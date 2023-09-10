Mexican & Tex-Mex
Juice & Smoothies
Surf Taco - Point Pleasant Point Pleasant
235 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1300 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Point Pleasant Beach
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough
4.5 • 537
1635 Bay Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurant
B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach
4.3 • 335
709 Arnold Ave Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View restaurant
More near Point Pleasant Beach