiitake mushrooms and ponzu sauce.

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk Chicken

$26.00

Pan-fried buttermilk chicken breasts served with chive mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, and pan sauce.

Korean BBQ Scallops

Korean BBQ Scallops

$34.00

Pan seared scallops with wasabi mashed potatoes, stir-fried French green beans, sweet chili cream, and a Korean BBQ sauce.

Tuscan Shrimp

Tuscan Shrimp

$28.00

seared shrimp, toasty garlic, zuchinni, cherry peppers, olives, olive oil, marinara, linguini, parmesan cheese.

Surf Ramen

$29.00

slow braised slab bacon, miso marinated salmon, pickled vegetables, aromatic broth, sunny side egg, noodles

Filet

Filet

$42.00

Grilled 8 oz. filet with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and demi-glace.

Lobster Kristina

Lobster Kristina

$42.00

Steamed and shucked 1 1/4 lb native lobster, flambeed with cognac, lobster stock, chives, cream, and butter; served with jasmine rice and grilled asparagus.

Lobster & Filet

Lobster & Filet

$68.00

Grilled 8 oz Filet and warm buttered 1 1/4 lb lobster with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and demi-glace.

Scallops & Filet

Scallops & Filet

$51.00

Grilled 8 oz. Filet and seared Sea Scallops with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.

Shrimp & Filet

Shrimp & Filet

$48.00

Grilled 8 oz. Filet and grilled Shrimp with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.

Fried Tacos

Fried Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas topped with fried haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Blackened Tacos

Blackened Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas topped with blackened haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Tofu Tacos

Tofu Tacos

$17.00

3 Flour tortillas topped with fried tofu, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Surf Bacon Cheeseburger

Surf Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

1/2 lb charbroiled brisket and chuck blend, topped with cheddar cheese and cherrywood smoked bacon, served on a griddle brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$34.00

Hot buttered lobster on a griddled brioche roll.

Cold Lobster Roll

Cold Lobster Roll

$34.00

traditional style with mayo, celery, and lobster on a griddled brioche bun.

Fish & Chips Sandwich

Fish & Chips Sandwich

$16.00

tempura fried haddock, bay sauce, pickles

Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT

Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough bread.

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Our house ginger scallion shrimp cake, miso-sriracha aoili, cabbage slaw, on buttered potato bun.

Kids

Kids Linguini

Kids Linguini

$7.00

Served with Marinara or butter with garlic bread and Parmesan cheese.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Tempura fried white meat chicken breast, French fries, and coleslaw.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with French fries.

Kids Buttermilk Chicken

Kids Buttermilk Chicken

$12.00

Choice of simply grilled or pan fried chicken with pan gravy, French fries, and buttered broccoli.

Kids Haddock

Kids Haddock

$12.00

Choice of Haddock baked with house crumbs or Tempura fried. Served with French fries and buttered broccoli.

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake layered with with chocolate mousse and topped in chocolate ganache.

Tall Cake

Tall Cake

$12.00

*****VANILLA RASPBERRY**** Vanilla cake with seedless raspberry jam and vanilla buttercream.

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Grill Asparagus

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Side of Chive Mash

$4.50

Side Of Cole Slaw

$3.50
Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Lobster Kristina Sauce

$1.50

Side Lobster Mashed

$14.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Parm Peppercorn Dress

$1.50

Side Ponzu

$1.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.50

Side Sambal

$1.00

Side Shrimp Chips

$1.50

Side of Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

Side of Tempura Carrots

$4.50

Side Wasabi Mash

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Setting Serious Seafood Standards Since 2002!

Location

207 Main St., Nashua, NH 03060

Directions

Gallery
Surf Restaurant image
Surf Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Martha's Exchange
orange star4.0 • 1,658
185 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Soprano's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 388
23 Main st nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
Riverwalk Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
35 Railroad Square. Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brew - 57 Factory St
orange starNo Reviews
57 Factory St Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
MT's Local
orange starNo Reviews
212 Main St. Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Lounge 38 Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 6
38 e hollis st Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashua

Lui Lui Nashua
orange star4.5 • 2,465
259 Daniel Webster Highway Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Martha's Exchange
orange star4.0 • 1,658
185 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Nashua
orange star4.0 • 1,229
48 Gusabel Ave Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Fody's Great American Tavern
orange star4.2 • 604
9 Clinton Street Nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
Nashua Garden
orange star4.6 • 536
121 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060
View restaurantnext
Soprano's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 388
23 Main st nashua, NH 03064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashua
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston