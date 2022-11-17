Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa

791 Reviews

$$

8381 La Mesa Blvd

La Mesa, CA 91942

Order Again

SPECiALS

18" 1 Topping for 14.95 (Pick Up only)

$12.45

Our best special yet! Pick up only.

Family Deal- $40

$40.00

(2) 18" one topping Pizzas, your choice of Large Salad or 8 pc. Wings and your choice of Bread

Roommate Deal - $25

$25.00

18" one topping Pizza, your choice of a Large Salad or 8 pc. Wings and your choice of Bread!

Surfer Special - $22

$22.00

Our 18" Pizza with 2 of your favorite toppings! Your choice of Large Salad or 8 piece Wings

Survival kit

$20.00

Everything you need to make two Surf Rider pepperoni pizzas at home!

PiZZA PiES

All pizzas made with fresh whole milk mozzarella. Dough made fresh daily from the finest ingredients.
18" Cheese Pie

18" Cheese Pie

$17.95

Red sauce, mozzarella

18" White Pie

18" White Pie

$17.95

Creamy alfredo sauce, Roasted garlic cloves, Mozzarella

The "Surf Rider" Rider : Our Signature Pizza

The "Surf Rider" Rider : Our Signature Pizza

$22.95

Roasted garlic, white sauce, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

The "Bacon Rider"

The "Bacon Rider"

$23.95

The Signature Surf Rider Pizza with bacon!

Pesto Spinach Delish

Pesto Spinach Delish

$23.95

Basil pesto, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Basil Pesto & Ricotta

Basil Pesto & Ricotta

$21.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, fresh basil pesto

Mt Helix

Mt Helix

$23.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage and Canadian Bacon

HilaronI

HilaronI

$22.95

Pepperoni, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Dirty Dom

Dirty Dom

$23.95

Our exclusive white jalapeño “Dirty” sauce, bacon, jalapeño, roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro

Spicy Veg

Spicy Veg

$23.95

Pepperoncinis, jalapeño, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, roasted peppers, white jalapeño “Dirty” sauce

LM Deluxe

LM Deluxe

$23.95

Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$23.95

American Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and thin sliced steak

Bacon Chicken Ranch

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$23.95

White sauce, bacon, chicken, roma tomatoes, cilantro, ranch

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$22.95

Roasted chicken, red onion, gorgonzola, cilantro, BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Signature wing sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes

Traditional Hawaiian

Traditional Hawaiian

$21.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple

STROMBOLi & CALZONES

Like pizza, but different. Feeds 2-3 peeps. Unique ingredients and tasty sauces wrapped inside pizza dough and baked fresh right in the oven.

BBQ Chicken Stromboli / Calzone

$19.95+

Roasted chicken, red onion, gorgonzola, white american, mozzarella, cilantro, BBQ sauce

Cheesesteak Stromboli / Calzone

$23.95+

Thin sliced steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, blended cheeses

LM Deluxe Stromboli / Calzone

$23.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sauce, blended cheeses

Mt Helix Stromboli / Calzone

$23.95+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Canadian Bacon

Veggie Stromboli / Calzone

$19.95+

Spinach, roma tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, sauce, blended cheeses

Make your own Stromboli / Calzone

$17.95+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella and your choice of favorite toppings!

HOT SANDWiCHES

Made with 12” amoroso rolls from Philly!
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$11.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Dirty Steak

Dirty Steak

$11.95

White jalapeño “Dirty” sauce, grilled onions, cilantro

Italian Meatball

Italian Meatball

$10.75

Italian meatballs, red sauce & mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Sand

BBQ Chicken Sand

$10.75

BBQ sauce, gorgonzola, american cheese, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Sand

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$10.75

Signature wing sauce, gorgonzola, american cheese

Chicken & Roasted Garlic

Chicken & Roasted Garlic

$10.75

Chicken, roasted garlic, white sauce, mozzarella

SALADS & SiDES

All salads served with your choice of homemade italian, blue cheese, ranch, or caesar
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, roasted chicken, parmesan, croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine, feta, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, fresh basil

Cobb

$9.95

Romaine, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg & bacon

Antipasto Salad

$10.50

Romaine, pepperoni, banana peppers, olives, artichoke, red onions, grape tomatoes & fresh basil

Surf Side Salad

Surf Side Salad

$5.25

Romaine, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, roasted garlic

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$4.50

White sauce, mozzarella & gorgonzola

Pesto Bread

Pesto Bread

$4.95

pesto sauce, mozzarella & ricotta

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$7.95+
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$7.95+
Dirty Wings

Dirty Wings

$7.95+

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

Side of Dirty Sauce

$0.75

Side of Basil Pesto

$0.75

BEVERAGES

Pepsi 12 oz

Pepsi 12 oz

$2.50
Diet Pepsi 12 Oz

Diet Pepsi 12 Oz

$2.50
Mt Dew 12 oz

Mt Dew 12 oz

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Stubborn Vanilla Cream

Stubborn Vanilla Cream

$3.00
Stubborn Black Cherry

Stubborn Black Cherry

$3.00
Stubborn Root Beer

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.00
Bambucha - Thai Ginger

Bambucha - Thai Ginger

$5.00
Bambucha - Blueberry

Bambucha - Blueberry

$5.00
Bambucha - Guava

Bambucha - Guava

$5.00
Bambucha - Hibiscus

Bambucha - Hibiscus

$5.00
Starbucks Double Shot Vanilla

Starbucks Double Shot Vanilla

$5.00
Starbucks Double Shot - Mocha

Starbucks Double Shot - Mocha

$5.00
Snapple - Lemon

Snapple - Lemon

$3.00
Snapple - Peach

Snapple - Peach

$3.00
Coconut water

Coconut water

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottle Water Dasani

$3.00
Bubbly - Lime

Bubbly - Lime

$2.50

DESSERTS

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.00

NY Cheesecake

$4.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$4.00

Rocky Road Brownie

$4.00
Resse Large Cookie

Resse Large Cookie

$4.00
Canoli

Canoli

$4.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Order for pickup at the La Mesa location!

Location

8381 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

