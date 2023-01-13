Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Surf Shack Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

305 E Appleway Ave

Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Single Delish

$6.00

Double Delish

$7.00

Triple Delish

$8.00

Longboard Burger

$7.00

Hawaiian Burger

$7.00

Tommy (Chilly Cheese) Burger

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss

$7.00

Crumbled Blue Cheese Burger

$7.00

Pastrami Burger

$7.00

Chicken Burger

$8.00

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$7.00

Fish Sanny

$7.00

Dog Patty

$1.50

Sandwiches

Classic Philly

$9.00

Kid's Meal

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onions Rings

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

Sauces

$0.35

Fish N Chips

$8.00

Home baked Cookie

$3.00

Cup O Chili

$4.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Soft Serve

$2.00

Chocolate Soft Serve

$2.00

Swirl Soft Serve

$2.00

Milkshake

$4.00

Drinks

Barg's Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Hi-C

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coca-cola

$2.00

Water

Gatorade

$3.00

Coke Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$15.00

Polo Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hat

$20.00

Bucket Hat

$30.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Small Tumbler

$20.00

Large Tumbler

$25.00

Small Sticker

$5.00

Large Sticker

$15.00

12 oz Sauce Bottle

$4.00

2 Sauce Bottles

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 E Appleway Ave, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Directions

Gallery
Surf Shack Burgers image
Surf Shack Burgers image
Surf Shack Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sawmill Grille & Spirits
orange star4.2 • 338
302 N Spokane St Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coeur D Alene

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
orange star4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Trails End Brewery
orange star4.7 • 187
356 W Bosanko Ave Coeur D Alene, ID 83815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coeur D Alene
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston