TACOS

Surf Taco

$6.00

Tempura cod, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.

Baja Style - Surf Taco

$6.00

Tempura cod, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.

Chicken Taco

$5.50

Grilled chicken, housemade avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.

Aloha Chicken Taco

$5.50

Teriyaki chicken, avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips.

Soft Beef Taco

$4.75

Seasoned ground beef, mild salsa, lettuce, jack & cheddar cheese on a soft double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.

Mahi Taco

$6.00

Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, pineapple & avocado on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.

Baja Style - Mahi Taco

$6.00

Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.

Chicken Tender Taco

$5.75

Chopped chicken tenders, ranch dressing, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.

Buffalo Taco

$5.75

Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.

Steak Taco

$6.00

Grilled steak, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cotija cheese, & pico de gallo on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.

Mango Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Tempura shrimp, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, & mango salsa on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Blackened garlic shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.

Tempura Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Tempura shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.

Veggie Taco

$5.50

Portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.

Krispy Beef Taco

$5.00

Beef & Cheese in a crispy corn tortilla topped with jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream & mild salsa

BURRITOS - BOWLS - SALADS

Surf

$13.00

Tempura cod OR blackened mahi, rice, black beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, & white cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm 12" tortilla OR in a bowl; served with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Mavericks

$12.50

Grilled chicken OR seasoned ground beef, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Buffalo Soldier

$12.50

Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, & blue cheese dressing wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Shrimp

$13.00

Blackened shrimp, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, & white cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Mango Shrimp

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, cabbage, mango salsa, & housemade avocado-lime sauce wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Char-grilled Chicken tossed in housemade BBQ sauce, rice, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, surf sauce, jack & cheddar cheese

Jenks

$12.50

Grilled chicken, rice, peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing. Make it "Fajita Style" for $3 Add black beans, guac & tortillas. Fajita Style comes in a bowl.

Sunsets

$12.50

Chopped chicken tenders, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Hawaiian

$13.50

Teriyaki chicken, rice, avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, avocado & cotija cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Malibu Veggie

$12.50

Portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, housemade avocado-lime sauce, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Costa Rican

$9.00

Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese in a warm 12" tortilla OR in a bowl; served with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Bean & Cheese

$6.75

Black beans with melted jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.

Taco Salad Bowl

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, rice, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese, & pico de gallo topped with sour cream & guacamole; served with a side of chips.

SHAREABLES

Guacamole & Chips

$5.00+

Housemade guacamole served with a side of chips. The 1/2 order comes with a 4oz portion of guacamole and the full order comes with an 8 oz portion. Now more guac to share!

Queso & Chips

$4.50+

Queso served with a side of chips. The half order comes with a 4oz portion of queso and the full order comes with an 8oz portion.

Surf Nachos

$11.00

Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with our signature Queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & jalapenos.

Max Dip

$13.00

Seven layers of our freshest ingredients: pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese, & jalapenos served with a side of chips.

KRUNCH POCKETS

Classic

$12.50

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese and surf sauce between 2 crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken

$12.50

Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with pico de gallo, bleu cheese dressing, jack & cheddar cheese in between two crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

Beef Supreme

$12.50

Seasoned ground beef, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo between 2 crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

Veggie

$12.50

Grilled red peppers, sautéed onions, portabello mushrooms, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado-lime sauce, jack & cheddar cheese between two crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

COMBO

Combo Meal

$14.50

Your choice of any two of our tacos along with sides of rice, beans, and chips. We cannot send fountain drinks on deliveries, so please upgrade to a bottled drink if you'd like one.

QUESADILLAS

Classic Quesadilla

$8.00

Melted jack & cheddar cheese in a 12'' flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa. Add a dunk sauce for $1

KRISPY BEEF TRIO

Krispy Beef Trio

$12.00

Our beef & cheese blend fried in a 6" corn tortilla topped with jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream & mild salsa.

CHICKEN TENDERS

Chicken Tenders & Chips

$8.50

Breaded chicken tenders served with a side of chips & a 2oz side of our housemade surf sauce.

Chicken Tenders & Waffle Fries

$10.00

Breaded chicken tenders served with a side of seasoned waffle fries & a 2oz side of our housemade surf sauce.

KIDS MEALS

Kids - Beef Taco

$6.00

Seasoned ground beef with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" double corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.

Kids - Chicken Taco

$6.00

Grilled chicken with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.

Kids - Chicken Tender Taco

$6.00

Chopped chicken tenders with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.

Kids - Mini Quesadilla

$6.00

Melted jack & cheddar cheese in an 8" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.

SIDEKICKS

Guacamole

$2.50+
Chips & our Almost Famous Salsa

$4.00
Waffle Fries

$6.00
Queso

$3.75+
Sour Cream

$0.65+
Mango Salsa

$0.75+
Pico de Gallo

$0.50+
Rice & Beans, Pint

$3.00
Salsa, Pint

$6.00
Dunk Sauce

$1.00+

Salsa

$0.50+

SPECIALS

Flex Bowl

$13.00

DRINKS

20oz Bottled Soda

$3.25
Bottled Water

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00